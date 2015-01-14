Best Infrared Heater 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

The weather is frigid and brutal, but that’s winter for most of us. Maybe you’re like me, and when the winter months come, you hole up inside with sweatshirts, blankets and hot beverages for weeks on end. When you’re chilled to the bone, you’ll need an infrared heater to help you get warm.

These heaters warm up the room quickly yet efficiently without costing a small fortune up front. Unlike other types of heaters, which churn out hot blasts of air that can be quite drying, an infrared heated gently warms up its surroundings by spreading rays to nearby objects to help increase the room temperature. This results in a much cozier and more comfortable living space during the chilliest months of the year.

1. Heat Storm Preston Classic Infrared Space Heater

This portable infrared space heater features 1500 watts of power and a 5200 BTU heat output, making it a practical choice for smaller to medium size rooms. With supplemental heating, it can warm up spaces up to 1,000 square feet. A built-in thermostat with an LED display shows you the current ambient temperature. When used in the energy efficient mode, you can even cut down on heating costs.

Price: $135.55 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Attractive oak color

1500 watts

Built-in thermostat with LED display

Cons:

Some find it a bit loud

Casters need to be assembled separately

Requires supplemental heating in larger spaces

2. Duraflame Electric Infrared Quartz Heater

Safety is the hallmark feature of this Duraflame infrared heater, which remains cool to the touch on the outside. The result is an infrared heater that’s safe for households with pets and kids. It also automatically shuts off to prevent overheating. The 5,200 BTU output is enough to heat spaces up to 1,000 square feet. As it heats, the unit also controls humidity to keep it at a comfortable level inside the home. An adjustable thermostat lets you decide the room temperature.

Price: $131.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cool touch exterior

Safe for households with pets and kids

Overheat protection

Cons:

Doesn’t come with wheels for transporting

Not the most efficient in larger spaces

Can take awhile to reach optimal temperature

3. Lifesmart Zone Series Infrared Heater

This compact infrared heater doesn’t require much space, but don’t let its small size fool you. With a 1500 watt maximum output and six infrared elements, the heater warms up larger rooms. If you don’t need to warm up a larger space, or you want to go about it in a more efficient way, you can choose from the three available settings, including eco mode. A remote control makes it easy to control the heater from across the room. You can also use the 12-hour timer when desired.

Price: $119.26

Pros:

Has three heat settings

Digital thermostat

Maximum 1500 watt output

Cons:

Requires a three-prong outlet

Not the most stylish

Some say it’s not the best in larger spaces

4. Dr Infrared Heater

A low return rate and high customer satisfaction ratings makes this Dr Infrared heater Amazon’s Choice for infrared heaters. The Dr Infrared Heater is great for those who want to heat small rooms with a small electric heater that’s not only efficient but easy on the eyes. The heater’s temperature ranges from 50 to 85 degrees, and its advanced dual heating systems increase the heat transfer rate and quickly warm up to 1,000 square feet. With no external heat sources, this device is perfect around children and pets, and overheat and tip over protection give it essential safety features.

Price: $115.64

Pros:

Electronic thermostat

Overheat and tip over protection

Heats up to 1,000 square feet

Cons:

Somewhat complicated controls

Preferred settings not saved

Thermostat too close to heat source

5. EdenPURE Gen2 Pure Infrared Heater

The EdenPURE A5095 Gen2 Pure Infrared Heater is a safe choice for effectively heating up 1,000 square feet at a time. An electric thermostat monitors and regulates the temperature to help prevent fluctuations and dips. The heater comes with a quiet mode and even lets you turn the heat off to keep the fan running during warmer weather. An included remote control gives easy access to the controls.

Price: $197.00

Pros:

Heats up to 1,000 square feet

Has an electric thermostat

Includes a quiet mode

Cons: