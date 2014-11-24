Top 5 Best New Sex & Dating Apps

Looking for the coolest, hottest, and most effective dating apps? We’ve rounded up five new apps that will improve your dating life, and your sex life, too. Whether you’re on the hunt for a casual fling, or you’re really hoping to make a connection with someone new, these awesome new apps take the traditional dating app formula and turn it on its head. These are five new sex and dating apps that you need to know about. Please note that as with a lot of new apps, developers are publishing iOS versions of these apps first, with Android apps to come at a later date. Some of the apps listed below are not yet available for Android.

1. The Grade

The Grade is a controversial new dating app that aims to cull out losers. If you don’t make the grade, literally, you can be expelled from the app. However, you can appeal your expulsion, so this isn’t as cutthroat as you might think.

You are graded on your popularity, your response time to messages, and the quality of your responses. If you are looking to get more insight into the quality of your potential matches, this app offers a letter grade system that makes it easy to rank your matches. The grading system may seem harsh to some, but it’s a great way to view quality singles.

2. Clover

Clover isn’t a new app, but this great iOS-only app is adding a new feature before the year’s end that makes it worth checking out. They call it “On-Demand Dating,” which is supposed to be a bit like HotelTonight meets Tinder. You choose where and when you want to have a date, and Clover will find you a match that wants the same thing. The new service also suggests places to meet based on rating and cost. On-Demand Dating will be available in upcoming version 3.0 of the Clover app, which is scheduled to launch before the end of the year.

3. Dapper

Dapper is a new dating app that is available for iOS and Android. You just tell the app when you are free to go for a date, and the app will get you daily curated matches to review. The app is designed to give women the best possible experience, with ladies getting to choose where the date will take place. When there is mutual interest, Dapper sets up your date at a reputable wine bar or lounge in Manhattan for the night you chose, near the lady’s choice of neighborhood. If you live outside of NYC, you’re out of luck…at least until this app expands.

In another female-friendly move, the guys who use the app must sign “The Gentleman Pledge.” This pledge reads, in part: “I will not push for sex on the first date. I will be courteous at all times. I know how to dance, at least a little bit. I know the difference between confidence and arrogance. I believe that chivalry is not dead. I know how to cook at least one good meal.”

4. Antidate

Antidate is designed to reverse traditional dating protocols. In this app, girls make the first move. Antidate states that this is because when a girl makes the first approach, it’s five times more likely that a conversation will follow. Interestingly enough, women aren’t visible to male users until they indicate their interest to a guy on the app.

All of the profile pictures in this app are time-stamped selfies, so you know how recently a profile pic was taken. Sadly, this app is hetero only, for now. TechCrunch states that Antidate’s dev team is working on an LBGTQ offering in the same vein as the Antidate app.

Sorry, US residents: for now, this app is available in the UK only. However, that is expected to change soon, so keep your eyes peeled for this app on the US App Store in the future.

5. Loveflutter

Check out one of Loveflutter’s social experiments in the video above, which features a girl with a paper bag over her head trying to get a date. That might sound weird, but it makes sense considering how Loveflutter’s app works. Unlike traditional dating apps that rely heavily on profile pictures, Loveflutter is all about making a connection with someone based on shared interests and personality compatibility.

Mashable notes that Loveflutter is powered by Google’s Knowledge Graph. Your interests create the metric for making a connection, and FourSquare data is used to suggest a place for your date. Mashable notes that the service does have a premium price tag. You can opt for a pay-as-you-go model, with a $5 activation credit and a cost of $.50 to send messages. Alternatively, you can go for the $29.99 a month subscription to send unlimited messages.

