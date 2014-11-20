Top 10 Best iPhone Cases for 4s, 5, 5s, 5c, 6, & 6 Plus

Whether you own an iPhone 4s, 5, 5s, 5c, 6, or 6 Plus, we’ve highlighted our favorite iPhone case models. These iPhone case models are all solid offerings, no matter what your budget or lifestyle may be. Throughout this article, we’ll be providing rough price information for various models of iPhone cases. Do note, however, that the price of each case model can vary, depending on the colors you select, as well as the iPhone model they are designed to fit. Older iPhone cases will generally cost less than the cases for the newest iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.
1. LifeProof Fre iPhone Case
Check out a review of this case in the video above.
LifeProof makes rugged iPhone cases that are shockproof, snowproof, dirtproof, and waterproof. While they are expensive, they are great cases for anyone who works outdoors, or anyone who spends time near the water. There are also some additional accessories that are compatible with this case, such as a “LifeJacket” flotation device. This orange floater can be paired with this case for use in (and under) the water.
You may also like the LifeProof Nuud, which doesn’t have a screen protector. This means better screen sensitivity, and yet the phone case retains its waterproof quality. Note that some older iPhone LifeProof cases do not have an option between the Fre and the Nuud.
LifeProof cases are starting to trickle out for the iPhone 6, but availability and color options are limited at this time. The iPhone 6 LifeProof cases should have wider availability over the next couple of weeks.
Available for: iPhone 4s, 5, 5s, 5c, 6 (6 Plus coming soon)
Price: $34-$80
Buy this case for the iPhone 6 here.
Buy the LifeProof Fre for the iPhone 5s here.
Buy the LifeProof Fre for the iPhone 5c here.
Buy the LifeProof Fre for the iPhone 5 here.
Buy a LifeProof case for the iPhone 4s here.
Pros:
- Offers opt-in warranty against device damage for $10
- Premium build quality
- LifeProof offers tons of additional accessories, such as a flotation device for water use
- Feels more secure than the LifeProof Nuud
- Submersible
Cons:
- Speaker output and call quality affected in case
- May make screen look dim
- Difficult to access ports
- Annoying if you lose adaptor
- Tends to pick up lint and grime over time
2. Hitcase Waterproof iPhone Case
Are you always doing something cool outside? The Hitcase is by far your best iPhone waterproof case option if you love photography. It’s also ideal for swimmers and underwater photographers, as it offers the best waterproof protection on our list. The tie-in app Vidometer is ideal for recording your experiences with the case, such as during a bike ride or while performing a skateboard trick. The built-in lens has a wide angle 170 degree field of view, and this case is waterproof up to 30 feet.
Available for: iPhone 4s, 5, 5s
Price: $89.95-$125
Buy the Hitcase iPhone 5/5s case here.
Buy the Hitcase iPhone 4/4s case here.
Pros:
- The best waterproof case for photographers
- Waterproof
- Case can be removed in just 3 seconds
- Rugged construction with great vibration absorption
- Mountable system makes it perfect for placement on bikes, chest, helmets, and more
- Cost may be prohibitively expensive for some buyers
- No TouchID support
- No support for some iPhone models
- Call quality somewhat impacted by case design
- Overkill for people who don’t take lot of photo or videos
Cons:
3. Incipio Atlas iPhone 6 Case
Want to learn more about this case? See how the Incipio Atlas case held up against the Otterbox Preserver case in the video above.
The Incipio Atlas series provides waterproof protection for your iPhone. The case is rugged and easy to grip, even when wet. The brand has a solid reputation. The Atlas series is easy to install, and it costs a lot less than comparable cases from other makers. While the Atlas case isn’t available for the iPhone 6 yet, it is expected to become available very soon.
Available for: iPhone 5, 5s
Price: $14.99-$44.99
Buy the Incipio Atlas case for the iPhone 5s here.
Buy the Incipio Atlas case for the iPhone 5 here.
