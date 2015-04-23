Top 10 Best Compression Socks for Runners 2018

Tired of soreness and aching in your lower legs and feet? It might be time to invest in a pair of compression socks, especially if you’re an avid runner. Most compression socks cover the foot and leg up to the knee, providing support and assistance where you need it the most. Some compression socks even help to reduce running-related injuries such as shin splints and plantar fasciitis. This list features the best overall compression socks for runners. While some compression sock brand names are quite popular, such as 2XU and CW-X, others perform just as well (and for a lower price). If poor circulation or consistently fatigued muscles are an issue, you might opt for a tighter sock with more compression. However, if you’re simply interested in giving compression socks a try, there are many well-rounded choices on the market.
1. Vitalsox Graduated Compression Performance Socks
These Vitalsox are some of the most popular compression socks for runners. A large part of their success comes from a unique fiber called Drystat. This exclusive material effectively controls moisture while reducing potential growth of bacteria and fungi. They’re also lightly padded without the extra bulk, so you can easily slip these socks into any running shoe. The compression begins around the midfoot, providing arch support while keeping common running injuries, such as shin splints and plantar fasciitis, at bay.
Price: $15.00 – $49.68
Pros:
- Lightly padded
- Moisture control
- Arch support
Cons:
- A bit pricey
- Runs tall
- Can be tough to get on
2. 2XU Women’s Compression Performance Run Socks
If you’re looking for a compression sock that stands out from the crowd, these 2XU women’s performance compression socks are a great choice. There’s a fun selection of color combinations to choose from, including hot pink/grey, candy pink/nectarine, fern green/lime green, and vibrant blue/canary yellow. Increased airflow and moisture management are just some of this sock’s perks. A consistent but powerful pressure reduces muscle fatigue and damage.
Price: $15.74 – $57.10
Pros:
- Reduces muscle fatigue
- Moisture management
- Available in many colors
Cons:
- Very tight
- Material a bit itchy for some
- Top band can dig into skin
3. Injinji 2.0 Compression Over The Calf Toesocks
Proper toe alignment and reduced blisters are some of the benefits these Injinji socks have to offer. Additionally, the five-toe anatomical construction can give your toes a more natural grip. Compression elements may help reduce muscle soreness in the lower legs and feet. These socks also promote circulation to assist with healing and boosts circulation. If you do a lot of downhill running or are simply tired of the sore, achy heels and feet that can come with running downhill, you’ll appreciate the padded heel. In addition to providing more support, this heel also keeps your feet comfortable as you pound away downhill. These socks are designed to assist with training and can also be used for post-workout healing.
Price: $39.95 – $84.87
Pros:
- Five-toe anatomical design
- Promotes proper toe alignment
- Padded heel for downhill comfort
Cons:
- Runs small
- A bit long on shorter legs
- Takes awhile to put on/remove
4. CW-X Conditioning Wear Compression Support Running Sock
Runners suffering from poor circulation and/or tight muscles will find relief with these compression socks. A variable compression four-way stretch fabric promotes circulation and healing, especially after a run. If you’re tired of seeing lines and indentations on your skin, or experiencing painful blisters or hot spots where the seams typically rub, you’ll appreciate this sock’s seamless construction. A unique support web gives the calf and arch better stability as you run and helps stabilize the ankle joint to reduce fatigue during and after your workout.
Price: $6.23 – $78.41
Pros:
- Calf and arch stability
- Four-way stretch
- Faster recovery
Cons:
- Loosens up over time
- Tight upper band
- Some users wish there was more compression
5. CEP Men’s Progressive+ 2.0 Run Socks
These men’s running socks have just enough compression to give you relief from aches and pains — not to mention better circulation — without restricting your movement. A new dynamic footbed provides the right mix of comfort and support, while the sock’s arch support reduces fatigue and may help relieve pain and discomfort caused by plantar fasciitis. The sock stabilizes and protects tendons and ligaments, making them an ideal choice for runs of any length. The CEP Men’s Progressive+ 2.0 Night Run Socks is also available. You may also opt for the CEP Men’s Dynamic+ Short Socks.
