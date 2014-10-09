Top 20 Best Dating Apps for iPhone & Android

Looking for the best dating apps? We’ve rounded up 20 of the best dating apps for lonely singles. Whether you’re looking for a casual fling, true love, an international love affair, or even a threesome, these innovative dating apps will help you find your perfect match. Read on to see the 20 awesome dating apps that made our list.

1. Tinder

Learn more about Tinder in the video review above.

Tinder gives you the thrill of meeting new people, but the security of knowing that at least one of your Facebook friends (presumably) knows the person you want to hook up with. The interface is simple: you swipe a pic to the left if you aren’t interested, or swipe to the right if you want to date them. It’s easy to use, and lots of fun.

We’ve written extensively about Tinder. You can learn more about how this cool app stacks up against OkCupid or Snapchat, or learn about the drama going on behind the scenes at Tinder.

Fast-paced

Your interest stays secret unless it’s reciprocated

Awesome interface

Includes a wide array of people

Fun way to flirt

No way to undo accidental swipes

Some people come on way too strong

Relies too heavily on images (little data on height, weight, etc.)

May be too Facebook-focused for some

Some find the app too superficial (though the founder disagrees)

2. Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB)

Learn how CMB works in the video above.

Featured in a recent Yahoo! article about hookup apps, Coffee Meets Bagel is an interesting take on dating apps. Like many other apps on this list, your potential matches are based on your Facebook connections. Each day at noon, the app “serves up” a potential match. You have 24 hours to indicate your interest, and make plans to meet up.

According to LA Weekly, “Coffee Meets Bagel’s users skew white, Asian, Jewish and educated…Only 17 percent of the site’s 60,000 or so users are not white, Jewish or Asian.” If that’s a demographic that appeals to you, then this app is likely to be a good fit. That being said, if you’re looking for a more diverse dating pool, this app may not be ideal.

Slower pace of the app gives you time to do some digging about your match

Free

Has been featured on Today Show, NYTimes, Marie Claire, TIME, The New Yorker, Glamour, Washington Post, and more

No randos

Doesn’t post to Facebook

Weird name

Does not appear to be available for Android devices at this time

Limited matching

If you’ve already tapped your Facebook friends’ friends as a dating pool, this app may not introduce you to anyone new

Seriously, referring to matches as “bagels” is kinda out there for some people

3. Skout

Learn more about the Skout app experience on Android in the video review above.

In Skout, users can meet people nearby, see who has been peeping their profile, browse local hotties, or earn points to unlock premium features. This is a good way to make new friends, or get to know someone in your extended social circle much better. Skout also works with Android Wear devices, which is great news for people who own Android Wear watches like the LG G Watch or Samsung Gear Live.

Your current location isn’t revealed unless you choose to do so

Shake to chat feature is cool

Fun, social interface

Two separate and distinct communities for teens and adults

Ideal for people who like to chat before they get down to the nitty-gritty

Annoying ads (upgrading to Skout+ is required to go ad-free)

Somewhat small user images when browsing

Many users have experienced crash bugs

Some users will dislike IAP functionality

Warning: Skout was used by predators in the past

4. HowAboutWe Dating

Learn more about the way HowAboutWe works in the video above from ABC’s The Chew.

HowAboutWe is a dating app that matches people by shared interest. Your profile shares suggestions about a specific activity you want to take part in. That could be anything from trying out the new Thai place down the block to hiking a famous mountain, or even signing up for a salsa class with someone.

By suggesting exactly the kind of date you’re looking for, you get a great insight into the person you could be dating. This activity-focused dating app lets you road test your compatibility with somebody before you even meet them for the first time.

Looking for love over 50, or prefer a mature partner? You may also be interested in our guide to the best senior dating sites.

Great way to meet a new person and find something to cool to do

Free

Thousands of new members join every day

Never wonder about what your date might like to do again

Runs smoothly, even on older phones

Some users outside major metro areas have a hard time finding matches

Free to download, but is subscription-based

Multiple users have had issues uploading profile photos

Some users find web interface more full-featured

Hard to tell when a user was last active

5. Zoosk

Learn more about the good, the bad, and the ugly of Zoosk dating in the video above.

