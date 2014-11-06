7 Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers (Updated!)

If you’re buying a Bluetooth speaker, it just makes sense to buy one that’s made to be water-tight. Here are five of our favorite waterproof and water resistant Bluetooth speakers. No matter what your budget, there’s a waterproof speaker on this list that will work for you.
Altec Lansing iMW575 Life Jacket Bluetooth SpeakerPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 16 hour battery life
- Rugged design
- Lightweight and portable
- 16 hour battery life based on usage at only 50 percent max volume
- Somewhat limited color options
- Only has two 2.5-inch drivers (with Altec DSP Audio Enhancement technology)
This rugged Bluetooth speaker has a rating of IPX67. That means it is totally protected from dust getting inside. It’s also able to withstand submersion in water up to one meter.
You can control the music from your Bluetooth-enabled device, or plug in via a 3.5mm aux jack. The speaker also supports voice confirmation to answer incoming calls. It’s a fairly lightweight speaker, clocking in at a dainty 1.5 pounds.
Find more Altec Lansing iMW575 Life Jacket Bluetooth Speaker information and reviews here.
TUNES2GO KoolMAX Bluetooth SpeakerPrice: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 16 hours of play time
- Holds up to 48 cans or 28 beer bottles
- Ice can stay frozen for up to three days
- Telescoping handle
- May be too bulky for some people
- Batteries not included for bonus flashlight
- Water-resistant, not waterproof
While this particular Bluetooth speaker is only water-resistant, and not fully waterproof, it may be sufficient for the needs of some people. What you lose in waterproofing, you gain in a unique form factor and drink storage. This is a great Bluetooth speaker to take to a beach BBQ or a house party.
This cooler/speaker boasts 350 watts maximum output power, along with an FM radio. There are two built-in 6.5″ Hi-Fi water-resistant speakers and two 2″ high-performance tweeters. The handle telescopes out, making it easier to drag and steer this cooler/speaker around uneven terrain.
Find more TUNES2GO KoolMAX Bluetooth Speaker information and reviews here.
SoundBot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth 3.0 Shower SpeakerPrice: $14.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tons of color options
- Hours of playback
- Universal compatibility
- Listen to music or take calls
- Lightweight and compact
- Runs Bluetooth 3.0, not 4.0
- Takes three hours to fully recharge
- No wall charger included (only USB)
- Limited connection range
- Suction cup mount can be tricky to install on some surfaces
Looking for a cheap waterproof speaker? This deeply discounted waterproof speaker from SoundBot is a great option if budget is your primary concern. It’s available in several different colors, making it easy to find something that meshes with your decor and your personality.
This particular speaker offers easy controls and about six hours of audio playback. If you need a low-cost option, this well-reviewed speaker is a stellar option. If you are always singing in the shower, this is a must-have item for your bathroom.
Find more SoundBot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth 3.0 Shower Speaker reviews and product information here
FUGOO Tough Waterproof Bluetooth SpeakerPrice: $94.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Awesome battery life
- Resilient end-caps take impacts well
- Waterproof to 3 feet depth for 30 minutes
- Six drivers
- Expensive
- Interchangeable covers are cool, but not really necessary if you have the Tough cover
- Some users find the speaker too quiet
- Some users want even more bass
FUGOO bills their Tough waterproof speaker as the “world’s most rugged Bluetooth speaker.” It’s got a whopping 40 hours of battery life, and a cool design that will definitely make your friends jealous.
Internally, there are a number of drivers: two tweeters, two mid/woofer drivers, and two passive radiators for deep bass. This would be great for use at the beach, in the bathroom, or strapped on to the back of an ATV. Overall, this is an awesome option for people who love music, and want a rugged speaker so they can enjoy their music anywhere. That being said, the price tag may scare some people off.
Find more FUGOO Tough Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker reviews and product information here
Skullcandy Air Raid Water-Resistant Bluetooth Portable SpeakerPrice: $58.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Simple design
- Large control buttons
- Four color options to choose from
- Some users report that battery dies after just four hours on highest volume setting
- Some find the “jacket” has an intense smell when new
- Fairly expensive for the features you’ll get
This water-resistant Bluetooth speaker is a bit expensive, but it still packs in some solid features. This speaker just feels rugged, with large buttons and a solid jacket. It’s also extremely compact and lightweight, weighing just over one pound. If your primary consideration is size, this petite speaker is a nice option to consider.
Find more Skullcandy Air Raid Water-Resistant Bluetooth Portable Speaker information and reviews here.
ECOXGEAR ECOXBT Rugged & Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth SpeakerPrice: $65.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Recharges in two hours, with 10 hour battery life
- Comes with a carabiner for easy, clip-on transport
- Lacks waterproof headset jack you’d find on more premium models from this maker
- Not ideal for situations where you want 360 degree sound
- Sound quality is not top of the line
You can stream music from your phone or tablet to this speaker, and you can do it from a distance of up to 33 feet. With 10 hours of battery life, you should be able to enjoy music all day long before you need to plug in. This is a lightweight speaker that is fully waterproof, and can easily be clipped to your backpack for easy carrying. This is a nice option for people who want a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that can be used at the office to take calls, and then transition to the beach or lake for the weekend.
Find more ECOXGEAR ECOXBT Rugged and Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker information and reviews here.
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker (Waterproof)Price: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 360 degree sound
- Easy to use controls
- Miltary-grade drop and water protection
- Expensive
- Design may not appeal to all tastes
- As with other speakers on our list, battery life greatly dimished by playing at full volume
Looking to splurge on a waterproof Bluetooth speaker? This high-end option is worth the price, as it boasts military-grade protection against water damage and drops. This fully waterproof speaker is great for parties. And if you have other speakers from this company, they can be paired together to create a richer, fuller, louder sound. The MEGABOOM 3 can be paired with Boom, Boom2, and megaboom speakers.
Find more Best High-End Speaker: Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 information and reviews here.
Not all tech accessories are created equal. Some accessories, like selfie sticks, have a fairly limited range of useful applications. However, other accessories, like Bluetooth speakers, can be used for a wide range of activities. Waterproof Bluetooth speakers in particular can be quite useful in all kinds of places. You can use a waterproof Bluetooth speaker to listen to music by the pool, or to take calls on speakerphone. You can take these Bluetooth speakers in the shower, use them by the beach while working out. Some people even bring them camping. Even if you don't plan to take them anywhere wet, a Bluetooth speaker with waterproofing is more likely to survive accidentally splashes of water than a regular Bluetooth speaker.
Hi, Is the speakers mentioned here are still great for use today?