Top 10 Best iPhone Cases for 4s, 5, 5s, 5c, 6, & 6 Plus

Whether you own an iPhone 4s, 5, 5s, 5c, 6, or 6 Plus, we’ve highlighted our favorite iPhone case models. These iPhone case models are all solid offerings, no matter what your budget or lifestyle may be. Throughout this article, we’ll be providing rough price information for various models of iPhone cases. Do note, however, that the price of each case model can vary, depending on the colors you select, as well as the iPhone model they are designed to fit. Older iPhone cases will generally cost less than the cases for the newest iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

1. LifeProof Fre iPhone Case

Check out a review of this case in the video above.

LifeProof makes rugged iPhone cases that are shockproof, snowproof, dirtproof, and waterproof. While they are expensive, they are great cases for anyone who works outdoors, or anyone who spends time near the water. There are also some additional accessories that are compatible with this case, such as a “LifeJacket” flotation device. This orange floater can be paired with this case for use in (and under) the water.

You may also like the LifeProof Nuud, which doesn’t have a screen protector. This means better screen sensitivity, and yet the phone case retains its waterproof quality. Note that some older iPhone LifeProof cases do not have an option between the Fre and the Nuud.

LifeProof cases are starting to trickle out for the iPhone 6, but availability and color options are limited at this time. The iPhone 6 LifeProof cases should have wider availability over the next couple of weeks.

Available for: iPhone 4s, 5, 5s, 5c, 6 (6 Plus coming soon)

Price: $34-$80

Offers opt-in warranty against device damage for $10

Premium build quality

LifeProof offers tons of additional accessories, such as a flotation device for water use

Feels more secure than the LifeProof Nuud

Submersible

Speaker output and call quality affected in case

May make screen look dim

Difficult to access ports

Annoying if you lose adaptor

Tends to pick up lint and grime over time

2. Hitcase Waterproof iPhone Case

Are you always doing something cool outside? The Hitcase is by far your best iPhone waterproof case option if you love photography. It’s also ideal for swimmers and underwater photographers, as it offers the best waterproof protection on our list. The tie-in app Vidometer is ideal for recording your experiences with the case, such as during a bike ride or while performing a skateboard trick. The built-in lens has a wide angle 170 degree field of view, and this case is waterproof up to 30 feet.

Available for: iPhone 4s, 5, 5s

Price: $89.95-$125

The best waterproof case for photographers

Waterproof

Case can be removed in just 3 seconds

Rugged construction with great vibration absorption

Mountable system makes it perfect for placement on bikes, chest, helmets, and more

Cons: Cost may be prohibitively expensive for some buyers

No TouchID support

No support for some iPhone models

Call quality somewhat impacted by case design

Overkill for people who don’t take lot of photo or videos

3. Incipio Atlas iPhone 6 Case

Want to learn more about this case? See how the Incipio Atlas case held up against the Otterbox Preserver case in the video above.

The Incipio Atlas series provides waterproof protection for your iPhone. The case is rugged and easy to grip, even when wet. The brand has a solid reputation. The Atlas series is easy to install, and it costs a lot less than comparable cases from other makers. While the Atlas case isn’t available for the iPhone 6 yet, it is expected to become available very soon.

Available for: iPhone 5, 5s

Price: $14.99-$44.99

Easy to grip, even when wet

Water sealed headphone and charging ports

Waterproof speaker vents

Designed to be impact-resistant

Trusted brand

Expensive

Limited color options

Bulky

Some users have reported issue with call quality when using waterproof cases

Still needs to be tested before using in water for the first time

4. Griffin Survivor iPhone Case

Get a closer look at this case in the video above. If you’re looking for a rugged case, this is one of your best options. It’s designed to withstand windblown dirt, sand, and rain, as well as shock and vibration. That being said, this water-resistant iPhone case isn’t designed to be totally submerged in water.

Available for: iPhone 4s, 5, 5s, 5c, 6, 6 Plus

Price: $18.75-$59.99

Dual-layer material construction

Designed and tested to meet or exceed US Department of Defense Standard 810F

Built-in screen protector

Gives great peace of mind

Detachable heavy-duty clip

Bulky

Somewhat heavy

Screen protector may make display dimmer

Expensive

Some users have reported TouchID issues

5. Otterbox Defender iPhone Case

In the video review above, the Jailbreak Nation team puts this iPhone case to the ultimate test: throwing it off the roof of a house.

The Otterbox Defender case is rugged, yet with a relatively slender profile. While the case does retain some bulk, it can also take a beating. If you’re looking for a case that offers great protection, but for a fraction of what you’d pay for a premium waterproof case, this is a case worth considering.

