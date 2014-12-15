10 Best RC Cars for Sale (2018)

The Heavy Power List of Top 10 Best RC Cars for Sale includes a huge price range of RC cars, as it was our goal to make something that was all-inclusive for all budgets. That’s one of the great things about remote-controlled cars — there’s a car out there for every type of user.

From the kid who just wants something to race with to the hardcore hobbyist adult with a bigger budget, there is an RC car out there. But when buying them — especially the higher end models — there’s a lot you need to know (for example, which are simply battery powered and which are gas powered, which are the fastest RC Cars, which are just meant to be drift cars, etc).

And, there are different types of RC cars that specialize in different things, such as being a rally car or a drift car, or simply specializing in being the fastest remote-controlled car available.

So without further ado, here are the top 10 best RC cars for sale in 2017, along with all of the important information you need to know about them:

Best RC Buggy

1. ARRMA Raider XL MEGA 2WD

There’s a LOT to love above ARRMA’s new Raider XL MEGA 2WD, but the best part about it is that you’re getting an absolutely stellar RC car for under $200 (it’s going for $182 right now on Amazon).

It’s a 1:8 scale desert buggy that has some zip to it out of the box, hitting speeds of roughly 35mph without any tweaking. But once you start tweaking and using a more powerful battery (like, for example, the Duratrax Onyx 5000mAh), you can easily get it up to near 50MPH.

But right out of the box, you’re getting a zippy, awesome-looking RC car that’s sure to impress, and more importantly, be fun to drive. It uses the Tactic TTX300 radio system that’s included, and it has a strong body. It also has oil-filled adjustable shocks that make each ride smooth.

And, of course, it comes RTR, so get it shipped to you, open up the box, and you’re ready to go!

Price: $182.02

Pros:

High speeds

Impressive-looking buggy

Strong body

Easy speed upgrade with a new battery

Excellent price

Cons:

7-minute battery on a full charge.

ARRMA Raider XL MEGA UNBOXING

Best Off-Road RC Car

2. Axial Racing AX90022 Honcho

Axial Racing is another big name in the world of RC cars, and the AX90022 is one of those reasons. It is the latest SCX10 and is inspired by the most badass off-road vehicles that are part truck and part buggy. The AX90022 is highly detailed and looks impressively realistic. It has a steel c-channel ladder frame, plastic molded cage in the back and plastic front bumper with aluminum skid plates. This is one of the most durable RC cars for sale, with strong axles, WB8 Wild Boar driveshafts, and a 4-link rear suspension. The AX90022 has the Axial 27T motor, giving it plenty of power for high speed trail runs or powering over obstacles. It also has 1.9 Ripsaw tires with a nice, thick tread. If you’re looking to tackle some off-road trails and aren’t concerned about getting top speeds, this is the RC car for you.

Price: $358.04 (46 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Solid build

Large tire treads

Can take a lot of falls without taking damage

Strong motor

Cons:

Batteries not included

Low speed (8mph)

Only comes in silver

Axial Racing Honcho Unboxing

Best RC Car Under $250

3. Traxxas 37054 2WD Stadium Rustler XL-5

Traxxas’s Rustler XL-5 37054 is one of the most fun RC cars available. It’s the number 1 selling 1/10 stadium racer, and for good reasons. For one, its waterproof electronics allow for all-weather driving, so you can run it through water, mud and snow without damaging the electronics. Secondly, it comes with Traxxas’ Power Cell 7-cell NiMH battery. The Traxxas Rustler Xl-5 is rugged but still sporty, topping out at 35mph. Under the body you’ll find a Torque-Control slipper clutch, which allows the Rustler XL-5 to operate smoothly with consistent traction control.

There are three drive profiles an easy-to-use Electronic Speed Control for high current handling, allowing new or young drivers to develop their control skills before unleashing the full power of its Titan 12T motor. It’s also RTR (ready to race), so all you have to do is throw the batteries in and you’re ready to go. You won’t find a better hobby RC car for under $250.

Price: $199.95 (49 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Electric powered

Waterproof

Flies off jumps nicely

Good tires

Cons:

Heavier chassis

Not 35mph out of the box (needs tweaking)

Not very durable

Traxxas Rustler 37054 Unboxing

Best Toy RC Car

4. Velocity Toys GDX-AB TNT Machine

Despite their absolutely atrocious website design, Velocity Toys makes quality toy RC cars that have a little power behind them. The GDX-AB can hit speeds up to 15 MPH, which is a great top speed out of the box for a toy RC car. It has a cool design, with vibrant colors and thick tires that let everyone know this isn’t just any other toy car. It’s 1:10 scale with a 2.4GHz radio control system that will control the car on just about any terrain, including mud, snow, rock and sand. It can also be driven on the pavement or taken for some off-road racing fun. But most importantly, it’s clearly a toy RC car that just goes much faster than a standard toy RC car.

Price: $99.95

Pros:

Low price

High speed for a toy car

Simple

Cons:

Not very durable

Remote leaves much to be desired

Not impressive looking

Fastest RC Car

5. Traxxas XO-1 64077 Supercar

If you want the fastest RC car currently available, you’ll have to shell out some dough for the Traxxas XO-1 64007 Supercar, which hits 100mph out of the box and can go even faster with some optional upgrades. Not only is the car stylish and sleek, but it controls beautifully. This car hits 60mph in just 2.3 seconds, and 100 mph in 4.92 seconds — incredible! To reach such speeds, Traxxas partnered up with Castle Creations to develop the Mamba Monster Extreme power system for the unique requirements of the XO-1. The custom motor is a mere few cubic inches so that it fits inside the beautiful design. The TQi pairs with the Traxxas Link app for powerful tuning tools that can even be tweaked by someone else while you’re driving for extreme precision. If you want speed, the XO-1 is second to none.

Price: $669.95 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fastest RC Car ever made

Stylish

Tweaking options

Cons:

Expensive

Requires iPhone 4 or higher for top speed

Traxxas XO-1 Unboxing

Best Truggy RC Car

6. HPI Racing 107014 Trophy 4.6 Truggy

HPI Racing is another popular RC Car company with hobby enthusiasts, and they have a nitro RC car that is powerful, fast, and reliable. The HPI Racing 107014 Trophy 4.6 Truggy RTR is that car, and it’s a great pick of big-air stunts due to its durable aluminum chassis, braces and shock towers, and its Nitro Star F4.6 HPI engine, which sports power that’ll allow you to easily pull off huge long-air jumps, backflips and tall umps. Its big wheels and 4WD make it perfect for landing on even tough terrain. And, like the majority of Traxxas’ cars, HPI Racing’s Truggy Racer is waterproof. You’ll also get a full, in-depth instruction manual for disassembling and reassembling the Truggy for easy servicing.

Price: $461.35 (42 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Reliable

2.5hp nitro engine

Thick aluminum chassis

Waterproof

Cons:

Have to refill nitro once depleted

High maintenance

HPI Racing 107014 Truggy Unboxing

Best Drift RC Car

7. Redcat Racing Lightning EPX Drift Car

While Redcat Racing has a lot of mediocre offerings, their Lightning EPX Drift Car is a standout in the price range. It sports a 2.4GHz radio (which requires a whopping 8 AA batteries), aluminum capped oil filled shocks with a stellar polycarbonate body with 3 color options. The black and orange Lamborghini style is the coolest of the bunch, and it’s also the sportiest. It’s fast and durable as well. And, as expected, it drifts wonderfully, allowing you to turn corners without hiccups. The battery leaves much to be desired, but if you or your child is just getting into RC cars, Redcat Racing’s Lightning EPX Drift Car is a great choice.

