Top 25 Best iPhone 6 Cases: The Heavy Power List

The iPhone 6 has been out since mid-September, but some stores are still having a hard time keeping the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in stock. On top of that, a lot of big box retail stores have pretty slim pickings when it comes to their iPhone 6 case selection. Making things even more complicated is the fact that some of the biggest names in iPhone cases have yet to release their iPhone 6 case models. While it’s nice that some companies take a little extra time to make sure the iPhone 6 cases they bring to market are totally perfect, it can be frustrating for iPhone owners who want a rugged, durable case to protect the iPhone they just spent several hundred dollars on. If you’ve been disappointed with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus case selection at your local retailer, you may want to expand your search to the online realm.

Here’s our massive guide to iPhone 6 cases you can buy online, right now. Whether you’re looking for a cheap iPhone 6 case, a waterproof case, a rugged case, a case for hitting the gym, a case with a built-in battery, or something else entirely, you can find a case on our list that fits your unique needs. iPhone 6 Plus owners, don’t despair: if you scroll down to the very bottom, there’s a whole section of iPhone 6 Plus case recommendations. You can also check out our guide to the top 15 best iPhone 6 Plus cases. Read on to find the right iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus case for your phone.

Budget iPhone 6 Cases (Under $20)

In this section of our list, we’re focusing on budget iPhone cases. These iPhone 6 cases cost under $20, but still manage to offer something unique. Whether its a surprisingly rugged design, an unique feature, or a great hidden feature, these “budget” cases are definitely cheap, but definitely offer some good value for money. These would be good iPhone 6 cases to buy as “placeholder” cases if you are waiting for your favorite iPhone case maker to release the model you liked so much on your previous iPhone. You can see additional options in our article about the best cheap iPhone 6 cases. There are other cases elsewhere on our list that are also under $20. Please note that the prices of the cases in this section, as well as the iPhone 6 cases throughout this article, are subject to change.

1. LUVVITT ULTRA ARMOR iPhone 6 Case

If you want an inexpensive iPhone 6 case, this cheap little model from LUVVITT is a good option. It has a dual-layer design that is great for absorbing impact. A protective “lip” on the edge of the case ensures that you can protect your screen from accidental scratches when you put it face down on a desk or counter. It’s not the most innovative design, but it is more solidly built than a lot of other iPhone 6 cases in the same price range. If you want to spend less the $20 on an iPhone 6 case, but you want something sort of substantial for your money, this is a good choice.

Price: $14.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

Available in 10 different colors

Shock-absorbing TPU core

Easy access to ports and buttons

Easy to grip

Ample room around flash (won’t impact camera performance)

Could benefit from rubber on the back to prevent sliding

No screen protector

Can scuff easily

No patterned case options

Few bells and whistles

2. Incipio DualPro iPhone 6 Case

The Incipio Dualpro case offers a blend of form and function. You can use this phone with confidence at the gym, while running, or just on the go. The impact-absorbing design and grippable case texture make you feel like your iPhone 6 is protected, no matter what.

Price: $19.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Lots of colors to choose from

Great grippable texture

Solid impact protection

Dual-layer construction gives great peace of mind

Lightweight design

Not waterproof

Not dustproof

No port covers

Some users have reported silicone warping over time

May be somewhat hard to remove from pants pocket quickly

3. Spigen Safe Slide iPhone 6 Case

This iPhone 6 case blends bright pops of color with luxe gold accents, making it the perfect case for anyone who likes to use color to make a statement. It offers dual layer protection, but doesn’t add much extra bulk to your phone. The sliding design minimizes scratches to your phone. This is an attractive case design that is different from what a lot of other iPhone 6 owners have been using.

Price: $16.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

Slim and lightweight

Multiple color options

Cute color combinations

Sliding design

Impact-resistant

Some users may not love the gold tones

Not waterproof

Lacks military grade impact certification

Will not be in stock until later this month

Some users might wish there were even more color options to peruse

iPhone 6 Battery Cases

Want to boost your iPhone 6’s battery life? These battery cases will extend the life of your iPhone 6, and protect your phone from getting damaged. Plus, using a sturdy case like a battery case can help prevent the iPhone 6’s known issues with pulling out your hair or bending in your pocket. While they add bulk and weight to your phone, these iPhone 6 battery cases are worth a little extra heft. Read on to see some recommendations.

