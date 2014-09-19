Top 5 Best Tower Defense Games for Android

Looking for the cream of the crop when it comes to TD games? We’ve selected five tower defense games for Android that are the most beloved by TD fans. Read on to see our top picks for the best games in the genre.

Looking for free tower defense titles for Android? Check out our list of the best free TD games. Our list below includes both free and paid titles.

1. Radiant Defense

After a while, all tower defense games start to look the same. What makes Jelly Defense so refreshing is its unique visual style. Even though it’s an older title, it still remains one of the best TD games ever released for mobile. Jelly Defense has won a whole pile of awards, including “Mobile Trends Awards 2011: Best Mobile Game” and “GameDynamo: Best Mobile Game 2011.”

The playful use of color, memorable character designs, and engaging gameplay make this TD game a must-play for Android fans. This game requires strong tactical skills, so it will be challenging for both older players and younger players. It’s beloved by its fans, so if you somehow haven’t managed to play this tower defense game on your Android device yet, you should splurge on this great title. Earlier this year, Starbucks was giving away free Jelly Defense downloads with their coffee, so maybe you were lucky enough to score a download code for this premium tower defense game.

Great design

Challenging gameplay

Works on devices running Android 2.2 and up

Latest update provides improved stability and performance

Doesn’t take up too much space on your device

Not free

Some users find the game too punishing

Some question the game balance

A few users find the game repetitive

Some HTC One users have reported bugs/issues

3. Heroic Tower Defense

Learn more about this game in the video above.

Sometimes the games with the most simplistic graphics have the most rewarding gameplay. Heroic Tower Defense has you building towers and walls and casting powerful spells. The graphics may be a little on the simple side, and the story may be nothing revolutionary, but this game is solid and has a very high score on Google Play. If you like your TD games no be no-frills, this is the game for you.

27 skills to teach your generals

20 maps

Tons of creatures and bosses

Works any device running Android 2.3 or later

Takes up little space

Some users feel monsters are way too hard at the intermediate levels

Simplistic

Replay value is only so-so

Relatively few installs

Some users will miss the bells and whistles of other TD games

4. Tower Defense

Tower Defense bills itself as “THE BEST & THE ORIGINAL Tower Defense on Google Play Store.” It holds a silver award from Pocket Gamer, and is highly rated on Google Play. This game is free to play, but you can choose to pay real money for extra items. In this TD game, you’re hunting for resources that the Earth no longer has, and you must defend against endless waves of enemies on an hostile alien world. The story may not be all that innovative, but the gameplay itself is solid.

Four different game modes

Support for multiple languages

The “original” TD game

Nice graphics

Free

Number of units and towers pales in comparison to some other titles

Offers IAP

Story tropes are not innovative

More world themes would make this game more visually appealing

Game is a couple of years old at this point

5. Robo Defense

Check out The Chunk Republic’s video of Robo Defense gameplay above.

As of this writing, this game has over 55,500 five-star reviews on Google Play. That alone should be enough to convince you of this game’s sheer awesomeness, but we’ll list a few more reasons why this game is worth checking out. This game has open maps, and it also boasts addictive gameplay and any progress you make in the free version is automatically imported into the full version when/if you upgrade. Some users have lost data after transferring to a new phone, so bear that in min.

Top-rated game

Game has addressed graphic scaling issues on Motorola Razr and other devices

Great for older Android devices: This game runs on any device from Android 1.6 and higher

Multiple maps and difficult levels

Good difficulty balance

Hasn’t been updated since last year

Some users have reported issues with repeated crashes

Not free

Some devices have known performance issues, so you’ll need to tweak your settings for graphics and backgrounds

AI can be a little frustrating at times