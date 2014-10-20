6 Best RC Drones for Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

The Heavy Power List of Top 6 RC Drones for Sale with Camera includes drones that are perfect for beginners to models that will be suitable for advanced pilots. Some drones do stunts and flips with the press of a button, others require complex stabilizing systems and each features a camera for aerial photography or videography, and video surveillance.

Prices range from $55 to $3,399, with quality, durability and flexibility varying based on price. Some drones include control through smartphones and tablets, with features such as live streaming video and the ability to upload automatically to social media sites, while others come with your basic garden variety radio transmitter.

We should note that drones are not toys, although some of them are ridiculously cool like a toy, and in many cases manufacturers specifically warn against providing these devices to children under 14 — some reviewers warn against giving them to children at all because they are just too much fun for adults. Further, the drone marketplace, like the technology underpinning it, is an exciting and fast developing area, and it is possible we have missed models that should have been included in The Heavy Power List. If you are aware of such an oversight, please make note of it in the comments below and we will do our best to rectify the error. Meanwhile, you can also check out the top 3 best camera drones for sale, as well as the best drone kits for sale, if you’re looking for package deals.

Without further ado, here are the top 6 best rc drones for sale:

1. DJ Phantom 3 Professional Now Available For $1,269.

Manufacturer

The DJI Phantom 3 is manufactured by DJI. DJI Innovations develops and manufactures small unmanned aerial systems (UAS), for commercial and recreational use. DJI is a global company and claims its’ mission is to make aerial photography and videography accessible to professional photographers, cinematographers and beginners.

Product Description

The DJI Phantom 3 is the next iteration in the DJI Phantom line, and the Phantom 3 is already gaining a lot of respect from drone enthusiasts. It currently holds a 4.6 out of 5.0 star rating on Amazon. The majority of customers are praising the video quality and how easy it is to use, which is why we consider it one of the best drones for sale. This drone has full 4K UD video recording with fully stabilized 3-axis gimbal. DJI’s Lightbridge digital streaming allows users to view their stream in 720p while it is still recording in 1080p.

The drone also has what the company calls a Vision Positioning system, which allows for stable flight indoors when a GPS signal isn’t available. The Phantom 3 uses the DJI Pilot app, making it very easy to fly.

The Phantom 3 has GPS navigation, auto landings and takeoffs, a intelligent high power flight battery, a built-in database of no fly zones, and a power mobile app with all of the settings and tweaks you’d want available. Users are also able to stream their drone footage to YouTube. The Auto-Return home function will return your drone to the exact spot it took off from, and as long as you have GPS signal. The Phantom 3 also uses FailSafe technology which can send the Phantom 3 back home if it loses connection to the remote controller for any reason or if the battery is running low.

But even with all of these new features, the DJI Phantom 3 was still able to debut at the price point of the DJI Phantom 2, meaning that we’re getting better quality drones without the rising price

The Phantom ships ready to fly — coming with a rechargeable radio controller (transmitter) with a line-of-sight range of up to 2000m, and a powerful 6000 mAh battery that can fly for up to 23 minutes. The battery is recharged with a universal AC adapter or car charger. The camera is controlled via 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi using an app for iOS and Android devices (From the app you can control video recording and camera position, which has a range from -90 degrees to +30 degrees).

Using the mount, you can attach a smartphone to the controller, providing the camera’s point-of-view. The App for iOS and Android also provides vital flight stats including battery charge, number of GPS satellites, radar scope to avoid collisions, full camera control and the ability to upload media directly to social media. The Phantom 3 includes a Wi-Fi Range extender that increases smartphone range to nearly 2,000 feet line-of-sight. The range extender mounts on the transmitter with the smartphone, and in the event that the Phantom loses the signal from the controller it has a “Return to Home Fail Safe” feature wherein the aircraft will ascend to 60 feet then make a straight-line course back to the “home position” you define in the GPS calibration process. Once there, it will safely descend to the ground.

State of the Art GPS Navigation and FailSafe Home Mode

The Phantom 3 relies on GPS navigation to maintain flight stability, and while it can be controlled manually most operators opt for GPS attitude mode — an autopilot system that keeps the Phantom 3 stable, which is ideal for shooting video, compensating for light and wind.

The Phantom 3 has Intelligent Orientation Control (IOC), which is designed to make flying more intuitive. Windows- and OSX-based software allows easy update of IOC firmware as well as enabling you to unlock manual flying mode. Manual Mode will override all autopilot redundancy and fail safes.

