Top 20 Best New iPhone 6 Cases: The Heavy Power List

The case selection at launch for the iPhone 6 was fairly limited. These days, there are so many more iPhone 6 cases to choose from. Here are some of our favorite iPhone 6 cases. While most of them are out now, a few of the iPhone 6 cases we’re featuring here won’t actually debut until next year. If you’re looking for wallet cases, battery cases, waterproof cases, or cases with special features for audiophiles or photography fans, read on to see our top picks for the best new iPhone 6 cases. Please note that prices listed for these cases may change due to consumer demand, color selected, or unannounced sales.

1. LifeProof Fre Case for iPhone 6

LifeProof is widely considered to be one of the best iPhone case brands out there. While these new cases are pretty expensive, fans of these waterproof, snowproof, dirtproof, and shockproof cases refuse to settle for less. Do note, however, that some users are saying that their third-party charging cables won’t play nice with this case. It’s not a surprising development, but it is something to be aware of before you pull the trigger.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Comes in two variants: One with a screen protector, and one without

Rugged design

Offers opt-in warranty against device damage for $10

Optional flotation device for water use (not available yet)

Waterproof up to 6.6 feet

Cons:

Expensive

May not be compatible with other brand cables

Limited color options to choose from

Audio jack cap protrudes in an annoying way

Slow to come to market

2. Otterbox Commuter Wallet Series iPhone 6 Case

Get a closer look at this iPhone 6 case in the video above.

This case isn’t exactly new-new, since it was available for the iPhone 5s. That being said, it’s newly available for iPhone 6 owners, since the case was pretty hard to find around the time of the original iPhone 6 launch in September. Otterbox makes one of the best wallet-style cases for the iPhone line. The Commuter Wallet case has a slider that makes it easy to access your cards, even with one hand. The compartment for cards will hold 2-3 cards and a bill fairly easily. If you want to combine your wallet and phone case into one seamless unit, this is a great option.

Price: $38.29

Multiple color options

Storage for multiple cards/ID

Securely “clicks” closed

Access wallet drawer contents without turning case over

Comes with self-adhering screen protector

Cases lack interesting patterns or designs

Not waterproof

Some dislike the “bump” where the cards go

Unlike some other wallet cases, this one doesn’t have a built-in kickstand

Can be hard to grip with wet or sweaty hands

3. Incipio Phenom iPhone 6 Case

Incipio has a broad range of iPhone 6 cases (though we’re still waiting on an iPhone 6-compatible version of the Atlas case.) One nice option is the Incipio Phenom, made from an elastomer foam that keeps the case lightweight and fairly slim. The case has a tri-molded one piece design, so you essentially get three types of protection in a snap-on case. The case is flexible, and feels soft to the touch.

Price: $18.22 (48 percent off MSRP)

Easy to grip

Relatively inexpensive

Multiple color options

Lightweight

Designed to handle drops and impacts with grace

Not waterproof

Some people prefer more rigid cases

Could be more rugged

At least one user review argues case is a bit too big for the phone

Buttons can be a bit stiff at first

4. PowerSkin PoP’n 2 iPhone “Case”

This sweet battery accessory for the iPhone 6 isn’t exactly a case, but it does give your iPhone 6 a little extra protection. The PowerSkin PoP’n 2 doesn’t wrap around the whole phone, or even the whole back of the phone, but it does cover part of the back of the iPhone 6. This battery boosting accessory protects part of your phone, while also increasing your battery life. If you don’t want a traditional case, this might be a good accessory for you.

Price: $69.99

Multiple color options

4000 mAh

Easy to put on or remove

Lightweight

Proprietary ultra-efficient battery cell formulation

Does not protect whole phone

Adds a bit of bulk

Will take some time to recharge

You’ll have to keep track of another cable

Expensive

5. Incipio Rival iPhone 6 Case

Check out the video above, which features a comparison of the Incipio Rival case against Apple’s own leather case, Apple’s Silicone case, and the Speck Candyshell Grip case.

The Incipio Rival case is a co-molded model that has great textured pattern on the back. It looks cool, but that pattern also makes the case easier to grip with slightly wet hands (great for anyone who uses their iPhone at the gym.) If you want a lightweight and slim iPhone 6 case, this is a good option to consider.

Price: $17.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

Slim

Lightweight

Variety of color options

Easy to apply or remove

Inexpensive

Not waterproof

Not shockproof

No onboard storage

Some users might prefer a case with more bulk

Textured pattern does not cover entire case back

6. Prynt Smartphone Case (iPhone 6 and 6 Plus Compatible)

See how this case works in the video above.

