5 Best RC Helicopters for Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Looking for cool RC helicopters for the summer? We’ve got you covered.

The Heavy Power List of Top 5 Best RC Helicopters for Sale includes a huge price range of RC helicopters. That’s one of the great things about remote-controlled helis — there’s a helicopter out there for every type of user. From the kid who just wants something to fly to the hardcore hobbyist adult with a bigger budget, there is an RC helicopter out there.

But there’s a lot to consider when purchasing, especially when you consider the wide variance in price from the dinkiest RC heli to the most powerful and most expensive. We’re not talking about quadcopters here either — these are straight up RC helis!

So without further ado, here are the top 5 best RC helicopters for sale, along with all of the important information you need to know about them:

1. Blade 230s BNF

The Blade 230s is the best “bang for your buck,” so to speak. For the price, it’s the most powerful helicopter — one that will give you the best control. It has amazing performance, and is a good entryway RC helicopter for those that are no longer beginners. It uses a 3-axis MEMS sensor and flight control software that you’ll only find from Blade, allowing you to perform advanced maneuvers like piro flips and hurricanes. Most notable about the Blade 130 X BNF is its energy; it feels like the little engine — or in this case, helicopter — that could.

It also uses SAFE tech to make flight with a collective pitch heli much easier, and there’s a stability mode that delivers self-leveling and bank limits. It also has a panic recovery mode that will recover the heli if needed. It uses impact-resistant ABS blades that are tough and lightweight.

Price: $257.87

Pros:

Small size

AS3X System For Stability

Shaft driven tail

Impressive Climb out power

Cons:

Uses Balance Plug Charger

Expensive after-market parts

Loud sound during spool-up

2. Syma S107G

The #1 best-selling RC helicopter is the Syma S107G, but why is it so highly sought-after? For one simple reason: it’s the best beginner RC helicopter available. It’s inexpensive, coming in at under $25, so you won’t have to worry about damaging it too much (nor will you bother fixing it with expensive after-market parts).

There’s a very short learning curve with the Syma S107G, thanks to the gyro. It’s very durable and can take a lot of falls, crashes and bumps. The Syma S107G is also just 7.3 inches long and weights just one pound, so it’s small enough to fit right in your hand and light enough to carry around.

Price: $23.30

Pros:

Inexpensive

Easy to Fly

Great for Beginners

LiPo battery

Cons:

5 to 7 minute flight time

Can’t fly it in the dark (only one LED light)

Doesn’t fair well against the outdoor elements

3. Blade mCX2 RTF

The Blade mCX2 RTF comes assembled and ready to fly (transmitter included), sporting a sleek new body with flashing LED lights with a coaxial, counter-rotating rotor head design. It’s very light, well-made and looks great. It’s a great indoor RC helicopter, especially for beginners since it is so easy to pick-up and control.

The mCX2 is also incredibly durable, and will withstand numerous crashes. The flying time is slightly more than then Syma S107G, coming in at near 15 minutes. Still, I recommend buying an extra battery to have charging while you’re flying.

Price: $99.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Pre-Assembled

Durable

Easy to Learn

LED Lights

Cons:

Only slightly better than its predecessor

Not as agile as others in the price range

Not intended for outdoor use

4. Walkera V450D01

One of the best RC helicopters available is the Walkera V450D01, which not only looks great, but flies great as well. It uses a 6-Axis gyro system, making it very stable and great for beginners (excluding the price tag, of course). It uses a great 7-channel radio — the Devo 10 — that’s included in the package.

It comes fully assembled, so you don’t have to worry about screwing up on the construction. The V450D01 has carbon fiber blades, is flybarless, and has an all-metal head with a carbon fiber frame. The axis is auto-stabilizing, and it’s constantly monitoring all body movements and correcting servos to level the helicopter. It also comes installed with an HD camera — DV04 — which is monitored right on the Devo 10’s screen. You can use an SD card with it as well to record as you fly.

Price: $502.99

Pros:

HD Camera

Included Devo 10 Radio

Pre-assembled

Cons:

Very Loud

Expensive

Can’t control camera angle from the radio

5. HeliMax Axe 100 CP

The HeliMax Axe 100 CP weighs in at just 1.6 ounces. It’s very small, but don’t let its size fool you — it still has plenty of power and plenty of punch. It’s ideal for control in small spaces thanks to the flybarless collective pitch, and the gyro sensitivity is adjustable. Two LiPo batteries are included with the initial packaging, as well as two sets of blades. It isn’t very impressive-looking, but it’s highly functional, and most importantly, fun. It is intended for indoor use, but can be used outdoors, barring any wind.

Price: $327.28

Pros:

Can Use With Any Transmitter

Adjustable gyro sensitivity

Two sets of blades, two LiPo batteries included

Cons:

Expensive

Requires 8 AA batteries for transmitter

Unimpressive-looking

See Also