Pros:
- Easy to grip, even when wet
- Water sealed headphone and charging ports
- Waterproof speaker vents
- Designed to be impact-resistant
- Trusted brand
Cons:
- Expensive
- Limited color options
- Bulky
- Some users have reported issue with call quality when using waterproof cases
- Still needs to be tested before using in water for the first time
4. Griffin Survivor iPhone Case
Get a closer look at this case in the video above. If you’re looking for a rugged case, this is one of your best options. It’s designed to withstand windblown dirt, sand, and rain, as well as shock and vibration. That being said, this water-resistant iPhone case isn’t designed to be totally submerged in water.
Available for: iPhone 4s, 5, 5s, 5c, 6, 6 Plus
Price: $18.75-$59.99
Buy the Griffin Survivor case for iPhone 6 here.
Buy the Griffin Survivor case for iPhone 6 Plus here.
Buy the Griffin Survivor case for iPhone 5/5s here.
Buy the Griffin Survivor case for iPhone 5c here.
Buy the Griffin Survivor case for iPhone 4/4s here.
Pros:
- Dual-layer material construction
- Designed and tested to meet or exceed US Department of Defense Standard 810F
- Built-in screen protector
- Gives great peace of mind
- Detachable heavy-duty clip
Cons:
- Bulky
- Somewhat heavy
- Screen protector may make display dimmer
- Expensive
- Some users have reported TouchID issues
5. Otterbox Defender iPhone Case
In the video review above, the Jailbreak Nation team puts this iPhone case to the ultimate test: throwing it off the roof of a house.
The Otterbox Defender case is rugged, yet with a relatively slender profile. While the case does retain some bulk, it can also take a beating. If you’re looking for a case that offers great protection, but for a fraction of what you’d pay for a premium waterproof case, this is a case worth considering.
Available for: iPhone 4s, 5, 5s, 5c, 6, 6 Plus
Price: $26.05-$59.95
Buy the Otterbox Defender iPhone 6 case here.
Buy the Otterbox Defender iPhone 6 Plus case here.
Buy the Otterbox Defender iPhone 5/5s case here.
Buy the Otterbox Defender iPhone 5c case here.
Buy the Otterbox Defender iPhone 4/4s case here.
Pros:
- Available in a panoply of color combinations, including multiple camo options
- Dual-layer case construction is rugged and practical
- Includes built-in screen protector
- Also includes belt clip
- Overwhelmingly positive user reviews
Cons:
- Bulky case that belies the slender profile of the phone
- Screen protector doesn’t sit flush on screen, may cause issues with responsiveness
- Aux cables and headphone jack may not work easily with this case
- Light-colored cases prone to staining from makeup or clothing dyes
- Edge of screen placement may interfere with controls for some apps or games
6. Mophie Space Pack Case
Mophie is arguably the most respected name in iPhone battery cases. The Space Pack is a cool twist on a traditional battery case. In addition to adding to your phone’s battery life, the Space Pack case also adds extra storage to your device. This case comes in 16GB and 32GB options, and adds 1700mAh of battery life (equivalent to another six or eight hours of talk time, depending on your network.) While not yet available for the iPhone 6, Mophie fans shouldn’t have too much longer to wait.
Available for: iPhone 5, 5s
Price: $139.90-$179.95
Buy the 16GB Mophie Space Pack case for iPhone 5/5s here.
Buy the 32GB Mophie Space Pack case for iPhone 5/5s here.
Pros:
- Added storage
- Added battery life
- Fairly slim case, given how much extra stuff it packs in
- Multiple color options
- Includes cable
Cons:
7. SnowLizard SLXTREME Waterproof iPhone Case
Perfect for people who spend a lot of time outdoors, or for fans of extreme sports, this case boasts a rugged construction. This SnowLizard case is expensive, but is jam-packed with tons of great features. You can get a closer look in the video above. While this case may not be available for a lot of different iPhone models, it’s a great option for anyone who spends time in the snow.