4. i-Blason iPhone 6 Battery Case

This iPhone 6 battery case from i-Blason carries a whopping 3200mAh battery, which dwarfs the 1,810 mAh battery inside your iPhone 6. This case feels good in your hand, and has a built-in LED indicator to let you see the charge level. If you want a great looking battery case that won’t add a ton of weight or heft to your phone, this attractive battery case is a great option.

Price: $79.95

Slim design

Ergonomic, rounded edges

Provides more than a full charge for your battery

Easy access to all ports

Charge and sync your data simultaneously

LED indicator could be easier to read

Will not work with any other iPhone

Charging case can be a hassle

May be too bulky for daily use

Some users have had issues with charging

5. Alpatronix iPhone 6 Battery Case

There’s a lot to like in this case, despite the fact that it comes from a maker that many iPhone owners aren’t familiar with. The case comes in a huge array of colors, which is a great perk since most iPhone battery cases only come in black or other dark shades. The LED indicator is also a lot more easy to read on this case than on other models from other manufacturers. This case has a slightly less powerful punch than the first case we mentioned, coming in at just 3100 mAh. That being said, a lot of buyers on Amazon seem to really like this case.

Price: $47.95 (47 percent off MSRP)

Six color options

Contains an Apple-certified chip

Less expensive than other battery cases

Slim design

One-year warranty

Won’t ship until late October

Battery slightly smaller than other cases

Will not with other iPhone models

Only comes with one screen protector

Requires headphone adapter cable (included, but annoying if lost)

6. ZuZo iPhone 6 Battery Case

While this iPhone 6 battery case has a significantly smaller capacity (a mere 2,500mAh), this case is still worth checking out if you are an iPhone user who doesn’t drain your battery every day. This case is relatively slender, and comes in two colors. It is less expensive than other cases, so this battery case will appeal to the price-conscious. If you want an iPhone 6 battery case that won’t drain your budget, this is a model worth considering.

Price: $34.95 (61 percent off MSRP)

Solid design

Inexpensive

Easy to grip

One-year warranty

Built-in kickstand

Limited color options

Fairly wimpy battery compared to other cases

Will not ship until mid-October

One year warranty

Does not come with a screen protector

7. NewNow iPhone 6 Battery Case

NewNow sells an iPhone 6-compatible battery case in two sizes: a 4000 mAh option, and a smaller 3200 mAh option. While the color options aren’t the most diverse out there, this simple case is the cheapest iPhone 6 battery case on the list. If you have never used a battery case on your iPhone before, this could be a great starter model.

Price: $19.79

Contains smart chip designed to prevent overcharging

Four LED indicators

Easy access to ports

Charge and sync your data at the same time

“Ultra slim” design

Does not fit other iPhone cases

Limited color options

No waterproofing

Not the most widely known brand

Despite slender design, still somewhat heavy

8. Kujian iPhone 6 Battery Case

Kujian has a variety of iPhone 6 battery cases. You can choose from a large array of colors, as well as a variety of battery sizes. There are cases ranging from 3000 mAh to 3500 mAh. These cases are relatively inexpensive, though they lack some of the bells and whistles of the more premium battery cases out there for the iPhone 6.

Price: $14.99 (74 percent off MSRP)

Six colors

Multiple battery sizes

Handy LED indicators

Supports simultaneous charge and sync

Easy to grip

Price may be too low to inspire confidence

One-year warranty is nice, but a three-year warranty would be better

Not waterproof

No additional storage

Does not come with a screen protector

iPhone 6 Cases for Runners, Gym Rats, & Outdoorsy Types

If you like to listen to music on your phone while you go for a run, or input your calories burned during a workout, then you need an iPhone 6 case that is tailored to your needs. The following cases are great for runners, exercise fiends, and anyone who likes to be active outdoors. Some of the cases below can be worn as armbands, while others offer waterproofing benefits to keep your phone dry and sweat-free.

