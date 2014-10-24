Top 25 Best iPhone 6 Cases: The Heavy Power List

The iPhone 6 has been out since mid-September, but some stores are still having a hard time keeping the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in stock. On top of that, a lot of big box retail stores have pretty slim pickings when it comes to their iPhone 6 case selection. Making things even more complicated is the fact that some of the biggest names in iPhone cases have yet to release their iPhone 6 case models. While it’s nice that some companies take a little extra time to make sure the iPhone 6 cases they bring to market are totally perfect, it can be frustrating for iPhone owners who want a rugged, durable case to protect the iPhone they just spent several hundred dollars on. If you’ve been disappointed with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus case selection at your local retailer, you may want to expand your search to the online realm.
Here’s our massive guide to iPhone 6 cases you can buy online, right now. Whether you’re looking for a cheap iPhone 6 case, a waterproof case, a rugged case, a case for hitting the gym, a case with a built-in battery, or something else entirely, you can find a case on our list that fits your unique needs. iPhone 6 Plus owners, don’t despair: if you scroll down to the very bottom, there’s a whole section of iPhone 6 Plus case recommendations. You can also check out our guide to the top 15 best iPhone 6 Plus cases. Read on to find the right iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus case for your phone.
Getting ready to upgrade to iPhone 7? Check out our guide to the best iPhone 7 cases, or browse our picks for the best new iPhone 7 accessories.
Budget iPhone 6 Cases (Under $20)
In this section of our list, we’re focusing on budget iPhone cases. These iPhone 6 cases cost under $20, but still manage to offer something unique. Whether its a surprisingly rugged design, an unique feature, or a great hidden feature, these “budget” cases are definitely cheap, but definitely offer some good value for money. These would be good iPhone 6 cases to buy as “placeholder” cases if you are waiting for your favorite iPhone case maker to release the model you liked so much on your previous iPhone. You can see additional options in our article about the best cheap iPhone 6 cases. There are other cases elsewhere on our list that are also under $20. Please note that the prices of the cases in this section, as well as the iPhone 6 cases throughout this article, are subject to change.
1. LUVVITT ULTRA ARMOR iPhone 6 Case
If you want an inexpensive iPhone 6 case, this cheap little model from LUVVITT is a good option. It has a dual-layer design that is great for absorbing impact. A protective “lip” on the edge of the case ensures that you can protect your screen from accidental scratches when you put it face down on a desk or counter. It’s not the most innovative design, but it is more solidly built than a lot of other iPhone 6 cases in the same price range. If you want to spend less the $20 on an iPhone 6 case, but you want something sort of substantial for your money, this is a good choice.
Price: $14.95 (50 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
2. Incipio DualPro iPhone 6 Case
The Incipio Dualpro case offers a blend of form and function. You can use this phone with confidence at the gym, while running, or just on the go. The impact-absorbing design and grippable case texture make you feel like your iPhone 6 is protected, no matter what.
Price: $19.99 (33 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
3. Spigen Safe Slide iPhone 6 Case
This iPhone 6 case blends bright pops of color with luxe gold accents, making it the perfect case for anyone who likes to use color to make a statement. It offers dual layer protection, but doesn’t add much extra bulk to your phone. The sliding design minimizes scratches to your phone. This is an attractive case design that is different from what a lot of other iPhone 6 owners have been using.
Price: $16.99 (43 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
iPhone 6 Battery Cases
Want to boost your iPhone 6’s battery life? These battery cases will extend the life of your iPhone 6, and protect your phone from getting damaged. Plus, using a sturdy case like a battery case can help prevent the iPhone 6’s known issues with pulling out your hair or bending in your pocket. While they add bulk and weight to your phone, these iPhone 6 battery cases are worth a little extra heft. Read on to see some recommendations.
4. i-Blason iPhone 6 Battery Case
This iPhone 6 battery case from i-Blason carries a whopping 3200mAh battery, which dwarfs the 1,810 mAh battery inside your iPhone 6. This case feels good in your hand, and has a built-in LED indicator to let you see the charge level. If you want a great looking battery case that won’t add a ton of weight or heft to your phone, this attractive battery case is a great option.
