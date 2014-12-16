Best Christmas Gifts: Top Gifts for Women

Is your Christmas shopping done yet? If not, we’re here to help with a comprehensive list of the best Christmas gifts for women. Whether you need to find the perfect gift for your mom, grandma, sister, sister-in-law, girlfriend, wife, or daughter, we’ve got some great ideas. Read on to see our recommendation for great gifts for women, including the best fitness trackers, kitchen items, jewelry, accessories, and more.

Need more gift help? Check out our gift guide section, which is packed with Christmas gift ideas for the whole family. Looking to decorate your Christmas tree? Browse our guide to the best funny Christmas ornaments, and find something for your tree, or to give as a gift.

1. Wi-Fi Crock Pot

This is an awesome gift for a working mom who doesn’t have a lot of time or energy to cook for the kids after work. Just throw all your ingredients in the slow cooker before you go to work, and you come home to a hot meal that’s ready to eat.

This has a fun tech aspect as well. You can adjust cooking time, temperature, shift to warm, or turn off entirely using the Free WeMo App from your smartphone or tablet. So if you have to stay late at work, you can adjust the settings of the cooker remotely so nothing gets burned or dried out. The slow cooker has a six quart capacity, and has some parts that are dishwasher safe.

Price: $129.99 (13 percent off)

2. Misfit Flash

Learn how to use the Misfit Flash in the video above.

The Flash gets a spot on our list for a few reasons. While it may not be the most premium build, or have the most amazing features for a fitness tracker, this solid little workhorse gets a nod because of its minimalist face, range of options for wearing it while working out, and its low price. The Flash can be found online for about $25, depending on the color you select. This makes wearable technology more affordable than in the past, and anything that makes it easy for people to get fit on a budget is great.

The design is like a classic watch, but it’s the handy LED indicators that make this device so easy to use. A halo of 12 LED lights show you how active you’ve been throughout the day, making it easy for anyone to track their progress towards new fitness goals.

Price: $24.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

3. 10K White Gold Amethyst & Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace

This heart-shaped amethyst pendant necklace with 10K white gold setting is the perfect gift for a daughter, wife, sister, or girlfriend. live now. The stones are mined, not created in a lab. What lady doesn’t love jewelry? This makes a great gift, especially since it’s on sale.

For a limited time, enter the promo code 30JEWELRY at checkout for a discount on eligible jewelry items sold and shipped by Amazon.com.

Price: $140.87 (67 percent off)

4. Burt’s Bees Gift Set

If you need a cute gift set to give as a Christmas present, this Burt’s Bees starter kit is a great option. It includes soap bark deep cleansing cream, lip balm, hand salve, milk and honey body lotion, and coconut foot cream. It’s suitable for all ages and nearly all skin types.

Price: $9.97

5. Acer C720 Chromebook

The Acer C720 Chromebook is a great buy for a student or average user who has a limited budget. Despite some limitations, Chromebooks remain a great laptop option for Google fans, and for people who already do a lot of work on documents in the cloud. It’s perfect for users who just want to surf the web, and do light document work. It’s unlikely to be a good fit for gamers or designers, however.

Price: $199.99 and up, depending on options selected

6. Carved Lunar Engraved iPhone 6 Traveler Case

Carved makes iPhone 6 cases out of wood, with no two cases being exactly alike. These cases are made in the USA. Carved offers a number of plain wood designs with finishes like cherry, lacewood, mahogany, and black limba. Those cases are great, but we really dig the lunar case, pictured above. It’s a unique design that will appeal to fans of science, astronomy, or anyone who loves the nightlife.

Price: $29

7. SHANY Makeup Carry All Trunk

What woman doesn’t love experimenting with new makeup? This is a great gift for any makeup-obsessed woman, but it would also be a great starter kit for a teen or tween who is just learning the basics of makeup. This trunk has a little bit of everything, from lip color to eyeshadow to blush, plus plenty of brushes and applicators. The only extra thing you might want to throw in is some makeup remover.

Shopping for someone who has a makeup collection that rivals a professional makeup artist? She might appreciate an extra large rolling makeup case for storing her supplies.

Price: $49.40

8. Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker

This handy appliance cooks two sandwiches at once, making this ideal for breakfast for couples, or for quickly assembling breakfast for the kids. Making a batch of sandwiches takes just five minutes, and its a great way to control the quality of what you eat…and save a little money, too. If you have a daily breakfast sandwich habit at your local coffee shop, this appliance will help you break the habit and save some green.

If you’re looking for a smaller appliance, Hamilton Beach also makes a single serve version of this breakfast maker. You can view it here.

Price: $39

9. Jason Vale Fusion Juicer

Jason Vale explains how to get the most out of your Fusion Juicer in the video above. This juicer is interesting because it intentionally has a somewhat low RPM speed for the blades. The Fusion Juicer’s makers believe that by focusing on torque, rather than speed, the juice does not get exposed to as much harmful heat during the prep process. This is the ideal juicer for health nuts.

Price: $119.96 (14 percent off MSRP)

10. Diaura Sterling Silver Diamond-Accented Square Stud Earrings

Looking for a stunning gift for your wife or girlfriend? The makers of these earrings certify that, to the best of their knowledge, no conflict diamonds are used in any of their pieces. These would also make a nice gift for a daughter, or for your mother.

Price: $99 (67 percent off)

See Also: