Top 20 Best Dating Apps for iPhone & Android

Looking for the best dating apps? We’ve rounded up 20 of the best dating apps for lonely singles. Whether you’re looking for a casual fling, true love, an international love affair, or even a threesome, these innovative dating apps will help you find your perfect match. Read on to see the 20 awesome dating apps that made our list.
Thinking about spicing up things in the bedroom with your next date? Check out our list of the best sex toys, including toys for both solo and couples play.
1. Tinder
Learn more about Tinder in the video review above.
Tinder gives you the thrill of meeting new people, but the security of knowing that at least one of your Facebook friends (presumably) knows the person you want to hook up with. The interface is simple: you swipe a pic to the left if you aren’t interested, or swipe to the right if you want to date them. It’s easy to use, and lots of fun.
We’ve written extensively about Tinder. You can learn more about how this cool app stacks up against OkCupid or Snapchat, or learn about the drama going on behind the scenes at Tinder.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
2. Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB)
Learn how CMB works in the video above.
Featured in a recent Yahoo! article about hookup apps, Coffee Meets Bagel is an interesting take on dating apps. Like many other apps on this list, your potential matches are based on your Facebook connections. Each day at noon, the app “serves up” a potential match. You have 24 hours to indicate your interest, and make plans to meet up.
According to LA Weekly, “Coffee Meets Bagel’s users skew white, Asian, Jewish and educated…Only 17 percent of the site’s 60,000 or so users are not white, Jewish or Asian.” If that’s a demographic that appeals to you, then this app is likely to be a good fit. That being said, if you’re looking for a more diverse dating pool, this app may not be ideal.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
3. Skout
Learn more about the Skout app experience on Android in the video review above.
In Skout, users can meet people nearby, see who has been peeping their profile, browse local hotties, or earn points to unlock premium features. This is a good way to make new friends, or get to know someone in your extended social circle much better. Skout also works with Android Wear devices, which is great news for people who own Android Wear watches like the LG G Watch or Samsung Gear Live.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
4. HowAboutWe Dating
Learn more about the way HowAboutWe works in the video above from ABC’s The Chew.
HowAboutWe is a dating app that matches people by shared interest. Your profile shares suggestions about a specific activity you want to take part in. That could be anything from trying out the new Thai place down the block to hiking a famous mountain, or even signing up for a salsa class with someone.
By suggesting exactly the kind of date you’re looking for, you get a great insight into the person you could be dating. This activity-focused dating app lets you road test your compatibility with somebody before you even meet them for the first time.
Looking for love over 50, or prefer a mature partner? You may also be interested in our guide to the best senior dating sites.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
5. Zoosk
Learn more about the good, the bad, and the ugly of Zoosk dating in the video above.
Zoosk claims to be the “#1 dating app,” and boasts about its “Behavioral Matchmaking” engine. With over 25 million users around the globe, this dating app is a good way to meet interesting people from all walks of life. You can message other users for free, and many other browsing features are free. Zoosk may have kind of a silly name, but this dating app is great for people who want to get serious about their dating life.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
6. Grouper Social Club
See a review of this app in the video above.
Meeting someone you’re interested in can be really stressful. If you’re at your most charming and relaxed in a group, than Grouper might be the dating app for you. Here’s how it works: You and two friends meet up with another group of three people. The app picks the bar, buys you all a round of drinks, and takes the stress out of planning your night.
While the app itself is free, you do need to pay a small fee to cover your drinks at the bar the app chooses for you. The app also ensures the proper gender ratio for great chemistry and no hurt feelings. Whether you’re looking to meet somebody to hook up with, hoping to meet “the one,” or just looking to meet new people and have fun, this app has got you covered. Think of this app as your personal dating concierge.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
7. Siren
Siren is a dating app that lets women broadcast a “Siren Call,” which is a fun way to find a man who is up for something fun. For more info, request an invite to Siren at the Siren dating website. This hookup app doesn’t have to be used only for casual encounters, but Siren definitely has applications as a hookup app for singles. Sadly, this app isn’t available for Android as of this writing.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
8. OkCupid
Check out the video above from the Wall Street Journal to see how OkCupid stacks up against another popular app, Tinder.
Catering to straight, gay, and bisexual people, OkCupid is a free dating app that’s beloved by online dating fans. Ideal for people who embrace all kinds of lifestyles, OkCupid is great for making friends or making a date. The app is very popular, ensuring that you have a large group of people to choose from. You can also see when someone was last active on the site, which is a nice touch.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
9. happn
An app called “happn” is gaining a lot of traction. You can learn about it in the video above.
Basically, when you walk past another happn user on the street, their profile pops up on your screen. This gives you the perfect icebreaker to chat with a passing hottie…and who knows where that first conversation might lead?
The Telegraph notes that, unlike a lot of other dating apps, Happn hails from France. The Telegraph notes:
“‘happn,’ the newest, hottest dating app, is so surprising. It has come not out of Silicon Valley, or London’s fast-growing equivalent (the so-called ‘Silicon Roundabout’ on Old Street) but out of Paris. Since its launch in France five months ago, happn claims to have garnered 150,000 users. And within five weeks of launching in the UK, 25,000 people have signed up.”
This formerly Francophone app is starting to pick up more and more English-speaking users, making this a great time to check it out.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
10. POF (Plenty of Fish)
Plenty of Fish Dating Coach Sarah Gooding talks about dating etiquette in the video above.
POF, aka Plenty of Fish, takes its name from that old dating adage “There are plenty of fish in the sea.” POF boasts an “advanced matching algorithm” and lets you view your matches for free. By the end of 2014, POF anticipates they will have 90 million users. If the POF app is the sea in this analogy, then there are definitely plenty of “fish” in it. This free dating app is a great way to find singles for long-term relationships or casual dates.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
11. Wyldfire
Learn more about this new app in the video above.
Wyldfire is an invite only community where girls invite the guys. Designed to weed out creepy guys, Wyldfire is in private beta as of this writing. If you’re a gal who has had bad experience with the men on other dating apps, this may be just the app to get you to jump into the dating pool again with both feet.
Download this app for iPhone.
Check out the website here.
Pros:
Cons:
12. Down
Down’s original incarnation (Bang With Friends) gets a mention in the video above, which outlines some of the most popular hookup apps for straight people, as well as people in the gay and lesbian communities.
Also featured on our list of the best sex apps, Down may be more familiar to you under its original name: Bang With Friends. After changing their name, the App Store finally let Down stay on its listings. As you can probably guess from the name, this dating app is tailored towards users who want casual encounters, and not necessarily a lasting relationship.
Down lets you anonymously express an interest in hooking up with your Facebook friends. If they reciprocate, you’ll be notified and can plan a meet-up. If not, they’ll never even know you have the hots for them. Think of it as Tinder for people who want to be more direct about their intentions. You can check out testimonials from Down users who got their “happy endings” at the Down blog.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
13. Mamba
Learn more about the Mamba app in the video above.
Mamba has a large user base of Russian and Eastern Europeans, which is great if that’s a group you find especially appealing. That being said, this ad-free app features people from all over the world. We’ve written about Mamba in the past, and we noted that the app makes it easy to find people near you to flirt with. And who knows just how far those flirtations might go?
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
14. AnastasiaDate
Check out the video above from AnastasiaDate, which offers you tips on what to do on your first date with a girl you met through AnastasiaDate.
AnastasiaDate is a free dating app that focuses on introducing its users to beautiful women from Ukraine, Russia, and Eastern Europe. If you have family ties to those regions, or you have always been fascinated by that region of the world, this free dating app will definitely appeal to you. The interface is great, and there appear to be many beautiful women with profiles on this app. If you want to say “Privet” to a beautiful lady from Russian or Eastern Europe, this is the dating app for you.
Download this app for Android.
Pros:
Cons:
15. LUXY
LUXY is a dating app that caters to the rich, the successful, and the brand-conscious. While it might come off as snobby or elitist, this app claims that its members include CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, millionaires, beauty queens, fitness models, Hollywood celebrities, pro athletes, doctors, and lawyers.
If you’re looking to date someone in those lines of work, this might be the app for you. The profiles can seem a little superficial, since the profiles basically consist of a hot photo, a brief listing of your hobbies, and a list of your favorite luxury brands.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
16. Cupid.com – Dating for Singles
Cupid.com is a free dating app for iPhone and Android users. This free dating app lets you make a profile for free, flirt with other members, and find sexy singles near you. Cupid.com also boasts instant chat and chat rooms to help you get to know other users better before you meet in real life.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
17. LOVOO
Check out an official video from the LOVOO team above.
If you want to meet attractive people near you, LOVOO is a great app to consider. Updated on June 3, the app now lets you get all your Lovoo notifications in one status bar notification. This lets you stay informed without getting overwhelmed. If you’re looking to find a date, this free dating app is definitely worth trying out. Who knows? You might even meet the love of your life.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
18. AsianDate
Learn more about this free dating app in the video above.
AsianDate is a free dating app that lets you meet women from China, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and other countries in Asia. If you have family ties to Asia, or are just a fan of Asian culture, this dating app can help put you in touch with matches that are perfect for you.
AsianDate notes that their online dating service does not tolerate any scam activity by their members. They have an anti-scam policy in place, and it is easy for users to report abuse. This gives users great peace of mind.
Download this app for Android.
Pros:
Cons:
19. 3nder
VIDEOURLHERE
Ana and Dave of the Rubin Report talk about this dating app in the video above.
3nder is an app that helps people arrange threesomes. The app can be used by couples or by singles. While this app definitely has its detractors, this sex app is a great tool to augment whatever other dating apps you are currently using. If having a threesome is on your bucket list, this dating app can help you scratch that item off your to-do list (no pun intended.)
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
20. Singles AroundMe GPS Dating
Get a peek at this dating app in the video above.
Singles AroundMe is a dating app based on the belief that chance encounters with the people who just happen to be nearby can lead to lasting connections (the founder met his wife in just such a chance encounter many years ago.) This app lets you find cool people near you, based on your GPS. It is open to people of any gender or sexual orientation.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
Still have first date jitters? Check out these great guides on how to plan a successful first date, and you’ll be ready for anything that comes your way.