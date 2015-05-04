Top 10 Best Compression Shorts for Runners 2018

Whether your running workout involves speed, distance, or both, you’ll want to have at least one pair of compression shorts in your workout wardrobe. These shorts are a must-have for any runner. Between a snug and supportive fit and anti-chafing properties, you’ll probably start referring to them as your most comfortable shorts in no time. Most compression shorts also help speed up post-workout recovery. Here’s a look at some of the best compression shorts currently available for runners and other athletes.

1. Champion Men’s Powerflex Compression Short

If you think compression shorts are too hot or stuffy for running, you’ll love this short’s ventilation properties. They’re also quite stretchy, making them ideal for runs of any length (and speed). As an added bonus, these shorts also wick moisture and dry quickly after a workout. The fit is snug and supportive — but not uncomfortably so.

Price: $8.97 – $47.03

Pros:

Ventilated

Stretchy

Available in many colors

Cons:

A bit tight in the waist

Short on taller customers

Prone to riding up

2. Baleaf Women’s Running Shorts

These affordable fitness shorts work well for running, but they can also be used for general training and yoga. A blend of nylon and spandex material keeps the shorts comfortable against the skin while wicking moisture during workouts. Reflective elements help keep you visible, even in low light settings. A back pocket provides enough room to store keys, credit cards and other small items. These shorts also work well as a base layer.

Price: $14.99 – $17.99

Pros:

Reflective elements

Rear storage pocket

Can also be used as a base layer

Cons:

Some wish the length was shorter

Several note these shorts run small

Back pocket doesn’t have a zipper

3. Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Sonic Compression Shorts

These shorts offer tons of compression while remaining comfortable and flexible, thanks in part to a super-soft fabric. Many athletes appreciate the anti-odor technology, which prevents odor-causing microbes from growing. Another highlight is the chafe-free flatlock seam construction. As with most compression shorts, these have a four-way stretch for superb mobility. Sweat-wicking material rapidly whisks sweat away from the body.

Price: $26.99

Pros:

Powerful compression

Moisture-wicking

Chafe-free seams

Cons:

Runs small

Some customers wish they were tighter

Thin material

4. Nike Pro Women’s Training Shorts

An elastic waistband ensures a snug and comfortable fit, whether you’re wearing these shorts on a run or simply around the house. Nike’s Dri-FIT material helps to keep sweat at bay. Other highlights include a lined gusset and ergonomic seams — both of which ensure a full range of motion. Speaking of seams, the flat seams greatly reduce the risk of chafing and irritation.

Price: $18.41 – $63.12

Pros:

Flat seams

Elastic waistband

Comes in many colors

Cons:

Runs small

May roll up

Transparent material

5. Neleus Men’s 3 Pack Compression Short

This three-pack comes in a variety of colors. Each compression short is made with a blend of polyester and spandex material. The fabric also stretches in several ways so that movement isn’t restricted. Whether you’re out running or working out at the gym, you’ll appreciate the anti-chafing and moisture-wicking material. These shorts are machine washable.

Price: $21.83

Pros:

Available in several colors

Three-pack can help save money

Machine washable

Cons:

Some complain of inconsistent sizing

Relatively thin material

May feel a bit loose on smaller athletes

6. Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Armour Shorts

These shorts feature a lightweight HeatGear fabric that provides optimal coverage without the added bulk or weight. These moisture-wicking shorts also promote temperature regulation. An anti-microbial ensures lasting freshness. A multi-way stretch construction promotes mobility while maintaining the original shape.

Price: $17.68 – $72.70

Pros:

Optimal coverage without added weight

Moisture-wicking

Available in many colors

Cons:

Some wish they had more compression

A few complaints about the material riding up

Can get expensive

7. 2XU Men’s Compression Shorts

Consistent 360 degree pressure helps support everything from quads and hamstrings to glutes, abductors, and even IT bands. These 2XU shorts feature a comfortable and durable Lycra blend material and come with a drawstring closure for added convenience. Other highlights include antimicrobial properties and SPF 50 sun protection. These compression shorts can be used for everything from running and cycling to water sports, climbing, hiking, and more.

Price: $55.99 – $120.00

Pros:

360 degree pressure

Lycra blend material

SPF 50 sun protection

Cons:

Could have a bit more compression

Relatively small key pocket

Pricey

8. adidas Performance Women’s Techfit Shorts

Features of these polyester shorts include a three-inch inseam and side panels for ultimate fitted support. Adidas Climalite fabric technology promotes moisture management. A brushed elastic waistband won’t restrict your movements. These compression shorts are outfitted with a flatlock seam to protect against chafing. They also have UV protection.

Price: $9.99 – $25.00

Pros:

Side panels

Moisture management

Anti-chafing flatlock seam

Cons:

Tend to ride up

A bit short for some

Runs small

9. Skins A200 Men’s Compression Half Tights

Men seeking a bit more coverage and compression will appreciate these SKINS half tights. Features include enhanced circulation for improved blood flow and reduced pain along with a faster recovery time and chafe-free material. Other highlights are an internal key pocket and gradient compression. These moisture-wicking compression shorts feature 50+ UV protection.

Price: $24.05 – $153.91

Pros:

Anti-chafing material

Internal key pocket

50+ UV protection

Cons:

Inconsistent sizing

Some complaints about the shorts sliding down

Material could be softer

10. Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Shorts

If you’re looking for a pair of longer compression shorts, consider these Under Armour shorts. Advanced compression and a stretchy construction assists with mobility. The shorts have odor-fighting technology, along with moisture-wicking properties to keep skin as dry as possible. An internal storage pocket can hold keys, cash and other small items.

Price: $13.97 – $54.17

Pros:

Comfortable material

More leg coverage

Internal storage pocket

Cons:

Thin material

Some complain about see-through material

A few mention the waist tends to roll down