Price: $138.66 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cheap

Stylish

Ready to Go out of the box

Fast

Cons:

Short battery life

Takes 8 hours to fully charge

Redcat Racing Lightning EPX Drift Unboxing

Best New RC Car of 2016

8. Arrma Nero 6s BLX Brushless Monster Truck

Arrma RC had not been on my radar much prior to this year, but thanks to their newest addition to their roster, the Nero 6s BLX Brushless Monster Truck, they’ve become one of my favorite RC companies right now. The Nero 6s is an absolute beast in just about every aspect of its design. Mostly, when people think about monster trucks, they think just big and slow, but the Nero 6s takes the opposite route: it’s sleek and fast…incredibly fast. In fact, you can get this baby to over 60mph without any special modifications to it. It can be used for speed runs, drifting, wheelies, and for traversing up mountains or through riverbeds. It’s the Nero 6s’s versatility that makes it such an attractive buy.

Fair warning, though, this RC monster truck isn’t for those who just dabble into the RC hobby; it’s for hardcore enthusiasts. That’s not to say that it’s not easy to setup and use — it has a super low barrier to entry, in fact — but its power is unlike anything we’ve seen in the RC market in a monster truck design. In fact, you can easily see just how hardcore this thing is once you take its outer shell off to reveal its innards. If you think it looks cool with the shell on, you should see what it looks like with the shell off: aggressive and powerful.

Price: $799.99

Pros:

Long-lasting batteries

Aggressive look

Incredibly fast

Four different modes (Diff Brain Tech)

High Quality Build

Cons:

Expensive

Nero 6s UNBOXING

Best New RC Car of 2017

9. Traxxas Ford GT

Racing enthusiasts can’t get enough of the Ford GT, and it’s mostly because of its sleek look. Now, you’re able to bring that sleek-looking goodness home with the Traxxas Ford GT 1/10 FWD, which is a new addition to their arsenal of great RC cars in 2017.

This officially licensed scale Ford GT uses the 4WD 4-Tec 2.0 chassis, and although it won’t hit the same speeds as the actual Ford GT, it will look just as cool. This baby can hit speeds over 30mph out of the box, and it comes with aggressive street tires with replica brake discs and calipers for the ultimate realism.

It’s also waterproof, so you’ll have no electronics issues if you drive it in the rain or over puddles.

It’s available in Liquid Red or Liquid Grey for $297, or Liquid Blue for $314.

Price: $297.83 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High speeds

Impressive-looking replica

Uses Traxxas’s 4WD 4-Tec 2.0 chassis

Built brushless-ready to handle extreme power upgrades

Cons:

Doesn’t come with battery or charger

Best-looking blue costs more on Amazon

Traxxas Ford GT UNBOXING

Best Rally RC Car

10. Traxxas 7407 1/10 Rally Car

Traxxas is the number one selling name in RTR nitro and electric models for the past four years. It’s their innovative thinking and cool, fun designs that make it easy for anyone to get started with the hobby. The new Traxxas 1/10 Rally brings rally-racing excitement with innovative ideas. It uses a performance-optimized low-CG chassis, Velineon 3500 Brushless motor, and 4WD to bring new power to RC cars. It’s highly versatile in the terrain it can handle, as it can go from pavement to off-road terrain, even if the terrain is wet or covered in snow. It’s waterproof, so rain, mud and snow are irrelevant. It travels at up to 40mph with the included Power Cell NiMH battery, but can go over 60mph with an optional 3-cell Power Cell LiPo pack. It was also the winner of RC Car Action Magazine’s 2013 Car of the Year.

Price: $438.97 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Velineon VXL-3s speed control

2 Channel 2.4GHz with no model memory requried

Transmitter is fully adjustable with custom settings

Compatible with the TQi Docking Base for Smartphone tuning

Cons:

Have to upgrade to LiPo batteries for top speed

Expensive

Not impressive looking

Traxxas 7407 UNBOXING

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.