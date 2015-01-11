5 Best Electronic Drum Sets for Beginners (2018)

Electronic drum sets are awesome. There’s no beating an acoustic set when it comes to performance, but electronic drums are perfect for beginners for several reasons. For one, you can practice them quietly, which means they’re great for people with kids, significant others, pets, neighbors or roommates. Nothing is more annoying than a loud drummer who feels the itch to practice in the middle of the night, but with an electronic drum set, you only need a pair of headphones to play without disturbing others.

Electronic drum kits also let you change the tone of your drums depending on what you want to play, and that customization is great. While with an acoustic kit, you’re getting the true audio experience, you’re locked into whatever style or era your drums represent. It’s pretty expensive to make changes and experiment with new sounds.

Like pedals for guitarists, you can easily change the sound on your electronic drum kit to a wide variety of sounds on the kit itself, and with the help of software, to just about anything imaginable. Using them as midi triggers means that you can blend acoustic sounds and wild sound effects within the footprint of the traditional drum set.

If you want to learn the drums but can’t make a lot of noise, consider our list of the best electronic drum sets for beginners.

1. Alesis Nitro Kit

The Alexis Nitro module comes with more than 385 drum, cymbal and tom sounds across 40 presets (24 factory, 16 user), which gives you a strong complement of tones to work with. An included USB-MIDI allows you to send MIDI data to virtual instruments or your computer, expanding the tonal possibilities and making recording easy. The dual-zone snare pad emulates the acoustic properties of a real drum head for rimshots.

The drum heads use natural rubber to reduce vibration, though this results in a somewhat sticky feel. This one will require the purchase of a separate drum throne.

Price: $299

What’s Included:

Kick Pad with tower and pedal

Hi-hat pedal controller

8 inch dual-zone snare pad

Three 8 inch tom pad

10 inch hi-hat, crash and ride

Nitro drum module

Four post aluminum rack with mounting hardware

Drum key

Drum sticks

Cable snake and power supply

Cable wrap strips

Pros:

USB-MIDI included

385 custom sounds

Eight-piece set

Aux in for jamming

Cons:

Some firmware issues

Rack is a bit short

Pads reportedly have “sticky” feel

No throne included

2. Carlsbro CSD130 Electronic Drum Set

The cheapest option on our list also has the least pedigree. If you don’t care much about that and you’re just looking for an inexpensive kit to help you get started, this is definitely one to consider. Like the higher-end units, you still get USB with MIDI in/out so your ability to record and use other sounds is intact. This is also a very compact set, with the brain mounted behind the snare, making this a good choice for smaller spaces.

There’s no throne nor any accessories included at this price, but a kit including a throne, headphones, and sticks is available here.

Price: $279.99

What’s Included:

Commander 150 sound module

Bass pad with kick pedal

7.5 inch dual-zone snare pad

Three 7.5 inch toms pads

10 inch hi-hat pad

10 inch crash pad

10 inch ride pad

Hi-hat controller pedal

Mounting rack with hardware and invisible cabling

Pros:

250 sounds

Dual-zone snare

Sturdy, full-sized bass and hi-hat pedals

Cymbals have choke

Cons:

Difficult to collapse

Screws may come loose

Occasional misfiring

Some reports of sound cutting out

3. Behringer XD8USB

Given their experience making inexpensive digital sound equipment, the job of making an electronic drum kit is right up Behringer’s alley. In the guitar world, they’re known for their ultra-cheap but decent-sounding pedals, driven by their digital processing. This particular drum set is no different, utilizing Behringer’s “High Definition Sampling” that offers 123 sounds across 15 different drum kits.

The drum module has an intuitive button layout that mirrors the drums to make changes easy, which can then be saved into give user preset slots. Since a throne isn’t included, you’ll have to shop for one here.

Price: $329.99

What’s Included:

HDS110USB sound module

8 inch dual-zone snare pad

Three 8 inch tom pads

Three 12 inch cymbals

Bass pad with kick pedal

Hi-hat controller pedal

Mounting rack with hardware

Pros:

USB out

15 drum sets and 123 sounds

High definition samples

Pads have realistic bounce

Cons:

No throne (kit currently unavailable)

Kick beater can get misaligned easily resulting in quiet hits

Triggering seems to lag with faster playing

Some volume disparencies

4. Yamaha DTX Series DTX400K 10-Inch Electronic Drum Set

If you’re not a drummer, Yamaha might be the only brand you recognize on this list. The Japanese company is known for making all sorts of instruments, and electronic drum sets are no exception. The DTX400 Drum Trigger Module comes with 297 high-quality sounds, which means you have endless ways to customize and perfect your kit.

At 10 inches, the cymbals are big, but the toms look a little small. If that doesn’t bother you, this set is great, especially considering it comes with not only drum sticks but a throne and headphones as well, so you can start drumming as soon as you have it set up.

Price: $449.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

What’s Included:

DTX400 drum trigger module

7.5 inch snare and tom pads

Bass drum KU100 silent kick unit

10 inch hi-hat

Hi-hat controller (can be used as a second bass pedal)

10 inch crash and ride cymbals

Drum throne

JVC full-sized stereo headphones

Vic Firth Nylon 5A drum sticks

Pros:

Good for inexperienced players and novices alike

Module with 297 sounds

Compact

10 different kit settings

Cons:

Hi-hat control can mistrigger

Snare can move after hits

No bass pad; just a pedal

Bass drum is quiet

5. ddrum DD1 Digital Drum Set

Since ddrum makes their share of fine acoustic kits, including the one we put on our best beginner drum set post, the key to this electronic set is the excellent pad feel. The bounceback is especially good, so it’s possible that this might have the closest feel to an acoustic kit.

Otherwise, there are 215 sounds spread across 30 drum kits, with 10 user kit slots to save your own. It has a module layout similar to the Behringer above for inuitive editing. It has USB in, AUX in, and MIDI out, which should cover all your basic needs.

Price: $569

What’s Included:

DD1 drum module

8 inch snare pad

Three 8 inch tom pads

Three 12 inch cymbal pads

Hi-hat controller pedal

Mounting rack with hardware

Pros:

30 drum kits

215 sounds

10 user kit slots

Great pad feedback

Cons:

Snare is only single-zone

No throne

No USB out

May have trouble with things breaking if you’re a hard hitter

