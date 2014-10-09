Top 20 Best Dating Apps for iPhone & Android

  • Updated
dating apps

(Getty)

Looking for the best dating apps? We’ve rounded up 20 of the best dating apps for lonely singles. Whether you’re looking for a casual fling, true love, an international love affair, or even a threesome, these innovative dating apps will help you find your perfect match. Read on to see the 20 awesome dating apps that made our list.

Thinking about spicing up things in the bedroom with your next date? Check out our list of the best sex toys, including toys for both solo and couples play.

1. Tinder

Learn more about Tinder in the video review above.

Tinder gives you the thrill of meeting new people, but the security of knowing that at least one of your Facebook friends (presumably) knows the person you want to hook up with. The interface is simple: you swipe a pic to the left if you aren’t interested, or swipe to the right if you want to date them. It’s easy to use, and lots of fun.

We’ve written extensively about Tinder. You can learn more about how this cool app stacks up against OkCupid or Snapchat, or learn about the drama going on behind the scenes at Tinder.

Download this app for Android.

Download this app for iPhone.

Pros:

  • Fast-paced
  • Your interest stays secret unless it’s reciprocated
  • Awesome interface
  • Includes a wide array of people
  • Fun way to flirt
    • Cons:

  • No way to undo accidental swipes
  • Some people come on way too strong
  • Relies too heavily on images (little data on height, weight, etc.)
  • May be too Facebook-focused for some
  • Some find the app too superficial (though the founder disagrees)

    2. Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB)

    Learn how CMB works in the video above.

    Featured in a recent Yahoo! article about hookup apps, Coffee Meets Bagel is an interesting take on dating apps. Like many other apps on this list, your potential matches are based on your Facebook connections. Each day at noon, the app “serves up” a potential match. You have 24 hours to indicate your interest, and make plans to meet up.

    According to LA Weekly, “Coffee Meets Bagel’s users skew white, Asian, Jewish and educated…Only 17 percent of the site’s 60,000 or so users are not white, Jewish or Asian.” If that’s a demographic that appeals to you, then this app is likely to be a good fit. That being said, if you’re looking for a more diverse dating pool, this app may not be ideal.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • Slower pace of the app gives you time to do some digging about your match
  • Free
  • Has been featured on Today Show, NYTimes, Marie Claire, TIME, The New Yorker, Glamour, Washington Post, and more
  • No randos
  • Doesn’t post to Facebook
    • Cons:

  • Weird name
  • Does not appear to be available for Android devices at this time
  • Limited matching
  • If you’ve already tapped your Facebook friends’ friends as a dating pool, this app may not introduce you to anyone new
  • Seriously, referring to matches as “bagels” is kinda out there for some people

    3. Skout

    Learn more about the Skout app experience on Android in the video review above.

    In Skout, users can meet people nearby, see who has been peeping their profile, browse local hotties, or earn points to unlock premium features. This is a good way to make new friends, or get to know someone in your extended social circle much better. Skout also works with Android Wear devices, which is great news for people who own Android Wear watches like the LG G Watch or Samsung Gear Live.

    Download this app for Android.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • Your current location isn’t revealed unless you choose to do so
  • Shake to chat feature is cool
  • Fun, social interface
  • Two separate and distinct communities for teens and adults
  • Ideal for people who like to chat before they get down to the nitty-gritty
    • Cons:

  • Annoying ads (upgrading to Skout+ is required to go ad-free)
  • Somewhat small user images when browsing
  • Many users have experienced crash bugs
  • Some users will dislike IAP functionality
  • Warning: Skout was used by predators in the past

    4. HowAboutWe Dating

    Learn more about the way HowAboutWe works in the video above from ABC’s The Chew.

    HowAboutWe is a dating app that matches people by shared interest. Your profile shares suggestions about a specific activity you want to take part in. That could be anything from trying out the new Thai place down the block to hiking a famous mountain, or even signing up for a salsa class with someone.

    By suggesting exactly the kind of date you’re looking for, you get a great insight into the person you could be dating. This activity-focused dating app lets you road test your compatibility with somebody before you even meet them for the first time.

    Looking for love over 50, or prefer a mature partner? You may also be interested in our guide to the best senior dating sites.

    Download this app for Android.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • Great way to meet a new person and find something to cool to do
  • Free
  • Thousands of new members join every day
  • Never wonder about what your date might like to do again
  • Runs smoothly, even on older phones
    • Cons:

  • Some users outside major metro areas have a hard time finding matches
  • Free to download, but is subscription-based
  • Multiple users have had issues uploading profile photos
  • Some users find web interface more full-featured
  • Hard to tell when a user was last active

    5. Zoosk

    Learn more about the good, the bad, and the ugly of Zoosk dating in the video above.

    Zoosk claims to be the “#1 dating app,” and boasts about its “Behavioral Matchmaking” engine. With over 25 million users around the globe, this dating app is a good way to meet interesting people from all walks of life. You can message other users for free, and many other browsing features are free. Zoosk may have kind of a silly name, but this dating app is great for people who want to get serious about their dating life.

    Download this app for Android.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • See who’s viewed you for free
  • Tons of users
  • Interface is easy to navigate
  • A Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited business
  • Easy to pull in your likes from a Facebook profile
    • Cons:

  • Some advanced features require subscription
  • Cancelation policy is annoying
  • Some users find the app is a cash grab
  • A few users dislike the app’s “auto selecting” of age and distance
  • Carousel could be more specific

    6. Grouper Social Club

    See a review of this app in the video above.

    Meeting someone you’re interested in can be really stressful. If you’re at your most charming and relaxed in a group, than Grouper might be the dating app for you. Here’s how it works: You and two friends meet up with another group of three people. The app picks the bar, buys you all a round of drinks, and takes the stress out of planning your night.

    While the app itself is free, you do need to pay a small fee to cover your drinks at the bar the app chooses for you. The app also ensures the proper gender ratio for great chemistry and no hurt feelings. Whether you’re looking to meet somebody to hook up with, hoping to meet “the one,” or just looking to meet new people and have fun, this app has got you covered. Think of this app as your personal dating concierge.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • Great way to meet new people
  • Great excuse to try a hot new bar
  • Nice interface
  • Approval process ensures the best possible experience
  • Ideal for people who are shy during one-on-one dates
    • Cons:

  • Each person needs to pay $20 to cover the cost of service and drinks
  • Approval process can take a long time
  • App needs to have details from your Facebook profile to pair you with a group
  • Not available in all cities, or currently available for Android
  • Some users feel app is exclusionary

    7. Siren

    dating apps, hookup apps

    (Siren)

    Siren is a dating app that lets women broadcast a “Siren Call,” which is a fun way to find a man who is up for something fun. For more info, request an invite to Siren at the Siren dating website. This hookup app doesn’t have to be used only for casual encounters, but Siren definitely has applications as a hookup app for singles. Sadly, this app isn’t available for Android as of this writing.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • An app women can feel good about using
  • Made by women
  • Not just about finding somebody hot
  • Select your audience
  • Has a great sense of personality
    • Cons:

  • Not available for Android
  • Not available for all cities
  • May be intimidating for some users
  • Some users have reported bugs
  • May not be ideal for people who are just looking for hookups

    8. OkCupid

    Check out the video above from the Wall Street Journal to see how OkCupid stacks up against another popular app, Tinder.

    Catering to straight, gay, and bisexual people, OkCupid is a free dating app that’s beloved by online dating fans. Ideal for people who embrace all kinds of lifestyles, OkCupid is great for making friends or making a date. The app is very popular, ensuring that you have a large group of people to choose from. You can also see when someone was last active on the site, which is a nice touch.

