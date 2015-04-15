Best Deep Fryer 2018: Which Is Right for You?

If you crave the crispy fried food served in restaurants but don’t want to pay the steep prices, a deep fryer can be a great investment. The best deep fryer delivers the delicious food you crave without costing a fortune. Some fryers cater specifically to meat eaters, with large frying baskets, while others are designed for general use.

When you’re shopping for a deep fryer, keep in mind that certain features, such as temperature control or automatic oil draining, can greatly increase the price. However, they can also add an element of convenience.

These deep fryers stand out in terms of value for the price, a generous amount of features, and overall dependability. If you still can’t find a suitable option, browse a broader selection of deep fryers for even more options.

1. Hamilton Beach Deep Fryer

A combination of low return rates and high customer satisfaction makes this item Amazon’s Choice for deep fryers. The Hamilton Beach Deep Fryer (35021) has a 2-liter, or 8-cup, capacity. This is enough to cook up to six cups of chicken tenders or French fries. The sides of a deep fryer can get quite hot during the cooking process, but this deep fryer is equipped with cool-touch sides so that you won’t accidentally burn your hands. A view window lets you safely monitor the cooking process. The basket is designed for mess-free draining for added convenience. Other features include an immersed heating element to rapidly heat up oil along with adjustable temperature with a ready light. The lid, oil tank, and heating element can be removed for cleaning.

Price: $49.63

Pros:

8-cup capacity

Removable components for easier cleanup

Cool-touch sides for safety

Cons:

Pouring oil out of oil pan can be messy

Short power cord

Some mention the lid seems flimsy

2. Presto ProFry Deep Fryer

It’s hard to overlook this large deep fryer, especially if you fry meat frequently. This Presto fryer is ideal for frying large pieces of fish or chicken thanks to its 12 cup food capacity. With its dual basket setup, you get to decide whether you want to fry two different types of food at once or make extra-large batches of your favorite fried meal. There’s also an adjustable thermostat with a convenient signal light to let you know when the oil is hot enough for frying.

Price: $53.66

Pros:

Signal light

12 cup capacity

Oblong-shaped baskets ideal for chicken and fish

Cons:

Quite large and heavy

Clean-up can be time consuming

Temperature seems inaccurate at times

3. DeLonghi Livenza Deep Fryer

With a 1.2-gallon oil capacity, the DeLonghi Livenza deep fryer is large enough to make fried snacks and meals for a crowd. However, it’s also an ideal deep fryer for your home given its relatively compact size. A distinctive cool zone, located underneath the heating element, keeps food from burning during cooking while minimizing odors. The zone also keeps oil clean for longer. Another hallmark feature is user-friendly draining system. All you need to do is open the door and drain the oil into a storage container. Other features include an adjustable thermostat and dishwasher-safe parts.

Price: $119.96 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cool zone keeps food from burning

Adjustable thermostat

Dishwasher-safe parts

Cons:

Screen mesh in drainage spout can get clogged

Some wish the filter was more effective at preventing splatters

Handle is too close to steam vent

4. Cuisinart Deep Fryer

If you’re looking for a large capacity deep fryer, you’ll appreciate the large 4-quart capacity inside this product. There’s enough room to cook over 2 pounds of your favorite food. A removable oil container holds up to one gallon and features a pouring spout to help minimize messes. You can use this deep fryer to fry a wide range of food, including donuts, onion rings, potatoes, chicken, and vegetables. The stainless steel mesh basket comes with a cool-touch handle.

Price: $69.00 (58 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

4-quart capacity

Stainless steel mesh basket

Cool-touch handle

Cons:

Lid doesn’t have a filter

Requires a fair amount of oil

Short power cord

5. T-fal Ultimate EZ Clean Deep Fryer

This deep fryer keeps odors at bay with permanent odor filter controls. There’s also a viewing window built into the lid so you don’t have to keep removing the top to peek at your meal. Many customers particularly like the immersed heating element, which provides consistent and professional results. Many users also appreciate the automatic oil filtration and drainage systems, which conveniently get rid of the leftover oil so that you don’t have to. This deep fryer has a 3.5-liter capacity.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

1700 watts of power

See-through window on lid

Easy to carry/store

Cons:

Front knob broke off on some models

Basket could be larger/deeper

Grease drain prone to clogs

6. KRUPS Professional Deep Fryer

The KRUPS Professional Deep Fryer is large enough to make fried food for the whole family, as it can hold up to 4.5 liters of oil and 2.6 pounds of food. There are three frying baskets, including one large one and two smaller baskets. Manual settings allow you to customize the results. There are also four preset functions that automatically adjust the temperature and time. An integrated odor filter keeps odors at bag. Other features include a large viewing window and cool touch handles.

Price: $73.86 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Has three frying baskets

Manual settings and preset functions for customized results

Integrated odor filter

Cons:

Doesn’t alarm when food is ready

A bit bulky

Messy oil disposal

7. Presto FryDaddy Deep Fryer

This budget-friendly deep fryer features an efficient oil to food ratio that provides four large servings using an equal amount of oil. It also comes with a built-in thermostat for ideal frying each time. Cleanup is simple and stress-free with this fryer’s nonstick surface. A convenient scoop allows you to remove your favorite foods and serve them without making a mess. Other highlights include a handy scoop for draining, lifting, and serving along with a mess-free basket.

Price: $26.99 (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Efficient food to oil ratio

Built-in thermostat

Includes serving scoop

Cons:

Prone to occasional splatters

Exterior and bottom get very hot

Lacks an indicator light

8. Breville Smart Fryer

The Breville Smart Fryer distances itself from competitors with features such as innovative technology that automatically adjusts the time and temperature depending on what you’re cooking, along with a user-friendly LCD menu. A twice cooked function provides crispy French fries each time. This deep fryer makes adjustments to better suit fresh or frozen foods. An 1800 watt element maintains an optimal cooking temperature. Both the frying basket and cooking bowl are dishwasher safe. This deep fryer has a 4-quart oil capacity and a 2.5-pound frying basket capacity.

Price: $109.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Automatically adjusts time and temperature

Twice cooked function ensures crispy French fries each time

Electronic thermostat quickly brings oil back to temperature

Cons:

Weak magnetic power cord attachment

Several complaints about sharp metal edges

Some find the controls confusing

9. Proctor Silex Professional-Style Deep Fryer

If you’re looking for a smaller budget-friendly deep fryer, consider this 1.5-liter model. While its compact size makes it ideal for single-serve portions, you can fry up enough food for four servings. This deep fryer heats up and fries food quickly so that you don’t have to wait a long time to enjoy your favorite fried foods. An indicator light lets you know when the oil has reached its optimal temperature. The temperature is also adjustable.

Price: $24.00 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Compact size

Ideal for single-serve portions

Indicator light

Cons:

Doesn’t have an odor filter

Some find it tricky to clean

A few mention the wire basket feels flimsy

10. Secura Deep Fryer

If you want to make larger batches of fried food at once, consider the Secura Deep Fryer. This deep fryer caters to families and those who regularly cook for larger groups thanks to its 4.2-liter oil tank. You can choose to fry a larger batch in the bigger basket or fry two types of food in the smaller baskets. A carbon activated filter helps minimize odors as you cook. Other features include a viewing window, durable stainless steel body, and 1700 watts of power.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Larger 4.2-liter capacity

Includes three frying baskets

Carbon activated filter

Cons:

Doesn’t have a drain for removing oil

A few mention it has sharp edges

Magnetic plug can easily become disconnected

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.