Price: $79.95
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
5. Alpatronix iPhone 6 Battery Case
There’s a lot to like in this case, despite the fact that it comes from a maker that many iPhone owners aren’t familiar with. The case comes in a huge array of colors, which is a great perk since most iPhone battery cases only come in black or other dark shades. The LED indicator is also a lot more easy to read on this case than on other models from other manufacturers. This case has a slightly less powerful punch than the first case we mentioned, coming in at just 3100 mAh. That being said, a lot of buyers on Amazon seem to really like this case.
Price: $47.95 (47 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
6. ZuZo iPhone 6 Battery Case
While this iPhone 6 battery case has a significantly smaller capacity (a mere 2,500mAh), this case is still worth checking out if you are an iPhone user who doesn’t drain your battery every day. This case is relatively slender, and comes in two colors. It is less expensive than other cases, so this battery case will appeal to the price-conscious. If you want an iPhone 6 battery case that won’t drain your budget, this is a model worth considering.
Price: $34.95 (61 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
7. NewNow iPhone 6 Battery Case
NewNow sells an iPhone 6-compatible battery case in two sizes: a 4000 mAh option, and a smaller 3200 mAh option. While the color options aren’t the most diverse out there, this simple case is the cheapest iPhone 6 battery case on the list. If you have never used a battery case on your iPhone before, this could be a great starter model.
Price: $19.79
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
8. Kujian iPhone 6 Battery Case
Kujian has a variety of iPhone 6 battery cases. You can choose from a large array of colors, as well as a variety of battery sizes. There are cases ranging from 3000 mAh to 3500 mAh. These cases are relatively inexpensive, though they lack some of the bells and whistles of the more premium battery cases out there for the iPhone 6.
Price: $14.99 (74 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
iPhone 6 Cases for Runners, Gym Rats, & Outdoorsy Types
If you like to listen to music on your phone while you go for a run, or input your calories burned during a workout, then you need an iPhone 6 case that is tailored to your needs. The following cases are great for runners, exercise fiends, and anyone who likes to be active outdoors. Some of the cases below can be worn as armbands, while others offer waterproofing benefits to keep your phone dry and sweat-free.
9. Shocksock iPhone 6 Exercise Armband
Ideal for running, hitting the gym, or just running around town doing errands, this Shocksock case keeps your iPhone secure (and your hands free.) Comfortable and adjustable, this gym-friendly case will have special appeal to runners and cyclists. The only downside of this style of phone case is the smell: as with all fitness apparel, it can get a bit funky after extended periods of wear without washing. You can hit this armband with a few shots of Febreze or a similar fabric spray to help combat any odor, or just hand wash it regularly with soap and water.
Price: $9.95
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
10. Supcase iPhone 6 Case & Running Armband Combo
This case idea is so clever, and will definitely appeal to runners and gym rats. The case itself can be attached to a separate armband, allowing you to go from the office to a spin class without having to take your phone out of its case. While the color options and size options are limited, this case will be ideal for the average iPhone 6 user who loves listening to music while they do some cardio.
Price: $19.99 (33 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
11. Incipio Atlas iPhone 6 Waterproof Case
The Incipio Atlas series provides waterproof protection for your iPhone. The case is rugged and easy to grip, even when wet. The brand has a solid reputation. The Atlas series is easy to install, and it costs a lot less than comparable cases from other makers. Want to learn more about this case? See how the previous generation of Incipio Atlas cases held up against the Otterbox Preserver in the video below.
While the Atlas case isn’t available for the iPhone 6 yet, it is expected to become available very soon. You might want to buy a cheap case in the interim and hold out for this case.
Learn more here.
Pros:
Cons:
12. MC Fashion Camo iPhone 6 Case
This iPhone 6 case from MC Fashion comes in several different camo color patterns, including green, blue, red, and tan. With an added glow in the dark touch, this is a unique case. Whether you want to show off your love of the military, or want a camouflage case to go with your hunting apparel, this is a cool case option for anyone who loves the great outdoors.
Price: $8.95 (75 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
Waterproof iPhone 6 Cases
Nobody wants to drop a couple hundred bucks on a new iPhone and then have it die because it got a little wet. Protect your investment by popping your new iPhone 6 into one of these water-resistant or waterproof cases. While some waterproof cases can cost over $100, the cases below are far less expensive. As with all waterproof cases, make sure to test your case at home in controlled conditions (without the iPhone inside) before using it out in the wild. When we originally put together this guide, it was published before LifeProof had released waterproof cases that were compatible with the iPhone 6. These cases are out now, however, and we heartily recommend them for anyone who wants a thin, lightweight, and fully waterproof iPhone 6 case. You can learn more about LifeProof iPhone 6 cases here. In fact, now that LifeProof cases are finally out, we recommend them over any other waterproof case for the iPhone 6.
13. JOTO Universal Waterproof Bag
If you plan to take your iPhone 6 near the pool, out on the lake, or on an extended boating trip, this waterproof sleeve can keep your device from getting waterlogged. The case is universal, so you can use it to store other phones, or even valuables that you don’t want to get wet. This kind of waterproof iPhone 6 case is ideal for people who want a fashionable, non-waterproof case to use for their everyday case, and a simple waterproofing solution to use on rare occasions.
Price: $10.99 (56 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
14. Supcase iPhone 6 Case
Are you one of those people who is constantly swapping out their iPhone case to match your outfit or your mood? Then this water-resistant case might appeal to you. Its best feature is the fact that you can change the color plates on the case. It also has decent impact resistance, though nothing that rugged enough to meet military grade specs. Supcase may not be the most famous name in iPhone 6 cases, but their offerings look promising.
Price: $19.99 (13 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
15. iBeek iPhone 6 Waterproof Case
Waterproof. Shockproof. Dustproof. Snowproof. Under $20. Need we say more? iBeek may not have the cache of rugged iPhone case brands like LifeProof or Snow Lizard, but this case is definitely turning heads. However, the cheap price tag of the iPhone 6 case may have some people wondering whether it could really be waterproof for such a low price.
Price: $13.98
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
16. LK iPhone 6 Case
This case from LK boasts a IP68 waterproof rating. This means that it is totally dustproof, and also able to withstand long periods of submersion at depths of under one meter. If you are looking for a waterproof case that won’t break the bank, this colorful case is a serious contender. Again, however, the ultra-low price may not inspire confidence in all shoppers.
Please note, this case has become unavailable in the months since this post was initially put together. If you want a waterproof case, you can purchase a LifeProof case instead. You can learn more about LifeProof iPhone 6 cases here.
Price: $12.99 (no longer available)
Pros:
Cons:
Looking for a different kind of waterproofing option? You may want to forget about waterproof iPhone 6 cases and try Liquipel. This product is a hydrophobic nanocoating that will protect your device from most accidental spills. It’s not fully waterproof, but it’s a great extra layer of security for your device in the event that someone knocks a glass of water on the table and gets your device soaking wet. You can check out a review of this product in the video below:
iPhone 6 Wallet Cases
A wallet case is a handy way to keep your ID and cards right inside your iPhone 6 case. Some iPhone 6 wallet cases are folio style, while others have “hidden compartments” to stash your cash. If you don’t want the hassle of carrying a wallet or a purse, these space-saving wallet cases are extremely convenient. They’re available in tons of different styles and colors. Wallet cases are great for people who can’t use Apple Pay yet because their bank or credit card company doesn’t yet support the Apple Pay service. Your cards are always close at hand with this kind of case.
17. Verus Leather iPhone 6 Wallet Case
This professional-looking case from Verus features a faux leather finish and a diary-style clasp to keep your phone and cards secure. This case holds three cards, along with a slot that can hold bills, receipts, notes, or what have you. Get a closer look at this case, and other cases from Verus, in the video below:
Price: $24.99 (58 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
18. Caseen ViVi iPhone 6 Plus Clutch
How cute is this clutch? While it is designed for an iPhone 6 Plus, it could also fit an iPhone 6. With a little loop that lets you wear this like a wristlet, this iPhone 6 Plus wallet case has tons of little pockets for storing all you need for a day of shopping. The back of the purse has a zippered pouch for change or notes, with the interior of the purse providing a solid place to store you iPhone 6 Plus.
You can also make use of several card slots and an additional area for bills. If you want a simple little wallet that holds your phone and your cash, this cute purse is practically perfect. Why stuff your phone in the pocket of your skinny jeans or carry it around in your hand all day, when you could store it in such a cute purse instead?
Check out a review of this wallet case in the video below:
Buy it here.
Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
Cons:
iPhone 6 Cases for All-Around Use
Maybe you don’t have any special needs for your iPhone 6 case. If you just want a simple iPhone 6 case that provides sturdy support, any one of these cases will fit the bill. They might not be waterproof or have hidden pockets, but they’re great options. You might also enjoy our post on the best iPhone 6 cases.
19. Case-Mate iPhone 6 Brilliance Case
This iPhone 6 case is positively bling-tastic. If you want a case with a premium look and feel, this awesome case from Case-Mate really makes a statement. The back is decorated with genuine crystals, and accented with premium leather detailing. The case is very slim, making it easy to store in your pocket or in a slender clutch. While this iPhone 6 case might a be a little over-the-top for some people, it’s perfect for anyone who wants to make a statement.
Price: $79.99
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
20. iVAPO Luxury Leather iPhone 6 Case
Apple has made some really nice leather cases to go with the iPhone 6, but the cases themselves are a bit pricy. If you want a premium leather case for your iPhone 6, this leather case from iVAPO is significantly cheaper than Apple’s official case.
Price: $23.99 (40 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
21. OtterBox Commuter Case for iPhone 6
You can get a sense of the quality of this case by checking out the video review above, which is for the previous generation of Commuter cases. OtterBox is one of the most trusted iPhone case brands, and the Commuter Case series is one of their more affordable options. The cases are rugged, and come in a ton of colors. If you have a little extra money to burn, this relatively inexpensive case is a good bet.
Price: $32.27 (8 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
iPhone 6 Plus Cases
The iPhone 6 Plus is a big larger than a regular iPhone 6. That larger form factor means that you have more room to display beautiful crystal accents, or additional grippy areas so you don’t lose your grip on your phone. All of the following cases are ideal for iPhone 6 Plus owners. Looking for an iPhone 6 Plus case that has a serious “cute” factor? Check out our post on cute iPhone 6 Plus cases. You can also check out our guide to the top 15 best iPhone 6 Plus cases.
22. Supcase Heavy Duty iPhone 6 Plus Case
This iPhone 6 Plus case features both a polycarbonate hard shell and flexible TPU case, which provides great protection. We particularly like this pink and grey case, but the same case also comes in blue, black, white, and green. This is a good array of colors, and there’s a color available to suit nearly every taste.
This iPhone 6 Plus feels nice in your hand, and strides the line between form and function. If you’re looking for a case that’s a little bit rugged while still keeping a relatively slim profile, this is a good option for men, women, or kids who want to keep their iPhone 6 protected.
Price: $19.99 (50 percent of MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
23. i-Blason iPhone 6 Plus Case
This rugged case may not be as tough as some other iPhone 6 Plus cases, but it gets high marks for style. It’s also available in four other colors if pink isn’t your favorite color. If you want an iPhone 6 case that can take a beating, this is an option that won’t break the bank.
We can totally see this in the pocket of a gal who loves the farm, the great outdoors, or spending time on the coast. It’s the ideal, cute iPhone 6 Plus case for women who love a dash of femininity in their practical accessories.
Price: $19.99 (50 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
24. LUVVITT CLEARVIEW iPhone 6 Plus Case
If you want a clear case that shows off the color of your iPhone 6 Plus, then this clear bumper case with pink accents is perfect. It’s available in a total of six colors, just in case pink accents aren’t really your thing. This cute iPhone 6 case is made from a combination of a hard clear polycarbonate back and soft clear TPU edges. It comes with a lifetime warranty, which is a nice bonus in an industry where many of the iPhone 6 cases only have a one-year limited warranty.
Price: $14.95 (50 percent off MSRP)
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
25. Rubble Bubble Handcrafted Swarovski Crystals iPhone 6 Plus Case
This case from DSstyles is decorated with Swarovski crystals, and has a bold look that really makes a statement. This iPhone 6 Plus case comes presented in premium gift set with Swarovski Product Certification, which makes this a great choice if you are buying this iPhone 6 Plus case as a gift. If you love all things luxe and shiny, this is a really stunning case. You might also want to pick up a hot glue gun if you buy this case, so that you can easily reattach any stray crystals that happen to fall off.
Price: $52.99
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
Hunting for that perfect gift? Check out our Gifts section for tons of great gift recommendations, or visit our ultimate guides to the best gifts for women and best gifts for men.