Pros:

Top of the line 14 MP 1080p Camera

23 Minutes of Flying Time

Fantastically designed new controller

Intuitive Smartphone app

Live stream to YouTube

Unprecedented Safety features

Remote Uses a Charge, Not External Batteries

CONS

Price

The DJ Phantom 3 is available at various online outlets.

WATCH This great unboxing video

WATCH The Phantom 3 in Action

2. Hubsan H107LX4 Mini RTF RC Quadcopter Available for $55.65

Manufacturer

Manufactured by Hubsan Hobby – the X4 fits in the palm of your hand and has enough flexibility to be fun for beginners and experts, alike. The Hubsan is available from Amazon for $55.65 including free shipping. Note: It is not a toy and Hubsan explicitly warns it is not suitable for Children Under 14.

Product Description

The Hubsan X4 has many features including full 4 channel 2.4Ghz control, powerful micro coreless motor and a high capacity LiPO battery. The lightweight airframe is durable and can execute 4-way flips (left,right,forward,backward) and also has stunt mode. The Hubsan quad flies well indoor and outdoor owing to the ultra stable 6-axis flight control system and adjustable gyro sensitivity. The Hubsan X4 is available in Blue, Red & Green, and is 2.4 inches (60mm) long and 2.4in (60MM) wide (diameter). The Hubsan X4 is one of the best drones for sale under $100.

What’s In The Box

Hubsan H107C X4 Quadcopter with Camera

Remote Control Transmitter

4x AA batteries

380mAh lithium-polymer (LiPo) battery

USB charger cord

Fuel Source and Flight Time

The Hubsan H107LX4 Quadcopter is powered by a LiPO battery (240mAh 3.7V) which is charged via USB; a USB charger is included. The battery provides a flight time of approximately 7 minutes and the battery takes approximately 40 minutes to re-charge.

Camera and Media

The Hubsan X4 comes with a 0.3 MegaPixel camera and a video recording module. The recording unit takes a Micro SDHC memory card, which is sold separately. The camera must be turned on manually prior to flying the quadcopter, it is not controlled by the RC unit.

Radio

The Hubsan Quadcopter includes a 2.4Ghz 4 Channel radio.

Hubsan X4 H107c Unboxing and Test Flight

This unboxing video of the Hubsan X4 is long but does a good job of putting the X4 through its paces.

PROS

Price – It is the Best Value of The Power List

Fits in the Palm of Your Hand

Powerful Coreless motor

Indoor & Outdoor Flying

Flexibility for Beginners and Experts

CONS

0.3 MegaPixel camera NOT controlled by RC Unit

Battery has 7 minutes Flying time

3. Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Power Edition Quadricopter Available for $399.99

Manufacturer

The Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Power Edition Quadricopter is manufactured by Parrot. Parrot manufactures GPS systems, drones, automatic sprinklers(for plants) and is coming out with new wireless headphones (Parrot Zik 2.0). There are multiple editions of the Parrot AR.Drone 2.0. we have chosen the Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Power Edition because of its performance, overall customer satisfaction and affordability — now priced at $399.99 at Amazon.

Product Description

The AR Drone 2.0 is the Power Edition including 3 sets of colored rotors, more powerful batteries for longer flying time of 36 minutes (Two (2) 1500mah batteries versus a single 1000mah battery) and requires almost no setup time.

The AR Drone has improved stability and performs flips better, likely the result of the hardware version of the motors increasing from 5 to 6. The Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Power Edition has Wifi and HD Recording for Apple and Android Phones and comes with other extras like colored props and a “stealth black” hull. The Quadcopter has a built in front-facing 720p HD camera that streams live to your device while in-flight.

What’s In The Box

AR Drone 2.0

3 sets of colored rotor blades, red, orange and blue

C clip removal tool for rotor replacement

2 1500mah batteries

Standard Battery Charger

In Door and Outdoor hulls in black

Set of stickers

Instructions

Experts recommend buying an extra hull for $22.80.

Getting Started

To get started plug the battery into the charger, download the free flight app to your Android or Apple device and connect to the Wifi hotspot created by the drone. You can rename the SSID of the hotspot within the app. The C clip removal tool can be used to change the color of the rotors.

