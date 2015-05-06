Top 5 Best Grill Accessories 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

The next time you fire up the grill, you’ll want to have at least one of these handy grill accessories by your side. There are many grilling accessories on the market, but these stand out for their popularity and positive feedback. Whether you’re cooking up lots of food for a party or just want to treat the family to a delicious dinner, these accessories can help you get the job done right (and clean up afterwards). Not only are they affordable, but many of these grilling accessories more than make up for the initial price tag in terms of dependability and convenience.

1. Weber 6494 12-Inch 3-Sided Grill Brush

Tired of seeing residue and gunk lingering behind on your grill? This three-sided grill brush is an optimal solution to this common problem. The brush easily cleans up after you’ve cooked your meal, and even gets into those difficult to reach spaces. A comfortable ergonomic handle gives you a better grip when using the brush. Users rave over the super-thick stainless steel bristles, which not only make cleanup much smoother but also last a long time.

Price: $7.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comfortable handle

Extra-thick bristles

Three-sided

Cons:

Brush handle flexes/bends easily

Requires more force for dirtier surfaces

Handle can get hot

2. Mr. Bar-B-Q 94001X 18-Piece Stainless-Steel Barbecue Set with Storage Case

Whether you’re grilling for a block party or just a few friends, this is a handy storage case to have nearby. There are 18 grilling tools to choose from, including a barbecue fork and a slotted spatula with a scraper. You’ll also find a basting brush, all-purpose knife, corn holders, and skewers. The storage case itself is made from a durable plastic material and is equipped with a handle for easy transportation.

Price: $21.48 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Wide selection of tools

Easily portable

Affordable

Cons:

Knives come unsharpened

Case clasps tend to break over time

Tools fall down if not firmly set in place

3. Weber 6492 Original Instant-Read Thermometer

This basic instant-read thermometer caters to grill enthusiasts looking for a reliable, affordable, no-frills grilling thermometer. The digital display provides fast and accurate temperature readings. Another highlight is the swiveling head, which makes it easy to read the display. An auto shut-off feature kicks in after 15 minutes. There’s a protective sleeve to keep the thermometer safe and sound when it’s not in use.

Price: $9.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Protective storage sleeve

Fast readings

Swiveling head

Cons:

Rotating head is top heavy

Temperature reading sometimes jumps around

Manual lacks a temperature guide

4. Weber Style 6434 Professional-Grade Vegetable Basket

Whether you’re eating veggies for your main course or on the side, you’ll want to grill them in this vegetable basket. A 430 grade stainless steel ensures durability and excellent heat retention. The basket’s strategically placed slits ensure that the food stays put while juices and excess liquid runs out. You can easily clean the basket with soap and water. As an added bonus, you can also use it as a wok pan for chicken, pork, or beef.

Price: $19.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Doubles as wok pan

Excellent heat retention

Durable stainless steel material

Cons:

Veggies sometimes stick to surface

Gets very hot

Not very compact

5. Cuisinart CGS-5014 14-Piece Deluxe Stainless-Steel Grill Set

It’s not the cheapest grill set on the market, but you get what you pay for with this Cuisinart product. The set comes with everything you might need during a grilling session, such as grill tongs, a silicone basting brush, a chef’s spatula, several corn holders, and a cleaning brush. The tools are crafted from a durable stainless steel construction and generally hold up very well over time. Elongated handles make it easy to hold and use the tools, even when the grill is very hot.

Price: $29.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Long handles

Sturdy stainless steel

Has a variety of tools

Cons:

Pricey

Flimsy Velcro case strap

Tools have small hanging rings

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.