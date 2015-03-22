Top 10 Best Laptop Cooler Pads 2018: Your Easy Cooling Guide

As any laptop user knows, notebooks and ultrabooks run hot when you actually use them on your lap.

Batteries, graphics cards, and older CPUs can easily exceed 100 degrees if you mistakenly block their their air vents. This can easily be done by your sofa, bed, or lap.

The best way to avoid overheating is a laptop cooling pad.

Cooing pads provide a rigid surface to rest your laptop on and high-powered fans to increase airflow and heat dissipation inside its case.

Laptop coolers are doubly useful for performing CPU-intensive processes like gaming or video rendering, which already heat up your laptop enough to slow down your machine.

You can even supplement a laptop cooler with a can of compressed air to periodically remove dust from your PC’s current fan ports.

But if you find a laptop cooler with fan positioning that properly matches your laptop’s vents, you won’t really need much more.

We’ve rounded up the top ten best laptop coolers around. Read on below and you can finally beat the heat.

1. Best Overall Laptop Cooling Pad: Thermaltake Massive TM

The Thermaltake Massive TM takes home the cake in terms of extra features, which is great for those who want maximum control over their cooling pads.

It has an elegant brushed aluminum finish with a hexagonal grill large enough support and cool notebooks up to 17 inches.

The fan itself is made of durable plastic and has feet that can be angled for three different levels of comfort.

Its dual 120mm fans can be manually adjusted for the most effective cooling. Alternatively, this laptop cooler has temperature sensors that can automatically adjust fan strengths to target hot areas.

There is a display that shows the temperatures of the various sensor points. Think of it as the smart way to cool.

In addition to a button to switch from auto to manual, you also have a button to change the fan speed, a turbo button to max out cooling power, a lock button that keeps controls from being accidentally bumped, and of course, a power button.

There is also an easy multi-function display panel that shows information from the temperature sensors.

Backed up with two onboard USB 2.0 ports, the Massive TM Cooler is loaded with more features than you could ask from a cooling pad. But in the end, does that distract from its core functionality, or enhance it?

The answer to that depends on the user.

Price: $37.71

Pros:

Multiple temp sensors

Turbo button offers max cooling

Two pass-through USB 2.0 ports

Cons:

Bulky form factor

USB ports are hard to reach

Auto cool function can be spotty

2. Best Slim Laptop Cooling Pad: Cooler Master NotePal X-Slim

The Cooler Master NotePal X-Slim is the ideal laptop cooler for those seeking to keep a low profile when cooling laptops up to 17 inches.

It has a truly slim 46mm profile, even when you pull out the cooling pad’s two-stage rubber feet to elevate the laptop and improve its air intake.

While elevating the laptop alone can improve your core temperatures and performance, the NotePal X-Slim also has a large 160mm fan.

It is powerful, nearly silent, and spins at up to 1500 RPM for ultra efficient cooling.

The metal mesh design enhances airflow around the fan too. Even though it doesn’t have as many fans as its pricier counterparts, it can still move just as much air.

With one pass-through USB port, the X-Slim does not waste an accessory port on your laptop, but all the same, does not offer a USB hub either. This is a bit disappointing.

But considering this cooler’s price against the others on this list,the Notepad X-Slim is clearly meant to be a simple and easy cooling option.

At the same time, the simplicity of this cooler is a huge bonus for users who aren’t looking to fiddle with settings to optimize core temps.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Slim and lightweight

Powerful and silent cooling

Low price

Cons:

Only one USB port

Surface does not grip laptop well

Single fan limits airflow patterns

3. Best Laptop Cooling Pad for Large Laptops: Havit HV-F2056 Laptop Cooler

The Havit HV-F2056 is a best-selling fan pad for notebooks up to 17 inches that is stylish and functional. It is light and barely an inch thick. It weighs about 1.6 pounds.

This cooler has two adjustable height settings, allowing for ergonomic positioning and added airflow beneath the laptop.

This model sports three large 110mm fans, which are a little loud compared to some other top models. But they still evenly distribute air across the underside of your laptop.

Each fan spins at 1,000 RPM to offer a strong combined air flow of 65 CFM. This cooling pad also features two convenient USB 2.0 ports, allowing you to connect peripherals and charge mobile devices.

The blue LEDs look stylish, but can be distracting at night. Fortunately there is an independent power switch for the LEDs, allowing you to disable them at night.

Missing from this cooler is the ability to control the fan speed, not that there is much reason to ever use your fan on half power. As long as precise temperature control isn’t a necessity, this cooler is a top choice.