    Download this app for Android.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • Broadcast your date suggestions
  • Uses “powerful” matching algorithms
  • Enjoy the fun of rating other people’s profiles
  • Interface is easy to navigate
  • Easy to read, even on smaller mobile device screens
    • Cons:

  • Some users may dislike IAPs for Boosts, A-Lists, and Bribes
  • Some users want a more visually intensive interface
  • Some users have reported being locked out of their accounts for no reason
  • If you need to store up to 5,000 messages, you’ll need to go A-List
  • Interface is a little monochromatic

    9. happn

    An app called “happn” is gaining a lot of traction. You can learn about it in the video above.

    Basically, when you walk past another happn user on the street, their profile pops up on your screen. This gives you the perfect icebreaker to chat with a passing hottie…and who knows where that first conversation might lead?

    The Telegraph notes that, unlike a lot of other dating apps, Happn hails from France. The Telegraph notes:

    “‘happn,’ the newest, hottest dating app, is so surprising. It has come not out of Silicon Valley, or London’s fast-growing equivalent (the so-called ‘Silicon Roundabout’ on Old Street) but out of Paris. Since its launch in France five months ago, happn claims to have garnered 150,000 users. And within five weeks of launching in the UK, 25,000 people have signed up.”

    This formerly Francophone app is starting to pick up more and more English-speaking users, making this a great time to check it out.

    Download this app for Android.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • No subscription or purchase is necessary
  • Free
  • Easy to navigate
  • Great icebreaker
  • Feels fun and spontaneous
    • Cons:

  • Does use IAP
  • Somewhat small user base
  • Requires Facebook connection to log in
  • Only supports three languages
  • Distance measurements may not be precise enough for some (but it’s good for privacy)

    10. POF (Plenty of Fish)

    Plenty of Fish Dating Coach Sarah Gooding talks about dating etiquette in the video above.

    POF, aka Plenty of Fish, takes its name from that old dating adage “There are plenty of fish in the sea.” POF boasts an “advanced matching algorithm” and lets you view your matches for free. By the end of 2014, POF anticipates they will have 90 million users. If the POF app is the sea in this analogy, then there are definitely plenty of “fish” in it. This free dating app is a great way to find singles for long-term relationships or casual dates.

    Download this app for Android.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • Send and receive unlimited messages
  • Advanced matching algorithm
  • Interface is easy to navigate
  • Recently updated to address bugs and crashing issues
  • Large pool of potential matches
    • Cons:

  • Creating a profile is time-consuming
  • May be hard to find the username you want
  • Some users have had issues with sending messages
  • Some users have complained about limitations on gifts
  • Hard to chat within the app

    11. Wyldfire

    Learn more about this new app in the video above.

    Wyldfire is an invite only community where girls invite the guys. Designed to weed out creepy guys, Wyldfire is in private beta as of this writing. If you’re a gal who has had bad experience with the men on other dating apps, this may be just the app to get you to jump into the dating pool again with both feet.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Check out the website here.

    Pros:

  • Beta only (for now)
  • Limited number of cities supported
  • Will have real-life meet-up events for users
  • Screening/vetting process keeps out the creeps
  • Nice interface
    • Cons:

  • Some bloggers wonder about feasibility of model
  • Has a high F-to-M user ratio
  • Offers cool profile metrics, but it’s easy to obsess over them
  • Casual flings may be somewhat harder to arrange compared to other apps
  • Selection may feel limited

    12. Down

    Down’s original incarnation (Bang With Friends) gets a mention in the video above, which outlines some of the most popular hookup apps for straight people, as well as people in the gay and lesbian communities.

    Also featured on our list of the best sex apps, Down may be more familiar to you under its original name: Bang With Friends. After changing their name, the App Store finally let Down stay on its listings. As you can probably guess from the name, this dating app is tailored towards users who want casual encounters, and not necessarily a lasting relationship.

    Down lets you anonymously express an interest in hooking up with your Facebook friends. If they reciprocate, you’ll be notified and can plan a meet-up. If not, they’ll never even know you have the hots for them. Think of it as Tinder for people who want to be more direct about their intentions. You can check out testimonials from Down users who got their “happy endings” at the Down blog.

