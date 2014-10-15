Top 5 Best Nexus 9 Tablet Accessories

The new Nexus 9 tablet starts at $399. You can order this powerful tablet here. Whether the new Nexus 9 tablet is your first tablet or your 50th, the following accessories will help you get the most out of your new tab. Read on to see which Nexus 9 accessories made our list.
1. ProCase Nexus 9 Case
If you want to protect your new Nexus 9 from dings and scratches, then this attractive case from ProCase is a great choice. This case is available in multiple bright colors, which brightens up the relatively neutral colors the Nexus 9 itself comes in. This is a great case for people who do a lot of video conferencing, video calls, or anyone who likes to have a movie on in the background while they work.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
2. HTC Stereo Headphones
Available for around $40, these mid-range headphones offer premium sound. The Google Nexus 9 is actually made by HTC. While the Nexus 9 may have those nice front-facing HTC BoomSound™ speakers, there are times when you want to use your tablet with your headphones on. HTC headphones with an HTC tablet? It just makes sense.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
3. Mobi-Lens Combo Pack
Check out a review of Mobi-Lens in the video above.
The Nexus 9 has a great camera, and its lightweight design actually makes it comfortable to use for taking pictures. If you’re a photography fan, the Mobi-Lens kit can be used on your tablet or your smartphone.
Mobi-Lens is a camera accessory that works on multiple types of smartphones. The clothes pin-inspired design lets you place the lens over your existing camera lens. The combo pack includes both the Wide+Macro and Fisheye Mobi-Lens. If you want to take your new Nexus 9’s camera to the next level, this little photography kit is a smart buy.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
4. PowerGen External Battery Pack
Check out an unboxing and review of this battery pack in the video above.
This PowerGen pack holds a whopping 6000mAh charge, allowing you to charge multiple phones, or recharge a smaller device multiple times. Since the Nexus 9 has a 6700 mAh battery, this charger won’t quite give you a full charge, but it’s pretty close. If you love your Android device but wish you had better battery life, this external battery pack is a smart buy.
The new Nexus 9 has a microUSB port for charging. This external battery pack has both a USB charger, as well as an embedded microUSB charger.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
5. Nyko Playpad Pro
Android gamers who prefer to play with a controller should definitely check out the Nyko Playpad Pro. This gaming peripheral works with any Android device with Bluetooth capability, provided it runs at least Android 3.0, so it should work just fine with the new Nexus line, and any other relatively new Android devices you’ve got kicking around. That being said, there may be some unexpected bugs at first as Nyko works out the kinks with Android L devices.
Packed with plenty of buttons to accommodate all kinds of game types, this ergonomic controller will appeal to fans of button mashers, retro games, and today’s action-packed hits. The Playpad Pro is a great accessory for anyone who feels limited by touchscreen controls during their extended gaming sessions on a tablet.
Buy it here.
Pros:
Cons:
Considering getting someone an electronics gift? Check out our Gifts section for tons of great gift recommendations, or visit our ultimate guides to the best gifts for women and best gifts for men.