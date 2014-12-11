Top 10 Best iPhone 6 Plus Cases

It ain’t easy being an iPhone 6 Plus owner. Not only was it hard to find a 6 Plus around launch day, but it’s also been hard to find great cases for Apple’s plus-sized smartphone. If you’re looking for a new case, this guide can help. Whether this is your first iPhone 6 case, or you need a replacement for your original case, one of the following iPhone 6 Plus cases will be perfect. Getting ready to upgrade to iPhone 7? Check out our guide to the best iPhone 7 cases, or browse our picks for the best new iPhone 7 accessories.

1. TuffCarbon Shield Case for iPhone 6 & 6 Plus

This super thin carbon fiber case is available in a variety of colors, and will fit both the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. If you need a case that is both rugged and lightweight, this would be perfect. This project has met its initial funding goal, so these cases will get made.

The campaign has about a week left as of this writing, so there’s plenty of time to get on the bandwagon. A pledge of $35 gets you one case, or you can get two cases for $60. The cases are expected to ship in January, so you won’t have to wait as long as you might for other Kickstarter rewards.

Price: $30-$35

2. Trurendi Luxury Rabbit Fur Rhinestone iPhone 6 Plus Case

Available for both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, this furry case comes in your choice of two colors. If you want a fuzzy, cuddly case that just feels nice in your cold hands, this is it. With Christmas right around the corner, this would be an ideal gift for the woman or teenage girl in your life who loves bling, fur, or luxury goods. While it may not be a case that’s vegan-friendly, it is glamorous beyond belief. Plus, it has a price that won’t break the bank.

Price: $15.50

3. Labato iPhone 6 Plus Case With Windows

This window-view case from Labato is great for masking incoming texts and notifications. You can still easily see the time, and unlock the phone without having to open the cover flap first. You can even reject calls without having to open the case’s flap. This case comes in black, brown, and rose, and has a look that’s perfect for any business professional who values image and discretion.

Price: $19.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

4. Amp iPhone 6 Plus Case

Get a closer look at this new iPhone 6 Plus case in the video above.

The Amp Audio case is coming next year, with pre-orders open now. This case is cool because it offers both 20 percent more battery life, as well as improved sound. The case offers dynamic noise reduction, and 24-bit digital audio directly from your phone. This might be the ultimate iPhone 6 case for someone on your holiday list who is a huge music fan. This case is available for the 6, 6 Plus, and iPhone 5.

Price: $79 (for a limited time, price will increase to $129)

5. OtterBox Defender iPhone 6 Plus Case

In the video review above, the Jailbreak Nation team puts this iPhone case to the ultimate test: throwing it off the roof of a house. Do note that this video features an older version of the case.

The Otterbox Defender case is rugged, yet with a relatively slender profile. While the case does retain some bulk, it can also take a beating. If you’re looking for a case that offers great protection, but for a fraction of what you’d pay for a premium waterproof case, this is a case worth considering.

Price: $59.95

6. Bear Motion iPhone 6 Plus Pouch

Available in black, brown, and red, this attractive sleeve is also made from faux leather. While it may not be available in the same extensive range of colors as the other sleeve above, this is a nice option because it has a slender profile and feels nice in your hand. While it may not be the most rugged option, this is a great option for someone who already stores their iPhone 6 Plus in a purse or briefcase.

Price: $8.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

7. Supcase iPhone 6 Plus Case With Exercise Armband

This case will definitely appeal to runners and gym rats. The case itself can be attached to a separate armband, allowing you to go from the office to a spin class without having to take your phone out of its case.

While the color options and size options are limited, this case will be ideal for the average iPhone 6 Plus user who loves listening to music while they do some cardio. The case is available in other colors besides pink.

Price: $16.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

8. Incipio Rival iPhone 6 Plus Case

Check out the video above, which features a comparison of the Incipio Rival case against Apple’s own leather case, Apple’s Silicone case, and the Speck Candyshell Grip case.

The Incipio Rival case is a co-molded model that has great textured pattern on the back. It looks cool, but that pattern also makes the case easier to grip with slightly wet hands (great for anyone who uses their iPhone at the gym.) If you want a lightweight and slim iPhone 6 Plus case, this is a good option to consider.

Price: $17.24 (40 percent off MSRP)

9. Case-Mate Sheer Glam Case for iPhone 6 Plus

Case-Mate is famous for their line of glittery, girly, and luxe-looking cases. This less expensive Case-Mate option retains that glittery, feminine look, but at a fraction of the cost of other cases from this company. This case is easy to pop on and off, making it ideal for people who want to remove the case and enjoy the sleek lines of this phone. Additionally, this case has been designed for optimal shock dispersion.

Price: $26.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

10. SQUAIR ‘The Dimple’ iPhone 6 Plus Case

Is it crazy to spend $700 on an iPhone case? Well, yeah, definitely. But it’s not hard to see the appeal of the luxury iPhone 6 cases made by Japanese company SQUAIR.

The case pictured here is SQUAIR’s “The Dimple.” This simple bumper case is made to exacting standards. The special aluminum alloy used here is machine cut with an error tolerance of less than 1/100mm. This is definitely a deluxe case, but it is outside the budget of most people. Then again, $700 seems pretty cheap compared to SQUAIR’s “The Slit” case, which retails for a jaw-dropping $2,000. Still, if you want the prestige of owning an iPhone 6 Plus case that none of your friends can score, this is a sweet case.

Price: $700