    Download this app for Android.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • Easy Facebook login
  • Sexy design
  • Simple to use
  • By default, you do not show up as a Down user in any searches on Facebook
  • Free
    • Cons:

  • Facebook-based system may bore those who have already tapped their social circle
  • Some users have complained of lack of people on the app
  • Some reviewers find the app to be “a bad idea”
  • Down does collect some personal info
  • Limited foreign language support may make it hard to find international hotties

    13. Mamba

    Learn more about the Mamba app in the video above.

    Mamba has a large user base of Russian and Eastern Europeans, which is great if that’s a group you find especially appealing. That being said, this ad-free app features people from all over the world. We’ve written about Mamba in the past, and we noted that the app makes it easy to find people near you to flirt with. And who knows just how far those flirtations might go?

    Download this app for Android.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • Nice UI
  • Easy to navigate
  • Over 23 million users
  • Google Play pages about one million users are on at any given time
  • Mamba’s interface is available in 17 languages
    • Cons:

  • Users are concentrated in 15 countries
  • Features like VIP status and gifts may not appeal to all
  • Not all social integration options will appeal to all users
  • Like many other social networks for dating, there are some scammers about
  • Some users have had login issues

    14. AnastasiaDate

    Check out the video above from AnastasiaDate, which offers you tips on what to do on your first date with a girl you met through AnastasiaDate.

    AnastasiaDate is a free dating app that focuses on introducing its users to beautiful women from Ukraine, Russia, and Eastern Europe. If you have family ties to those regions, or you have always been fascinated by that region of the world, this free dating app will definitely appeal to you. The interface is great, and there appear to be many beautiful women with profiles on this app. If you want to say “Privet” to a beautiful lady from Russian or Eastern Europe, this is the dating app for you.

    Download this app for Android.

    Pros:

  • Attractive interface
  • Large pool of users
  • Free to download
  • Communicate with potential matches via e-mail or real-time text chat
  • Detailed profiles
    • Cons:

  • Not currently available for iOS
  • Free to download and browse, but communication requires credits
  • Real time chat can be buggy
  • Some users have reported crashes
  • Some users feel the app has a “scammy” vibe

    15. LUXY

    dating apps

    (Luxy)

    LUXY is a dating app that caters to the rich, the successful, and the brand-conscious. While it might come off as snobby or elitist, this app claims that its members include CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, millionaires, beauty queens, fitness models, Hollywood celebrities, pro athletes, doctors, and lawyers.

    If you’re looking to date someone in those lines of work, this might be the app for you. The profiles can seem a little superficial, since the profiles basically consist of a hot photo, a brief listing of your hobbies, and a list of your favorite luxury brands.

    Download this app for Android.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • Your likes stay anonymous until they are matched
  • Your location will never be shown to other users
  • Interesting way to meet people
  • Never posts anything to your Facebook
  • Nice interface
    • Cons:

  • Elitist
  • Consumerist
  • Superificial
  • Very similar to Tinder
  • Appears to have very few users on Android

    16. Cupid.com – Dating for Singles

    free dating apps

    (Cupid.com)

    Cupid.com is a free dating app for iPhone and Android users. This free dating app lets you make a profile for free, flirt with other members, and find sexy singles near you. Cupid.com also boasts instant chat and chat rooms to help you get to know other users better before you meet in real life.

    Download this app for Android.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • Works great, even older phones
  • Easy to browse profiles
  • Plenty of chat opportunities
  • Free profile creation
  • Works for people looking for both casual and serious relationships
    • Cons:

  • Some IAP is pricey
  • Some users in rural areas have a hard time finding matches nearby
  • A few users have reported crashes/bugs
  • App is free to download, but operates on pay-to-respond methods
  • Hard to delete account

    17. LOVOO

    Check out an official video from the LOVOO team above.