Available for: iPhone 4s, 5, 5s, 5c, 6, 6 Plus

Price: $26.05-$59.95

Available in a panoply of color combinations, including multiple camo options

Dual-layer case construction is rugged and practical

Includes built-in screen protector

Also includes belt clip

Overwhelmingly positive user reviews

Bulky case that belies the slender profile of the phone

Screen protector doesn’t sit flush on screen, may cause issues with responsiveness

Aux cables and headphone jack may not work easily with this case

Light-colored cases prone to staining from makeup or clothing dyes

Edge of screen placement may interfere with controls for some apps or games

6. Mophie Space Pack Case

Mophie is arguably the most respected name in iPhone battery cases. The Space Pack is a cool twist on a traditional battery case. In addition to adding to your phone’s battery life, the Space Pack case also adds extra storage to your device. This case comes in 16GB and 32GB options, and adds 1700mAh of battery life (equivalent to another six or eight hours of talk time, depending on your network.) While not yet available for the iPhone 6, Mophie fans shouldn’t have too much longer to wait.

Available for: iPhone 5, 5s

Price: $139.90-$179.95

Pros: Added storage

Added battery life

Fairly slim case, given how much extra stuff it packs in

Multiple color options

Includes cable

Expensive

Soft touch finish can be a little hard to grip sometimes

Some users find Wi-Fi connectivity is impacted slightly by this case

Some users criticize customer service

Case can get very warm at times

7. SnowLizard SLXTREME Waterproof iPhone Case

Perfect for people who spend a lot of time outdoors, or for fans of extreme sports, this case boasts a rugged construction. This SnowLizard case is expensive, but is jam-packed with tons of great features. You can get a closer look in the video above. While this case may not be available for a lot of different iPhone models, it’s a great option for anyone who spends time in the snow.

Available for: iPhone 4s, 5

Price: $95-$100

Integrated battery that doubles the life of your iPhone

Water-safe up to 6 feet/2 meters

Integrated shutter button allows for underwater photography

Works with optional chest strap, great for hands-free outdoor pursuits

Rubberized side grips make it easy to hang on to your phone, even when wet

Only comes in 4 colors

Case is very large

No support for newest iPhones

Only the iPhone 5 models are solar-powered, case for older phones lack this feature

Very expensive

8. Otterbox Commuter Wallet Series iPhone Case

Get a closer look at this case for the iPhone 5s in the video above.

Otterbox makes one of the best wallet-style cases for the iPhone line. The Commuter Wallet case has a slider that makes it easy to access your cards, even with one hand. The compartment for cards will hold 2-3 cards and a bill fairly easily. The case is durable and resistant to impacts. If you want to combine your wallet and phone case into one seamless unit, this is a great option.

Available for: iPhone 5, 5s, 6

Price: $21.99-$38.29

Multiple color options

Storage for multiple cards/ID

Securely “clicks” closed

Access wallet drawer contents without turning case over

Comes with self-adhering screen protector

Cases lack interesting patterns or designs

Not waterproof

Some dislike the “bump” where the cards go

Unlike some other wallet cases, this one doesn’t have a built-in kickstand

Can be hard to grip with wet or sweaty hands

9. Speck Candyshell Grip iPhone Case

Check out this case in the video above.

Speck has been making the CandyShell Grip cases for many generations of iPhones now, and iPhone fans keep getting the same case from Speck, year after year. This case has such a devoted fan following for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it comes in a huge array of colors. Secondly, the grippy lines on the case make it easy to hold onto when your hands are a bit sweaty from hitting the gym. Finally, despite its low price, this phone has been military-grade drop tested.

Available for: iPhone 4s, 5, 5s, 5c, 6, 6 Plus

Price: $35.95-$15.99

Easy to grip

Military-grade drop tested

Great color options

Rocker volume buttons are covered

Raised bezel protects screen from impac

Not waterproof

Covered buttons can be harder to use

Too easy to remove, for some

May not play nice with your screen protector

Case texture makes it hard to remove quickly from pants pocket

10. Incipio Dualpro iPhone Case

The Incipio Dualpro case offers a blend of form and function. You can use this phone with confidence at the gym, while running, or just on the go. The impact-absorbing design and grippable case texture make you feel like your iPhone is protected, no matter what.

Available for: iPhone 5, 5s, 5c, 6, 6 Plus

Price: $11.29-$29.35

Lots of colors to choose from

Great grippable texture

Solid impact protection

Dual-layer construction gives great peace of mind

Lightweight design