Price: $26.20 – $98.50
Pros:
- Won’t restrict movement
- Has arch support
- Comes in many colors
Cons:
- Inconsistent sizing
- Heel material bunches up
- A bit long
6. Bitly-Plantar Fasciitis Socks
If you suffer from plantar fasciitis, these compression socks could help relieve your foot pain. These socks stand out for their superior support and high-end hygienic fabric. Moisture-wicking breathable fabric promotes temperature regulation and ensures that the socks won’t trap odors. The socks are available in a wide range of sizes and colors.
Price: $16.99
Pros:
- Superior support
- Premium material
- Moisture-wicking fabric
Cons:
- Could have more cushioning
- Finding the right size can be tricky
- A few owners complain of premature fraying
7. Zensah Tech+ Compression Socks
If some of your main goals are to get rid of shin splints and keep injuries at bay, these socks may help. True graduated compression promotes blood circulation and boosts oxygen flow. The result is increased performance and comfort during and after a workout. Unique ribbing provides targeted support for the ankle and arch, which in turn helps stabilize the feet and lower legs. Seamless technology keeps these Zensah socks comfortable against the skin and reduces blisters, rubbing, and irritation commonly caused by seams. Runners will appreciate the no-slip cuff, which keeps the socks in place even when you’re pounding the pavement.
Price: $24.09 – $79.87
Pros:
- True graduated compression
- Targeted ankle and arch support
- Anti-slip cuff
Cons:
- Those with smaller feet may find the foot portion a bit large
- Some find them too hot in warmer temperatures
- Can be tough to put on
8. CEP Women’s Progressive+ 2.0 Night Run Socks
As the name suggests, these socks are designed for night runs or for running in low light conditions. A high visibility neon and strategically placed reflective silver accents for safety will help make you more visible to others on the road in the dark. Air channels help wick moisture from the skin and work to keep your feet and lower legs comfortable during a workout. An extra-flat toe seam ensures that your toes will remain free from blisters and irritation. Graduated compression throughout the lower leg may help boost recovery time while reducing fatigue and maximizing power. There’s also targeted compression in the ankle and mid-foot. If you prefer a shorter sock, consider the CEP Women’s Dynamic+ No-Show Compression Socks.
Price: $27.00 – $92.53
Pros:
- High visibility neon with reflective accents
- Air channels wick moisture
- Extra-flat toe seam
Cons:
- Runs tall
- Some find the material too stiff
- Can be difficult to put on
9. MoJo Recovery & Performance Sports Compression Socks
These performance-oriented compression socks feature a thick material and graduated compression. The result is enhanced circulation to the leg muscles to reduce lactic acid build up and promote recovery. These socks are tightest at the ankle, and the intensity gradually decreases up the leg for a pumping effect. Both feet are labeled so that you get the optimal amount of compression and the best fit for each foot. You can use these socks during a workout or put them on when you’re done to boost your recovery.
Price: $17.95
Pros:
- Ideal for athletes
- Graduated compression
- Enhanced circulation
Cons:
- Some owners caution that these socks run short
- May be difficult to put on
- Material is prone to snags
10. CEP Women’s Progressive+ 2.0 Compression Run Socks
You’ll find these CEP women’s compression running socks in three distinct colors. An optimally tuned compression profile promotes recovery and performance. The socks feature medical grade compression, ensuring maximum recovery and performance. Aside from the ankle and arch support, the socks also have strategically placed foot padding for blister-free runs.
Price: $28.71 – $377.83
Pros:
- Promotes performance and recovery
- Medical grade compression
- Foot padding helps reduce blisters
Cons:
- Can be tough to put on
- Expensive
- Confusing sizing system