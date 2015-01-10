5 Best RC Quadcopters for Sale: The Heavy Power List (2018)

The Heavy Power List of Top 5 Best RC Quadcopters for Sale includes a huge price range of RC quadcopters. That’s one of the great things about remote-controlled quads — there’s a quadcopter out there for every type of user.

From the kid who just wants something to fly to the hardcore hobbyist adult with a bigger budget, there is an RC quadcopter out there. But there’s a lot to consider when purchasing, especially when you consider the wide variance in price from the dinkiest RC quad to the most powerful and most expensive. We’re not talking about helis here either — these are straight up RC quadcopters! There are micros, minis, toys, professional and business drones (as more companies are adopting the use of quads and drones).

So without further ado, here are the top 5 best RC quadcopters for sale, along with all of the important information you need to know about them:

1. DJI Phantom 2 Vision Quadcopter

**Update 4/9/15: DJI has announced the Phantom 3 will begin shipping in May. You can pre-order it here. For now, though, we’re going to keep the Phantom 2 on this list until we can get our hands on the Phantom 3 drone.**

DJI Innovations’ Phantom 2 Vision Quadcopter is the best quadcopter available, but it comes with a hefty price tag. It has an onboard 14MP camera with 1080p HD video recording on a micro SD card and a live first-person view (FPV) via tethering to your iOS or Android phone or tablet. The camera has been shock mounted to the drone, as opposed to being hard mounted directly to it, so that there is a great deal less shaking while flying.

The quad takes both stills and video. On a single charge, the Phantom 2 lasts for up to 25 minutes due to its included 5,200-mAh LiPo battery. The battery is easily replaced, so that you’re able to have multiple batteries charged and ready to go so that you can easily switch them out when the other ones die. The Phantom 2 has what’s called Intelligent Orientation Control so that it is easier to fly, as well as an advanced autonomous functionality unleashed through the free software and the device’s onboard GPS.

The Phantom comes with tons of support as well, as official DJI web site has numerous tutorials and guides. 57 percent of reviewers on Amazon have the device rated at 5 stars, while another 11 percent come in at 4 stars. There’s also an updated version, the DJI Phantom 2 Vision+ V3.0, but it’s $1,264, and the earlier edition we have here will do just fine.

PRICE: $799.99

PROS

Top of the Line 14 MegaPixel 1080P Camera

Battery has 25 minutes Flying time

Smartphone and Social media Integration

2625 Line of Sight Range

Return to Home FailSafe

Flexibility for Beginners and Experts

CONS

Price

Cheesy LED lights

2. Syma X5C Quadcopter

Want a cheap quadcopter that works well before you jump into something like the DJI Phantoms? Check out the Syma X5C, which is less than $70, and it’s a fun way to get yourself into quadcopters. It basically has two styles of quadcopters in one unit, as it is great for stability with the guards and extra weight on it but also turns into an agile, lightweight bee that can do flips with ease.

The Syma X5C has a built-in 6 axis gyroscope for precise controls, allowing you to maneuver both indoors and outdoors without hiccups. It also has an HD camera onboard that has 1280 x 720 resolution. Although the Syma X5C advertises that it has a range of up to 50 meters, many users have reported that they were able to control theirs over a hundred meters away.

There’s also a simple DIY antenna mod that adds up to 80+ meters. At its $62 price point, it is clearly meant to be a toy, but it is also a great learning tool for those looking to get into the hobby. Of course, I recommend buying at least one more battery to always keep charged, since the fly time is only about 8 minutes.

Includes:

1 x Syma X5C RC Quad Copter

1 x 2.4G Remote Controller (does not include 1.5v AA batteries)

1 x USB charging cable

4 x Rotating blade

4 x Portection frames

2 x Landing skids

1 x Screwdriver

1 x 3.7V 500mAh LiPO battery

1 x User Manual

Price: $61.71

Pros:

Inexpensive

Easy to Fly

Great for Beginners

USB charging

Cons:

Ugly, old-school looking remote

Long charge time, short fly time

3. Blade Nano QX BNF

Blade’s Nano QX BNF is the yellow jacket of quadcopters — it’s small, but it has a zip to it! It’s possibly the most fun you’ll have using an RC quadcopter. It measures at just 7.2 x 6.3 x 2.5 inches and weighs in at just 8 ounces. It’s high quality, featuring exclusive SAFE technology with stability and agility modes for ultimate control.

Despite its size and price point, it’s important to note that this isn’t a quadcopter for beginners. It’s fast, and the controls are sensitive, so there’s a steep learning curve when it comes to this little bad boy. The Nano QX BNF comes with a 3.7V 150mAh 25C Li-Po battery that comes with a USB battery charger. Unfortunately, the radio isn’t included, so you’ll need to pick-up a DSM2/DSMX transmitter along with it, unless you already have one lying around. It comes with two different colors with just one purchase (there’s an extra set of green/black props and a canopy). It has a short flight time of 6 minutes, but the extra batteries are less than $10/each, so you can have others charged and ready to go.

Price: $69.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Pre-Assembled

Fast

Small

SAFE technology for stability

Cons:

Transmitter not included

No camera

No Lights

4. Holy Stone UFO

If you’re looking for something not much more expensive than the Blade Nano QX BNF but bigger, check out Holy Stone’s UFO. It measures in at 15.4 x 15.4 x 3.5 inches, and weighs 1.3 pounds. The Holy Stone UFO is made out of high shock resistance material and has a high quality 6 axis gyro for increased stability.

It has an average flying time of 8 minutes indoor, and 12 minutes outdoor with the standard (included) 7.4V 500mAh battery. The battery takes 100 minutes to charge fully. The Holy Stone UFO is able to do full flips, and its ability to keep stable is second to none.

The camera isn’t the best quality, but the fact that it is included is a plus (since the Nano QX does not include one). It also has a removable protective cover to shed some weight to add some agility to the quadcopter for easier control.

Includes:

1 x quadcopter

1 x 2.4G Remote Controller (does not include 1.5v AA batteries)

1 x charger

4 x Rotating blade

1 x Screwdriver

1 x 2GB memory card

1 x camera

Price: $89.99

Pros:

Camera included

Great range

Pre-assembled

Lights

Cons:

Controller batteries not included

Short flight time

5. Parrot AR Drone 2.0 Quadricopter

The Parrot AR Drone 2.0 is about $100 less than the DJI Phantom 2, but it is still pretty competitive as far as features are concerned. It’s pretty sizable, measuring in at 23 x .5 x 23 inches and weighing 4 pounds. Users are able to stream the 720p video feed from the camera to their smartphone or tablet while flying it. It has a front and rear camera, and while the recordings can be a bit shaky, it gets the job done.

The 1,000mAh LiPo battery will only get you around 10 minutes of flight time, which feels a little low for its price tag. There is, however, some high-tech electronics that assist the drone with automatic stabilization. It has an onboard 32 bit ARM Cortex A8 processor and 16bit DDR2 Ram with Wi-Fi b/g/n.

The biggest selling point, for me at least, is that it is controlled with my Android device (it also works with iOS). The control layout is easy to use, and virtually any dummy could pick it up and figure out how to get their Parrot flying. The app also has some games that work with the Drone, and also allows you to view and share your video recordings with the rest of the world.

There’s also an emergency shutdown button that allows you to immediately shut off the drone to avoid damage. And, the device is built to last — it can take a beating.

Price: $708.75

Pros:

Use your iOS or Android Device to Fly (No transmitter required)

Stream video to your device

Panic button

Strong build

Cons: