Best Indoor Grill 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Grilling season is finally here. Just because the weather’s warmer doesn’t mean that you have to grill outdoors, though. Whether you have limited outdoor space or simply prefer to cook in the comfort of your home, selecting the best indoor grill for your budget and needs is the way to go. Some indoor grills lack flavor or space — not these.
If you’re looking for the best indoor grills on the market right now, you’ll find them on this list. There are several widely recognized brand names such as T-fal, George Foreman, and Hamilton Beach, along with some lesser known brands that could turn out to be the best fit for you.
Here are 10 great options for the best indoor grill in 2018:
1. T-fal OptiGrill
If you’re looking for a grill that takes the guesswork out of cooking, you’re in luck. The T-fal OptiGrill is more than ready to handle just about any type of food, whether it’s a panini or a slab of raw meat.
That’s because it’s equipped with sensors that automatically adapt the cooking time depending on the specific type of food. With 1800 watts of cooking power and six convenient cooking programs, this grill effortlessly handles everything from burgers to poultry along with sandwiches, red meat, fish, and sausage.
A helpful cooking indicator light changes from yellow to red to let you know when your meal’s ready. Keep the instruction manual handy the first few times to ensure you get the results you want with the available programs and settings.
Price: $119.79 (8 percent off MSRP)
Buy the T-fal OptiGrill here.
Pros:
- Stylish stainless steel construction
- Easy to use
- Accurate results, from meat to vegetables
Cons:
- A bit large
- Removable plates can be tough to remove
- Makes enough for 1-2 people
Find more T-fal OptiGrill information and reviews here.
2. Delonghi Perfecto Indoor Grill
Some grills produce inconsistent results. The Delonghi Perfecto isn’t one of them. That’s because it’s equipped with a fully embedded grill plate, which ensures even heat distribution throughout the grilling process.
If you enjoy keeping track of your food while it’s cooking, you’ll appreciate the tempered glass lid, which also helps keep food warm. Cleanup is effortless thanks to a non-stick grill plate and drip tray.
Price: $48.24
Buy the Delonghi Perfecto Indoor Grill here.
Pros:
- Even heat distribution
- Tempered glass lid
- Easy cleanup
Cons:
- Takes awhile to heat up
- Non-stick coating wears off over time
- Takes up a lot of counter space
Find more Delonghi Perfecto Indoor Grill information and reviews here.
3. Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler
It’s called a griddler, but don’t let the name fool you. Sure, you’ll love this Cuisinart grill for serving up waffles in the morning. However, it does much more. You can use this griddler as a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle, or half grill and half griddle.
The grill can easily accommodate nearly any food thickness thanks to a floating cover. Another highlight is the durable panini-style handle, which caters to sandwich lovers. Its brushed stainless steel housing looks particularly upscale in any setting. High customer satisfaction ratings and low return rates make this indoor grill especially popular among shoppers.
Price: $75.24 (59 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler here.
Pros:
- Multi-purpose
- Elegant stainless steel
- Panini-style handle
Cons:
- Short cord
- Pricey
- Relatively small cooking area
Find more Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler information and reviews here.
4. George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Grill
George Foreman is one of the most popular names in the grilling world. The brand has built a reputation for durability and solid performance, and this indoor/outdoor grill doesn’t disappoint.
Owners particularly like how this grill can be used on a tabletop or a pedestal, which stands about six inches high. The 240 square inch cooking surface comfortably accommodates a variety of food, including whole birds. A temperature control provides a wide range of grilling temperatures. A sturdy double non-stick coating makes cleanup much easier and eliminates the need for oil.
Price: $71.99 (10 percent off MSRP)
Buy the George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Grill here.
Pros:
- Doesn’t need oil
- Ideal for indoor/outdoor use
- Generous cooking surface
Cons:
- Small drip pan
- Flimsy base
- Doesn’t reach very high temperatures
Find more George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Grill information and reviews here.
5. Hamilton Beach Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill
If you’re fed up with bland food, this combo flavor/searing grill could be the answer. It’s advertised as an indoor grill that delivers results you would expect from an outdoor grill.
Several features make this possible, such as adjustable temperature control and a high heat searing capability up to 450 degrees. Convenient indicator lights let you know when the grill is on — and when it’s reached your desired temperature. A unique hooded design locks in flavors to give you that beloved outdoor grilled flavor, and it helps to make this a great option when you’re looking for the best indoor grill.
Price: $64.99 (11 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Hamilton Beach Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill here.
Pros:
- High searing capability
- Adjustable temperature control
- Unique hood design
Cons:
- Gets hot quickly
- Best in ventilated area
- Top feels flimsy
Find more Hamilton Beach Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill information and reviews here.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
5 Comments
5 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
yet another piece of junk the optigrill by T-Fal! I bought this grill on March 24 loved it for the first 2 weeks then the temperature sensors stopped working, so the grill just defaulted to manual mode so I exchanged it on April 7 for another one then on April 27 the same dang thing happened the temperature sensors stopped working, so the grill just defaulted to manual mode.2 grills in 33 days this thing retails for $150 its to expensive to be a disposable I will be returning it for a full refund I’m still on the hunt for a really great indoor grill that will last
. T-fal GC702D OptiGrill Stainless Steel Indoor Electric Grill
Donna – you may have an electrical problem if two different products had the same problem. Or possibly you’re leaving it/them plugged in too long. They’re just small appliances. If you want commercial quality, they’re available and cost much more. I’m buying my first one and reading reviews but couldn’t help noticing the complaints within 2 months of each other. If you’re using this type of product often enough to fail in a month, seems like you may want to invest in something more suited for heavy use. Good luck!
the Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler is the biggest piece of crap I have ever owned after a year the non stick wore off and the plates became pitted avoid this item
I have had cuisinart griddler minus the waffle plates, had mine abt 4 years and love it no problems i always spray with olive oil and hand wash only. The best out there highly recommend!!