Top 10 Best Free Dating Apps for iPhone & Android

Looking for a free dating app? We’ve rounded up a list free dating apps that will suit all kinds of singles. Whether you’re looking for the love of your life, a casual date, or even just a one-night stand, the following dating apps are totally free to download. Read on to see which free dating apps made our list.
Thinking about spicing up things in the bedroom with your next date? Check out our list of the best sex toys, including toys for both solo and couples play.
1. Tinder
Learn more about Tinder in the video review above.
Tinder gives you the thrill of meeting new people, but the security of knowing that at least one of your Facebook friends (presumably) knows the person you want to hook up with. The interface is simple: you swipe a pic to the left if you aren’t interested, or swipe to the right if you want to date them. It’s easy to use, and lots of fun.
We’ve written extensively about Tinder. You can learn more about how this cool app stacks up against OkCupid or Snapchat, or learn about the drama going on behind the scenes at Tinder.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
2. Skout
Learn more about the Skout app experience on Android in the video review above.
In Skout, users can meet people nearby, see who has been peeping their profile, browse local hotties, or earn points to unlock premium features. This is a good way to make new friends, or get to know someone in your extended social circle much better. Skout also works with Android Wear devices, which is great news for people who own Android Wear watches like the LG G Watch or Samsung Gear Live. Not a lot of free dating apps have Android Wear integration, so this really is a big perk.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
3. Grouper Social Club
See a review of this app in the video above.
Meeting someone you’re interested in can be really stressful. If you’re at your most charming and relaxed in a group, than Grouper might be the dating app for you. Here’s how it works: You and two friends meet up with another group of three people. The app picks the bar, buys you all a round of drinks, and takes the stress out of planning your night.
While the app itself is free, you do need to pay a small fee to cover your drinks at the bar the app chooses for you. The app also ensures the proper gender ratio for great chemistry and no hurt feelings. Whether you’re looking to meet somebody to hook up with, hoping to meet “the one,” or just looking to meet new people and have fun, this app has got you covered.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
4. OkCupid
Check out the video above from the Wall Street Journal to see how OkCupid stacks up against another popular app, Tinder.
Catering to straight, gay, and bisexual people, OkCupid is a free dating app that’s beloved by online dating fans. Ideal for people who embrace all kinds of lifestyles, OkCupid is great for making friends or making a date. The app is very popular, ensuring that you have a large group of people to choose from. Unlike some other free dating apps, it’s easy to see when someone was last active on the service. That’s great news for anyone who is tired of dating sites where you send out message after message, and never get a response.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
5. POF (Plenty of Fish)
Plenty of Fish Dating Coach Sarah Gooding talks about dating etiquette in the video above.
POF, aka Plenty of Fish, takes its name from that old dating adage “There are plenty of fish in the sea.” POF boasts an “advanced matching algorithm” and lets you view your matches for free. By the end of 2014, POF anticipates they will have 90 million users. If the POF app is the sea in this analogy, then there are definitely plenty of “fish” in it. This free dating app is a great way to find singles for long-term relationships or casual dates.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
6. Down
Down’s original incarnation (Bang With Friends) gets a mention in the video above, which outlines some of the most popular hookup apps for straight people, as well as people in the gay and lesbian communities.
Also featured on our list of the best sex apps, Down may be more familiar to you under its original name: Bang With Friends. After changing their name, the App Store finally let Down stay on its listings. As you can probably guess from the name, this dating app is tailored towards users who want casual encounters, and not necessarily a lasting relationship.
Down lets you anonymously express an interest in hooking up with your Facebook friends. If they reciprocate, you’ll be notified and can plan a meet-up. If not, they’ll never even know you have the hots for them. Think of it as Tinder for people who want to be more direct about their intentions. You can check out testimonials from Down users who got their “happy endings” at the Down blog. This free dating app definitely has a great sense of humor and personality, something that a lot of other free dating apps lack.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
7. AnastasiaDate
Check out the video above from AnastasiaDate, which offers you tips on what to do on your first date with a girl you met through AnastasiaDate.
AnastasiaDate is a free dating app that focuses on introducing its users to beautiful women from Ukraine, Russia, and Eastern Europe. If you have family ties to those regions, or you have always been fascinated by that region of the world, this free dating app will definitely appeal to you. The interface is great, and there appear to be many beautiful women with profiles on this app. If you want to say “Privet” to a beautiful lady from Russian or Eastern Europe, this is the dating app for you.
Download this app for Android.
Pros:
Cons:
8. Cupid.com – Dating for Singles
Cupid.com is a free dating app for iPhone and Android users. This free dating app lets you make a profile for free, flirt with other members, and find sexy singles near you. Cupid.com also boasts instant chat and chat rooms to help you get to know other users better before you meet in real life.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
9. LOVOO
Check out an official video from the LOVOO team above.
If you want to meet attractive people near you, LOVOO is a great app to consider. Updated on June 3, the app now lets you get all your Lovoo notifications in one status bar notification. This lets you stay informed without getting overwhelmed. If you’re looking to find a date, this free dating app is definitely worth trying out. Who knows? You might even meet the love of your life.
Download this app for Android.
Download this app for iPhone.
Pros:
Cons:
10. AsianDate
Learn more about this free dating app in the video above.
AsianDate is a free dating app that lets you meet women from China, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and other countries in Asia. If you have family ties to Asia, or are just a fan of Asian culture, this dating app can help put you in touch with matches that are perfect for you.
AsianDate notes that their online dating service does not tolerate any scam activity by their members. They have an anti-scam policy in place, and it is easy for users to report abuse. This gives users great peace of mind.
Download this app for Android.
Pros:
Cons: