10 Best Macbook Pro Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

You spent a lot of money on your MacBook Pro. You should protect that investment, even if you bought Apple Care protection. If you drop your MacBook and it requires repairs, Apple Care isn’t going to help anyway, since Apple Care does not cover accidental damage. There are lots of different cases on the market, so it should be easy to find something that fits your unique needs. For some, a basic case provides enough peace of mind. For others, it is worth investing in an extra rugged case to provide a higher level of protection. Some people use cases to protect their MacBooks, while others use cases to express their personality.

Want to protect your MacBook Pro from drops, dings, and scratches? Check out these top-rated MacBook Pro cases and covers. Some cases are built really tough, while others are built simply to be beautiful and fun. No matter what level of protection you’re looking for, these MacBook Pro cases will fit your budget and last a long time. Please note that prices listed may fluctuate over time, based on supply and demand. Our list includes cases and covers that fit both the Retina and non-Retina MacBook Pro line, as well cases for various different MacBook Pro sizes that have been issued over the years.

1. Thule Vectros MacBook Pro Bumper Case

While people might know the Thule name best from their line of ski racks, the company has started to make a name for themselves with their iPhone cases and MacBook Pro cases. This protective case will give you great peace of mind, thanks to durable construction and lots of shock-absorbing features. The Vectros is one of the best MacBook Pro cases for accident-prone folks, or people who are just worried about damaging their laptop while traveling or commuting.

Price: $50.85 for 13-inch model

Trusted brand

Shock-absorbing ridges

Case locks shut, preventing MacBook from opening when bumped

Provides great peace of mind

Optional scratch shields

Can be tricky to assemble

Limited color options

Somewhat bulky

Added bulk may make MacBook too big to fit in a tight sleeve or bag

May be too expensive for some budgets

2. Twelve South BookBook Hardback Leather MacBook Pro Case

TwelveSouth’s BookBook case is great for anyone who loves books, leather, or unusual cases. While it’s pictured above around a MacBook Air, this case style also fits the MacBook Pro. When zipped away, the MacBook will just look like an old book, which is pretty cool and sneaky. These MacBook cases are made with genuine leather, and are hand-distressed so that no two are exactly alike.

Price: $79.99 and up

Looks like a real leather book (great for security or bibliophiles)

You don’t need to remove the case to charge the MacBook

Unique look

Two rigid, hardback covers for support

Lightweight

Somewhat expensive

Does add a little heft to your MacBook

Some users find the zipper to be a bit sticky

Can interfere with laptop cooling

Hard to tuck accessories in the case

3. Speck Products SeeThru Hard Shell MacBook Pro Case

Speck makes these hard shell cases in styles that will fit both the bulkier MacBook Pro, as well as the thinner MacBook Pro with Retina display. Speck’s cases are pretty easy to snap on and off, so you can use them all the time, or just pop them on when you’re traveling. The case does not block your ports, which is great for people who are constantly using peripherals when they are on their laptops. We like this model because of its reasonable price, decent level of protection, and variety of color options.

Price: $30.49 (39 percent off, price depends on style and color selected)

Styles fit both Retina and non-Retina MacBook Pro models

Lots of color options

Trusted brand

Easy to apply

Redesigned case is 30 percent thinner and lighter than older models

Some users have complained about clips breaking

Some find that removing the case can cause scratches

Color options may not appeal to all tastes

May have unattractive gaps on some laptops

Satin-touch finish may wear down over time

4. Decoded MacBook Pro 13 Retina Leather Slim Cover

Decoded makes a cool leather cover for the MacBook Pro. It fits snugly, and protects your laptop from scratches or dings. We like the luxury of this case, since real leather tends to feel nicer (and age more gracefully) than faux leather products. The leather wraps around part of the keyboard area, providing a nice place to rest your wrists while typing.

Price: $99.95

Attractive

Looks expensive

Unique

Designed to age gracefully

Provides some comfort for your wrists

Some users find leather is not true to screen color

Some users find leather quality to be subpar

May not allow fans to properly cool device

Not waterproof

Limited impact resistance

5. HDE Matte Hard Shell Snap-On Case & Matching Keyboard Skin for MacBook Pro

Looking to make your MacBook Pro a bit more colorful? These cool snap-on shells from HDE let you express your personality with lots of colorful options. In addition to all the color options, you can enjoy UK and America flags, and even some camo options. The cases come with matching skins for the keyboard area.

Price: $13.95 (30 percent off)

Lightweight

Easy to snap on

Tons of colors and patterns to choose from

Foam feet on the bottom

Lets you express your personality

Does not cover ports (which is more convenient, but does leave them open to accidental dirt or water damage)

Apple logo may be partially obscured by some styles/colors

Some users find keyboard cover may bulge in some models

Case tends to show fingerprints

Not waterproof or highly impact resistant

6. GMYLE Geometric Print Hard Case for MacBook Pro

It can be hard to find a MacBook Pro cover that has a pattern, rather than a solid color. This cool geometric design is available in your choice or pink or blue tones. The case is easy to remove and re-install, and has a hard texture. The design of the case makes it simple to plug in any peripherals you need, without having to remove the case first.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Eye-catching design

Easy to remove

Full access to all buttons and features

Cons:

Limited color options

Apple logo cannot shine through the case

7. iCasso Wood Pattern Hard Case & Keyboard Cover for MacBook Pro

Looking for both a cover and a keyboard skin? This unusual, wood grain-inspired set lets you protect the outside of your Macbook Pro. While Apple has warned against using keyboard covers since the additional thickness may interfere with the designed closed position of the display, many folks still like to use a keyboard cover to prevent keyboard wear over time. If you really love the look of this case combo, then these concerns may not bother you. This is a slim, lightweight case that does not interfere with charging or other I/O functions. If wood grain is not your style, there are multiple other patterns available, which you can browse via the link below. This case is available for Retina and non-Retina models of the 13-inch and 15-inch style.

Price: $19.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Multiple patterns to choose from

Color-coordinated with keyboard cover

Lightweight and easy to install

Cons:

Keyboard cover may interfere with laptop operation over time

Some users have reported grips on bottom of case are not sufficient to keep laptop from moving around on a desk surface

8. Kamor Macbook Pro Felt & Leather Laptop Case With Macbook Charger Case

Hard cases are ideal for some MacBook Pro owners, but others dislike the idea of having to constantly remove and replace the hard case. For those looking for light protection for their MacBook, this felt and leather MacBook sleeve may be the superior choice. We also like that this model comes with a separate case for the charger.

Price: $15.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Nice option for people who don’t want to struggle with a clip-on hard case

Additional case for charger as well

Attractive design

Cons:

Limited impact resistance

Not available for older 17-inch MacBooks

9. Snugg Macbook Air & Pro 13 Case

This is another sleeve option to consider instead of a hard case. It’s designed to fit 13-inch MacBooks, and comes in 12 different colors. While it is made from faux leather, rather than genuine leather, that may actually be an upside for vegan shoppers. There are lots of color options to choose from, and this MacBook Pro cover is also splash-proof.

Price: $35.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lifetime guarantee

Featured on MacWorld and in GQ

Splashproof, and tons of color options to choose from

Cons:

Expensive

Not real leather

10. iPearl mCover Hard Shell MacBook Pro Case

Still rockin’ a non-Retina MacBook Pro? This is the case for you. In addition to providing a hard top and bottom case, you also get the benefit of legs that enhance air circulation beneath your laptop. If you want a protective case, but also want to avoid overheating, this is a nice MacBook Pro cover to consider. Since so many protective cases lack ventilation, this is a nice model to consider if you are concerned about an older MacBook with a tendency to overheat.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Reasonably priced

Multiple color options

Legs

Comes with a free keyboard cover

Cons:

Doesn’t fit Retina MacBook Pro models

Some users find fit a bit loose

Some users concerned with overheating

