Best Indoor Grill 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Grilling season is finally here. Just because the weather’s warmer doesn’t mean that you have to grill outdoors, though. Whether you have limited outdoor space or simply prefer to cook in the comfort of your home, selecting the best indoor grill for your budget and needs is the way to go. Some indoor grills lack flavor or space — not these.

If you’re looking for the best indoor grills on the market right now, you’ll find them on this list. There are several widely recognized brand names such as T-fal, George Foreman, and Hamilton Beach, along with some lesser known brands that could turn out to be the best fit for you.

Here are 10 great options for the best indoor grill in 2018:

1. T-fal OptiGrill

If you’re looking for a grill that takes the guesswork out of cooking, you’re in luck. The T-fal OptiGrill is more than ready to handle just about any type of food, whether it’s a panini or a slab of raw meat.

That’s because it’s equipped with sensors that automatically adapt the cooking time depending on the specific type of food. With 1800 watts of cooking power and six convenient cooking programs, this grill effortlessly handles everything from burgers to poultry along with sandwiches, red meat, fish, and sausage.

A helpful cooking indicator light changes from yellow to red to let you know when your meal’s ready. Keep the instruction manual handy the first few times to ensure you get the results you want with the available programs and settings.

Price: $119.79 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stylish stainless steel construction

Easy to use

Accurate results, from meat to vegetables

Cons:

A bit large

Removable plates can be tough to remove

Makes enough for 1-2 people

2. Delonghi Perfecto Indoor Grill

Some grills produce inconsistent results. The Delonghi Perfecto isn’t one of them. That’s because it’s equipped with a fully embedded grill plate, which ensures even heat distribution throughout the grilling process.

If you enjoy keeping track of your food while it’s cooking, you’ll appreciate the tempered glass lid, which also helps keep food warm. Cleanup is effortless thanks to a non-stick grill plate and drip tray.

Price: $48.24

Pros:

Even heat distribution

Tempered glass lid

Easy cleanup

Cons:

Takes awhile to heat up

Non-stick coating wears off over time

Takes up a lot of counter space

3. Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler

It’s called a griddler, but don’t let the name fool you. Sure, you’ll love this Cuisinart grill for serving up waffles in the morning. However, it does much more. You can use this griddler as a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle, or half grill and half griddle.

The grill can easily accommodate nearly any food thickness thanks to a floating cover. Another highlight is the durable panini-style handle, which caters to sandwich lovers. Its brushed stainless steel housing looks particularly upscale in any setting. High customer satisfaction ratings and low return rates make this indoor grill especially popular among shoppers.

Price: $75.24 (59 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Multi-purpose

Elegant stainless steel

Panini-style handle

Cons:

Short cord

Pricey

Relatively small cooking area

4. George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Grill

George Foreman is one of the most popular names in the grilling world. The brand has built a reputation for durability and solid performance, and this indoor/outdoor grill doesn’t disappoint.

Owners particularly like how this grill can be used on a tabletop or a pedestal, which stands about six inches high. The 240 square inch cooking surface comfortably accommodates a variety of food, including whole birds. A temperature control provides a wide range of grilling temperatures. A sturdy double non-stick coating makes cleanup much easier and eliminates the need for oil.

Price: $71.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Doesn’t need oil

Ideal for indoor/outdoor use

Generous cooking surface

Cons:

Small drip pan

Flimsy base

Doesn’t reach very high temperatures

5. Hamilton Beach Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill

If you’re fed up with bland food, this combo flavor/searing grill could be the answer. It’s advertised as an indoor grill that delivers results you would expect from an outdoor grill.

Several features make this possible, such as adjustable temperature control and a high heat searing capability up to 450 degrees. Convenient indicator lights let you know when the grill is on — and when it’s reached your desired temperature. A unique hooded design locks in flavors to give you that beloved outdoor grilled flavor, and it helps to make this a great option when you’re looking for the best indoor grill.

Price: $64.99 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High searing capability

Adjustable temperature control

Unique hood design

Cons:

Gets hot quickly

Best in ventilated area

Top feels flimsy

