Top 5 Best Portable Battery & Phone Chargers

In need of a portable battery? These phone chargers will keep your smartphone fully charged all day long. Our list includes phone chargers that will work for iOS devices, Android phones, and even BlackBerry or Windows phones. We’ll be focusing on chargers that charge via MicroUSB cable, Lightning cables, or both. Some of these chargers are completely self-contained, while other external battery packs featured here require you to carry a charging cable. These are five of the very best phone chargers you can buy for today’s smartphones. Whether you need a portable battery to keep your work phone charged, a travel charger to get you through those long flights, or just a backup battery to keep in your car in case of emergencies, one of these phone chargers is going to be perfect for your unique needs.

1. Skiva PowerVault Lightning External Battery Pack

This is a portable, self-contained charger for your smartphone or tablet, and it will work with both Android and newer Apple devices. This battery pack contains a 2600 mAh battery, which means it can fully recharge a new iPhone 6 and still have a bit of charge left over. I used this power pack on two recent trips, and it was more than equal to the task of charging my iPhone 6. I didn’t even need to bring a backup charger. It’s Apple MFi Certified as well, which will give Apple users a bit more peace of mind.

This is a solid option for iPhone or iPad owners who have a device with the newer Lightning connector. One end of this charger has a Lightning connector, and the other end has a micro USB connector. To recharge, just stick this external battery into any device with a USB port, or into any USB-compatible wall charger. Recharging a totally empty battery takes about two or three hours, at least in my experience.

The only thing I dislike about this charger is how fat it is. It fits great in a bag or pocket, but it can be hard to have it plugged into my laptop USB slot on a flat surface, because the charger is thicker than the laptop itself. This was a problem on my older Mac laptop, but it’s an even more annoying problem now that I have an even skinner MacBook. I mostly find myself charging this device from a USB wall adapter.

Still, if you don’t want to have to lug around extra cords or charging cables, this completely self-contained unit is an awesome option to consider. I specifically bought this phone charger because I wanted something with no additional cord I had to carry around. It’s also a nice accessory for business, since it will charge multiple types of devices.

Price: $39.99 (50 percent off)

Compact (about the size of two lipstick tubes)

Will charge both Lightning and microUSB devices

Fully recharges in a couple of hours

Works on a wide range of devices, including Samsung Galaxy S5, S4, S3, Note 3, Note 2, Note, Nexus 4, 5, 7, 10, Moto X, G, HTC One(M8), LG G3, G2, Optimus, Xperia Z2

Will fully recharge many smartphones

Not as thin as other options out there

Charges devices somewhat slowly

Only under warranty for one year

Some users may require a charger with a bigger battery, particularly if they want to recharge both tablets and phones

Limited color options

2. PNY T2200 PowerPack

This 2200mAh charger from PNY has a lot going for it. It’s stiletto-thin, and that makes it easy to carry. While some users have reported slow or paused charging, this appears to be an issue with a limited number of defective devices, rather than a problem that affects all chargers. You can buy this accessory with confidence, and return it if you happen to get one of the bad ones. However, the newer PowerPacks are unlikely to give you any trouble

Users say this charger will hold its charge for quite some time, so you won’t need to do “top-up charges” just to keep this device ready for when you need it. It will fit easily in a bag, purse, or pocket. Unfortunately, it only has a single port for output, so you can only charge one device at a time with this portable battery pack. Still, that is sufficient for most people.

Price: $7.99 (47 percent off)

Under warranty for three years

Universal

Slim design

Comes with Micro-USB cable for recharging

More than enough juice to recharge iPhones once (but not all Android devices, which generally have bigger batteries)

Does require cords

Not waterproof

Not up to the task of charging a tablet

2200mAh is a little on the small side

Can’t easily be attached to a key ring or caribiner

3. Intocircuit 2nd Gen Power Castle 15000mAh With SmartID Technology

Looking for a charger that’s beefy and rugged? This portable battery’s best feature is its 2.1A smart USB port. This smart charger can identify a specific device, and offer you maximum charging efficiency and speed. This massive battery will charge an iPhone 5s at least six times, a Galaxy S5 more than four times, or an iPad Air once.

The case on this charger is built tough, and you can charge two devices at once. Another nice feature is the LCD screen. Unlike some other chargers, which use a series of LED lights to give you a rough estimate of how much juice is left, this display is much more precise. If you hate having to guess at how much of a charge you have left, this accessory will appeal to your demand for precision in your phone charger.

Price: $39.99 (69 percent off)

Massive battery

SmartID technology ensures optimal charging efficiency

Designed for rapid charging

LCD screen offers precise charge info

Rugged design

Large

Limited to 500 or so recharge cycles over a lifetime

Somewhat heavy

Only has two charging ports

No manual off switch

4. Jackery Mini

Whether you refer to them as phone chargers, external battery packs, or portable batteries, these little tech accessories can help keep your device fully charged, even on those days when you can’t seem to get near a wall outlet. The Jackery Mini has a 3200mAh battery, which is equal to recharging most phones at least once. It’s small enough that you can easily stick it in a pocket, purse, or carry-on. Jackery also makes larger battery packs, if you need serious juice. One big Jackery pack we like is the Jackery Giant+ 12000mAh charger. Whichever model you chose, Jackery is a trusted brand, and their phone chargers come in a variety of fun colors to allow you the ability to showcase your personality.

Price: $16.95 (76 percent off)

Trusted brand

Available in multiple color options

Small

LED indicator is easy to read

Standby time up to six months after fully charged

Some users may prefer a larger pack

Also only expected to last about 500 charge cycles

Can take up to five hours to recharge fully

Could be more rugged

May not work for some devices

5. Anker Astro E5 15000mAh Dual USB Portable Charger

See this Anker charger up close in the unboxing video above.

Sometimes you need a little extra juice. But sometimes, you need a LOT of extra juice. The charger works for multiple types of phones, making it a great car accessory for family road trips, or a business accessory for sales teams on the go. You can never have enough battery life, especially if you’re nursing a mobile game addiction or running GPS apps in the background. This dual charger is great for people who want to charge multiple devices at once. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, or for something that the whole family can share, this portable battery is a great phone charger that you can trust.

Price: $44.99 (55 percent off)

Reasonably priced

Massive capacity

Two outputs allow you to charge two devices at once

Includes built-in flashlight

Status LEDs keep you informed of remaining capacity