Zoosk claims to be the “#1 dating app,” and boasts about its “Behavioral Matchmaking” engine. With over 25 million users around the globe, this dating app is a good way to meet interesting people from all walks of life. You can message other users for free, and many other browsing features are free. Zoosk may have kind of a silly name, but this dating app is great for people who want to get serious about their dating life.

See who’s viewed you for free

Tons of users

Interface is easy to navigate

A Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited business

Easy to pull in your likes from a Facebook profile

Some advanced features require subscription

Cancelation policy is annoying

Some users find the app is a cash grab

A few users dislike the app’s “auto selecting” of age and distance

Carousel could be more specific

6. Grouper Social Club

See a review of this app in the video above.

Meeting someone you’re interested in can be really stressful. If you’re at your most charming and relaxed in a group, than Grouper might be the dating app for you. Here’s how it works: You and two friends meet up with another group of three people. The app picks the bar, buys you all a round of drinks, and takes the stress out of planning your night.

While the app itself is free, you do need to pay a small fee to cover your drinks at the bar the app chooses for you. The app also ensures the proper gender ratio for great chemistry and no hurt feelings. Whether you’re looking to meet somebody to hook up with, hoping to meet “the one,” or just looking to meet new people and have fun, this app has got you covered. Think of this app as your personal dating concierge.

Great way to meet new people

Great excuse to try a hot new bar

Nice interface

Approval process ensures the best possible experience

Ideal for people who are shy during one-on-one dates

Each person needs to pay $20 to cover the cost of service and drinks

Approval process can take a long time

App needs to have details from your Facebook profile to pair you with a group

Not available in all cities, or currently available for Android

Some users feel app is exclusionary

7. Siren

Siren is a dating app that lets women broadcast a “Siren Call,” which is a fun way to find a man who is up for something fun. For more info, request an invite to Siren at the Siren dating website. This hookup app doesn’t have to be used only for casual encounters, but Siren definitely has applications as a hookup app for singles. Sadly, this app isn’t available for Android as of this writing.

An app women can feel good about using

Made by women

Not just about finding somebody hot

Select your audience

Has a great sense of personality

Not available for Android

Not available for all cities

May be intimidating for some users

Some users have reported bugs

May not be ideal for people who are just looking for hookups

8. OkCupid

Check out the video above from the Wall Street Journal to see how OkCupid stacks up against another popular app, Tinder.

Catering to straight, gay, and bisexual people, OkCupid is a free dating app that’s beloved by online dating fans. Ideal for people who embrace all kinds of lifestyles, OkCupid is great for making friends or making a date. The app is very popular, ensuring that you have a large group of people to choose from. You can also see when someone was last active on the site, which is a nice touch.

Broadcast your date suggestions

Uses “powerful” matching algorithms

Enjoy the fun of rating other people’s profiles

Interface is easy to navigate

Easy to read, even on smaller mobile device screens

Some users may dislike IAPs for Boosts, A-Lists, and Bribes

Some users want a more visually intensive interface

Some users have reported being locked out of their accounts for no reason

If you need to store up to 5,000 messages, you’ll need to go A-List

Interface is a little monochromatic

9. happn

An app called “happn” is gaining a lot of traction. You can learn about it in the video above.

Basically, when you walk past another happn user on the street, their profile pops up on your screen. This gives you the perfect icebreaker to chat with a passing hottie…and who knows where that first conversation might lead?

The Telegraph notes that, unlike a lot of other dating apps, Happn hails from France. The Telegraph notes:

“‘happn,’ the newest, hottest dating app, is so surprising. It has come not out of Silicon Valley, or London’s fast-growing equivalent (the so-called ‘Silicon Roundabout’ on Old Street) but out of Paris. Since its launch in France five months ago, happn claims to have garnered 150,000 users. And within five weeks of launching in the UK, 25,000 people have signed up.”

This formerly Francophone app is starting to pick up more and more English-speaking users, making this a great time to check it out.

No subscription or purchase is necessary

Free

Easy to navigate

Great icebreaker

Feels fun and spontaneous

Does use IAP

Somewhat small user base

Requires Facebook connection to log in

Only supports three languages

Distance measurements may not be precise enough for some (but it’s good for privacy)

10. POF (Plenty of Fish)

Plenty of Fish Dating Coach Sarah Gooding talks about dating etiquette in the video above.