    If you want to meet attractive people near you, LOVOO is a great app to consider. Updated on June 3, the app now lets you get all your Lovoo notifications in one status bar notification. This lets you stay informed without getting overwhelmed. If you’re looking to find a date, this free dating app is definitely worth trying out. Who knows? You might even meet the love of your life.

    Download this app for Android.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • Seems to be really popular in Europe in general and Germany in particular: Great for finding a European hottie
  • Register for free via Facebook, Twitter or e-mail
  • Shows you matches nearby
  • Radar and Match game a fun way to connect with people
  • Takes your privacy seriously
    • Cons:

  • Some users have reported bugs (most recent update addressed many of these)
  • Somewhat long load times
  • Too reliant on microtransactions
  • Sometimes hard to talk to people who have too many unread messages
  • Some profiles lack detailed info

    18. AsianDate

    Learn more about this free dating app in the video above.

    AsianDate is a free dating app that lets you meet women from China, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and other countries in Asia. If you have family ties to Asia, or are just a fan of Asian culture, this dating app can help put you in touch with matches that are perfect for you.

    AsianDate notes that their online dating service does not tolerate any scam activity by their members. They have an anti-scam policy in place, and it is easy for users to report abuse. This gives users great peace of mind.

    Download this app for Android.

    Pros:

  • Free download
  • Communicate via e-mail or live, real-time text chat
  • Browse profiles, photos, and interviews for free
  • Video chat through CamShare
  • Only requires Android 2.3 and up
    • Cons:

  • Does not appear to be available for iOS at this time
  • Only appeals to a very specific type of user
  • Users have reported freezes
  • Credit system a turn-off for some users
  • At least one user claims to have spotted a profile with a woman wearing a wedding ring

    19. 3nder

    Ana and Dave of the Rubin Report talk about this dating app in the video above.

    3nder is an app that helps people arrange threesomes. The app can be used by couples or by singles. While this app definitely has its detractors, this sex app is a great tool to augment whatever other dating apps you are currently using. If having a threesome is on your bucket list, this dating app can help you scratch that item off your to-do list (no pun intended.)

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • 10 free unlocks
  • Open to any gender and sexuality
  • Doesn’t post to Facebook walls
  • Find people who are open to a threesome in an almost awkward-free
  • Match with other singles, or find a couple
    • Cons:

  • No Android version appears to be available at this time
  • Doesn’t feel spontaneous
  • Requires Facebook verification to prove couplehood status
  • Conversations lock after three days
  • IAP costs can rack up over time

    20. Singles AroundMe GPS Dating

    Get a peek at this dating app in the video above.

    Singles AroundMe is a dating app based on the belief that chance encounters with the people who just happen to be nearby can lead to lasting connections (the founder met his wife in just such a chance encounter many years ago.) This app lets you find cool people near you, based on your GPS. It is open to people of any gender or sexual orientation.

    Download this app for Android.

    Download this app for iPhone.

    Pros:

  • Works great on older Android devices (works with Android 2.2 and higher)
  • 100,000+ new users join every month
  • Easily show, hide, or shift your location for privacy/safety
  • Great for meeting people in a new city, or while traveling
  • Easy to report inappropriate behavior
    • Cons:

  • Nudity is prohibited, making this app bad for people who are just looking to hook up or sext
  • Some users find the app to be a bit of a sausage fest
  • Limited searching
  • May not have a lot of people in your locale if your aren’t in a big city
  • Responses from other users not guaranteed

    • Still have first date jitters? Check out these great guides on how to plan a successful first date, and you’ll be ready for anything that comes your way.

    jixchats

    Amazing post. I read so many post on dating App but I found this site very useful. Thank you so much for sharing this post.

    Katrin22

    wow!i have just read the article”Top 10 Best Dating Apps for iPhone & Android: These Apps Will Help You Find Love on Valentine’s Day” and there was only 10 apps, and here we have 20!wow!amazing) I have always used only https://kovla.com/datings/us/juneau .I think i should try to use both of them: my favourite website and some apps) Thank you for this list=)

