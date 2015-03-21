Best Burr Grinder 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Choosing the best burr grinder means considering factors that include your budget, desired features and the type of grinder. Maybe you’re just starting out in the world of coffee grinders and are looking for the right option at the moment, or you’re ready to ditch your entry-level grinder for a better one.

A burr grinder is outfitted with plates, which are either flat or conical. One plate moves to grind up the beans while the other remains stationary. The result is enhanced flavor and an even grind, whether you prefer a coarse or fine grind. If your budget allows, opt for a low-speed grinder. The advantage of a lower speed grinder is consistent results and reduced static cling. Additionally, low speed grinders tend to be less prone to clogs. High speed grinding often generates a fair amount of heat and can contribute to static cling.

Just as the type of grinder matters, so do the blade materials. Most burrs are either ceramic or steel. The advantage of ceramic blades is that they take longer to heat up and cool down, which often translates to a longer lifespan. However, steel blades are a bit more durable. They’re also typically the more affordable option.

If you drink everything from French press to espresso, it’s a good idea to consider a grinder with a variety of settings to accommodate your needs. Other factors to think about are the hopper size and dosing options. You’ll typically find larger hoppers and dosing options on pricier, commercial-grade burr grinders.

1. Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill

If you’re on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice good looks or performance, this Cuisinart is worth a close look. You get a lot for the price, including an 18-position grind selector that produces everything from ultra fine to coarse grinds and consistent uniform grounds. A convenient slide dial lets you decide whether you want 4 to 18 cups. This heavy-duty grinder holds up well over time despite daily use.

Price: $39.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Heavy duty construction

18-position grind selector

Cons:

Grinds aren’t as fine as pricier models

Plastic container builds up static

A bit difficult to clean

2. Bodum Bistro Burr Grinder

This Bodum coffee grinder is a popular choice among coffee enthusiasts. Aside from the fact that it comes in fun colors such as bright red and green, the grinder does an exceptional job of grinding coffee beans to suit a variety of tastes. It’s also adjustable, meaning that you can easily find the best grind for your favorite brewing method. This grinder is packed with features such as timed grinding and a quick grind button so that you have full control over the amount of time you need to grind. If you’re tired of static buildup you’ll love the borosilicate glass catcher, which keeps static to a minimum.

Price: $78.70 (45 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in fun colors

Fully adjustable

Minimal static buildup

Cons:

Glass jar is a tad thin

Relatively small grind capacity

Rubberized exterior gets dirty quickly

3. Baratza Virtuoso Coffee Grinder

This professional-quality grinder is well worth the hefty price tag. That’s because it has 40mm conical burrs to deliver consistent fine grind. The grinder is capable of churning out many different types of coffee, including French press and specialty roasts. Part of what makes the unit so efficient is its DC motor, which keeps beans cool throughout the entire grinding process. A 60-second timer makes it easy to find an ideal grind time.

Price: $229.00

Pros:

Professional quality

40mm conical burrs

Efficient DC motor

Cons:

Hefty price tag

Grinder knob sometimes falls off

Can get loud

4. Breville The Smart Grinder Pro

Coffee bean grinders don’t have to be dull, as this grinder confirms. Highlights include a generous 16-ounce coffee bean capacity and the ability to easily remove, transfer, and lock the bean hopper. There’s also no denying that the bright splash of color instantly makes any kitchen or coffee table more cheerful. You can choose whether to grind into the grinds container, porta filter, or a filter basket or paper filter. Durable stainless steel conical burrs keep heat buildup to a minimum while keeping the coffee bean oils intact. There are 60 grind settings to choose from, ranging from espresso to French press.

Price: $199.95

Pros:

Available in red, stainless steel, and black

60 grind settings

Stainless steel conical burrs

Cons:

A bit loud

Doser could be more accurate

Some complain of a post-grind plastic smell

5. Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder

You won’t have to worry about this burr grinder jumping off the counter or moving around unexpectedly as it has a heavy duty die-cast housing. The list of features includes a convenient built-in timer with settings between 5 and 60 seconds and a 100-watt conical burr grinder that yields precise results. There are over 16 grind settings to choose from, while the timer gives you full control over the final product. The bean container holds just over 8 ounces.

Price: $121.51

Pros:

16 grind settings

Built-in timer

100-watt conical burr grinder

Cons:

Needs to be periodically disassembled for cleaning

Prone to occasional jams

A bit noisy

6. KRUPS Professional Electric Coffee Burr Grinder

This KRUPS coffee grinder is an affordable alternative to pricier options. You get a number of features for the price, including a choice between nine grind levels and a quantity selector ranging from two to 12 cups. An auto stop safety mechanism keeps the unit from running if there aren’t any beans in the container. While it grinds quickly and efficiently, the burr mill system won’t overheat, even when it’s working hard.

Price: $39.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Nine grind levels

Quantity selector

Auto-stop feature

Cons:

Settings seem a bit inconsistent

Confusing grinder dial

Loud

7. OXO On Barista Brain Conical Burr Coffee Grinder



Whether you’re tired of trying to measure out the right amount of grounds yourself or you simply want the grinder to take the guesswork out of the process, this coffee grinder is a safe bet. A built-in scale measures out the precise amount of grounds for your next cup. You can also use the grinder’s gram setting to customize each cup. The grinder runs efficiently without overheating the beans, resulting in uniform grounds and flavor retention. Static cling is also minimized through this process. Another highlight is the user-friendly LED interface.

Price: $199.95

Pros:

Built-in scale for precise measurements

Minimal static cling

User-friendly LED interface

Cons:

A bit tall

Some wish the coarse settings produced a coarser grind

Loud

8. Gaggia MDF Burr Grinder

Whether you prefer basic or specialty coffee, the Gaggia MDF Burr Grinder offers 34 grind settings so that you can find the right one for your favorite beverage. A 120 watt motor reduces static build-up and keeps the grinding process as quiet as possible. A doser dispenses the ground coffee right into the filter holder just by pulling a lever. Other features include impact-resistant housing and a 10 ounce bean hopper.

Price: $199.00 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

34 grind settings

120 watt motor

Includes a doser

Cons:

Some find it measures in uneven doses

Can move around a bit on the countertop during use

Basic instruction manual

9. Chefman Electric Burr Grinder

If you’re concerned about keeping your budget in check, consider this Chefman grinder. Highlights include a hopper that can hold up to eight ounces of coffee beans, along with a choice between 17 grinding options. Both the burr and container are dishwasher safe. A cleaning brush is also included. As it grinds the beans, the system won’t get too hot, which helps preserve flavor and aroma.

Price: $36.95

Pros:

17 grind settings

Hopper can hold up to eight ounces of beans

Designed to preserve aroma and flavor

Cons:

Some note it can sometimes grind unevenly

A bit loud

Doesn’t have variable speeds

10. KitchenAid Burr Grinder

Get the fine-tuned precision and delicious end results you desire with this burr coffee grinder. Highlights range from a total of 15 grind settings, ensuring optimal grind consistency and lower grinding temperatures, to stainless steel cutting burrs for added performance and durability. The coffee grinder features a sleek and modern design that not only helps it stand out in any kitchen but that also allows it to fit nicely on a countertop or in a cabinet. The glass bean hopper and grind jar keep static cling at bay.

Price: $189.99 (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

15 grind settings

Stainless steel burrs

Glass hopper and jar

Cons:

Small beans can get caught in burr grinder

Can’t preset desired amount

Some find the glass a bit thin