POF, aka Plenty of Fish, takes its name from that old dating adage “There are plenty of fish in the sea.” POF boasts an “advanced matching algorithm” and lets you view your matches for free. By the end of 2014, POF anticipates they will have 90 million users. If the POF app is the sea in this analogy, then there are definitely plenty of “fish” in it. This free dating app is a great way to find singles for long-term relationships or casual dates.

Send and receive unlimited messages

Advanced matching algorithm

Interface is easy to navigate

Recently updated to address bugs and crashing issues

Large pool of potential matches

Creating a profile is time-consuming

May be hard to find the username you want

Some users have had issues with sending messages

Some users have complained about limitations on gifts

Hard to chat within the app

11. Wyldfire

Learn more about this new app in the video above.

Wyldfire is an invite only community where girls invite the guys. Designed to weed out creepy guys, Wyldfire is in private beta as of this writing. If you’re a gal who has had bad experience with the men on other dating apps, this may be just the app to get you to jump into the dating pool again with both feet.

Beta only (for now)

Limited number of cities supported

Will have real-life meet-up events for users

Screening/vetting process keeps out the creeps

Nice interface

Some bloggers wonder about feasibility of model

Has a high F-to-M user ratio

Offers cool profile metrics, but it’s easy to obsess over them

Casual flings may be somewhat harder to arrange compared to other apps

Selection may feel limited

12. Down

Down’s original incarnation (Bang With Friends) gets a mention in the video above, which outlines some of the most popular hookup apps for straight people, as well as people in the gay and lesbian communities.

Also featured on our list of the best sex apps, Down may be more familiar to you under its original name: Bang With Friends. After changing their name, the App Store finally let Down stay on its listings. As you can probably guess from the name, this dating app is tailored towards users who want casual encounters, and not necessarily a lasting relationship.

Down lets you anonymously express an interest in hooking up with your Facebook friends. If they reciprocate, you’ll be notified and can plan a meet-up. If not, they’ll never even know you have the hots for them. Think of it as Tinder for people who want to be more direct about their intentions. You can check out testimonials from Down users who got their “happy endings” at the Down blog.

Easy Facebook login

Sexy design

Simple to use

By default, you do not show up as a Down user in any searches on Facebook

Free

Facebook-based system may bore those who have already tapped their social circle

Some users have complained of lack of people on the app

Some reviewers find the app to be “a bad idea”

Down does collect some personal info

Limited foreign language support may make it hard to find international hotties

13. Mamba

Learn more about the Mamba app in the video above.

Mamba has a large user base of Russian and Eastern Europeans, which is great if that’s a group you find especially appealing. That being said, this ad-free app features people from all over the world. We’ve written about Mamba in the past, and we noted that the app makes it easy to find people near you to flirt with. And who knows just how far those flirtations might go?

Nice UI

Easy to navigate

Over 23 million users

Google Play pages about one million users are on at any given time

Mamba’s interface is available in 17 languages

Users are concentrated in 15 countries

Features like VIP status and gifts may not appeal to all

Not all social integration options will appeal to all users

Like many other social networks for dating, there are some scammers about

Some users have had login issues

14. AnastasiaDate

Check out the video above from AnastasiaDate, which offers you tips on what to do on your first date with a girl you met through AnastasiaDate.

AnastasiaDate is a free dating app that focuses on introducing its users to beautiful women from Ukraine, Russia, and Eastern Europe. If you have family ties to those regions, or you have always been fascinated by that region of the world, this free dating app will definitely appeal to you. The interface is great, and there appear to be many beautiful women with profiles on this app. If you want to say “Privet” to a beautiful lady from Russian or Eastern Europe, this is the dating app for you.

Attractive interface

Large pool of users

Free to download

Communicate with potential matches via e-mail or real-time text chat

Detailed profiles

Not currently available for iOS

Free to download and browse, but communication requires credits

Real time chat can be buggy

Some users have reported crashes

Some users feel the app has a “scammy” vibe

15. LUXY

LUXY is a dating app that caters to the rich, the successful, and the brand-conscious. While it might come off as snobby or elitist, this app claims that its members include CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, millionaires, beauty queens, fitness models, Hollywood celebrities, pro athletes, doctors, and lawyers.