Unboxing Video Parrot AR.Drone 2.0

Flight Controls Using Wifi Devices

After loading the free flight app on your Android or iOS phone or tablet you can run through the options and select flying indoors or outdoors — the AR Drone adjusts control response speed accordingly. The autopilot feature allows for easy take-off and landing and has a patented Absolute Control piloting mode for beginners that adjusts as your piloting skills develop. Parrot also features the “Drone Academy,” a community of pilots where you can keep track of your flight data, location, photos and videos and share with other pilots. The Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Power Edition has intuitive device control — by tilting your device, you control the direction of the drone, and by releasing it, the drone is instantly stabilized. This drone’s app is the best out of the different drones for sale.

Flying Time and Range

The manufacturer states the drone has a range of 165 feet (50 meters), and the new three-cell Lithium-Polymer battery provides a flying time of 18 minutes per battery and has a capacity of 1500 mAh at 11.1 volts with a discharge capacity of 10C. The power edition includes two batteries for a total estimated flying time of 36 minutes. Each battery includes a protection circuit (PCM) to prevent short circuit or overcharging. To extend the range up to double you can use a Wifi range extender, but it will constrain the ability to control the drone and will affect other flight vitals such as battery life.

Camera and Video Quality

The Ar.Drone 2.0 comes with a 720p HD video camera that is very smooth. During flight the HD video is recorded and sent directly to device with one-click sharing to Youtube and image-sharing platforms. For longer video recording a USB plug-in has been added.

PROS

36 Minutes Flying Time

720p HD Camera

Indoor & Outdoor Flying

Flexibility for Beginners and Experts

WiFi Connectivity to SmartPhone

CONS

Price

DJI Phantom 2 v. Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Side by Side Comparison

4. Heli-Max 1SQ V-CAM RTF Quadcopter Available for $129.99

Manufacturer

Manufactured by Heli-Max, the 1SQ V-Cam RTF Quadcopter is a drone with camera that fits in the palm of your hand and requires a decent amount of skill to operate.

The 1SQ comes with a 3-axis gyro system (stabilizes all three axes — yaw, roll and pitch) and 4 independently controlled rotor blades. It operates indoor and outdoor, and comes with external lights for after-dark flying.

Made with a combination of molded plastic and composite materials, the 1SQ unboxes ready to fly with transmitter, micro-digital video and still camera. The 1SQ is 5.7 inches (145mm) long, 5.7 inches (145mm) wide and 1.37 inches (35mm) high and is available in blue, green, red, yellow and white.

Reviewers on Amazon give the 1SQ an average of 3.3 Stars, and 34 percent of reviewers gave it 5 stars. It is available for $129.99 including shipping and handling. It is one of the best drones for sale in the $100-$200 range.

Unboxing the 1SQ

What’s In The Box

RTF 1SQ Quadcopter with 2.4GHz Radio

LiPo Battery

USB Battery Charger

Four(4) extra Blades

Screwdriver

Four(4) AA Batteries

Instructions (which can also be downloaded HERE)

2 GB Memory Card

USB microSD card reader

Camera

The 1SQ features a built-in digital camera that lets pilots shoot and record aerial videos and still photographs. It is activated with on the transmitter, and includes a 2 GB Memory Card and USB micro SD card reader which can be inserted in USB ports for downloading media.

Battery

The 1SQ comes with a 1S 250mAh LiPo battery and USB compatible battery charger.

Transmitter and Flying

The transmitter is a 6-channel 2.4GHz radio with beginner and expert modes, servo reversing, charger port, SLT receiver and Auto-FLIP button. TAGS-FX Sensor Fusion stabilization system with a 3-axis gyro and 3-axis acellerometer corrects drift as well as unwanted movement in yaw, pitch and roll. The LED illuminates each motor pod for flying after dark. Some reviewers have indicated the 1SQ can “get away” from you if you fly it too high.

Watch Below to See the 1SQ in Action at Night

PROS

Unique Night Flying

Indoor & Outdoor Flying

Flexibility for Beginners and Experts

Price

CONS

Micro-Camera

Limited Battery Flying Time

5. UDI RC U818A 2.4GHz 4 CH 6 Axis Gyro RC Quadcopter With RTF Mode 2 Camera Available for $61.95

Manufacturer

The UDI RC U818A 2.4GHz 4 CH 6 Axis Gyro RC Quadcopter with RTF Mode 2 Camera is manufactured by UDIRC from China. The UDI RC U818A is well reviewed with over 600 reviewers, an average rating of 3.3 stars on Amazon, and almost 43 percent of reviewers giving it 5 stars.