Available for: iPhone 4s, 5
Price: $95-$100
Buy the SnowLizard iPhone 5 case here.
Buy the SnowLizard iPhone 4/4s case here.
Pros:
- Integrated battery that doubles the life of your iPhone
- Water-safe up to 6 feet/2 meters
- Integrated shutter button allows for underwater photography
- Works with optional chest strap, great for hands-free outdoor pursuits
- Rubberized side grips make it easy to hang on to your phone, even when wet
Cons:
- Only comes in 4 colors
- Case is very large
- No support for newest iPhones
- Only the iPhone 5 models are solar-powered, case for older phones lack this feature
- Very expensive
8. Otterbox Commuter Wallet Series iPhone Case
Get a closer look at this case for the iPhone 5s in the video above.
Otterbox makes one of the best wallet-style cases for the iPhone line. The Commuter Wallet case has a slider that makes it easy to access your cards, even with one hand. The compartment for cards will hold 2-3 cards and a bill fairly easily. The case is durable and resistant to impacts. If you want to combine your wallet and phone case into one seamless unit, this is a great option.
Available for: iPhone 5, 5s, 6
Price: $21.99-$38.29
Buy the Otterbox Commuter Series Wallet case for the iPhone 6 here.
Buy the Otterbox Commuter Series Wallet case for the iPhone 5/5s here.
Pros:
- Multiple color options
- Storage for multiple cards/ID
- Securely “clicks” closed
- Access wallet drawer contents without turning case over
- Comes with self-adhering screen protector
Cons:
- Cases lack interesting patterns or designs
- Not waterproof
- Some dislike the “bump” where the cards go
- Unlike some other wallet cases, this one doesn’t have a built-in kickstand
- Can be hard to grip with wet or sweaty hands
9. Speck Candyshell Grip iPhone Case
Check out this case in the video above.
Speck has been making the CandyShell Grip cases for many generations of iPhones now, and iPhone fans keep getting the same case from Speck, year after year. This case has such a devoted fan following for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it comes in a huge array of colors. Secondly, the grippy lines on the case make it easy to hold onto when your hands are a bit sweaty from hitting the gym. Finally, despite its low price, this phone has been military-grade drop tested.
Available for: iPhone 4s, 5, 5s, 5c, 6, 6 Plus
Price: $35.95-$15.99
Buy the Speck Candyshell Grip iPhone 6 case here.
Buy the Speck Candyshell Grip iPhone 6 Plus case here.
Buy the Speck Candyshell Grip iPhone 5/5s case here.
Buy the Speck Candyshell Grip iPhone 5c case here.
Buy the Speck Candyshell Grip iPhone 4/4s case here.
Pros:
- Easy to grip
- Military-grade drop tested
- Great color options
- Rocker volume buttons are covered
- Raised bezel protects screen from impac
Cons:
- Not waterproof
- Covered buttons can be harder to use
- Too easy to remove, for some
- May not play nice with your screen protector
- Case texture makes it hard to remove quickly from pants pocket
10. Incipio Dualpro iPhone Case
The Incipio Dualpro case offers a blend of form and function. You can use this phone with confidence at the gym, while running, or just on the go. The impact-absorbing design and grippable case texture make you feel like your iPhone is protected, no matter what.
Available for: iPhone 5, 5s, 5c, 6, 6 Plus
Price: $11.29-$29.35
Buy the Incipio DualPro iPhone 6 case here.
Buy the Incipio DualPro iPhone 6 Plus case here.
Buy the Incipio DualPro iPhone 5s case here.
Buy the Incipio DualPro iPhone 5c case here.
Buy the Incipio DualPro iPhone 5 case here.
Pros:
- Lots of colors to choose from
- Great grippable texture
- Solid impact protection
- Dual-layer construction gives great peace of mind
- Lightweight design
Cons:
- Not waterproof
- Not dustproof
- No port covers
- Some users have reported silicone warping over time
- May be somewhat hard to remove from pants pocket quickly