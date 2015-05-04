Top 10 Best Compression Shorts for Runners 2018

Whether your running workout involves speed, distance, or both, you’ll want to have at least one pair of compression shorts in your workout wardrobe. These shorts are a must-have for any runner. Between a snug and supportive fit and anti-chafing properties, you’ll probably start referring to them as your most comfortable shorts in no time. Most compression shorts also help speed up post-workout recovery. Here’s a look at some of the best compression shorts currently available for runners and other athletes.
1. Champion Men’s Powerflex Compression Short
If you think compression shorts are too hot or stuffy for running, you’ll love this short’s ventilation properties. They’re also quite stretchy, making them ideal for runs of any length (and speed). As an added bonus, these shorts also wick moisture and dry quickly after a workout. The fit is snug and supportive — but not uncomfortably so.
Price: $8.97 – $47.03
Pros:
- Ventilated
- Stretchy
- Available in many colors
Cons:
- A bit tight in the waist
- Short on taller customers
- Prone to riding up
2. Baleaf Women’s Running Shorts
These affordable fitness shorts work well for running, but they can also be used for general training and yoga. A blend of nylon and spandex material keeps the shorts comfortable against the skin while wicking moisture during workouts. Reflective elements help keep you visible, even in low light settings. A back pocket provides enough room to store keys, credit cards and other small items. These shorts also work well as a base layer.
Price: $14.99 – $17.99
Pros:
- Reflective elements
- Rear storage pocket
- Can also be used as a base layer
Cons:
- Some wish the length was shorter
- Several note these shorts run small
- Back pocket doesn’t have a zipper
3. Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Sonic Compression Shorts
These shorts offer tons of compression while remaining comfortable and flexible, thanks in part to a super-soft fabric. Many athletes appreciate the anti-odor technology, which prevents odor-causing microbes from growing. Another highlight is the chafe-free flatlock seam construction. As with most compression shorts, these have a four-way stretch for superb mobility. Sweat-wicking material rapidly whisks sweat away from the body.
Price: $26.99
Pros:
- Powerful compression
- Moisture-wicking
- Chafe-free seams
Cons:
- Runs small
- Some customers wish they were tighter
- Thin material
4. Nike Pro Women’s Training Shorts
An elastic waistband ensures a snug and comfortable fit, whether you’re wearing these shorts on a run or simply around the house. Nike’s Dri-FIT material helps to keep sweat at bay. Other highlights include a lined gusset and ergonomic seams — both of which ensure a full range of motion. Speaking of seams, the flat seams greatly reduce the risk of chafing and irritation.
Price: $18.41 – $63.12
Pros:
- Flat seams
- Elastic waistband
- Comes in many colors
Cons:
- Runs small
- May roll up
- Transparent material
5. Neleus Men’s 3 Pack Compression Short
This three-pack comes in a variety of colors. Each compression short is made with a blend of polyester and spandex material. The fabric also stretches in several ways so that movement isn’t restricted. Whether you’re out running or working out at the gym, you’ll appreciate the anti-chafing and moisture-wicking material. These shorts are machine washable.
Price: $21.83
Pros:
- Available in several colors
- Three-pack can help save money
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Some complain of inconsistent sizing
- Relatively thin material
- May feel a bit loose on smaller athletes
6. Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Armour Shorts
These shorts feature a lightweight HeatGear fabric that provides optimal coverage without the added bulk or weight. These moisture-wicking shorts also promote temperature regulation. An anti-microbial ensures lasting freshness. A multi-way stretch construction promotes mobility while maintaining the original shape.
Price: $17.68 – $72.70
Pros:
- Optimal coverage without added weight
- Moisture-wicking
- Available in many colors
Cons:
- Some wish they had more compression
- A few complaints about the material riding up
- Can get expensive
7. 2XU Men’s Compression Shorts
Consistent 360 degree pressure helps support everything from quads and hamstrings to glutes, abductors, and even IT bands. These 2XU shorts feature a comfortable and durable Lycra blend material and come with a drawstring closure for added convenience. Other highlights include antimicrobial properties and SPF 50 sun protection. These compression shorts can be used for everything from running and cycling to water sports, climbing, hiking, and more.
Price: $55.99 – $120.00
Pros:
- 360 degree pressure
- Lycra blend material
- SPF 50 sun protection
Cons:
- Could have a bit more compression
- Relatively small key pocket
- Pricey
8. adidas Performance Women’s Techfit Shorts
Features of these polyester shorts include a three-inch inseam and side panels for ultimate fitted support. Adidas Climalite fabric technology promotes moisture management. A brushed elastic waistband won’t restrict your movements. These compression shorts are outfitted with a flatlock seam to protect against chafing. They also have UV protection.
Price: $9.99 – $25.00
Pros:
- Side panels
- Moisture management
- Anti-chafing flatlock seam
Cons:
- Tend to ride up
- A bit short for some
- Runs small
9. Skins A200 Men’s Compression Half Tights
Men seeking a bit more coverage and compression will appreciate these SKINS half tights. Features include enhanced circulation for improved blood flow and reduced pain along with a faster recovery time and chafe-free material. Other highlights are an internal key pocket and gradient compression. These moisture-wicking compression shorts feature 50+ UV protection.
Price: $24.05 – $153.91
Pros:
- Anti-chafing material
- Internal key pocket
- 50+ UV protection
Cons:
- Inconsistent sizing
- Some complaints about the shorts sliding down
- Material could be softer
10. Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Shorts
If you’re looking for a pair of longer compression shorts, consider these Under Armour shorts. Advanced compression and a stretchy construction assists with mobility. The shorts have odor-fighting technology, along with moisture-wicking properties to keep skin as dry as possible. An internal storage pocket can hold keys, cash and other small items.
Price: $13.97 – $54.17
Pros:
- Comfortable material
- More leg coverage
- Internal storage pocket
Cons:
- Thin material
- Some complain about see-through material
- A few mention the waist tends to roll down
