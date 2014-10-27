Top 5 Best Cheap Flat Screen TVs

Looking for a cheap flat screen TV? There are many options out there from reputable brands that will work with your budget. Whether you’re looking for a cheap TV to use as a second TV for our bedroom or kitchen, or you want a new flat screen for the living room, these TV options are a good fit for even the highest of budgets. Read on to see which cheap flat screen TV sets made our list. Do note that pricing info listed below for these cheap flat screen TVs is subject to change.

1. Proscan 22-Inch LED HDTV

This HDTV can be used as your primary or secondary TV, but it also works great as a monitor or as a screen for console gaming. It may be tiny, but that means it will also cost you very little. This would be a good TV for a senior citizen, or for a kid’s room. Who says you can’t have an HDTV for under $150? If you don’t mind a smaller screen, this Proscan is a smart buy.

Price: $139.99 (44% off MSRP)

Also available in 15-inch and 19-inch options

ATSC Digital Tuner for highest quality over the air broadcasts

Easy to mount on a wall

Tons of connection options: HDMI, VGA, PC Audio, AV Audio/Video, Headphone, and RF

Sleep timer feature

Small screen

Limited color options

A few years old as of this writing

No 4K

No 3D

2. Magnavox 32-Inch 720p LCD HDTV

This smart TV from Magnavox may be light on some features, but it’s a good bargain TV for a kid’s room, kitchen, or bedroom. While it only shows 720p video, it does have Energy Star certification. This cheap flat screen TV also boasts Dolby digital sound.

Price: $229.97 (30% off MSRP)

Inexpensive

Lightweight

Multiple HDMI ports

Trilingual on-screen display capabilities (English, Spanish, French)

Adaptive 3D Y/C comb filter

Item can’t be concealed on delivery (hard to keep it a surprise)

Several years old

Only has 720p picture

Refresh rate is rather low

No 3D

3. VIZIO 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDTV

Cheap is a relative term. While this new 4K TV from VIZIO is a bit pricy, it’s a huge bargain considering the picture quality is really stunning. Wondering how VIZIO got such great picture quality into such a cheap little package? Check out the in-depth rundown of this 4K TV in the video above from the Verge.

If you want a new 4K TV so you can enjoy the most stunning picture quality available, this is one of your best options on a budget. The P-Series 4K TVs from VIZIO are available in a variety of sizes, but this 50-incher is the most modestly priced option from VIZIO. If you’re new to 4K, you might want to check out our guide to Blu-ray players (including some players that can upconvert to 4K.) You might also want to check out this guide to setting up 4K streaming on Netflix.

Price: $999

Dyanmic blacklight to increase depth of color

Fast 802.11ac wireless is great for streaming 4K content

Also available in 55-inch, 60-inch, and 70-inch varieties

Meets Energy Star specs

Spatial Scaling Engine transforms 1080p (Full HD) media into 4K Ultra HD resolution

May be too expensive for some

4K may not appeal to all shoppers

Fairly heavy

No 3D support

Second screen functionality is nice, but not appealing to all

4. LG Electronics 47-Inch 1080p 120Hz Smart TV

Packed with tons of great features, this smart TV set has one of the most attractive interfaces of any smart TV on the list. LG’s TVs get high marks for both picture quality and reliability. 47 inches is a good size for most living rooms. It’s hard to find a 60-inch or 70-inch TV that won’t blow your budget, so a TV of this size is a good “compromise” choice for folks who would love a bigger TV, if only they had the money for it. If you’re looking for a smart TV with a friendly UI, this is one of your best bets.

Price: $649 (35% off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in five sizes between 42 and 65 inches

Comes with “magic remote”

Tons of input options: three HDMI 1.4, four USB 2.0, one RF, one component, one composite, one digital optical audio out, one PC audio, one optical audio out, one LAN, and one headphone

Energy Star-certified, with an estimated yearly energy cost of $8

Stable stand design

Cons:

No 3D support

Some users find the sound quality to be unnaturalistic

Some users find the interface change between 2013 and 2014 to be limiting

Setup time could take several hours, depending on options and expertise

Uneven backlighting effect has been reported by some

5. Samsung UN28H4000 28-Inch 720p 60Hz LED TV

If you’re looking for a smaller TV without a lot of bells and whistles, this 28-incher should fit the bill nicely. It’s a “dumb TV” without any apps installed, but that can be a good thing if you’re shopping for an elderly family member who doesn’t want or need those features. This small TV has a small price tag, which is great if you’re shopping for a secondary TV for your kitchen, garage, den, kid’s room, or bedroom. Just remember that this TV costs so little because it has a pretty small screen, so it may not be ideal for all living rooms.

Price: $186.10

Weighs just nine pounds

No “smart” features to fail, annoy, or distract you

Great size for a secondary TV for your kitchen, exercise room, kid’s bedroom, etc.

LED screens are brighter than plasma screens

Attractive design

Does not have full HD resolution

No 3D support

Only has two HDMI ports

Menu system not intuitive, according to some users

Some users report finding the right viewing angle can be tricky

