10 Best Macbook Pro Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

You spent a lot of money on your MacBook Pro. You should protect that investment, even if you bought Apple Care protection. If you drop your MacBook and it requires repairs, Apple Care isn’t going to help anyway, since Apple Care does not cover accidental damage. There are lots of different cases on the market, so it should be easy to find something that fits your unique needs. For some, a basic case provides enough peace of mind. For others, it is worth investing in an extra rugged case to provide a higher level of protection. Some people use cases to protect their MacBooks, while others use cases to express their personality.
Want to protect your MacBook Pro from drops, dings, and scratches? Check out these top-rated MacBook Pro cases and covers. Some cases are built really tough, while others are built simply to be beautiful and fun. No matter what level of protection you’re looking for, these MacBook Pro cases will fit your budget and last a long time. Please note that prices listed may fluctuate over time, based on supply and demand. Our list includes cases and covers that fit both the Retina and non-Retina MacBook Pro line, as well cases for various different MacBook Pro sizes that have been issued over the years.
Want to protect your MacBook Pro from drops, dings, and scratches? Check out the best MacBook Pro cases and covers below.
1. Thule Vectros MacBook Pro Bumper Case
While people might know the Thule name best from their line of ski racks, the company has started to make a name for themselves with their iPhone cases and MacBook Pro cases. This protective case will give you great peace of mind, thanks to durable construction and lots of shock-absorbing features. The Vectros is one of the best MacBook Pro cases for accident-prone folks, or people who are just worried about damaging their laptop while traveling or commuting.
Price: $50.85 for 13-inch model
Buy the Thule Vectros MacBook Pro cases for 13-inch and 15-inch models here.
Pros:
- Trusted brand
- Shock-absorbing ridges
- Case locks shut, preventing MacBook from opening when bumped
- Provides great peace of mind
- Optional scratch shields
Cons:
- Can be tricky to assemble
- Limited color options
- Somewhat bulky
- Added bulk may make MacBook too big to fit in a tight sleeve or bag
- May be too expensive for some budgets
Find more Thule Vectros MacBook Pro Bumper Case reviews and product information here.
2. Twelve South BookBook Hardback Leather MacBook Pro Case
TwelveSouth’s BookBook case is great for anyone who loves books, leather, or unusual cases. While it’s pictured above around a MacBook Air, this case style also fits the MacBook Pro. When zipped away, the MacBook will just look like an old book, which is pretty cool and sneaky. These MacBook cases are made with genuine leather, and are hand-distressed so that no two are exactly alike.
Price: $79.99 and up
Buy the Twelve South BookBook 13-Inch MacBook case here.
Pros:
- Looks like a real leather book (great for security or bibliophiles)
- You don’t need to remove the case to charge the MacBook
- Unique look
- Two rigid, hardback covers for support
- Lightweight
Cons:
- Somewhat expensive
- Does add a little heft to your MacBook
- Some users find the zipper to be a bit sticky
- Can interfere with laptop cooling
- Hard to tuck accessories in the case
Find more Twelve South BookBook MacBook case reviews and product information here.
3. Speck Products SeeThru Hard Shell MacBook Pro Case
Speck makes these hard shell cases in styles that will fit both the bulkier MacBook Pro, as well as the thinner MacBook Pro with Retina display. Speck’s cases are pretty easy to snap on and off, so you can use them all the time, or just pop them on when you’re traveling. The case does not block your ports, which is great for people who are constantly using peripherals when they are on their laptops. We like this model because of its reasonable price, decent level of protection, and variety of color options.
Price: $30.49 (39 percent off, price depends on style and color selected)
Buy the Speck MacBook Pro Case for 13-inch and 15-inch models here.
Buy the Speck Retina MacBook Pro Case for 13-inch models here.
Pros:
- Styles fit both Retina and non-Retina MacBook Pro models
- Lots of color options
- Trusted brand
- Easy to apply
- Redesigned case is 30 percent thinner and lighter than older models
Cons:
- Some users have complained about clips breaking
- Some find that removing the case can cause scratches
- Color options may not appeal to all tastes
- May have unattractive gaps on some laptops
- Satin-touch finish may wear down over time
Find more Speck Products SeeThru Satin Soft Touch Hard Shell Case for MacBook Pro reviews and product information here.
4. Decoded MacBook Pro 13 Retina Leather Slim Cover
Decoded makes a cool leather cover for the MacBook Pro. It fits snugly, and protects your laptop from scratches or dings. We like the luxury of this case, since real leather tends to feel nicer (and age more gracefully) than faux leather products. The leather wraps around part of the keyboard area, providing a nice place to rest your wrists while typing.
Price: $99.95
Buy the Decoded MacBook Pro 13 Retina Leather Slim Cover here.
Pros:
- Attractive
- Looks expensive
- Unique
- Designed to age gracefully
- Provides some comfort for your wrists
Cons:
- Some users find leather is not true to screen color
- Some users find leather quality to be subpar
- May not allow fans to properly cool device
- Not waterproof
- Limited impact resistance
Find more Decoded MacBook Pro 13 Retina Leather Slim Cover reviews and product information here.
