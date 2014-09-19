Top 5 Best Tower Defense Games for Android

Looking for the cream of the crop when it comes to TD games? We’ve selected five tower defense games for Android that are the most beloved by TD fans. Read on to see our top picks for the best games in the genre.
Looking for free tower defense titles for Android? Check out our list of the best free TD games. Our list below includes both free and paid titles.
1. Radiant Defense
After a while, all tower defense games start to look the same. What makes Jelly Defense so refreshing is its unique visual style. Even though it’s an older title, it still remains one of the best TD games ever released for mobile. Jelly Defense has won a whole pile of awards, including “Mobile Trends Awards 2011: Best Mobile Game” and “GameDynamo: Best Mobile Game 2011.”
The playful use of color, memorable character designs, and engaging gameplay make this TD game a must-play for Android fans. This game requires strong tactical skills, so it will be challenging for both older players and younger players. It’s beloved by its fans, so if you somehow haven’t managed to play this tower defense game on your Android device yet, you should splurge on this great title. Earlier this year, Starbucks was giving away free Jelly Defense downloads with their coffee, so maybe you were lucky enough to score a download code for this premium tower defense game.
3. Heroic Tower Defense
Sometimes the games with the most simplistic graphics have the most rewarding gameplay. Heroic Tower Defense has you building towers and walls and casting powerful spells. The graphics may be a little on the simple side, and the story may be nothing revolutionary, but this game is solid and has a very high score on Google Play. If you like your TD games no be no-frills, this is the game for you.
4. Tower Defense
Tower Defense bills itself as “THE BEST & THE ORIGINAL Tower Defense on Google Play Store.” It holds a silver award from Pocket Gamer, and is highly rated on Google Play. This game is free to play, but you can choose to pay real money for extra items. In this TD game, you’re hunting for resources that the Earth no longer has, and you must defend against endless waves of enemies on an hostile alien world. The story may not be all that innovative, but the gameplay itself is solid.
5. Robo Defense
As of this writing, this game has over 55,500 five-star reviews on Google Play. That alone should be enough to convince you of this game’s sheer awesomeness, but we’ll list a few more reasons why this game is worth checking out. This game has open maps, and it also boasts addictive gameplay and any progress you make in the free version is automatically imported into the full version when/if you upgrade. Some users have lost data after transferring to a new phone, so bear that in min.
