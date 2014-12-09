Top 5 Best Tablet Deals for Christmas 2014

Looking for a tablet for somebody on your Christmas list? We’ve rounded up some of December’s best deals on tablets for the whole family. Whether you’re shopping for a kid, a student, or an adult family member, these tablet deals will help you do your holiday shopping for a lot less than you might expect. And if you need more holiday help, check out our gift guide section to find even more holiday shopping tips.

1. AMAZON: ASUS MeMO Pad 7

This little tablet boasts a Dual-Core Intel Atom Z2520 1.2GHz CPU, Android 4.4 KitKat OS, and 16GB of storage. You can expand that storage to 64GB by using a microSD card. If you’re looking for a tablet that costs a fraction of what you’d spend on an iPad mini, this is an option worth considering.

Price: $79.99

2. AMAZON: Fire HD 6 Tablet

Check out CNET’s review of this tablet in the video above.

This tablet has been getting rave reviews for its beautiful screen and zippy processor. When you buy this tab, you can get 30 days of Kindle Unlimited for free. Choose from over 700,000 titles and thousands of audiobooks for $9.99/month. You also get free, unlimited storage in Amazon Cloud Drive for all photos taken with your Fire devices, plus free storage for all Amazon content. This is the perfect gift for fans of books or music.

Price: $99 and up

3. WALMART: Nextbook 8″ Tablet 16GB

Get a closer look at this tab in the video above.

This Windows 8.1 tablet is ideal for business use, but it is also great for personal use. This Nextbook tablet also comes preloaded with the Barnes and Noble NOOK for Windows 8. While 16GB of storage may not be enough for some people, you do have the option to expand via microSD slot to 64GB. If you want to be productive on the go, you can use the device’s USB ports to connect to external storage or cameras.

Price: $99

4. AMAZON: Apple iPad 2

Check out this iPad Air 2 unboxing video, which compares the new iPad Air 2 to the first-gen iPad Air.

Apple’s latest version of the iPad Air is zippy enough to handle your business and design needs, but still portable and user-friendly. Whether this is someone’s first tablet or merely a replacement for an older tab, the new iPad Air 2 will last for years and make them very happy.

Price: $473.66 and up, depending on storage and connectivity options selected

5. BEST BUY: LeapFrog LeapPad2 Tablet

Check out the video above, which compares the LeapPad2 vs. the InnoTab 2.

The LeapPad2 is a kid-friendly tablet. Kids like it because playing with it makes them feel grown-up. Adults like it because it teaches kids all kinds of skills and facts, via your choice of over 800 downloadables or cartridges. This tablet features front-and-back 2 megapixel cameras, a music player, a motion sensor, and 4GB of memory.

Price: $74.99