Prynt makes iPhone and Android phone cases that act as portable printers. Think of it as the next evolution of a Polaroid camera. Prynt will be starting their Kickstarter soon. Details are scarce about this upcoming iPhone case, but here’s some info from a recent TechCrunch report:

“The current version takes about 50 seconds from photo to printed paper and can only hold one piece of paper at a time. But the planned consumer version will hold 10-30 sheets of paper and take fewer than 30 seconds to print… One neat feature that could help the Prynt case gain traction is an augmented reality feature built into the company’s camera app. When you take a photo with Prynt’s app, it actually records a video of the moments around when you clicked the button and sends it to the cloud.”

This case looks promising, but a final version of this case is still in the works, so we’ll hold off on our usual pro/con breakdown for this phone until it’s closer to release day.

Price: $99

7. Amp iPhone 6 Case

Get a closer look at this new iPhone 6 case in the video above.

The Amp Audio case is coming next year, with pre-orders open now. This case is cool because it offers both 20 percent more battery life, as well as improved sound. The case offers dynamic noise reduction, and 24-bit digital audio directly from your phone. If you love music, this might be the ultimate iPhone 6 case for you.

Price: $79 (for a limited time, price will increase to $129)

Improved audio

Added battery life

you can connect Amp to your car’s speakers with an auxiliary cable

Speakerphone

Reinforced corners

Limited color options

Won’t ship until Spring 2015

Amp uses a micro-usb cable rather than a lightning cable to charge

Not waterproof

Could be more rugged

8. Case-Mate iPhone 6 Brilliance Case

While this isn’t the newest iPhone 6 case out there, you may have had a hard time finding it at your local big box store. Despite a premium price tag, this eye-catching case has been in high demand among women and teenage girls.

This iPhone 6 case is positively bling-tastic. If you want a case with a premium look and feel, this awesome case from Case-Mate really makes a statement. The back is decorated with genuine crystals, and accented with premium leather detailing. The case is very slim, making it easy to store in your pocket or in a slender clutch. While this iPhone 6 case might a be a little over-the-top for some people, it’s perfect for anyone who wants to make a statement.

Price: $79.99

Beautiful design

Slim lines

Feminine

Sparkly

Makes a bold statement

Some users have reported breaking or snapping

Partially covers speaker

Case scratches easily

Expensive

Some users say case smells funny

9. Incipio STOWAWAY Case for iPhone 6

Check out Gear Diary’s review of this case in the video above.

Another great wallet case option for iPhone 6 owners is Incipio’s STOWAWAY model. Rather than a sliding compartment or a series of slots in a folio cover, this wallet case has a hinged “door” that opens up to give you access to your cards. The door can also prop up your phone like a kickstand, though this isn’t very sturdy.

Price: $22.99 (34 percent off MSRP)

Five color options

Space to hold up to three cards

Trusted brand

Easy to access cards, but closure feels secure

Reasonably priced

Some users may prefer wallet cases with sliding compartment

Case could stand to be a bit more grippy

Not waterproof

Could be more rugged

Slightly heavy

10. BoxWave Keyboard Buddy iPhone 6 Case

Can’t get over your old phone with that slide-out keyboard? Give your iPhone 6 a “retro” touch with this slide-out keyboard case. This makes it easier for some people to type accurately. The manufacturers say this case will stay charged for up to two weeks.

Price: $59.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

Thin

Nice keyboard functionality

Individually spaced backlit keys

Keyboard on/off switch

Interesting design

Uses Bluetooth 2.0 tech

Limited color options

Expensive

Not waterproof

Requires periodic recharge

11. Logitech Protection [+] iPhone 6 Case

Logitech’s Protection [+] for the iPhone 6 is a relatively new case option. This case is ideal for people who are looking for both a protective iPhone 6 case, as well as an iPhone 6 car mount. The hidden metal plate in the Protection [+] case is compatible with Logitech [+] magnetic mounts for cars. If you’re always on the go in your car, this is probably the right case for you.

Price: $34.99

Attractive case design

Easy to mount in car

Shock-absorbent corners

Exceeds military drop standard (MIL STD 810G)

1-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

Requires separate mount to mount easily in a car

Not waterproof

Somewhat expensive compared to other cases

Doesn’t come with a screen protector

Limited color options

12. Twelve South SurfacePad iPhone 6 Cover

Get a closer look at this new iPhone 6 case/cover in the video above.

Twelve South’s new SurfacePad case is getting rave reviews for its thin design, pleasing texture, and professional look. This folio-style iPhone 6 case has reinforced stitching around the perimeter for increased durability. If you like your iPhone cases to be thin, comfortable to hold, and polished, this is a must-have.

Price: $49.99

Four color options

Professional look

Feels great in your hand

SurfacePad doubles as an instant viewing stand

Storage space for cards

Limited card storage compared to other wallet cases

Should be used with screen protector in case raised numbers on cards scratch screen

Not waterproof

Limited drop protection

No port covers

13. Tech21 D3O iPhone 6 Case

Get a closer look at this iPhone 6 case in the video above. The Tech21 D3O impact case is designed to be rugged, but it also lets you see the design of your phone. This case may not be waterproof, but it still provides great peace of mind.

Price: $33.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Easy access to ports

Military-grade impact protection

Slender design

Fairly lightweight

Frosted back plate

Cons:

Limited color options

No port covers

Not waterproof

Doesn’t come with a screen protector

No site to attach a lanyard or wrist strap

10. Incipio Dualpro iPhone 6 Case

The Incipio Dualpro case offers a blend of form and function. You can use this phone with confidence at the gym, while running, or just on the go. The impact-absorbing design and grippable case texture make you feel like your iPhone is protected, no matter what.

Price: $16.41 (45 percent off MSRP)

Lots of colors to choose from

Great grippable texture

Solid impact protection

Dual-layer construction gives great peace of mind

Lightweight design

Not waterproof

Not dustproof

No port covers

Some users have reported silicone warping over time

May be somewhat hard to remove from pants pocket quickly

15. Griffin Survivor iPhone 6 Case

Get a closer look at this case in the video above. If you’re looking for a rugged case, this is one of your best options. It’s designed to withstand windblown dirt, sand, and rain, as well as shock and vibration. That being said, this water-resistant iPhone case isn’t designed to be totally submerged in water.

Price: $59.99

Dual-layer material construction

Designed and tested to meet or exceed US Department of Defense Standard 810F

Built-in screen protector

Gives great peace of mind

Detachable heavy-duty clip

Bulky

Somewhat heavy

Screen protector may make display dimmer

Expensive

Some users have reported TouchID issues

16. Obliq Slim Fit iPhone 6 Case

If you want a simple iPhone 6 case that is slim and lightweight, these colorful cases from Oblique are a nice choice. The colors include the cute pink shade above, as well as mint green, white, navy blue, and black. The grippable texturing on the sides and rear of the case make this a great option for runners who need a firm grip on their phone while jogging, or for anyone with a serious case of “butterfingers.”

Price: $8.99 (64 percent off MSRP)

Touchable gel texture

Slim design

Grippable texture

Material has been treated to reduce risk of yellowing/fading over time

Available in a good array of color options

No dust covers/flaps to protect ports

Not waterproof

Could be more impact resistant

Some people prefer cases with dual-layer construction

Cute color, but lacks cute characters or design elements

17. Thule Atmos X3 Case for iPhone 6

Check out a review of this iPhone 6 case in the video above.

Thule is perhaps best known for things like bike racks and roof racks for skis, but they also make iPhone 6 cases. This rugged case is easy to grip, and comes in a variety of interesting color combinations to help you express your personality. It provides great protection, but it is also easy to snap on.

Price: $39.95

Pros:

Nice color options

Easy to grip

Easy to install

Shock-Stop corners give added impact protection

Screen, power button, speakers and charging port are protected

Cons:

Won’t ship until later this month

Button covers might be stiff at first

Not designed for submersion

The lightning connector port is a bit narrow, may limit your use of third-party lightning cables

Lacks brand cachet of other iPhone case makers

18. BALLISTIC Tough Jacket iPhone 6 Case

Check out the Ballistic Tough Jacket and Urbanite cases in the video above.

The Tough Jacket case is rugged, and protects your iPhone 6 against any drops from six feet or lower. The case is a bit bulky, but that bulk goes towards cushioning for your phone in the event of impact. Overall, this is a very nice case.

Price: $19.98 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Six foot drop protection

Raised lips and corners

Corners designed to take the brunt of a drop or impact

Looks cool

Affordable

Cons:

Limited color options

Not waterproof

Texture makes it hard to get out of a pocket quickly

Bulky

Some users feel case could fit a bit more tightly

19. Slicoo Wooden Slim iPhone 6 Case

If you’re looking for a wood case for your iPhone 6, Slicoo offers a wooden case that has some additional shock absorption built right in. The case is made from top grade wood, environmental TPU rubber, and plastic. It’s a simple case, but it has an elegance to it that plastic cases lack.

Price: $11.99 (70 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Beautiful wood grain

Made with additional materials to increase durability

Easy access to ports

Lightweight

Doesn’t look like most other cases

Cons:

Limited color options

Not shockproof

Not waterproof

Lacks protective port covers

Doesn’t come with screen protector

20. Speck CandyShell Grip iPhone 6 Case

Check out a review of this iPhone 6 case in the video above.

Speck has been making the CandyShell Grip cases for many generations of iPhones now, and iPhone fans keep getting the same case from Speck, year after year. This case has such a devoted fan following for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it comes in a huge array of colors. Secondly, the grippy lines on the case make it easy to hold onto when your hands are a bit sweaty from hitting the gym. Finally, despite its low price, this phone has been military-grade drop tested.

Price: $34.95

Pros:

Easy to grip

Military-grade drop tested

Great color options

Rocker volume buttons are covered

Raised bezel protects screen from impac

Cons: