Best Deep Fryer 2018: Which Is Right for You?

If you crave the crispy fried food served in restaurants but don’t want to pay the steep prices, a deep fryer can be a great investment. The best deep fryer delivers the delicious food you crave without costing a fortune. Some fryers cater specifically to meat eaters, with large frying baskets, while others are designed for general use.
When you’re shopping for a deep fryer, keep in mind that certain features, such as temperature control or automatic oil draining, can greatly increase the price. However, they can also add an element of convenience.
These deep fryers stand out in terms of value for the price, a generous amount of features, and overall dependability. If you still can’t find a suitable option, browse a broader selection of deep fryers for even more options.
1. Hamilton Beach Deep Fryer
A combination of low return rates and high customer satisfaction makes this item Amazon’s Choice for deep fryers. The Hamilton Beach Deep Fryer (35021) has a 2-liter, or 8-cup, capacity. This is enough to cook up to six cups of chicken tenders or French fries. The sides of a deep fryer can get quite hot during the cooking process, but this deep fryer is equipped with cool-touch sides so that you won’t accidentally burn your hands. A view window lets you safely monitor the cooking process. The basket is designed for mess-free draining for added convenience. Other features include an immersed heating element to rapidly heat up oil along with adjustable temperature with a ready light. The lid, oil tank, and heating element can be removed for cleaning.
Price: $49.63
Buy the Hamilton Beach Deep Fryer here.
Pros:
- 8-cup capacity
- Removable components for easier cleanup
- Cool-touch sides for safety
Cons:
- Pouring oil out of oil pan can be messy
- Short power cord
- Some mention the lid seems flimsy
Find more Hamilton Beach Deep Fryer information and reviews here.
2. Presto ProFry Deep Fryer
It’s hard to overlook this large deep fryer, especially if you fry meat frequently. This Presto fryer is ideal for frying large pieces of fish or chicken thanks to its 12 cup food capacity. With its dual basket setup, you get to decide whether you want to fry two different types of food at once or make extra-large batches of your favorite fried meal. There’s also an adjustable thermostat with a convenient signal light to let you know when the oil is hot enough for frying.
Price: $53.66
Buy the Presto ProFry Deep Fryer here.
Pros:
- Signal light
- 12 cup capacity
- Oblong-shaped baskets ideal for chicken and fish
Cons:
- Quite large and heavy
- Clean-up can be time consuming
- Temperature seems inaccurate at times
Find more Presto ProFry Deep Fryer information and reviews here.
3. DeLonghi Livenza Deep Fryer
With a 1.2-gallon oil capacity, the DeLonghi Livenza deep fryer is large enough to make fried snacks and meals for a crowd. However, it’s also an ideal deep fryer for your home given its relatively compact size. A distinctive cool zone, located underneath the heating element, keeps food from burning during cooking while minimizing odors. The zone also keeps oil clean for longer. Another hallmark feature is user-friendly draining system. All you need to do is open the door and drain the oil into a storage container. Other features include an adjustable thermostat and dishwasher-safe parts.
Price: $119.96 (20 percent off MSRP)
Buy the DeLonghi Livenza Deep Fryer here.
Pros:
- Cool zone keeps food from burning
- Adjustable thermostat
- Dishwasher-safe parts
Cons:
- Screen mesh in drainage spout can get clogged
- Some wish the filter was more effective at preventing splatters
- Handle is too close to steam vent
Find more DeLonghi Livenza Deep Fryer information and reviews here.
4. Cuisinart Deep Fryer
If you’re looking for a large capacity deep fryer, you’ll appreciate the large 4-quart capacity inside this product. There’s enough room to cook over 2 pounds of your favorite food. A removable oil container holds up to one gallon and features a pouring spout to help minimize messes. You can use this deep fryer to fry a wide range of food, including donuts, onion rings, potatoes, chicken, and vegetables. The stainless steel mesh basket comes with a cool-touch handle.
Price: $69.00 (58 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Cuisinart Deep Fryer here.
Pros:
- 4-quart capacity
- Stainless steel mesh basket
- Cool-touch handle
Cons:
- Lid doesn’t have a filter
- Requires a fair amount of oil
- Short power cord
Find more Cuisinart Deep Fryer information and reviews here.
5. T-fal Ultimate EZ Clean Deep Fryer
This deep fryer keeps odors at bay with permanent odor filter controls. There’s also a viewing window built into the lid so you don’t have to keep removing the top to peek at your meal. Many customers particularly like the immersed heating element, which provides consistent and professional results. Many users also appreciate the automatic oil filtration and drainage systems, which conveniently get rid of the leftover oil so that you don’t have to. This deep fryer has a 3.5-liter capacity.
Price: $99.99
Buy the T-fal Ultimate EZ Clean Deep Fryer here.
Pros:
- 1700 watts of power
- See-through window on lid
- Easy to carry/store
Cons:
- Front knob broke off on some models
- Basket could be larger/deeper
- Grease drain prone to clogs
Find more T-fal Ultimate EZ Clean Deep Fryer information and reviews here.
6. KRUPS Professional Deep Fryer
The KRUPS Professional Deep Fryer is large enough to make fried food for the whole family, as it can hold up to 4.5 liters of oil and 2.6 pounds of food. There are three frying baskets, including one large one and two smaller baskets. Manual settings allow you to customize the results. There are also four preset functions that automatically adjust the temperature and time. An integrated odor filter keeps odors at bag. Other features include a large viewing window and cool touch handles.
Price: $73.86 (38 percent off MSRP)
Buy the KRUPS Professional Deep Fryer here.
Pros:
- Has three frying baskets
- Manual settings and preset functions for customized results
- Integrated odor filter
Cons:
- Doesn’t alarm when food is ready
- A bit bulky
- Messy oil disposal
Find more KRUPS Professional Deep Fryer information and reviews here.
7. Presto FryDaddy Deep Fryer
This budget-friendly deep fryer features an efficient oil to food ratio that provides four large servings using an equal amount of oil. It also comes with a built-in thermostat for ideal frying each time. Cleanup is simple and stress-free with this fryer’s nonstick surface. A convenient scoop allows you to remove your favorite foods and serve them without making a mess. Other highlights include a handy scoop for draining, lifting, and serving along with a mess-free basket.
Price: $26.99 (37 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Presto FryDaddy Deep Fryer here.
Pros:
- Efficient food to oil ratio
- Built-in thermostat
- Includes serving scoop
Cons:
- Prone to occasional splatters
- Exterior and bottom get very hot
- Lacks an indicator light
Find more Presto FryDaddy Deep Fryer information and reviews here.
8. Breville Smart Fryer
The Breville Smart Fryer distances itself from competitors with features such as innovative technology that automatically adjusts the time and temperature depending on what you’re cooking, along with a user-friendly LCD menu. A twice cooked function provides crispy French fries each time. This deep fryer makes adjustments to better suit fresh or frozen foods. An 1800 watt element maintains an optimal cooking temperature. Both the frying basket and cooking bowl are dishwasher safe. This deep fryer has a 4-quart oil capacity and a 2.5-pound frying basket capacity.
Price: $109.99 (15 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Breville Smart Fryer here.
Pros:
- Automatically adjusts time and temperature
- Twice cooked function ensures crispy French fries each time
- Electronic thermostat quickly brings oil back to temperature
Cons:
- Weak magnetic power cord attachment
- Several complaints about sharp metal edges
- Some find the controls confusing
Find more Breville Smart Fryer information and reviews here.
9. Proctor Silex Professional-Style Deep Fryer
If you’re looking for a smaller budget-friendly deep fryer, consider this 1.5-liter model. While its compact size makes it ideal for single-serve portions, you can fry up enough food for four servings. This deep fryer heats up and fries food quickly so that you don’t have to wait a long time to enjoy your favorite fried foods. An indicator light lets you know when the oil has reached its optimal temperature. The temperature is also adjustable.
Price: $24.00 (20 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Proctor Silex Professional-Style Deep Fryer here.
Pros:
- Compact size
- Ideal for single-serve portions
- Indicator light
Cons:
- Doesn’t have an odor filter
- Some find it tricky to clean
- A few mention the wire basket feels flimsy
Find more Proctor Silex Professional-Style Deep Fryer information and reviews here.
10. Secura Deep Fryer
If you want to make larger batches of fried food at once, consider the Secura Deep Fryer. This deep fryer caters to families and those who regularly cook for larger groups thanks to its 4.2-liter oil tank. You can choose to fry a larger batch in the bigger basket or fry two types of food in the smaller baskets. A carbon activated filter helps minimize odors as you cook. Other features include a viewing window, durable stainless steel body, and 1700 watts of power.
Price: $59.99
Buy the Secura Deep Fryer here.
Pros:
- Larger 4.2-liter capacity
- Includes three frying baskets
- Carbon activated filter
Cons:
- Doesn’t have a drain for removing oil
- A few mention it has sharp edges
- Magnetic plug can easily become disconnected
Find more Secura Deep Fryer information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
7 Comments
7 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
I need to buy a lot of stuff products from u.so how can I buy them i’m in South Africa.
I have a Waring Pro DF280. I love French fries, it helped me do it very good