5. HDE Matte Hard Shell Snap-On Case & Matching Keyboard Skin for MacBook Pro
Looking to make your MacBook Pro a bit more colorful? These cool snap-on shells from HDE let you express your personality with lots of colorful options. In addition to all the color options, you can enjoy UK and America flags, and even some camo options. The cases come with matching skins for the keyboard area.
Price: $13.95 (30 percent off)
Buy the HDE Matte Hard Shell Snap-On Case & Matching Keyboard Skin for 13-inch MacBook Pro here.
Buy the HDE Matte Hard Shell Snap-On Case & Matching Keyboard Skin for the 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro here.
Pros:
- Lightweight
- Easy to snap on
- Tons of colors and patterns to choose from
- Foam feet on the bottom
- Lets you express your personality
Cons:
- Does not cover ports (which is more convenient, but does leave them open to accidental dirt or water damage)
- Apple logo may be partially obscured by some styles/colors
- Some users find keyboard cover may bulge in some models
- Case tends to show fingerprints
- Not waterproof or highly impact resistant
Find more HDE Matte Hard Shell Snap-On Case & Matching Keyboard Skin for MacBook Pro reviews and product information here.
6. GMYLE Geometric Print Hard Case for MacBook Pro
It can be hard to find a MacBook Pro cover that has a pattern, rather than a solid color. This cool geometric design is available in your choice or pink or blue tones. The case is easy to remove and re-install, and has a hard texture. The design of the case makes it simple to plug in any peripherals you need, without having to remove the case first.
Price: $16.99
Buy the GMYLE Geometric Print Hard Case for 13-inch MacBook Pro and Retina MacBook Pro models here.
Pros:
- Eye-catching design
- Easy to remove
- Full access to all buttons and features
Cons:
- Limited color options
- Apple logo cannot shine through the case
Find more GMYLE Geometric Print Hard Case for MacBook Pro information and reviews here.
7. iCasso Wood Pattern Hard Case & Keyboard Cover for MacBook Pro
Looking for both a cover and a keyboard skin? This unusual, wood grain-inspired set lets you protect the outside of your Macbook Pro. While Apple has warned against using keyboard covers since the additional thickness may interfere with the designed closed position of the display, many folks still like to use a keyboard cover to prevent keyboard wear over time. If you really love the look of this case combo, then these concerns may not bother you. This is a slim, lightweight case that does not interfere with charging or other I/O functions. If wood grain is not your style, there are multiple other patterns available, which you can browse via the link below. This case is available for Retina and non-Retina models of the 13-inch and 15-inch style.
Price: $19.99 (50 percent off MSRP)
Buy the iCasso Wood Pattern Hard Case and Keyboard Cover set for MacBook Pro and Retina MacBook Pro models here.
Pros:
- Multiple patterns to choose from
- Color-coordinated with keyboard cover
- Lightweight and easy to install
Cons:
- Keyboard cover may interfere with laptop operation over time
- Some users have reported grips on bottom of case are not sufficient to keep laptop from moving around on a desk surface
Find more iCasso Wood Pattern Hard Case and Keyboard Cover information and reviews here.
8. Kamor Macbook Pro Felt & Leather Laptop Case With Macbook Charger Case
Hard cases are ideal for some MacBook Pro owners, but others dislike the idea of having to constantly remove and replace the hard case. For those looking for light protection for their MacBook, this felt and leather MacBook sleeve may be the superior choice. We also like that this model comes with a separate case for the charger.
Price: $15.99 (36 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Kamor Macbook Pro Felt & Leather Laptop Case With Macbook Charger Case here.
Pros:
- Nice option for people who don’t want to struggle with a clip-on hard case
- Additional case for charger as well
- Attractive design
Cons:
- Limited impact resistance
- Not available for older 17-inch MacBooks
Find more Kamor Macbook Pro Felt & Leather Laptop Case With Macbook Charger Case information and reviews here.
9. Snugg Macbook Air & Pro 13 Case
This is another sleeve option to consider instead of a hard case. It’s designed to fit 13-inch MacBooks, and comes in 12 different colors. While it is made from faux leather, rather than genuine leather, that may actually be an upside for vegan shoppers. There are lots of color options to choose from, and this MacBook Pro cover is also splash-proof.
Price: $35.99 (55 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Snugg Macbook Air & Pro 13 Case here.
Pros:
- Lifetime guarantee
- Featured on MacWorld and in GQ
- Splashproof, and tons of color options to choose from
Cons:
- Expensive
- Not real leather
Find more Snugg Macbook Air & Pro 13 Case information and reviews here.
10. iPearl mCover Hard Shell MacBook Pro Case
Still rockin’ a non-Retina MacBook Pro? This is the case for you. In addition to providing a hard top and bottom case, you also get the benefit of legs that enhance air circulation beneath your laptop. If you want a protective case, but also want to avoid overheating, this is a nice MacBook Pro cover to consider. Since so many protective cases lack ventilation, this is a nice model to consider if you are concerned about an older MacBook with a tendency to overheat.
Price: $9.99
Buy the iPearl mCover Hard Shell MacBook Pro 13-Inch Case here.
Pros:
- Reasonably priced
- Multiple color options
- Legs
- Comes with a free keyboard cover
Cons:
- Doesn’t fit Retina MacBook Pro models
- Some users find fit a bit loose
- Some users concerned with overheating
Find more iPearl mCover Hard Shell MacBook Pro Case information and reviews here.
