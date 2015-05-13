What’s the Best New Samsung Galaxy S6 Case?

On launch day, it’s often pretty slim pickings at the cell phone store. When you went to purchase your new Samsung Galaxy S6, you probably had very few case options to choose from. Now that this phone has been out for a while, there’s an abundance of cool new cases for the S6. If you’re looking for a case that looks great and offers serious protection, check out the cases we’re highlighting below.

1. Griffin Survivor Core Clear Protective Case for Samsung Galaxy S6

If you want a case that’s rugged, Griffin should be your go-to brand. The Survivor Core case style is nice because of its reinforced corners and shatter-resistant polycarbonate back. This case has been tested to provide complete protection from drops from up to 6.6 feet (two meters) onto hard concrete surfaces. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, are accident-prone, or frequently share your phone with kids, this rugged case is a smart buy for your lifestyle.

Price: $29.99

2. Tech21 Evo Check Samsung Galaxy S6 Case

This case has scored top spots on multiple S6 case comparisons, and it’s a brand that’s really respected by tech insiders. This is a solid case for people who like the look of clear, minimalist cases, but who feel more secure with a case that’s got a little more bulk than the average clear case. Despite being a bit thick, this S6 case is still very lightweight.

Price: $30.99

3. PowerBear Samsung Galaxy S6 Battery Case

One of the drawbacks of being an early adopter of a new smartphone is that you often have to wait many months for the more premium accessories to hit the marketplace. For S6 owners who are waiting for a premium battery case to hit stores, this inexpensive battery case from PowerBear can be a great placeholder. One thing we really like? The company lets you try out the case for a month. If you hate it, you can return it. For S6 owners who need enhanced battery life, this case is a must-have smartphone accessory.

Price: $29.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

4. Ballistic Samsung Galaxy S6 Jewel Case

There’s a lot to like about this S6 case. It’s clear, so it shows off the color and lines of your phone. The case has a nice shape, making it easy to hold (and easy on the eyes). The slight curves on the corners add a nice bit of extra cushioning to the edges of the device, which is important for preventing screen cracks in the event that you drop your phone. But should your phone take a tumble, you can feel secure knowing that this case has been tested to withstand drops from six feet high.

Price: $11.29 (44 percent off MSRP)

5. Hogwarts Marauder’s Map Galaxy S6 Wallet Case

Love the Harry Potter franchise? Then this Marauder’s Map case is perfect for you. The outside of the wallet case looks just like the Marauder’s Map, while the inside of the case offers storage space for three cards and some cash.

Price: $18.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

6. overfly Ultra Slim Fit Samsung Galaxy S6 Case

The case color pictured above is gold, but you can also get this style in colors like black, blue, red, and silver. If your gravitate towards slim cases, this case is a nice choice. Plus, it’s available at a price that won’t break the bank.

Price: $8.99

7. In Hand SheathShield Samsung Galaxy S6 Case

Love bright colors? These simple cases come in fun colors like pink, yellow, and orange. More staid color options like clear, black, and white are also available. The cutouts for the headphone and microUSB jacks are very large, so you should have no issue with bulky third-party cables fitting properly. The case is quite thin, at a mere 1.6 mm thick.

Price: $7.49 (50 percent off MSRP)

8. Spigen Ultra Hybrid FX Galaxy S6 Case

Looking for a case with a built-in screen protector? This inexpensive case from Spigen has got you covered, literally. Even the ports are covered, with a couple of easy-open port covers placed on the bottom of the case to prevent grime and dirt from getting all up in there. This case consists of a clear screen protector, clear polycarbonate back panel, and a flexible bumper. The case uses air cushion technology to absorb impacts.

Price: $17.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

9. Tradekmk S6 Window Kickstand Case

If you love cases that have interesting designs, then this is a case worth checking out. The front of the case has a window, allowing you to protect the screen while still seeing notifications. The back of the case has a bend in it, allowing you to create a kickstand. This case ships with a free screen protector, cleaning cloth, and stylus.

Price: $6.35 (74 percent off MSRP)

10. Incipo Samsung Galaxy S6 DualPro Detail Case

Incipio’s cases really hit that sweet spot between low price and high value for money. These cases are affordable, but they’re also trusted, and designed to withstand the average impacts that any smartphone is liable to suffer over time. This case has a really unique look, but the design is there for more than pure aesthetics. The laser cut pattern keeps the case lightweight, despite the use of two materials to increase impact resistance.

Price: $19.31 and up, depending on color selected (45 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.