9. Shocksock iPhone 6 Exercise Armband

Ideal for running, hitting the gym, or just running around town doing errands, this Shocksock case keeps your iPhone secure (and your hands free.) Comfortable and adjustable, this gym-friendly case will have special appeal to runners and cyclists. The only downside of this style of phone case is the smell: as with all fitness apparel, it can get a bit funky after extended periods of wear without washing. You can hit this armband with a few shots of Febreze or a similar fabric spray to help combat any odor, or just hand wash it regularly with soap and water.

Price: $9.95

Relatively inexpensive

Great for exercising

Also good for days when you are running errands and need to keep your hands free

Comfortable and easy to adjust

Has reflective material

May not fit all arms

Some users report smell of sweat can linger, even after machine washing

Limited color options

May be hard to access some controls, or use on-screen controls for some apps

May slip down on your arm during certain types of vigorous exercise

10. Supcase iPhone 6 Case & Running Armband Combo

This case idea is so clever, and will definitely appeal to runners and gym rats. The case itself can be attached to a separate armband, allowing you to go from the office to a spin class without having to take your phone out of its case. While the color options and size options are limited, this case will be ideal for the average iPhone 6 user who loves listening to music while they do some cardio.

Price: $19.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Like two cases for the price of one

Soft stretchy velcro armband fits arms from 9″-21″

Doesn’t limit access to ports or jacks

Armband is hand-washable

Great for fitness fanatics

Cons:

Only appears to be available in two colors

Armband can only be washed by hand, not by machine

Design is somewhat stiff

May not fit the arms of very large or muscular people

Some users may find case portion is not as rugged as one would like

11. Incipio Atlas iPhone 6 Waterproof Case

The Incipio Atlas series provides waterproof protection for your iPhone. The case is rugged and easy to grip, even when wet. The brand has a solid reputation. The Atlas series is easy to install, and it costs a lot less than comparable cases from other makers. Want to learn more about this case? See how the previous generation of Incipio Atlas cases held up against the Otterbox Preserver in the video below.

While the Atlas case isn’t available for the iPhone 6 yet, it is expected to become available very soon. You might want to buy a cheap case in the interim and hold out for this case.

Easy to grip, even when wet

Water sealed headphone and charging ports

Waterproof speaker vents

Designed to be impact-resistant

Trusted brand

Expensive

Limited color options

Bulky

Some users have reported issue with call quality when using waterproof cases

Still needs to be tested before using in water for the first time

12. MC Fashion Camo iPhone 6 Case

This iPhone 6 case from MC Fashion comes in several different camo color patterns, including green, blue, red, and tan. With an added glow in the dark touch, this is a unique case. Whether you want to show off your love of the military, or want a camouflage case to go with your hunting apparel, this is a cool case option for anyone who loves the great outdoors.

Price: $8.95 (75 percent off MSRP)

Lots of color options

Cool glow in the dark feature

Protective lip to protect screen

Soft-touch coating

Inexpensive

Hard to grip with wet hands or sweaty palms

Not waterproof

No battery

No wallet pocket

Camo may not be to all tastes

Waterproof iPhone 6 Cases

Nobody wants to drop a couple hundred bucks on a new iPhone and then have it die because it got a little wet. Protect your investment by popping your new iPhone 6 into one of these water-resistant or waterproof cases. While some waterproof cases can cost over $100, the cases below are far less expensive. As with all waterproof cases, make sure to test your case at home in controlled conditions (without the iPhone inside) before using it out in the wild. When we originally put together this guide, it was published before LifeProof had released waterproof cases that were compatible with the iPhone 6. These cases are out now, however, and we heartily recommend them for anyone who wants a thin, lightweight, and fully waterproof iPhone 6 case. You can learn more about LifeProof iPhone 6 cases here. In fact, now that LifeProof cases are finally out, we recommend them over any other waterproof case for the iPhone 6.

13. JOTO Universal Waterproof Bag

If you plan to take your iPhone 6 near the pool, out on the lake, or on an extended boating trip, this waterproof sleeve can keep your device from getting waterlogged. The case is universal, so you can use it to store other phones, or even valuables that you don’t want to get wet. This kind of waterproof iPhone 6 case is ideal for people who want a fashionable, non-waterproof case to use for their everyday case, and a simple waterproofing solution to use on rare occasions.

Price: $10.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

Universal size fits all smartphones up to 6.0″ diagonal size

Inexpensive

Comes with a neck strap

Lets you use your Note 4 without getting the screen wet

IPX8 certified to 100 feet

Cons:

No impact protection

Zipper may feel flimsy to some

Some users might want a bigger bag to carry more devices or valuables

You might need to remove your phone from its case before it will fit in this bag

May blur underwater photos slightly

14. Supcase iPhone 6 Case

Are you one of those people who is constantly swapping out their iPhone case to match your outfit or your mood? Then this water-resistant case might appeal to you. Its best feature is the fact that you can change the color plates on the case. It also has decent impact resistance, though nothing that rugged enough to meet military grade specs. Supcase may not be the most famous name in iPhone 6 cases, but their offerings look promising.

Price: $19.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

Changeable covers

Impact-resistant bumper

Inexpensive

Built-in screen protector

Has port covers to keep out dust

Case is water-resistant, NOT waterproof

Changeable cover feature may not appeal to all

Could be more grippable

Case is thin

Some users find phones with built-in screen protection to have diminished sensitivity, even when manufacturer claims otherwise

15. iBeek iPhone 6 Waterproof Case

Waterproof. Shockproof. Dustproof. Snowproof. Under $20. Need we say more? iBeek may not have the cache of rugged iPhone case brands like LifeProof or Snow Lizard, but this case is definitely turning heads. However, the cheap price tag of the iPhone 6 case may have some people wondering whether it could really be waterproof for such a low price.

Price: $13.98

Quick to install

Easy access to controls

Waterproof for up to 12 hours and six meters

Very inexpensive compared to high-end cases

Multiple color options

Not the most notable brand in the US

Item description has typos, which may not instill confidence in the product

Some users find that call quality is diminished in these types of cases

Screen sensitivity may be impacted

Must be tested prior to use in water for the first time

16. LK iPhone 6 Case

This case from LK boasts a IP68 waterproof rating. This means that it is totally dustproof, and also able to withstand long periods of submersion at depths of under one meter. If you are looking for a waterproof case that won’t break the bank, this colorful case is a serious contender. Again, however, the ultra-low price may not inspire confidence in all shoppers.

Please note, this case has become unavailable in the months since this post was initially put together. If you want a waterproof case, you can purchase a LifeProof case instead. You can learn more about LifeProof iPhone 6 cases here.

Price: $12.99 (no longer available)

IP68 waterproof rating (Item description says case is waterproof at nine feet for 30 minutes)

Comes in many different colors

Inexpensive

Durable design

Also available for iPhone 6 Plus

Not a well-known brand

Some versions won’t be in stock until the end of the month

Item description varies when describing length of submersion

May impact call quality

Screen sensitivity may be impacted

Looking for a different kind of waterproofing option? You may want to forget about waterproof iPhone 6 cases and try Liquipel. This product is a hydrophobic nanocoating that will protect your device from most accidental spills. It’s not fully waterproof, but it’s a great extra layer of security for your device in the event that someone knocks a glass of water on the table and gets your device soaking wet. You can check out a review of this product in the video below:

iPhone 6 Wallet Cases

A wallet case is a handy way to keep your ID and cards right inside your iPhone 6 case. Some iPhone 6 wallet cases are folio style, while others have “hidden compartments” to stash your cash. If you don’t want the hassle of carrying a wallet or a purse, these space-saving wallet cases are extremely convenient. They’re available in tons of different styles and colors. Wallet cases are great for people who can’t use Apple Pay yet because their bank or credit card company doesn’t yet support the Apple Pay service. Your cards are always close at hand with this kind of case.

