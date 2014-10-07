Top 10 Best Free Dating Apps for iPhone & Android

Looking for a free dating app? We’ve rounded up a list free dating apps that will suit all kinds of singles. Whether you’re looking for the love of your life, a casual date, or even just a one-night stand, the following dating apps are totally free to download. Read on to see which free dating apps made our list.

Thinking about spicing up things in the bedroom with your next date? Check out our list of the best sex toys, including toys for both solo and couples play.

1. Tinder

Learn more about Tinder in the video review above.

Tinder gives you the thrill of meeting new people, but the security of knowing that at least one of your Facebook friends (presumably) knows the person you want to hook up with. The interface is simple: you swipe a pic to the left if you aren’t interested, or swipe to the right if you want to date them. It’s easy to use, and lots of fun.

We’ve written extensively about Tinder. You can learn more about how this cool app stacks up against OkCupid or Snapchat, or learn about the drama going on behind the scenes at Tinder.

Fast-paced

Your interest stays secret unless it’s reciprocated

Awesome interface

Includes a wide array of people

Fun way to flirt

No way to undo accidental swipes

Some people come on way too strong

Relies too heavily on images (little data on height, weight, etc.)

May be too Facebook-focused for some

Some find the app too superficial (though the founder disagrees)

2. Skout

Learn more about the Skout app experience on Android in the video review above.

In Skout, users can meet people nearby, see who has been peeping their profile, browse local hotties, or earn points to unlock premium features. This is a good way to make new friends, or get to know someone in your extended social circle much better. Skout also works with Android Wear devices, which is great news for people who own Android Wear watches like the LG G Watch or Samsung Gear Live. Not a lot of free dating apps have Android Wear integration, so this really is a big perk.

Your current location isn’t revealed unless you choose to do so

Shake to chat feature is cool

Fun, social interface

Two separate and distinct communities for teens and adults

Ideal for people who like to chat before they get down to the nitty-gritty

Annoying ads (upgrading to Skout+ is required to go ad-free)

Somewhat small user images when browsing

Many users have experienced crash bugs

Some users will dislike IAP functionality

Warning: Skout was used by predators in the past

3. Grouper Social Club

See a review of this app in the video above.

Meeting someone you’re interested in can be really stressful. If you’re at your most charming and relaxed in a group, than Grouper might be the dating app for you. Here’s how it works: You and two friends meet up with another group of three people. The app picks the bar, buys you all a round of drinks, and takes the stress out of planning your night.

While the app itself is free, you do need to pay a small fee to cover your drinks at the bar the app chooses for you. The app also ensures the proper gender ratio for great chemistry and no hurt feelings. Whether you’re looking to meet somebody to hook up with, hoping to meet “the one,” or just looking to meet new people and have fun, this app has got you covered.

Great way to meet new people

Great excuse to try a hot new bar

Nice interface

Approval process ensures the best possible experience

Ideal for people who are shy during one-on-one dates

Each person needs to pay $20 to cover the cost of service and drinks

Approval process can take a long time

App needs to have details from your Facebook profile to pair you with a group

Not available in all cities, or currently available for Android

Some users feel app is exclusionary

4. OkCupid

Check out the video above from the Wall Street Journal to see how OkCupid stacks up against another popular app, Tinder.

Catering to straight, gay, and bisexual people, OkCupid is a free dating app that’s beloved by online dating fans. Ideal for people who embrace all kinds of lifestyles, OkCupid is great for making friends or making a date. The app is very popular, ensuring that you have a large group of people to choose from. Unlike some other free dating apps, it’s easy to see when someone was last active on the service. That’s great news for anyone who is tired of dating sites where you send out message after message, and never get a response.

Broadcast your date suggestions

Uses “powerful” matching algorithms

Enjoy the fun of rating other people’s profiles

Interface is easy to navigate

Easy to read, even on smaller mobile device screens

Some users may dislike IAPs for Boosts, A-Lists, and Bribes

Some users want a more visually intensive interface

Some users have reported being locked out of their accounts for no reason

If you need to store up to 5,000 messages, you’ll need to go A-List

Interface is a little monochromatic

5. POF (Plenty of Fish)

Plenty of Fish Dating Coach Sarah Gooding talks about dating etiquette in the video above.

POF, aka Plenty of Fish, takes its name from that old dating adage “There are plenty of fish in the sea.” POF boasts an “advanced matching algorithm” and lets you view your matches for free. By the end of 2014, POF anticipates they will have 90 million users. If the POF app is the sea in this analogy, then there are definitely plenty of “fish” in it. This free dating app is a great way to find singles for long-term relationships or casual dates.

Send and receive unlimited messages

Advanced matching algorithm

Interface is easy to navigate

Recently updated to address bugs and crashing issues

Large pool of potential matches

Creating a profile is time-consuming

May be hard to find the username you want

Some users have had issues with sending messages

Some users have complained about limitations on gifts

Hard to chat within the app

6. Down

Down’s original incarnation (Bang With Friends) gets a mention in the video above, which outlines some of the most popular hookup apps for straight people, as well as people in the gay and lesbian communities.

Also featured on our list of the best sex apps, Down may be more familiar to you under its original name: Bang With Friends. After changing their name, the App Store finally let Down stay on its listings. As you can probably guess from the name, this dating app is tailored towards users who want casual encounters, and not necessarily a lasting relationship.

Down lets you anonymously express an interest in hooking up with your Facebook friends. If they reciprocate, you’ll be notified and can plan a meet-up. If not, they’ll never even know you have the hots for them. Think of it as Tinder for people who want to be more direct about their intentions. You can check out testimonials from Down users who got their “happy endings” at the Down blog. This free dating app definitely has a great sense of humor and personality, something that a lot of other free dating apps lack.

Easy Facebook login

Sexy design

Simple to use

By default, you do not show up as a Down user in any searches on Facebook

Free

Facebook-based system may bore those who have already tapped their social circle

Some users have complained of lack of people on the app

Some reviewers find the app to be “a bad idea”

Down does collect some personal info

Limited foreign language support may make it hard to find international hotties

7. AnastasiaDate

Check out the video above from AnastasiaDate, which offers you tips on what to do on your first date with a girl you met through AnastasiaDate.

AnastasiaDate is a free dating app that focuses on introducing its users to beautiful women from Ukraine, Russia, and Eastern Europe. If you have family ties to those regions, or you have always been fascinated by that region of the world, this free dating app will definitely appeal to you. The interface is great, and there appear to be many beautiful women with profiles on this app. If you want to say “Privet” to a beautiful lady from Russian or Eastern Europe, this is the dating app for you.

Attractive interface

Large pool of users

Free to download

Communicate with potential matches via e-mail or real-time text chat

Detailed profiles

Not currently available for iOS

Free to download and browse, but communication requires credits

Real time chat can be buggy

Some users have reported crashes

Some users feel the app has a “scammy” vibe

8. Cupid.com – Dating for Singles

Cupid.com is a free dating app for iPhone and Android users. This free dating app lets you make a profile for free, flirt with other members, and find sexy singles near you. Cupid.com also boasts instant chat and chat rooms to help you get to know other users better before you meet in real life.

Works great, even older phones

Easy to browse profiles

Plenty of chat opportunities

Free profile creation

Works for people looking for both casual and serious relationships

Some IAP is pricey

Some users in rural areas have a hard time finding matches nearby

A few users have reported crashes/bugs

App is free to download, but operates on pay-to-respond methods

Hard to delete account

9. LOVOO

Check out an official video from the LOVOO team above.

If you want to meet attractive people near you, LOVOO is a great app to consider. Updated on June 3, the app now lets you get all your Lovoo notifications in one status bar notification. This lets you stay informed without getting overwhelmed. If you’re looking to find a date, this free dating app is definitely worth trying out. Who knows? You might even meet the love of your life.

Seems to be really popular in Europe in general and Germany in particular: Great for finding a European hottie

Register for free via Facebook, Twitter or e-mail

Shows you matches nearby

Radar and Match game a fun way to connect with people

Takes your privacy seriously

Some users have reported bugs (most recent update addressed many of these)

Somewhat long load times

Too reliant on microtransactions

Sometimes hard to talk to people who have too many unread messages

Some profiles lack detailed info

10. AsianDate

Learn more about this free dating app in the video above.

AsianDate is a free dating app that lets you meet women from China, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and other countries in Asia. If you have family ties to Asia, or are just a fan of Asian culture, this dating app can help put you in touch with matches that are perfect for you.

AsianDate notes that their online dating service does not tolerate any scam activity by their members. They have an anti-scam policy in place, and it is easy for users to report abuse. This gives users great peace of mind.

Free download

Communicate via e-mail or live, real-time text chat

Browse profiles, photos, and interviews for free

Video chat through CamShare

Only requires Android 2.3 and up

Does not appear to be available for iOS at this time

Only appeals to a very specific type of user

Users have reported freezes

Credit system a turn-off for some users

At least one user claims to have spotted a profile with a woman wearing a wedding ring