It has some limitations, in particular the camera and media management, with some reviewers reporting that the video footage created by the drone’s media unit is only viewable on a Mac and it does NOT record sound. It has only two flying modes — fast and faster — but reviewers report it is sturdy and a great machine to learn on — so if you are a beginning or buying for a beginner, this may be your drone.

Unboxing the UDI RC U818A

What’s In The Box

U818A R/C Quad copter UFO with Camera

Battery: 3.7V 500mAh Li-Po battery (included)

2.4GHz 4 Channel Remote Controller Transmitter with LCD Panel Display

Battery for Controller: 4 x AA batteries not included

6 Axis Gyro for posture control and easy flying 3D Flight and 360 Flips

1GB Micro SD card

Micro card Reader not included

Battery and Flight Time

The 818A has a flying time of 6-9 minutes and a limited controlling distance of up to 30 meters. The LiPo battery takes approximately two hours to charge, so it recommended if you are purchasing this drone that you buy a spare battery.

Camera

Reviewers report that the camera is “OK,” but again, for a drone to learn on, the pricing, camera quality and flexibility compares favorably but less so than the Hubsan, hence we have ranked it as our fifth pick. To see some of the camera quality watch here.

PROS

Indoor & Outdoor Flying

Flexibility for Beginners and Experts

Price

CONS

Micro-Camera

6-9 Minutes Flying Time

Media only vieawable on Mac

6. DJ Inspire 1 with dual controllers Now Available For $3,399.

Manufacturer

The DJI Inspire 1 is manufactured by DJI. DJI Innovations develops and manufactures small unmanned aerial systems (UAS), for commercial and recreational use. DJI is a global company and claims its’ mission is to make aerial photography and videography accessible to professional photographers, cinematographers and beginners.

Product Description

The DJI Inspire 1 is one of DJI’s most impressive drones for sale, shooting up to 4K video at 30FPS. It supports two controllers at once, allowing one person to fly the drone while another person controls the camera. It’s the only drone currently available to the public that allows for two controllers at once, which really makes it the top choice for those looking to capture 4K high-quality footage with a drone with camera.

Achieve shots that otherwise would not be possible alone by using two remote controllers. The footage can be streamed live in 720p quality from up to 2km away. It measures 18 x 16 x 20 inches and has a weight of 18 pounds. The Inspire is highly reviewed on Amazon, with 54% of reviewers giving it a 5 star rating.

The DJI Inspire 1 has a full-featured app that allows users to take complete control of the camera and flight system, even allowing for auto takeoff and landing with just the tap of a button. Flying indoors is incredibly easy with the DJI Inspire 1 thanks to its Vision Positioning System technology that provides accurate position holding even with there is no GPS available. The sensors contained within the drone determines its location and altitude, and the legs lower automatically when landing.

DJI designed this drone to be incredibly powerful while lightweight, and it contains all of the latest aerial drone technology packed into a simple, ready-to-fly and easy-to-use solution. The carbon fiber arms give flyers the strength to maneuver in the air and they transform to get out of the camera’s way. The Inspire 1 has a full 360 degree unobstructed view, allowing users to capture shots in any direction regardless of what direction they’re flying in.

This drone for sale uses the ZenMuse X3 gimbal and an X3 camera, which has an electronic shutter speed of 8s. DJI designed the Inspire 1 with aerodynamics in mind, giving the drone a shape that allows it to cut through the sky while giving pilots unprecedented control over the aircraft.

WATCH This Video of Trey Ratcliff Explaining Why It’s Great & Testing

The DJI Inspire 1’s speed is also noteworthy, as it can reach speeds of up to almost 50 mph (22 m/s). Its flight time is nearly 18 minutes thanks to its 4500 mAh standard battery, and you can get even more time out of it if you purchase the 5700 mAh optional battery that is available. What’s more, Inspire 1 can fly up to 2.4 miles high in the air (4500 m).

The Inspire 1 is the best drone for sale, having a complete package containing the latest drone technology from the most trusted name in aerial drones, DJI.

Pros:

Powerful

Modular Design Allows For Upgrades

4K Video at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS

Case fits 6 batteries

Comes with 16GB SD Card

Live HD view

Dual Controller Support

CONS

Price

The DJ Inspire 1 is available at various online outlets.

WATCH The DJI Inspire 1 Unboxing

