Top 5 Best Laptop Sales for the Holidays

Planning to buy a new laptop this holiday season? Whether you’re shopping for a Christmas gift, or just happen to need a new laptop for yourself, December is a great month to find cheap laptops. Read on to see the best cheap laptop deals and special offers for holiday shoppers. Don’t forget to check out our Christmas gift guide section for more great holiday gift ideas.

1. AMAZON: Acer C720 Chromebook

The Acer C720 Chromebook is a great buy for a student or average user who has a limited budget. Despite some limitations, Chromebooks remain a great laptop option for Google fans, and for people who already do a lot of work on documents in the cloud. It’s perfect for users who just want to surf the web, and do light document work. It’s unlikely to be a good fit for gamers or designers, however.

Price: $199.99 and up, depending on options selected

2. NEWEGG: MSI GT72 Dominator Gaming Laptop (With a Free TV)

Get all the specs of this gaming laptop in Newegg’s video above.

If you’re looking to drop some serious cash on a high-end gaming laptop, then MSI’s GT72 “Dominator” is an awesome option. Plus, you can get a sweet freebie with purchase. When you buy this gaming laptop from Newegg, you can also get a free Changhong 50-inch 1080p LED HDTV. This TV is normally valued at $379.99, but this deal is limited while supplies last. It’s covered under the Iron Egg price guarantee, and comes with a two-year warranty. Plus, it’s got a Blu-ray burner.

Price: $2,549

3. BEST BUY: Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 14 2-in-1 14-Inch Touchscreen Laptop

Check out a review of this laptop in the video above.

Looking for a new 2-in-1? Lenovo’s Yoga Thnkpad is a great option to consider, and Best Buy’s got it for $100 off. This is a great notebook for students, as well as for business. According to Best Buy, “the laptop even passes Military Specification testing requirements for shock, vibration, sand & dust, and temperature extremes.”

Price: $999.99 ($100 off)

4. AMAZON: Dell Inspiron i3531-1200BK 15.6-Inch Laptop

This Dell laptop is a solid all-rounder, ideal for students, personal use, and most business applications. With a nice big screen and ample hard drive space, this inexpensive laptop is a smart buy for yourself, or for a loved one.

Price: $284.99

5. AMAZON: HP Stream 11 Laptop (Includes Office 365 Personal for One Year)

Check out the Wall Street Journal’s review of this laptop in the player above.

The HP Stream is the perfect small laptop for kids, students, ladies who want a magenta laptop, seniors, or anybody who wants an ultra-portable notebook. It weighs under three pounds, and has a 32GB hard drive (so expect to store a lot of your stuff in the cloud.)

Plus, it comes in an assortment of bright, fun colors, so you can really tap into the personality of your lucky giftee. This laptop comes with a terabyte of cloud storage for a year, a $25 Microsoft App Store credit, and Office 365 Personal for 1-year ($69.95 value).

Price: $199.99