Top 5 Best Sony Xperia Z3 & Z3 Compact Accessories

Planning on buying a new Sony Xperia Z3 or Z3 Compact when they hit stores later this year? You might want to pre-order some of these cool accessories to get the most out of your new phone. Check out the video above to learn more about the Z3 series, or read on to see our picks for the best accessories for this new phone.
1. Sony SmartWatch 3
Check out a hands-on video about the Sony SmartWatch 3 above.
The new Sony SmartWatch 3 is the follow-up to the SmartWatch 2. This smartwatch is a great accessory for people in meetings that need to discreetly check their messages. The Android Wear platform has been growing by leaps and bounds, making this watch appealing to tech fans who are worried about a lack of apps.
But what if you don’t want to wait for the SmartWatch 3 to hit store shelves, or you’re looking for a bargain smartwatch? Buy the Sony SmartWatch 2 instead.
Buy one here.
Pros:
- Runs on Android Wear
- Offers improved specs over the SmartWatch 2
- Advanced motion and GPS sensors
- Transflective display
- Waterproof rating of IP68
Cons:
- Expensive (will retail for around $300)
- Works best with the Sony’s LifeLog platform (if you don’t like that platform, you might not love this watch)
- Waterproofing is not IP69K-rated, which would be more impressive
- The Verge says display could be brighter
- Battery life is only about two days
2. Digitl Zip-Grip Bike Mount
Do you have devices across the whole Xperia line? If you also have the Z3 tab, then this is a great accessory. If you are a cyclist, this bike mount is a great way to keep your phone handy during a long ride. This mount holds your phone securely so you can take calls hands-free, or try out a new exercise or GPS app. It works on most bicycles, as well as many stationary exercise cycles.
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Works with or without a case on your phone
- Securely fits 15mm to 50mm handlebars
- Elastic strap is easy to use
- Works for for Sony Xperia Z3 or many other phones
- Rugged design
Cons:
- May not feel secure enough for bikers who go over extreme terrain
- Won’t fit very large bars
- Limited color options
- Doesn’t offer additional waterproofing or shock protection
- Elastic strap placement might interfere with using some apps
3. MobilePioneer Universal 4 in 1 Camera Lens Kit
This universal camera lens kit works on all types of phones, including the Xperia Z3. The kit includes a black telescope lens with manual focus, fish eye lens, macro lens, 0.67x wide-angle lens, universal holder, mini tripod, black bag, case, lens caps, Microfiber lens cleaning cloth and instruction manual. If you use your smartphone as your primary camera, this little kit can help make your phone camera even better.
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Universal design
- Angle of view is 90 degrees
- Ideal for multiple types of shoots
- 12x optical manual zoom
- Good value for the money you spend
Cons:
- A lot of gear to cart around
- Some users find the fisheye’s results a bit foggy
- Tripod may be wobbly
- Hard to assemble
- Not professional quality
4. Mr. Shield Anti-Glare Screen Protector
Check out an installation guide for this screen protector in the video above.
It would be super annoying to get a scratch on your brand new phone. The Mr. Shield line of screen protectors offers great protection, as well as a lifetime replacement warranty. The warranty is pretty generous, with the company sending you new screen protectors if you improperly install the first protector, or if you buy a protector that doesn’t fit correctly. If you want to prevent grime, scratches, or dings from messing up your screen, this is a smart investment.
Buy it here.
Pros:
- 4H anti scratch and scuff resistant
- Lifetime replacement warranty
- Repels dust and will reduce signs of daily wear
- Comes in a three-pack so you can share with your friends (or have backups for your own personal use)
- Cheaper than some other options
Cons:
- Can be hard to install without bubbling (but warranty covers this)
- Phone is already quite durable without added protection
- Screen protector can sometimes bend during installation
- Some users say installation instructions are not detailed
- Some users may prefer the texture of a competing brand of screen protector
5. Sennheiser PMX685i
Designed in concert with Adidas, the Sennheiser PMX685i headphones are ideal for athletes and runners. Perfect for racing and training, these headphones can get sweaty and gross, but still work great. Since the Xperia Z3 is already waterproof, it makes sense for your accessories to be water-resistant, too.
Buy it here.
Pros:
- Designed with input from a leading fitness brand
- Foam ear pads provide additional comfort
- On-cord control system
- Also includes storage pouch and cable clip
- Moisture-resistant and sweat-resistant
Cons:
- Focus on “natural” sound may lack bass-pumping effect some athletes crave
- Neckband style may not suit all tastes/needs
- Fairly expensive
- Few color options
- Angled jack plug may not be compatible with some phone cases
Considering getting someone an electronics gift? Check out our Gifts section for tons of great gift recommendations, or visit our ultimate guides to the best gifts for women and best gifts for men.