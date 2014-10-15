Top 5 Best Nexus 9 Tablet Accessories

The new Nexus 9 tablet starts at $399. You can order this powerful tablet here. Whether the new Nexus 9 tablet is your first tablet or your 50th, the following accessories will help you get the most out of your new tab. Read on to see which Nexus 9 accessories made our list.

1. ProCase Nexus 9 Case

If you want to protect your new Nexus 9 from dings and scratches, then this attractive case from ProCase is a great choice. This case is available in multiple bright colors, which brightens up the relatively neutral colors the Nexus 9 itself comes in. This is a great case for people who do a lot of video conferencing, video calls, or anyone who likes to have a movie on in the background while they work.

Built-in stand

Full access to all features

Built-in slot for your stylus

Makes tablet easier to grip

Available in multiple colors

Won’t ship until November 29

Grip handle may not appeal to all users

Comes with a free stylus, but it may not be the best quality stylus

Deep discount on case may not inspire confidence in some consumers

Hides the beauty of the tablet itself

2. HTC Stereo Headphones

Available for around $40, these mid-range headphones offer premium sound. The Google Nexus 9 is actually made by HTC. While the Nexus 9 may have those nice front-facing HTC BoomSound™ speakers, there are times when you want to use your tablet with your headphones on. HTC headphones with an HTC tablet? It just makes sense.

Multiple earbud sizes

Flat, tangle-free cable

Cheaper than many premium audio earbuds

In-line mic and controller

Compatible with HTC’s exclusive enhanced audio profile

Few color options to choose from

Some users have complained of crackling sound

May be too bass-heavy for some

Some users find earbuds uncomfortable

3. Mobi-Lens Combo Pack

Check out a review of Mobi-Lens in the video above.

The Nexus 9 has a great camera, and its lightweight design actually makes it comfortable to use for taking pictures. If you’re a photography fan, the Mobi-Lens kit can be used on your tablet or your smartphone.

Mobi-Lens is a camera accessory that works on multiple types of smartphones. The clothes pin-inspired design lets you place the lens over your existing camera lens. The combo pack includes both the Wide+Macro and Fisheye Mobi-Lens. If you want to take your new Nexus 9’s camera to the next level, this little photography kit is a smart buy.

Universal design

Easy to install

Multiple lens types available

Comes in four bold colors

Clippable design makes it easy to store on the go

Some find the design ugly

Can be tricky to get aligned just right with your phone’s camera

If you have a thick case on your device, it can impact the look of your image

May not feel premium enough for serious photographers

Macro lens requires you to be quite close to the subject

4. PowerGen External Battery Pack

Check out an unboxing and review of this battery pack in the video above.

This PowerGen pack holds a whopping 6000mAh charge, allowing you to charge multiple phones, or recharge a smaller device multiple times. Since the Nexus 9 has a 6700 mAh battery, this charger won’t quite give you a full charge, but it’s pretty close. If you love your Android device but wish you had better battery life, this external battery pack is a smart buy.

The new Nexus 9 has a microUSB port for charging. This external battery pack has both a USB charger, as well as an embedded microUSB charger.

Works with multiple devices from Samsung, HTC, Motorola, LG, and more

Large capacity: 6000mAh

Available in multiple colors

Embedded Micro-USB (no need for an extra cable)

Compliant with international safety standards

PowerGen does have some other battery packs that have even larger capacities

Only offers 500 or so recharge cycles over the life of the battery

Power Pack only comes with a one-year limited replacement warranty

Takes at least 120 minutes to fully recharge

Doesn’t come with a dedicated wall plug charger (the USB-to-micro-USB cable can be plugged in to a computer to charge)

5. Nyko Playpad Pro

Android gamers who prefer to play with a controller should definitely check out the Nyko Playpad Pro. This gaming peripheral works with any Android device with Bluetooth capability, provided it runs at least Android 3.0, so it should work just fine with the new Nexus line, and any other relatively new Android devices you’ve got kicking around. That being said, there may be some unexpected bugs at first as Nyko works out the kinks with Android L devices.

Packed with plenty of buttons to accommodate all kinds of game types, this ergonomic controller will appeal to fans of button mashers, retro games, and today’s action-packed hits. The Playpad Pro is a great accessory for anyone who feels limited by touchscreen controls during their extended gaming sessions on a tablet.

Relatively inexpensive

Works with multiple Android device types (any Android 3.0 device or higher with Bluetooth)

Optimized HID protocol for Tegra 3 based devices and games

Includes Nyko’s free Playground app for customization

Wireless

Compatible with hundreds of titles, but thousands would be more impressive

Firmware issues make this controller problematic for Windows 8.1 tablets, if you happen to have one of those as well

Some user reviews complain that pairing with devices doesn’t always go smoothly

Game compatibility may be affected depending on where you purchased your games (Google Play or Amazon)

Sticky buttons

