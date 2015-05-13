Top 10 Best Asics Running Shoes for Women 2018

Your feet take a lot of pounding during a run. Treat them right with a pair of new ASICS running shoes. There’s a lot to consider when you’re looking for the best running shoes. For some, it’s a particular style or color combination. Others look for shoes with loads of cushioning. Whether you’re new to running or a seasoned veteran, there’s something for every type and style of runner in this list.

1. ASICS Women’s Gel-Contend 2 Running Shoe

If you’re an entry level or low-mileage runner, this shoe is one of the best on the market right now. For starters, it’s outfitted with a superb fit and a unique GEL cushioning system to keep your feet happy and painless as you pound the pavement. An 8-ounce weight makes it lightweight enough for most runners. The neutral shoe has a padded tongue and collar to help keep blisters at bay. There’s also a fun color selection to choose from, whether you’re a fan of bright pink, turqouise, or more subdued options.

Price: $39.14 – $67.94

Pros:

Available in many colors

Ideal for beginners

GEL cushioning

Cons:

A bit heavy for some runners

Small toe box

Runs narrow

2. ASICS Women’s GEL-Noosa Tri 9 Running Shoe

Despite the name, you don’t have to be a triathlete to grab a pair of these running shoes. However, if you are training for a triathlon, you’ll love this product’s specific features. For example, it has a seamless construction along with an open mesh upper. There’s also a perforated sockliner for enhanced breathability, which keeps your feet dry and comfortable whether you’re transitioning from the road to the pool or heading out for run on a warm day. Optional elastic laces make any transition much easier. A newer version, the ASICS women’s GEL-Noosa Tri 10, has recently been released.

Price: $69.00 – $140.00

Pros:

Seamless construction

Breathable mesh upper

Optional elastic laces

Cons:

Lacks support for longer runs

Can’t add insoles

Runs small

3. ASICS Women’s GEL-Nimbus 15 Running Shoe

The Nimbus 15 is a lightweight and responsive neutral running shoe. With midsole cushioning and a full-length guidance line, your feet will feel comfortable and cushioned one mile after the next. A biomorphic fit upper keeps feet securely in place while giving them the freedom they need to move naturally. A ComforDry sockliner wicks moisture throughout your run. You can find a newer version, the GEL-Nimbus 16, by clicking here.

Price: $79.99 – $150.00

Pros:

Moisture-wicking material

Lightweight

Midsole cushioning

Cons:

Runs small

Somewhat bulky

4. ASICS Women’s GEL-Kayano 20 Running Shoe

There’s more to the GEL-Kayano 20 than fun color combinations. While it’s sure to turn heads, the Kayano 20 celebrates its 20th anniversary with numerous upper and midsole updates. For starters, there’s a new FluidFit upper along with a FluidRide midsole. At 9.2 ounces, it’s not exactly the lightest shoe on the road. However, you get a generous amount of cushioning — perfect for those longer runs. You may also want to check out the newer GEL-Kayano 21.

Price: $79.99 – $160.00

Pros:

Plenty of cushioning

Form-fitting upper

Comes in many colors

Cons:

Heavy

Runs large

Can cause blisters when worn with thin socks

5. ASICS Women’s GEL-Venture 4 Running Shoe

The GEL Venture 4 is a fun shoe geared towards runners seeking a great fit and everyday comfort. If you’re tired of sore heels, you’ll love the rearfoot gel cushioning. These shoes can also handle a variety of terrain thanks to a durable rugged outsole. Many runners praise the removable sockliner, which makes it easy to add in your own insole or orthotics if necessary.

Price: $39.99 – $67.94

Pros:

Rugged outsole

Great for road or trails

Removable sockliner

Cons:

Feels heavy

Not water resistant

Runs small

6. ASICS Women’s GT 2000 2 Running Shoe

The women’s GT-2000 2 takes all the best features of the previous GT-2000 and makes it better. For example, the completely redesigned FluidRide midsole and a forefoot gel cushioning system keeps feet comfortable, even on longer runs. There’s also a reinforced vamp to prevent premature wear and tear in the foot area. Not a fan of bright yellow shoes? Don’t worry — this highly popular model comes in a wide range of colors and styles.

Price: $69.99 – $125.00

Pros:

Ample cushioning

Reinforced vamp

Available in many colors

Cons:

Runs small

Feels heavy on longer runs

Wide toe box

7. ASICS Women’s GEL-Flux Running Shoe

Some shoes feel a bit flat on the run, but not these. The Flux is equipped with a springy midsole to give your runs a little more pep. This shoe is specifically designed to help cushion those with under- to mild over-pronation. Gel cushioning systems in the rearfoot and forefoot keep aches and pains at bay while you pound out the miles. There’s also a guidance line vertical flex groove to promote natural foot movement.

Price: $52.50 – $100.00

Pros:

Springy midsole

Ideal for under- to mild over-pronation

Rearfoot and forefoot gel cushioning

Cons:

Slightly heavy

Runs small

A bit wide

8. ASICS Women’s Gel-Excite 2 Running Shoe

As if the name isn’t enough, the energetic styling of this shoe makes it a popular choice for road runners. The shoe caters to low mileage runners in need of a great fit and a cushioned ride. A rearfoot gel cushioning system protects the heels as you’re knocking out miles on paved surfaces. There’s also a breathable mesh upper for ultimate comfort, whether you’re out for a run or heading to the grocery store after a workout.

Price: $44.20 – $77.04

Pros:

Ideal for low mileage runners

Cushioned heel

Supportive fit

Cons:

High around the ankle

Hard outsole

Runs narrow

9. ASICS Women’s GEL-Nimbus 16 Running Shoe

The name might sound familiar. That’s because these shoes are an upgraded version of the highly popular GEL-Nimbus 15. Aside from fun new color combinations, such as true blue/white/neon pink and ice blue/flash yellow/purple, these shoes stand out for their silky smooth ride. If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to run on clouds, the Nimbus 16 can give you a good idea. The updated Nimbus features a soft and supportive FluidRide midsole to keep feet comfortable on longer runs. Underpronators to mild overpronators, the shoe’s target audience, will appreciate the customized fit and secure FluidFit upper.

Price: $78.00 – $150.00

Pros:

Heel support

Cushioned midsole

Ideal for underpronators to mild overpronators

Cons:

Heavy

Runs narrow

Feels a bit flat

10. ASICS Women’s GEL-Kayano 21 Running Shoe

If the super successful GEL-Kayano 20 is any indication, the Kayano 21 will also enjoy a successful run. You can expect the latest and greatest in features and technology with this newest version. For example, it keeps aches and pains at bay with a smooth FluidRide construction. It also features a fast-drying sockliner — ideal for damp or warm weather. The shoe, which is designed for mild to moderate overpronators, offers a secure upper and a new heel design. Female runners particularly like gender-specific cushioning, which provides just the right amount of protection.

Price: $159.95 – $160.00

Pros:

Gender-specific cushioning

Fast-dry sock liner

Ideal for mild to moderate overpronators

Cons:

Not for high arches

Runs narrow

Wide toe box

