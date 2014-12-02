Top 5 Best Holiday Shopping Apps

With the holidays just around the corner, people are scrambling to find that perfect gift for someone they love. If you want to avoid the crowds at the mall, you can try shopping right from your smartphone. There are tons of great apps that can introduce you to cool products, help you find the best prices, or get your gift list organized. If you want to shop for holiday gifts on your phone, you should install these apps first.

1. Spring

Spring launched earlier this year to rave reviews. The app has a very intuitive interface, and it’s very easy to find a specific item, or just browse to your heart’s content. For people who love fashion but hate the hustle and bustle of the mall, this app is a wonderful experience.

The app has hundreds of stores from different fashion houses, including brands like Hugo Boss, Oscar de la Renta, and Warby Parker. If you find something you like, you can easily buy it with a single tap of your fingertip. The app also lets you take a picture of your credit card for faster payment. While the app does have a focus on high-end fashion, there are plenty of bargains to be found as well. You can also shop curated gift lists from Spring partners like Cool Hunting or Harper’s Bazaar.

This app is not yet available for Android devices, Windows phone, or BlackBerry.

New shops opening every week

An additional 350 brands expected to partner with Spring through 2015

No shopping cart, meaning items can be bought in the blink of an eye

Shops run the gamut from luxury labels to emerging designers

Has the Rachel Zoe seal of approval

May be dangerous for people who already have a problem with impulse shopping

Not yet available for some platforms

Can’t even start browsing until you sign up

Hard to compare items side to side

Some items may be too expensive for people who tend towards bargain hunting

2. RetailMeNot

Get a closer look at the recently redesigned RetailMeNot mobile app in the video above.

Whether you prefer shopping online or in-store, RetailMeNot’s app help you to find discounts, coupons, and other noteworthy deals. The app uses geo-fencing technology to alert users to nearby offers that can be used in-store at the register. You can customize the offers displayed so they are relevant to your interests.

Recently redesigned

Easy to navigate

Helps you spend less money

Enjoy exclusive food offers nationwide

Get reminders when your saved coupons are about to expire

Some deals can have restrictions that aren’t immediately apparent

Notifications can get overwhelming

Initial app set up may take too long for impatient people

Hard to view more than two or three deals at once

Some features require sign-in or location services

3. Rue La La

Check out Rue La La’s great video on how to wear a “little black dress” above.

Rue La La stands out from the rest of the shopping apps out there because of its preponderance of major brands. You can expect savings of up to 70 percent off. The boutiques open every day at 11 am, and all sales are first come, first serve. It’s easy to create an account, or log in with Facebook or Google.

While they may not always have extended sizes for fashion and shoes, this app is fun to browse because each “boutique” has been thoughtfully organized and curated. In anticipation of the holiday shopping season, you can browse lists of gifts for him or for her, or check out curated lists of classic holiday gifts like watches or cashmere goods.

Supports Google Wallet

Offers way more than just clothes, including housewares and accessories

Up to 80% off retail

Get $10 in Rue La La Credit when your friend’s first order ships

Tons of great fashions

You do need to provide email and password to shop

$9.95 for standard shipping seems high

Runs slowly on some devices

Interface sometimes feels cramped

Some users have reported bugs and error messages that interfere with the shopping experience

4. Shopkick

Learn how this app works in the video above.

Shopkick is like a lot of other apps that help you find deals near you. In addition, this app also lets you collect points just for walking into select stores while using the app. You can redeem those points for rewards, including gift cards from Starbucks, Target, Best Buy, or iTunes. You can also enjoy perks like magazine subscriptions, nail polish, or even a cruise. Why not get a little something back for all your holiday generosity towards others?

Earn points without having to spend cash

Easy to view points balance

Shows deals on clothing stores, grocery stores, and more

Easy to navigate

Relatively painless sign-up process

Takes a long time to earn points

Some kick points require scanning certain items with your phone

Some deals require you to link your card to the app

Deals near you may be limited in rural areas

Available in a limited number of languages

5. The Christmas Gift List Free

All that shopping can leave you dazed and confused. There’s nothing worse than thinking your holiday shopping is complete, only to realize you forgot one important person. This app will help you track what gifts you’ve purchased, how much you spent, and which person will receive that gift. This is a great tool for sticking to a holiday budget.

Option to enable passcode

Track your holiday spending

Never forget to buy a gift

Easy to navigate

Quickly add people from Facebook or Contacts