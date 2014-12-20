Last Minute Christmas Gifts: Best Cheap Smartphones

Need a last minute Christmas gift that doesn’t look rushed? We’ve found some awesome smartphone deals starting at $0 down. They’d all make great Christmas gifts. The phones below include models that start at $0 with contract, but a few phones will set you back a penny, or perhaps a dollar down. At the time of publication, you could buy these phones online and get them in time for Christmas. If someone in your life needs an awesome gift, these phones will satisfy their needs without making you go broke.

1. Samsung Galaxy S5

Check out the video above to see all of the hidden features available to Galaxy S5 owners.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is a powerful phone that is suitable for people from all walks of life. Amazon is selling this smartphone for $0 down, depending on the contract you select. You could also get the Samsung Galaxy S4 for the same price, but with Samsung set to debut the S6 (aka Project Zero) in just a few months time, it makes sense to go with the S5. After all, Samsung has packed a ton of great features into the S5, including a power-saving mode, IP67 waterproofing, and a great camera.

Price: $0 down, or higher depending on contract stipulations

2. HTC One M8 Harman/Kardon Edition

Check out a review of this phone in the video above.

Boasting an even sturdier construction and the same great commitment to elegant design as the original One, HTC’s newest version of the One line is a truly great smartphone. While some users dislike HTC’s unique approach to the camera, this phone remains one of the best Android phones out there. This variant on the One (M8) is the Harman/Kardon Edition, so it has improved audio capabilities. That makes it a great gift for music fans and audiophiles.

Price: $0.01 and up, depending on contract

3. Nokia Lumia 830 Bundled With Fitbit Flex Activity Tracker

Looking for a great gift that’s like two gifts in one? This Nokia Lumia 830 Windows phone comes bundled with a Fitbit Flex. For anyone who is trying to lose weight, this is a wonderful gift. You could also buy this bundle as a gift, and split the haul between two gift recipients. Or, you know, keep one of those items for yourself. We’re not here to judge.

Price: $0 down, and up

4. LG G2

Check out the epic video above to learn literally everything you need to know about the LG G2.

The LG G2 has gotten plenty of rave reviews from tech insiders. What sets the G2 apart from other Android smartphones is its outstanding camera and stunning display. While there is a newer version of this phone out now (the LG G3, also starting at $0 down), the G2 is still running pretty respectable specs. The only thing that might be a turn-off for some people is the rear key, which is a divisive feature.

Price: $0.01 and up

5. Moto X (First Generation)

The original Moto X got rave reviews, and plenty of people are happy with this somewhat older phone. If the cost of the second-gen Moto X is prohibitive, getting an older version of this phone is a smart bet, particularly if you are shopping for relatives who don’t really care about having the latest and greatest smartphone.

Price: $0 down on some contract plans