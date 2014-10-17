Top 5 Best Free International Dating Apps & Sites

There are a number of reasons that you might want to search for love outside of the US. Maybe you have a degree in a foreign language, and you love that culture so much that you want to explore it further. Maybe your parents immigrated here when you were young, but you’ve always wanted to marry someone from your home country. Or perhaps you just like the excitement of making new connections with people from far-flung locales. Whatever your reasons for seeking love abroad, there are a number of websites and apps that cater to the international dating crowd. The following dating apps and websites have great international flair, so check ’em out!

1. International Single Girls

International Single Girls is a premium international dating website. Signing up is free. The website has been verified as secure by GoDaddy. All information you submit through the site is kept strictly confidential and not distributed to any other organization. If you want to browse the profiles of thousands of beautiful women, many of whom hail from Russian and Eastern Europe, this is the dating website for you.

Free to sign up

Secure

Thousands of female users

Website is easy to navigate

Fun way to meet women from around the world

Some ladies have profiles that are too beautiful to be believed, with model headshots that may have been retouched

Most women seem to hail from Russia/Eastern Europe

International-Single-Girls.com may terminate your membership at any time, for any reason

International-Single-Girls.com reserves the right to restrict the number of emails you sent to a match within a 24-hour period

Does not appear to have a companion app at this time

2. AmoLatina

Get to know you Valentina, a AmoLatina user, in the video above.

AmoLatina is a dating app that lets you find beautiful women from countries like Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, and elsewhere in Latin America. This app lets you check out users profiles, photos, and interviews, all for free. You can choose to engage with your potential dates via email, text chat, or video chat. If you love fiery latinas, this is the app for you.

Maintain a contact list with your preferred ladies

Multiple ways to communicate

Free to download

Great interface

Beautiful users

Not available for iOS at this time

Free to download and browse, but communication requires credits

Real time chat can be buggy

Some users have reported crashes

IAP gets expensive in a hurry

3. Wamba

Wamba isn’t strictly an international dating app, but it’s a great choice for users who can’t decide between seeking love abroad, or finding someone more domestic. Wamba’s user base includes 24 million across 15 different countries, speaking 17 languages. If you’re looking for a diverse array of people to date, Wamba is a great app to try out.

Free download

Huge user base

Many countries represented

Easy to browse

Fun way to meet friends, lovers, or long-term partners

IAP costs rack up over time

Some users have reported issues with the app recognizing their phone number

Some users say it takes too long to get a photo approved

Search filtering could be more robust

Hard to delete account

4. AnastasiaDate

Check out the video above from AnastasiaDate, which offers you tips on what to do on your first date with a girl you met through AnastasiaDate.

AnastasiaDate is a free dating app that focuses on introducing its users to beautiful women from Ukraine, Russia, and Eastern Europe. If you have family ties to those regions, or you have always been fascinated by that region of the world, this free dating app will definitely appeal to you. The interface is great, and there appear to be many beautiful women with profiles on this app. If you want to say “Privet” to a beautiful lady from Russian or Eastern Europe, this is the dating app for you.

Attractive interface

Large pool of users

Free to download

Communicate with potential matches via e-mail or real-time text chat

Detailed profiles

Not currently available for iOS

Free to download and browse, but communication requires credits

Real time chat can be buggy

Some users have reported crashes

Some users feel the app has a “scammy” vibe

5. AsianDate

Learn more about this free dating app in the video above.

AsianDate is a free dating app that lets you meet women from China, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and other countries in Asia. If you have family ties to Asia, or are just a fan of Asian culture, this dating app can help put you in touch with matches that are perfect for you.

AsianDate notes that their online dating service does not tolerate any scam activity by their members. They have an anti-scam policy in place, and it is easy for users to report abuse. This gives users great peace of mind.

Free download

Communicate via e-mail or live, real-time text chat

Browse profiles, photos, and interviews for free

Video chat through CamShare

Only requires Android 2.3 and up

Does not appear to be available for iOS at this time

Only appeals to a very specific type of user

Users have reported freezes

Credit system a turn-off for some users

At least one user claims to have spotted a profile with a woman wearing a wedding ring