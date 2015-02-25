Crisp, powerful sound is an important aspect to any pair of headphones, but nothing is as annoying as headphone wires getting in your way while you’re trying to clean your house or workout. Wireless headphones are perfect for anyone that wants great sound and wants mobility also. There are many types of wireless headphones, including on-ear headphones and wireless earbuds from the top names in the consumer audio business, such as Bose, Sennheiser, Sony and Beats by Dre.

But if you’re looking for the best wireless headphones available for sale, we’ve got you covered. So without further ado, here are the top 5 best wireless headphones for sale.

1. Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats2

We all know that Beats by Dr. Dre are the most recognizable brand in consumer audio — hell, every UFC fighter, NBA superstar and musician has been spotted wearing a pair of Beats headphones. Now, Beats has the Powerbeats2 in-ear headphones that are IPX4 sweat and water resistant, and most importantly for this article, wireless. Dual-driver acoustics push music through each ear bud providing customized for athletes. The Powerbeats2 are extremely lightweight, small, and have a wrap-around earhook to help get rid of the feeling that they might fall out of your ear. The rechargeable battery lasts for 6 hours of playback and there’s a 15 minute quick charge that provides an extra hour. Powerbeats 2 have a built in microphone in case you’re interrupted by a call during your workout. They also come with a hard shell carrying case, and come in five different colors: black, pink, cobalt blue, white, and red. They have a wireless range of roughly 30 feet.

Price: $199.00

Pros:

Five color variants

Good sound

Lightweight

Sweat and water resistant

Cons:

Not the most attractive

No wing tips

2. Plantronics Back Beat Go 2

If you want basically Beats by Dre headphones without the Beats by Dre name so that you can save quite a bit of cash, check out Plantronics’ Back Beat Go 2 Bluetooth earbuds. These little guys are one of the best pairs of headphones I’ve found when it comes to wireless earbuds, and are the ones I use the most. Not only are the sweat-proof and durable, but they have a comfortable fit and good sound. They only last for roughly 5 hours on their own charge, but they come with a charge case that’s portable and enables up to 14.5 hours of listening time. In fact, just 20 minutes of charge adds another full hour of listening time to the Back Beat Go 2s. They’re very simple to set up with any Bluetooth connection, and come with P2i nano-coating technology that prevents sweat and moisture damage. Back Beat Go 2 headphones also have an 8-device memory bank for easy switching, making the use of multiple devices incredibly easy. All of this for a fraction of the price than a set of Beats earbuds.

Price: $65.80 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Inexpensive

Nano-coating

Good sound isolation

Quick charge case

Cons:

Only come in black and white (which actually looks more silver than white)

Charging case is a little bigger than it should be

3. JayBird BlueBuds X

JayBird BlueBuds X have a playtime of a solid 8 hours on a single charge. They’re simple to set up and have a solid connection with a Lifetime Warranty against sweat. But where BlueBuds stand out is really in the cord, which has what the company calls “X-Fit,” which allows users to lift the cord off of their neck so that there isn’t that annoyance back there that other wireless earbuds have. They also have a microphone, and stay in your ear rather nicely, thanks to the ability to wrap above the ear. Their range is between 15-20 feet before losing signal.

Price: $129.88 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

8 hours on a single charge

Lifetime Warranty against sweat

Unique cord that adjusts on your neck

Cons:

Range is sligthly shorter

Only three colors

4. Sennheiser MM 500-X Travel

Sennheiser is a very well-known audio company when it comes to studio quality headphones, but they also manufacture great consumer audio products as well. The Sennheiser MM 500-X wireless bluetooth travel headphones are a great example of the company’s high quality headphones. These over the ear headphones have very good sound quality, and are collapsible for easy travel. The full-sized ear cups provide great noise isolation, allowing you to focus on the music you’re listening to instead of the unwanted distractions around you. These clearly aren’t intended for the athlete, though, but they’re the best bang for your buck for travelers and those listening to music while not moving around or Netflix marathons on your tablet. A single charge lasts for nearly 10 hours of playback. And, these headphones can also be wired for amplified sound.

Price: $279.01 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Excellent Bluetooth sound quality

Wired connection also available

Great noise isolation

Comfortable

Cons:

Not active noise canceling

Only come in black

5. Bose SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth headphones

If you doubt the sound quality of anything Bose, you know nothing about anything ever. Well, that’s a bit of an overstatement, but my point is that Bose is well-known for high quality sound output in their speakers and their headphones. Their Soundlink On-ear bluetooth headphones provide crisp and powerful sound and sports a whopping 15 hours of playtime on one single charge. They’re very light, weighing in at just .3 lbs, and the white design looks especially great. The earcups rotate for an adjustable fit, and the headband is soft and rests gently on your head. The earcups are soft, and fold up so that you can store them in its compact carrying case. A quick 15-minute charge gives an extra 2 hours of playback, which is the quickest charge out of any wireless headset in its class. The SoundLink bluetooth headphones also adjust their volume as the noise around you changes. These are the best wireless headphones available for the non-athlete.

Price: $249.95

Pros:

Bose sound quality

15 hours on one charge

15 minutes gets you two more hours

Very light, comfortable

Cons