17. Verus Leather iPhone 6 Wallet Case

This professional-looking case from Verus features a faux leather finish and a diary-style clasp to keep your phone and cards secure. This case holds three cards, along with a slot that can hold bills, receipts, notes, or what have you. Get a closer look at this case, and other cases from Verus, in the video below:

Price: $24.99 (58 percent off MSRP)

Available in six color options

Vegan

Ample storage

Attractive, secure design

Easy to grip

Doesn’t add waterproofing

Limited impact/drop protection compared to other cases

Leather is fake, it may not age as gracefully as true leather

Somewhat expensive list price for faux leather product

Some users have reported that case won’t close all the way when all slots are full

18. Caseen ViVi iPhone 6 Plus Clutch

How cute is this clutch? While it is designed for an iPhone 6 Plus, it could also fit an iPhone 6. With a little loop that lets you wear this like a wristlet, this iPhone 6 Plus wallet case has tons of little pockets for storing all you need for a day of shopping. The back of the purse has a zippered pouch for change or notes, with the interior of the purse providing a solid place to store you iPhone 6 Plus.

You can also make use of several card slots and an additional area for bills. If you want a simple little wallet that holds your phone and your cash, this cute purse is practically perfect. Why stuff your phone in the pocket of your skinny jeans or carry it around in your hand all day, when you could store it in such a cute purse instead?

Check out a review of this wallet case in the video below:

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Cute design

Also fits many other smartphones

Way more storage than the average wallet case

Also works with other types of phones

Available in a dozen different colors

Forces you to open the purse to check your phone

Not all colors are available in the larger size you need for the 6 Plus

You may need to get several case to match all your outfits

Synthetic leather is thin, may be prone to wear over time

Phone won’t fit inside the purse in a case of its own

iPhone 6 Cases for All-Around Use

Maybe you don’t have any special needs for your iPhone 6 case. If you just want a simple iPhone 6 case that provides sturdy support, any one of these cases will fit the bill. They might not be waterproof or have hidden pockets, but they’re great options. You might also enjoy our post on the best iPhone 6 cases.

19. Case-Mate iPhone 6 Brilliance Case

This iPhone 6 case is positively bling-tastic. If you want a case with a premium look and feel, this awesome case from Case-Mate really makes a statement. The back is decorated with genuine crystals, and accented with premium leather detailing. The case is very slim, making it easy to store in your pocket or in a slender clutch. While this iPhone 6 case might a be a little over-the-top for some people, it’s perfect for anyone who wants to make a statement.

Price: $79.99

Beautiful design

Slim lines

Feminine

Sparkly

Makes a bold statement

Some users have reported breaking or snapping

Partially covers speaker

Case scratches easily

Expensive

Some users say case smells funny

20. iVAPO Luxury Leather iPhone 6 Case

Apple has made some really nice leather cases to go with the iPhone 6, but the cases themselves are a bit pricy. If you want a premium leather case for your iPhone 6, this leather case from iVAPO is significantly cheaper than Apple’s official case.

Price: $23.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

High quality genuine leather

Built-in stand functionality

Cheaper than the comparable case from Apple

Multiple color options

Thin and lightweight

Dark/earthtone colors may not appeal to all shoppers

Lacks adequate protection for port covers

Doesn’t show off the Apple logo like some cases

Leather case may not be suitable for all lifestyles

Not a vegan product

21. OtterBox Commuter Case for iPhone 6

You can get a sense of the quality of this case by checking out the video review above, which is for the previous generation of Commuter cases. OtterBox is one of the most trusted iPhone case brands, and the Commuter Case series is one of their more affordable options. The cases are rugged, and come in a ton of colors. If you have a little extra money to burn, this relatively inexpensive case is a good bet.

Price: $32.27 (8 percent off MSRP)

OtterBox lets you build your own case (30 color combinations available)

Rugged design

Plug covers keep grit out of your ports

Comes with a stick-on screen protector

Feels nice in your hand

If buying a new phone has left you really broke, even this case might be too expensive

Obscures the line of your iPhone

Doesn’t have a cash slot (for that, you want the Commuter Wallet)

Case is hard to hold with sweaty/moist hands

No bright colors or patterns

iPhone 6 Plus Cases

The iPhone 6 Plus is a big larger than a regular iPhone 6. That larger form factor means that you have more room to display beautiful crystal accents, or additional grippy areas so you don’t lose your grip on your phone. All of the following cases are ideal for iPhone 6 Plus owners. Looking for an iPhone 6 Plus case that has a serious “cute” factor? Check out our post on cute iPhone 6 Plus cases. You can also check out our guide to the top 15 best iPhone 6 Plus cases.

22. Supcase Heavy Duty iPhone 6 Plus Case

This iPhone 6 Plus case features both a polycarbonate hard shell and flexible TPU case, which provides great protection. We particularly like this pink and grey case, but the same case also comes in blue, black, white, and green. This is a good array of colors, and there’s a color available to suit nearly every taste.

This iPhone 6 Plus feels nice in your hand, and strides the line between form and function. If you’re looking for a case that’s a little bit rugged while still keeping a relatively slim profile, this is a good option for men, women, or kids who want to keep their iPhone 6 protected.

Price: $19.99 (50 percent of MSRP)

Blends two materials to make a stronger case

Built-in screen protector

Port covers keep out debris and dust

Cute design

Comes with belt clip

Some users prefer stick-on screen protectors to built-in ones

While it looks rugged, it lacks the specs to be a military grade case

Does not waterproof the phone

Some people dislike the belt clip

Somewhat bulky

23. i-Blason iPhone 6 Plus Case

This rugged case may not be as tough as some other iPhone 6 Plus cases, but it gets high marks for style. It’s also available in four other colors if pink isn’t your favorite color. If you want an iPhone 6 case that can take a beating, this is an option that won’t break the bank.

We can totally see this in the pocket of a gal who loves the farm, the great outdoors, or spending time on the coast. It’s the ideal, cute iPhone 6 Plus case for women who love a dash of femininity in their practical accessories.

Price: $19.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Dual layer protection

Built-in screen protector

Easy access to all ports

Relatively inexpensive

Vivid colors

Decent array of color options, but not as many as some other cases on the list

Not military grade in terms of drop/shock protection

Looks similar to other cases from different companies

Only has a one-year limited warranty

Doesn’t appear to have port covers

24. LUVVITT CLEARVIEW iPhone 6 Plus Case

If you want a clear case that shows off the color of your iPhone 6 Plus, then this clear bumper case with pink accents is perfect. It’s available in a total of six colors, just in case pink accents aren’t really your thing. This cute iPhone 6 case is made from a combination of a hard clear polycarbonate back and soft clear TPU edges. It comes with a lifetime warranty, which is a nice bonus in an industry where many of the iPhone 6 cases only have a one-year limited warranty.

Price: $14.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

Easy to grip

Clear

Inexpensive

You can lay your phone face-down without scratching it

Scratch-resistant coating

Not the most rugged case

Most impact protection is on the edges

Not the most colorful case

Not waterproof

Lacks military grade impact protection

25. Rubble Bubble Handcrafted Swarovski Crystals iPhone 6 Plus Case

This case from DSstyles is decorated with Swarovski crystals, and has a bold look that really makes a statement. This iPhone 6 Plus case comes presented in premium gift set with Swarovski Product Certification, which makes this a great choice if you are buying this iPhone 6 Plus case as a gift. If you love all things luxe and shiny, this is a really stunning case. You might also want to pick up a hot glue gun if you buy this case, so that you can easily reattach any stray crystals that happen to fall off.

Price: $52.99

Beautiful design

Slim profile

Easy to install

Comes with certificate

Serious prestige factor

Limited color options

Design might be ruined if a crystal falls off

Kinda expensive

Limited impact resistance

No waterproofing