If you’re looking to date someone in those lines of work, this might be the app for you. The profiles can seem a little superficial, since the profiles basically consist of a hot photo, a brief listing of your hobbies, and a list of your favorite luxury brands.

Your likes stay anonymous until they are matched

Your location will never be shown to other users

Interesting way to meet people

Never posts anything to your Facebook

Nice interface

Elitist

Consumerist

Superificial

Very similar to Tinder

Appears to have very few users on Android

16. Cupid.com – Dating for Singles

Cupid.com is a free dating app for iPhone and Android users. This free dating app lets you make a profile for free, flirt with other members, and find sexy singles near you. Cupid.com also boasts instant chat and chat rooms to help you get to know other users better before you meet in real life.

Works great, even older phones

Easy to browse profiles

Plenty of chat opportunities

Free profile creation

Works for people looking for both casual and serious relationships

Some IAP is pricey

Some users in rural areas have a hard time finding matches nearby

A few users have reported crashes/bugs

App is free to download, but operates on pay-to-respond methods

Hard to delete account

17. LOVOO

Check out an official video from the LOVOO team above.

If you want to meet attractive people near you, LOVOO is a great app to consider. Updated on June 3, the app now lets you get all your Lovoo notifications in one status bar notification. This lets you stay informed without getting overwhelmed. If you’re looking to find a date, this free dating app is definitely worth trying out. Who knows? You might even meet the love of your life.

Seems to be really popular in Europe in general and Germany in particular: Great for finding a European hottie

Register for free via Facebook, Twitter or e-mail

Shows you matches nearby

Radar and Match game a fun way to connect with people

Takes your privacy seriously

Some users have reported bugs (most recent update addressed many of these)

Somewhat long load times

Too reliant on microtransactions

Sometimes hard to talk to people who have too many unread messages

Some profiles lack detailed info

18. AsianDate

Learn more about this free dating app in the video above.

AsianDate is a free dating app that lets you meet women from China, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and other countries in Asia. If you have family ties to Asia, or are just a fan of Asian culture, this dating app can help put you in touch with matches that are perfect for you.

AsianDate notes that their online dating service does not tolerate any scam activity by their members. They have an anti-scam policy in place, and it is easy for users to report abuse. This gives users great peace of mind.

Free download

Communicate via e-mail or live, real-time text chat

Browse profiles, photos, and interviews for free

Video chat through CamShare

Only requires Android 2.3 and up

Does not appear to be available for iOS at this time

Only appeals to a very specific type of user

Users have reported freezes

Credit system a turn-off for some users

At least one user claims to have spotted a profile with a woman wearing a wedding ring

19. 3nder

Ana and Dave of the Rubin Report talk about this dating app in the video above.

3nder is an app that helps people arrange threesomes. The app can be used by couples or by singles. While this app definitely has its detractors, this sex app is a great tool to augment whatever other dating apps you are currently using. If having a threesome is on your bucket list, this dating app can help you scratch that item off your to-do list (no pun intended.)

10 free unlocks

Open to any gender and sexuality

Doesn’t post to Facebook walls

Find people who are open to a threesome in an almost awkward-free

Match with other singles, or find a couple

No Android version appears to be available at this time

Doesn’t feel spontaneous

Requires Facebook verification to prove couplehood status

Conversations lock after three days

IAP costs can rack up over time

20. Singles AroundMe GPS Dating

Get a peek at this dating app in the video above.

Singles AroundMe is a dating app based on the belief that chance encounters with the people who just happen to be nearby can lead to lasting connections (the founder met his wife in just such a chance encounter many years ago.) This app lets you find cool people near you, based on your GPS. It is open to people of any gender or sexual orientation.

Works great on older Android devices (works with Android 2.2 and higher)

100,000+ new users join every month

Easily show, hide, or shift your location for privacy/safety

Great for meeting people in a new city, or while traveling

Easy to report inappropriate behavior

Nudity is prohibited, making this app bad for people who are just looking to hook up or sext

Some users find the app to be a bit of a sausage fest

Limited searching

May not have a lot of people in your locale if your aren’t in a big city

Responses from other users not guaranteed

