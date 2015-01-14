Best Infrared Heater 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

The weather is frigid and brutal, but that’s winter for most of us. Maybe you’re like me, and when the winter months come, you hole up inside with sweatshirts, blankets and hot beverages for weeks on end. When you’re chilled to the bone, you’ll need an infrared heater to help you get warm.
These heaters warm up the room quickly yet efficiently without costing a small fortune up front. Unlike other types of heaters, which churn out hot blasts of air that can be quite drying, an infrared heated gently warms up its surroundings by spreading rays to nearby objects to help increase the room temperature. This results in a much cozier and more comfortable living space during the chilliest months of the year.
1. Heat Storm Preston Classic Infrared Space Heater
This portable infrared space heater features 1500 watts of power and a 5200 BTU heat output, making it a practical choice for smaller to medium size rooms. With supplemental heating, it can warm up spaces up to 1,000 square feet. A built-in thermostat with an LED display shows you the current ambient temperature. When used in the energy efficient mode, you can even cut down on heating costs.
Price: $135.55 (10 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Heat Storm Preston Classic Infrared Space Heater here.
Pros:
- Attractive oak color
- 1500 watts
- Built-in thermostat with LED display
Cons:
- Some find it a bit loud
- Casters need to be assembled separately
- Requires supplemental heating in larger spaces
Find more Heat Storm Preston Classic Infrared Space Heater information and reviews here.
2. Duraflame Electric Infrared Quartz Heater
Safety is the hallmark feature of this Duraflame infrared heater, which remains cool to the touch on the outside. The result is an infrared heater that’s safe for households with pets and kids. It also automatically shuts off to prevent overheating. The 5,200 BTU output is enough to heat spaces up to 1,000 square feet. As it heats, the unit also controls humidity to keep it at a comfortable level inside the home. An adjustable thermostat lets you decide the room temperature.
Price: $131.99 (22 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Duraflame Electric Infrared Quartz Heater here.
Pros:
- Cool touch exterior
- Safe for households with pets and kids
- Overheat protection
Cons:
- Doesn’t come with wheels for transporting
- Not the most efficient in larger spaces
- Can take awhile to reach optimal temperature
Find more Duraflame Electric Infrared Quartz Heater information and reviews here.
3. Lifesmart Zone Series Infrared Heater
This compact infrared heater doesn’t require much space, but don’t let its small size fool you. With a 1500 watt maximum output and six infrared elements, the heater warms up larger rooms. If you don’t need to warm up a larger space, or you want to go about it in a more efficient way, you can choose from the three available settings, including eco mode. A remote control makes it easy to control the heater from across the room. You can also use the 12-hour timer when desired.
Price: $119.26
Buy the Lifesmart Zone Series Infrared Heater here.
Pros:
- Has three heat settings
- Digital thermostat
- Maximum 1500 watt output
Cons:
- Requires a three-prong outlet
- Not the most stylish
- Some say it’s not the best in larger spaces
Find more Lifesmart Zone Series Infrared Heater information and reviews here.
4. Dr Infrared Heater
A low return rate and high customer satisfaction ratings makes this Dr Infrared heater Amazon’s Choice for infrared heaters. The Dr Infrared Heater is great for those who want to heat small rooms with a small electric heater that’s not only efficient but easy on the eyes. The heater’s temperature ranges from 50 to 85 degrees, and its advanced dual heating systems increase the heat transfer rate and quickly warm up to 1,000 square feet. With no external heat sources, this device is perfect around children and pets, and overheat and tip over protection give it essential safety features.
Price: $115.64
Buy the Dr Infrared Heater here.
Pros:
- Electronic thermostat
- Overheat and tip over protection
- Heats up to 1,000 square feet
Cons:
- Somewhat complicated controls
- Preferred settings not saved
- Thermostat too close to heat source
Find more Dr Infrared Heater information and reviews here.
5. EdenPURE Gen2 Pure Infrared Heater
The EdenPURE A5095 Gen2 Pure Infrared Heater is a safe choice for effectively heating up 1,000 square feet at a time. An electric thermostat monitors and regulates the temperature to help prevent fluctuations and dips. The heater comes with a quiet mode and even lets you turn the heat off to keep the fan running during warmer weather. An included remote control gives easy access to the controls.
Price: $197.00
Buy the EdenPURE Gen2 Pure Infrared Heater here.
Pros:
- Heats up to 1,000 square feet
- Has an electric thermostat
- Includes a quiet mode
Cons:
- Doesn’t have wheels
- Some mention an initial burn-in smell
- Not the most energy efficient heater
Find more EdenPURE Gen2 Pure Infrared Heater information and reviews here.
2 Comments
2 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Nice review on the Homegear Compact 1500W Infrared Quartz Heater. I have the same one and I can testify that
Awesome little list you have here, I’m still comparing them to some electric ones and I am having just a ball of a time! Anyway, wish me luck, think I’ll bookmark your page and compare later, thanks a bunch!