How Do I Set Up & Start Using Apple Pay?

Apple Pay goes live on October 20, as part of the iOS 8.1 update. You can learn more about Apple Pay’s launch in our article about Apple Pay’s first day. If you want to try using this new payment platform the next time you go shopping, just follow this simple guide.

1. Make Sure Your Device Is Compatible With Apple Pay

Apple Pay only works with select iOS devices. As Forbes explains, Apple Pay can be used in one of two ways. You can use Apple Pay by waving your phone in front of a cash register that supports Apple Pay, but only if you have an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus (the Apple Watch, due out next year, can also be used in this way).

Owners of the iPhone 5, 5c, and 5s will also be able to use Apple Pay via the Apple Watch when it is released next year. The Apple Watch may not be compatible with phones older than the iPhone 5. Any device with TouchID can be used to make Apple Pay payments online or in an app, but only the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, and future Apple Watch can be used at a register in a store.

2. Set Up Your Apple Pay Info

The video above from MasterCard shows how easy it is to import your credit card data for use in Apple Pay.

To use Apple Pay on your device, you will need to download iOS 8.1 first. Apple has a simple run-down of Apple Pay on their website. Apple Pay works with the existing Passport app, just tap on the “+” icon in Passbook to add a card. You can add the credit or debit card that is linked to your iTunes account to the Passbook app by simply entering the card security code. You can also go into Settings, and scroll down to the option for “Passbook & Apple Pay” to input your details. You can learn more about setting up Passbook here.

As you can see in the video above, you have the option to use your iSight camera to enter your card information quickly, but you can also enter it manually. Apple states that the first card you add in Passbook automatically becomes your default payment card, but you can go to Passbook anytime to pay with a different card or select a new default in Settings.

3. Use Apple Pay at Participating Retailers

Check out the video above to see how Apple Pay works at a register.

To use Apple Pay at the register of your favorite store, simply hold your iPhone near the contactless reader with your finger on the home/Touch ID button. Your phone will vibrate and beep to let you know that your payment has been accepted.

You can see a full list of Apple’s partners for Apple Pay on the Apple website. You can also check out our guide to the best places to shop using Apple Pay.

4. Use Apple Pay Within Select Apps

If you haven’t bought a new iPhone yet, you can still use Apple Pay in another way. On any Apple device that supports TouchID, you can use Apple Pay to complete payments within participating apps. That means you can use an iPhone 5s, the new iPad Mini 3 or the new iPad Air 2 to pay for things in an app using Apple Pay.

Not all apps support Apple Pay yet, but here are some of the most popular apps that do: Groupon, Spring, Lyft, Uber, Panera, OpenTable, Staples, and Instacart. When you go to check out, you should be prompted to use Apple Pay.