Top 5 Best Unusual Christmas Gifts for Women

These offbeat and unusual gifts for women will definitely surprise her on Christmas Day. Whether you’re shopping for a free spirit, a foodie, a businesswoman, or someone who has just had a bought year, there’s something unique on this list that will work for an important woman in your life. Read on to see some unusual gift ideas.

1. Freedom Spot Photon 4G Mobile Hotspot

A mobile hotspot is a great gift for someone who is always on the go, but always needs to stay connected. This hotspot boasts about six hours of battery life, and can support a connection for up to eight devices at once. You can get additional free data each month by referring friends or completing special offers. To check coverage in your area, visit FreedomPop’s website. If there’s a businesswoman in your life, she’ll appreciate this unexpectedly thoughtful gift.

Price: $99

2. Alex and Ani Charm Bracelet

Did a woman in your life get sober this year? Honor her success with this great bangle from Alex and Ani. The butterfly is a symbol of transformation and rebirth. 20 percent of all sales from this bracelet go directly to the Hanley and Caron Treatment Centers. This treatment center helps patients suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and also proves support for their families.

Alex and Ani jewelry is so hot right now, and we especially love that the “Charity by Design” pieces donate a portion of each sale to a worthy cause. You can shop all the “Charity by Design” pieces here, and see the other unique causes that are being supported.

Price: $28

3. Netatmo Weather Station

Netatmo lets you track weather, air quality, and more. Learn more about this cool accessory in the video review above. The weather station offers real time notifications and graphs that record new data every five minutes. Netatmo Weather Station also monitors noise pollution, making this an appealing gadget for city dwellers.

Netatmo has a range of optional accessories, including additional modules and a rain gauge. If your local weather man has a reputation for being less than reliable, having your own weather station is pretty great.

Price: $179.99

4. Molecular Gastronomy ‘Made Easy’ Starter Kit

Does the woman you are shopping for spend all her spare time watching episodes of Top Chef? Does she rave about avant-garde dishes? This starter kit can help her experiment with molecular gastronomy for the first time, using safe ingredients and a recipe book. This kit includes a 250-page guidebook, strainer, syringe, weighing dishes, and fun ingredients like agar agar, sodium alginate, soy lecithin powder, xanthan gum, and calcium chloride. This is a great gift for beginning cooks, as well as seasoned cooks who want to try something new.

Price: $47.99

5. Lumi Sunfold Printing Kit

If you are shopping for an artsy-craftsy type, this DIY sun printing kit is very cool. Inkodye is the only water-based dye of its kind, and it bonds permanently when exposed to bright sunlight. You can use this kit to dye scarves, shirts, upholstery, and much more. There’s a related kit that’s also pretty cool, which does something similar with photo printing.

Price: $35

See Also: