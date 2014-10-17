Top 5 Best New Wearables

A lot of great wearable tech came out in 2014. From luxury smartwatches to fitness trackers for active lifestyles to “smart jewelry”, there are lots of amazing new wearables out there to choose from. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or buying a gift for a loved one, these new wearables are the best of the best. Plus, not all of them have to be worn on your wrist. Read on to see which wearables made our list, and what makes these items stand out from the competition.

1. Samsung Gear Live

Go hands-on with the Samsung Gear Live in the video above.

Sure, the Samsung Gear S smartwatch has some cool “solo features,” but it runs on Tizen. There’s nothing wrong with Tizen as an operating system, but the Android Wear-powered Gear Live might be the more robust OS in the long term. This new smartwatch may be Samsung’s best in 2014, and that’s saying something considering how many wearables they’ve put out this year. Plus, this wearable is compatible with a huge number of Android smartphones.

Attractive design

Robust notifications with Android Wear

1.63″ Super AMOLED display

IP67 waterproof rating

Compatible with any smartphone with Android 4.3 or higher installed

Limited color options

Can’t do Internet-based activities without phone nearby

No built-in sleep tracking

Generally requires charging daily

Hard to see screen in direct sun

2. Misfit Bloom Necklace

One satisfied customer shares her experiences with the Misfit Shine in the video above. The Shine is designed to fit into the “Bloom” necklace.

Not all wearables have to be strapped around your wrist. If you hate the bulky look of most fitness tracker wristbands, this beautiful necklace is a great alternative. Simply clip your Misfit Shine into the necklace, and you’re good to go. The Bloom necklace is made from hand-polished stainless steel pendant, and has a magnetic feature that lets you securely mount the Shine. Who says wearables can’t be fashionable?

Long chain comes with extender

Easy to pop the Shine into place

Beautiful design that works for day or night

Sync Shine with the Misfit Shine App on iOS or Android

Durable

Shine sold separately from necklace

Somewhat expensive

Your Shine’s color may not coordinate with all outfits

Poses a choking hazard for small kids

Does not appear to fit the Misfit Flash

3. Ringly

A few other companies have tried to blend the world of fashion and wearables, but few have done it with the skill of Ringly. The Ringly device is a beautiful ring that syncs with your smartphone. The ring buzzes with a subtle vibration to alert you to texts, calls, tweets, or push notifications from select apps. The ring is customizable, and lets you choose from four programmable vibration patterns.

Great way to stay connected without obsessing over your phone

Great for screening calls

Fashionable

Uses ethically mined semi-precious stones

Works with a number of popular apps

New orders won’t ship until early next year

You could buy a smartwatch for the same amount of money

Limited color/style options

Limited ring sizes available at launch

Men’s styles not yet available

4. Moov

Check out Moov’s cardio boxing experience in the video above.

We’ve already talked about how awesome Moov is in our extended review, but here’s a quick recap of what make this wearable so unique. Unlike most other wearables, Moov gives you real-time coaching and feedback during your workout. For example, when you take it out for a run, the voice interface might give you tips to soften your stride and speed up your pace, which can help reduce your risk of injury while also improving your run time. Moov has apps for walking and running, as well as an app for cardio boxing. Apps for tracking your weight, swimming, and cycling are coming soon.

Real-time coaching

Comfortable

Great battery life

Top-rated by critics and users

Suitable for exercise newbies or intermediate fitness fans

Limited app selection at present

Android support not coming until November 2014

Sometimes falls off during exercise

Sometimes has issues with Bluetooth connectivity

Requires you to have smartphone nearby

5. Misfit Flash

Learn how to use the Misfit Flash in the video above.

The Misfit Flash debuted about a month ago, and retails for about half the price of the Misfit Shine. If you’re looking for a low-cost wearable, this is one of your best options. The design is classic, but it’s the handy LED indicators that make this device so easy to use. A halo of 12 LED lights show you how active you’ve been throughout the day, making it easy to track your progress to your fitness goals.

Handy LED lights

Waterproof to 30 meters

Available in multiple colors

Replaceable battery lasts up to 6 months

Measures daily activity and sleep

Feels less premium than the Shine

Lacks features of more expensive trackers

Larger than the shine

No vibration

No display

