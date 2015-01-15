4 Best Fast RC Cars for Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Zzzzooooooooommmmmmm … if that’s the sound you like to hear, then you are going to want the fastest RC cars available. I’ve got a need for speed too, and it’s amazing what RC cars can achieve in today’s world. Now, we aren’t stuck with a one-size-fits-all remote-controlled car that does everything “just okay.”

Instead, we have options, like the best drift car, or the best truggy, or the fastest car. Did you know there is an RC car out there that can hit 196 mph? To put that into perspective, the Jaguar F-Type R Coupe can only hit a speed of 186 mph.

We now have RC cars that can go faster than actual high-end sports cars. Unfortunately, that car is not available to buy commercially.

But if you’re looking to find other fast RC cars that you can actually buy, we’ve got you covered. Here are the fastest RC cars for sale in 2018:

1. Traxxas XO-1

As far as THE fastest RC car available for sale is concerned, it is the Traxxas XO-1 Supercar. The XO-1 hits 100mph, with proper LiPos batteries. In fact, in the video below, someone got it up to 118.6MPH. It controls surprisingly well, given its speed and size.

The XO-1 RC car will hit 60mph in just 2.3 seconds, and will hit a whopping 100mph in just 4.92 seconds. Traxxas partnered with Castle Creations to create the Mamba Monster Extreme power system for the XO-1s unique requirements. The motor is a mere few cubic inches so that it is able to be housed inside of the beautifully designed exterior.

And, users are able to use the TQi with the Traxxas Link app for powerful tuning tools. But Traxxas’ fast car isn’t just fast — it’s also sexy! It comes in red, blue and black sock colorways, and they all look fantastic. So, if you want THE fastest RC car currently available, the Traxxas XO-1 is your choice.

Pros:

Fastest RC Car ever made

Stylish

Tweaking options

Cons:

Expensive

Requires iPhone 4 or higher for top speed

Price: $799.99

2. Cen Racing CTR 5.0cc V2 Nitro Powered RTR

CEN Racing has a nitro car that can hit speeds of up to 90 mph: the 5.0cc V2 Nitro Powered RTR. It has an easy to tune automatic 2 speed transmission that gets it up to 90mph right out of the box. It has 2.5mm carbon fiber shock towers, hard, anodized aluminum threaded shocks that use 100% pure racing silicon oil, and front and rear constant velocity shafts.

The kit comes with a 75cc racing fuel tank and uses CEN’s exclusive diaphragm pump. The kit also comes with an adapter to eliminate the need for a primer so that it’s always in full-on race mode. It also can take a significant amount of damage, since it has a high impact foam bumper to reduce damage in hard collisions.

It weighs just 67.8oz, so it’s easier to hit top speeds. It has a carbon fiber upper, rear and front chassis and 16 adjustable ball differentials. It also has an anti-roll bar so that it won’t tip over when you lose control.

Pros:

Price

Hits 90mph

High impact foam for protection

Cons:

Requires gas

Loud

Pull to Start

3. Traxxas 4-Tec 3.3

Traxxas also has a nitro car that can hit high speeds, although it isn’t quite as fast as Cen Racing’s. The Traxxas 4-Tec 3.3 hits speeds over 70mph, and comes equipped with the world’s most advanced Ready-To-Race radio system, the Traxxas TQi, which links up directly with the Traxxas Link app to tweak your RC car and optimize it. The 4-Tec 3.3 has factory installed telemetry sensors and a TRX 3.3 racing engine — which is not only functional, but very impressive-looking as well.

It also uses the Traxxas EZ-Start system which starts the car with the simple push of a button, and has onboard Smart Start technology that monitors critical starting functions and diagnoses any potential issues.

The electronics within are also protected by the Traxxas Lifetime Electronics Warranty. It also doesn’t look like your typical Nitro RC car, as it has high-tech graphics and comes in four colors: red, blue, white and black.

The 4-Tec 3.3 also has a high-impact bumper w/ foam attachments to protect it as it crashes at top speeds.

Pros:

Fast

TQi Tweaking

One-button Start

Cons:

Nitro

Requires Gas

Price: $438.77 (41 percent off MSRP)

4. Traxxas 1/8 NHRA Funny Car RTR

If you’re looking for something even cheaper that still hits over 70mph, check out Traxxas’ 6907 1/8 NHRA Funny Car RTR. It comes in at under $300, yet still hits speeds over 70mph.

This funny car comes fully assembled and ready to race. It has a realistic tube style black chrome chassis and also has an extremely powerful ET-2400 brushless motor. Of course, you’re able to sync it up with the TQi radio system and Traxxas app for torque control and other optimization settings.

It has a low profile, and uses high-speed stick tires so that it is easier to control. The model 6907 also has authentic funny car styling throughout, right down to the chrome wheels. The top flips up just like real funny cars, too, and has an adjustable wheelie bar.

It’s fully electric, so you don’t have to worry about gas or oil as you do with Nitro RC cars.

Pros:

Price

Funny Car look

Traxxas app for tweaking

Cons:

Intended for straightaways

One-trick pony?

Price: $289.95 (66 percent off MSRP)

