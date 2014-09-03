Top 5 Best Sony Xperia Z3 & Z3 Compact Accessories

Planning on buying a new Sony Xperia Z3 or Z3 Compact when they hit stores later this year? You might want to pre-order some of these cool accessories to get the most out of your new phone. Check out the video above to learn more about the Z3 series, or read on to see our picks for the best accessories for this new phone.

1. Sony SmartWatch 3

Check out a hands-on video about the Sony SmartWatch 3 above.

The new Sony SmartWatch 3 is the follow-up to the SmartWatch 2. This smartwatch is a great accessory for people in meetings that need to discreetly check their messages. The Android Wear platform has been growing by leaps and bounds, making this watch appealing to tech fans who are worried about a lack of apps.

But what if you don’t want to wait for the SmartWatch 3 to hit store shelves, or you’re looking for a bargain smartwatch? Buy the Sony SmartWatch 2 instead.

Pros:

Runs on Android Wear

Offers improved specs over the SmartWatch 2

Advanced motion and GPS sensors

Transflective display

Waterproof rating of IP68

Cons:

Expensive (will retail for around $300)

Works best with the Sony’s LifeLog platform (if you don’t like that platform, you might not love this watch)

Waterproofing is not IP69K-rated, which would be more impressive

The Verge says display could be brighter

Battery life is only about two days

2. Digitl Zip-Grip Bike Mount

Do you have devices across the whole Xperia line? If you also have the Z3 tab, then this is a great accessory. If you are a cyclist, this bike mount is a great way to keep your phone handy during a long ride. This mount holds your phone securely so you can take calls hands-free, or try out a new exercise or GPS app. It works on most bicycles, as well as many stationary exercise cycles.

Pros:

Works with or without a case on your phone

Securely fits 15mm to 50mm handlebars

Elastic strap is easy to use

Works for for Sony Xperia Z3 or many other phones

Rugged design

Cons:

May not feel secure enough for bikers who go over extreme terrain

Won’t fit very large bars

Limited color options

Doesn’t offer additional waterproofing or shock protection

Elastic strap placement might interfere with using some apps

3. MobilePioneer Universal 4 in 1 Camera Lens Kit

This universal camera lens kit works on all types of phones, including the Xperia Z3. The kit includes a black telescope lens with manual focus, fish eye lens, macro lens, 0.67x wide-angle lens, universal holder, mini tripod, black bag, case, lens caps, Microfiber lens cleaning cloth and instruction manual. If you use your smartphone as your primary camera, this little kit can help make your phone camera even better.

Pros:

Universal design

Angle of view is 90 degrees

Ideal for multiple types of shoots

12x optical manual zoom

Good value for the money you spend

Cons:

A lot of gear to cart around

Some users find the fisheye’s results a bit foggy

Tripod may be wobbly

Hard to assemble

Not professional quality

4. Mr. Shield Anti-Glare Screen Protector

Check out an installation guide for this screen protector in the video above.

It would be super annoying to get a scratch on your brand new phone. The Mr. Shield line of screen protectors offers great protection, as well as a lifetime replacement warranty. The warranty is pretty generous, with the company sending you new screen protectors if you improperly install the first protector, or if you buy a protector that doesn’t fit correctly. If you want to prevent grime, scratches, or dings from messing up your screen, this is a smart investment.

Pros:

4H anti scratch and scuff resistant

Lifetime replacement warranty

Repels dust and will reduce signs of daily wear

Comes in a three-pack so you can share with your friends (or have backups for your own personal use)

Cheaper than some other options

Cons:

Can be hard to install without bubbling (but warranty covers this)

Phone is already quite durable without added protection

Screen protector can sometimes bend during installation

Some users say installation instructions are not detailed

Some users may prefer the texture of a competing brand of screen protector

5. Sennheiser PMX685i

Designed in concert with Adidas, the Sennheiser PMX685i headphones are ideal for athletes and runners. Perfect for racing and training, these headphones can get sweaty and gross, but still work great. Since the Xperia Z3 is already waterproof, it makes sense for your accessories to be water-resistant, too.

Pros:

Designed with input from a leading fitness brand

Foam ear pads provide additional comfort

On-cord control system

Also includes storage pouch and cable clip

Moisture-resistant and sweat-resistant

Cons:

Focus on “natural” sound may lack bass-pumping effect some athletes crave

Neckband style may not suit all tastes/needs

Fairly expensive

Few color options

Angled jack plug may not be compatible with some phone cases