Price: $21.49

Pros:

Powerful three-fan array can cool larger devices

Adjustable height settings

Two pass-through USB 2.0 ports

Cons:

Fans are somewhat loud

No way to disable LEDs

4. Best Laptop Cooling Pad Accessory: Opolar LC05 Laptop Cooler





Though not technically a cooling pad, the Opolar LC05 Vacuum Fan is an awesome tool that can supplement or replace a cooling pad for your laptop.

Rather than increase airflow into your laptop, the LC05 uses a high quality motor to actually suck hot air through your side or rear air vents.

This cooler requires you to attach an adhesive mount to your laptop, but because of this, the LC05 has a smaller footprint than other coolers. It is also more portable.

Another plus is that it can be used in addition to a normal cooling pad to max out your heat reduction.

Installation can be a little tricky if you go in blind, but if you make sure your laptop’s vents are compatible and watch the above video on how to set it up, you’ll have no trouble at all.

The install kit includes several silicone shrouds, a 3M adhesive mount, a dust filter, and the junction plate. This cooler also comes with a set of adhesive legs to help the laptop sit levl with the bracket attached.

Once connected, plugged in, and powered on, LC05 will go into automatic mode, which cycles through the unit’s 13 adjustable speeds to get you back to optimal temps.

You can also set the controls to manual if you want to just run it maxed at all times.

The fan gets louder with each setting, but even on its highest setting it is still fairly innocuous, maxing out under 60 Db. For the amount of air it moves, the Opolar LC05 can frequently serve as single source of temperature control.

But if you find yourself with a laptop that just won’t cool down, pair this puppy up with a cooling pad for maximum coverage.

Price: $25.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Compact and fairly silent

Power and responsive airflow settings

Built-in temp sensor

Cons:

Requires an adhesive mount

Only connects to side-facing vents

5. Best Cheap Laptop Cooling Pad: Tree New Bee Cooling Pad

The Tree New Bee Cooling Pad offers style, portability, and effective cooling at a price that definitely earns it a mention.

The cool angular design is complemented by the cooler’s metal grille and four visible fans with blue LEDs.

The power for the top two and bottom two fans are controllable using a control wheel. This will also control the brightness of the LEDs, which unfortunately, cannot be dimmed independent of the fan controls.

This fan more than makes up for that small issue with useful features like an extra USB port, adjustable height settings, and anti-skid arms.

So this bright and angular fan is pretty cool, but when it comes down to brass tacks, the Tree New Bee cooler is best known for effectively cooling laptops.

Even on their max settings, the fans are not particularly loud, so you can get a very thorough cooling with minimal noise pollution.

Each of the four 120mm fans goes up to 1,200 RPM, which should meet any laptop’s need for air flow. And if it doesn’t work, you can put this bad boy in a case and tell all your friends its a slim-profile RC drone.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

Slim and stylish design

Two pass-through USB 2.0 ports

Low price

Cons:

LEDs cannot be dimmed independent of fan controls

Limited adjustable heights

6. Best Portable Laptop Cooling Pad: Cooler Master NotePal U3 Plus

Another awesome cooling option from Cooler Master is the NotePal U3 Plus, which stands apart with its movable fans that do more cooling with less resources used. This sleek and sturdy pad consists of a sand-blasted aluminum grille, plus a lifted end with helpful cable management pegs.

This pad’s three 80mm fans are fully movable, allowing you to target hot spots on your laptop.

This allows the three small fans to cover as much space as three full-size fans, without the added noise and weight. Each fan spins up to 1,800 RPM, and is capable of producing 31 CFM of air flow. Total noise from both fans sits under 40 Db.

In line with the efficiency-based design, the NotePal U3 Plus also offers handy features like its single pass-through USB cable, which keeps this peripheral from taking up a USB port.

This laptop stand is rated to fit laptops up to 19 inches in screen size, but if you want a smaller version, then you can simply go for the NotePal U2 Plus instead.

It even comes with a strap that allows the contoured pad to double as a laptop case when you are on the go. With flexibility like that, the NotePal U3 Plus is a cooler that is almost always useful.

Price: $30.00 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Portable form factor acts as a laptop sleeve

Movable fans allow targeted cooling

Lightweight and silent

Cons:

High price tag

Only one USB port

Non-adjustable height

7. Best Ergonomic Laptop Cooling Pad: Kootek Chill Mat 5 Cooler

The Kootek Chill Mat 5 is a powerful laptop stand that focuses on two things first: cooling and comfort. This fan offers some of the widest adjustable angles, which is great news if you want to type comfortably on your lap.

Raising your keyboard to an angle helps reduce strain on your neck and rounding in your shoulders, both of which are common side effects of prolonged laptop use.

The surface is large enough to hold a 17 inch laptop, and has clips to keep the computer in place when it is propped at a high angle.

The fans are powerful as well. The Kootek Cooler has five fans, one main and four smaller areas to improve air dispersion.

The fans can be powered in different combinations, but you might as well just run all of them because it is fairly silent.

According to gaming accessories marketers, the color blue cools down your PC. Accordingly, this cooler has a bunch blue LEDs. Unfortunately, they flicker when they are under a heavy load, which just makes the cooler feel cheap.

The whole setup is USB powered, and offers two additional USB 2.0 ports, both of which offer pass-through charging.

This cooling pad’s form factor may not make it the best for carrying around, but can make it a perfect inclusion for a stationary laptop setup.

Price: $23.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Wide adjustable height range

Silent five fan array

Two pass-through USB 2.0 ports

Cons:

Weak LEDs flicker occasionally

Bulky form factor

Limited controls

8. Best Laptop Desk Pad: LapGear XL Laptop LapDesk

The generously-sized XL LapGear LapDesk is a different kind of temperature control solution, as it does not have dedicated fans to control airflow.

Instead, the LapDesk helps maximize the effect of your built-in case fans by giving you a level, flat surface to rest your laptop on.

This alleviates heat buildup from covered vents, though if you suffer abnormal heat retention on your device because of heavy use, you may still need a laptop fan in addition to a LapDesk.

The LapDesk has integrated mouse pads for both left and right-handed users. It also has an ergonomic wrist rest for comfortable typing.

This stand also has two nifty side storage pouches, which sit between the cushions of the padded underside.

At 22 inches wide, this LapDesk will be able to hold your 17-inch laptop, mouse, phone, and more with room to spare. But despite having a carry handle, this is probably too big of a device to take out of the house.

That said, a LapDesk is a great investment for anyone who does most of their web surfing from a couch or bed.

Price: $29.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Integrated mousepad and ergonomic wrist rest

Large, flat surface helps increase airflow when using on your lap

Lap pillows have side-storage pouches

Cons:

Does not sit evenly on flat surfaces

Bulky form factor

No built-in fan

9. Best Laptop Cooling Pad for Gamers: Superbpag USB Powered Cooling Pad

While the benefits of having more small fans over one large one aren’t entirely clear-cut, the Superbpag USB Powered Cooling Pad goes all out on fan count with its whopping five individual fans.

Without discrediting simpler one fan models, the additional fans should be a benefit for those looking to maximize heat dissipation and airflow.

The fans are fairly noiseless, though with an individual motor powering each, can be expected to be just a bit louder than other models.

In exchange for this, you have several different fan configurations that allow you to allocate power to specific trouble areas for your device such as its battery or CPU.

Most of this laptop’s features such as the temperature display, manual control buttons, and onboard USB 2.0 ports are appreciated.

Like Havit’s laptop cooler, the Superbpag cooler’s adjustable gradient allows you to choose a nice range of angles at which you can rest your keyboard.

One feature that is a little more polarizing are the prominent blue fan LEDs. But many enjoy the high-tech vibe given off by the LEDs, which means that the positives for this sturdy little fan strongly outweigh the negatives.

Price: $11.99

Pros:

Wide adjustable height range

Built-in temp sensor

Two pass-through USB 2.0 ports

Cons:

No way to disable LEDs

Somewhat louder fans

10. Best Cushioned Laptop Cooling Pad: Cooler Master NotePal LapAir

The Cooler Master NotePal LapAir is a laptop fan that actually encourages lap use with a comfortable sponge-cushioned bottom that rests lightly on your lap.

This laptop cooling pad handles laptops up to 17 inches, and uses a single noiseless fan to provide extra airflow.

This cooling pad has a wedged design that improves ergonomics and allows for a higher volume of airflow. It makes the overall unit a little bulkier than other cooling pads, but the main you’ll want this cooler over another is for its benefits to a stationary user.

This cooling pad is powered by a pass-through USB port, which conveniently tucks away when not in use. It has a removable grille for easy cleaning, which helps ensure that you get countless hours of use out of this nifty device.

Price: $23.50 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comfortable cushioned base

Powerful air flow

Fits larger laptops easily

Cons:

Plastic material could be nicer

Bulky form factor

