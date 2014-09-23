WATCH: iPhone 6 Ads With Jimmy Fallon & Justin Timberlake

Apple has made two new ads for the iPhone 6 which star Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake. The first spot above is entitled “Huge.” In it, the duo talk about how big the new iPhones are.

In the spot above, the duo of Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake discuss the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus cameras.

These two TV spots are not the first commercials Timberlake and Fallon have done for Apple. You can watch their first commercial for Apple in this article about iPhone 6 commercials. In an earlier commercial, the two performed an a cappella version of the theme from “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Over iPhone 6 release day weekend, Apple sold a combined 10 million units of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. That’s about a million more units that when the iPhone 5s and 5c hit store shelves a year ago.

What’s next for Apple? Well, not shutting down Beats Music, for a start. The next big product releases Apple fans have to look forward to will be the public release of OS X Yosemite and some new iPad models, both of which are expected at an October event. Updates to the iMac and MacBook line are expected either this fall or early in 2015. The first half of 2015 is also when the Apple Watch will finally hit stores. No word on a specific release date yet, but don’t be surprised if Apple taps Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake again to lend their voices to the Apple Watch commercial sometime next year.