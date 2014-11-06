7 Best Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers (Updated!)

This rugged Bluetooth speaker has a rating of IPX67. That means it is totally protected from dust getting inside. It’s also able to withstand submersion in water up to one meter.

You can control the music from your Bluetooth-enabled device, or plug in via a 3.5mm aux jack. The speaker also supports voice confirmation to answer incoming calls. It’s a fairly lightweight speaker, clocking in at a dainty 1.5 pounds.