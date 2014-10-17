Top 5 Best Free International Dating Apps & Sites

There are a number of reasons that you might want to search for love outside of the US. Maybe you have a degree in a foreign language, and you love that culture so much that you want to explore it further. Maybe your parents immigrated here when you were young, but you’ve always wanted to marry someone from your home country. Or perhaps you just like the excitement of making new connections with people from far-flung locales. Whatever your reasons for seeking love abroad, there are a number of websites and apps that cater to the international dating crowd. The following dating apps and websites have great international flair, so check ’em out!
Thinking about spicing up things in the bedroom with your next date? Check out our list of the best sex toys, including toys for both solo and couples play.
1. International Single Girls
International Single Girls is a premium international dating website. Signing up is free. The website has been verified as secure by GoDaddy. All information you submit through the site is kept strictly confidential and not distributed to any other organization. If you want to browse the profiles of thousands of beautiful women, many of whom hail from Russian and Eastern Europe, this is the dating website for you.
Try it here.
Pros:
Cons:
2. AmoLatina
Get to know you Valentina, a AmoLatina user, in the video above.
AmoLatina is a dating app that lets you find beautiful women from countries like Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, and elsewhere in Latin America. This app lets you check out users profiles, photos, and interviews, all for free. You can choose to engage with your potential dates via email, text chat, or video chat. If you love fiery latinas, this is the app for you.
Download it here.
Pros:
Cons:
3. Wamba
Wamba isn’t strictly an international dating app, but it’s a great choice for users who can’t decide between seeking love abroad, or finding someone more domestic. Wamba’s user base includes 24 million across 15 different countries, speaking 17 languages. If you’re looking for a diverse array of people to date, Wamba is a great app to try out.
Download the Android version here.
Download the iPhone version here.
Pros:
Cons:
4. AnastasiaDate
Check out the video above from AnastasiaDate, which offers you tips on what to do on your first date with a girl you met through AnastasiaDate.
AnastasiaDate is a free dating app that focuses on introducing its users to beautiful women from Ukraine, Russia, and Eastern Europe. If you have family ties to those regions, or you have always been fascinated by that region of the world, this free dating app will definitely appeal to you. The interface is great, and there appear to be many beautiful women with profiles on this app. If you want to say “Privet” to a beautiful lady from Russian or Eastern Europe, this is the dating app for you.
Download this app for Android.
Pros:
Cons:
5. AsianDate
Learn more about this free dating app in the video above.
AsianDate is a free dating app that lets you meet women from China, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and other countries in Asia. If you have family ties to Asia, or are just a fan of Asian culture, this dating app can help put you in touch with matches that are perfect for you.
AsianDate notes that their online dating service does not tolerate any scam activity by their members. They have an anti-scam policy in place, and it is easy for users to report abuse. This gives users great peace of mind.
Looking for love over 50, or prefer a mature partner? You may also be interested in our guide to the best senior dating sites.
Download this app for Android.
Pros:
Cons: