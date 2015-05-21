Top 10 Best Cordless Vacuums 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Top 10 Best Cordless Vacuums 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

  • Published
  • Updated

best cordless vacuum, best cordless vacuums, best vacuum cleaners, top vacuum cleaners, upright vacuum cleaners, stick vacuum cleaners, cordless vacuum cleaners, handheld vacuum cleaners,vacuum cleaner, vacuum cleaner reviews, best vacuum cleaner, vacuum cleaners, car vacuum cleaner, cheap vacuum cleaners, best vacuum cleaners, vacuum cleaner ratings, vacuum cleaners reviews, portable vacuum cleaner, wet vacuum cleaner, canister vacuum cleaners, eureka vacuum cleaners, good vacuum cleaners, small vacuum cleaner, best bagless vacuum cleaner, automatic vacuum cleaner, vacuum cleaners on sale, hoover vacuum cleaners, canister vacuum cleaner, hoover vacuum, hoover vacuum reviews, robot vacuum, hoover cordless vacuum, hoover vacuums, hoover vacuum cleaners, hoover pet vacuum, hoover canister vacuum, black and decker handheld vacuum, black and decker cordless vacuum, black and decker car vacuum, black and decker car vacuum cleaner, black and decker dustbuster, bissell vacuum reviews, bissell vacuum, bissell pet vacuum, best vacuum for pet hair, best upright vacuum, hand vacuum, best hand vacuum, cordless hand vacuum, hand vacuum cleaner, hand vacuum reviews, hand held vacuum cleaners, stick vacuum, best stick vacuum, cordless stick vacuum, hoover linx cordless stick vacuum, canister vacuum, best canister vacuum, canister vacuum reviews, canister vacuum cleaner, dirt devil vacuum, dirt devil, dirt devil hand vac, electrolux cordless vacuum, electrolux vacuum, electrolux vacuum cleaners, eureka vacuum, eureka pet vacuum, eureka vacuum cleaners, eureka vacuums, eureka pet vacuum, shark vacuum reviews, shark vacuum, shark vacuum cleaners, shark cordless vacuum, shark vacuums, shark vacuum reviews, the shark vacuum, shark vacuum cleaner, shark navigator vacuum, best shark vacuum, shark upright vacuum, best cordless vacuum for hardwood floors, best cordless vacuum for car, best cordless vacuum for carpet

Tired of tripping over cords? A cordless vacuum is a great way to effectively clean your house without worrying about tripping over a pesky cord. There are a variety of types to choose from, including the popular handheld and upright cordless vacuums. This list includes a roundup of the top performing cordless vacuums on the market today. You’ll find a mix of price ranges and features to consider, such as battery life and on board storage space.

1. Black & Decker CHV1510 Dustbuster 15.6-Volt Cordless Cyclonic Hand Vacuum

Black & Decker CHV1510 Dustbuster 15.6-Volt Cordless Cyclonic Hand Vacuum, black and decker chv1510, black & decker chv1510, cordless vacuum

If your old vacuum just can’t seem to conquer those tight spaces, this one can help. It’s equipped with slender rotating nozzles that pick up dust, dirt, and other debris that often lingers in hard-to-reach places. A wide mouth design makes it easier to suck up larger bits and pieces. Convenient on-board storage makes it less likely that you’ll misplace your brush and crevice tool accessories. For best results, charge the unit for 24 hours before each use.

Price: $41.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Black & Decker CHV1510 Dustbuster 15.6-Volt Cordless Cyclonic Hand Vacuum here.

Pros:

  • Wide mouth design
  • Great for tight spaces
  • Convenient storage for tools

Cons:

  • Takes 24 hours to charge
  • Extension cord could be longer
  • Tough to remove pet fur from dustbin

Find more Black & Decker CHV1510 Dustbuster 15.6-Volt Cordless Cyclonic Hand Vacuum information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 15 Best Robot Vacuums 2018: The Heavy Power List

2. Hoover BH50010 Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, BH50010, hoover linx, Hoover Linx BH50010, hoover linx vacuum, hoover vacuum, cordless vacuum, stick vacuum, cordless vacuum

Some vacuums force you to bend over the entire time because they lack adequate height adjustment. This Hoover cordless vacuum isn’t one of them, thanks to its auto height adjustment. It also has a motorized power brush to assist with bare floor cleaning. Another highlight is the interchangeable lithium battery, which promises fade-free power. You’ll get fair warning before the power runs out with the battery-fuel gauge.

Price: $129.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Hoover BH50010 Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner here.

Pros:

  • Battery gauge
  • Auto height adjustment
  • Motorized brush for bare floors

Cons:

  • Awkward/cumbersome on stairs
  • Can be tough to clean edges
  • Expensive replacement batteries

Find more Hoover BH50010 Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 5 Best Vacuum Cleaners 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

3. Bissell 28806 Perfect Sweep Turbo

Bissell 28806 Perfect Sweep Turbo, bissell 28806, cordless vacuum

This cordless vacuum delivers up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time, which is particularly good considering its generous 7.2 volts of power. The top-loading dirt container is easy to remove — great for a speedy clean-up. Unlike some vacuums, this one is equally safe on carpet, rugs, and hard floors. It’s particularly handy for in-between routine vacuuming cleanings.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Bissell 28806 Perfect Sweep Turbo here.

Pros:

  • Up to 60 minutes cordless time
  • Safe on all floor surfaces
  • Dirt container easy to remove

Cons:

  • Some owners wish it had more power
  • Two side brushes seem flimsy
  • Back wheels lift up when going in reverse

Find more Bissell 28806 Perfect Sweep Turbo information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Neato XV vs. Neato Botvac: Which Is the Best Neato Robot Vacuum Cleaner?

4. Dirt Devil Accucharge 15.6V Cordless Bagless Handheld Vacuum

Dirt Devil Accucharge 15.6V Cordless Bagless Handheld Vacuum, BD10045RED, dirt devil accucharge, dirt devil BD10045RED, dirt devil cordless vacuum, cordless vacuum

This Dirt Devil cordless vacuum is praised for its energy-saving capabilities. It uses roughly 70 percent energy than its competitors. A lower energy consumption doesn’t mean that cleaning power has been compromised, though, thanks to a powerful 15.6 volts of suction capability. The quick flip crevice tool is ideal for reaching those tight, pesky edges and crevices.

Price: $44.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Dirt Devil Accucharge 15.6V Cordless Bagless Handheld Vacuum here.

Pros:

  • Energy efficient
  • 15.6 volts of suction
  • Handy crevice tool

Cons:

  • Filter not washable
  • Can get dusty
  • Lacks suction for cleaning out crumbs and dirt from thicker carpets

Find more Dirt Devil Accucharge 15.6V Cordless Bagless Handheld Vacuum information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 4 Best Neato Robot Vacuum Cleaners 2018

5. Black & Decker PHV1810 Pivot Vac 18V Cordless Pivoting Hand Vac

Black & Decker PHV1810 Pivot Vac 18V Cordless Pivoting Hand Vac, black and decker phv1810, black and decker pivot vacuum, black and decker cordless vacuum, cordless vacuum

Combined with 18 volts of power, this vacuum’s cyclonic action picks up larger and smaller bits of dust, dirt, and debris. The brush and extendable crevice tool that comes with the vac can easily be stored on board. The filter is simple to wash and remove. If you’re tired of guessing when your vacuum is about to run out of batteries, you’ll appreciate this one’s convenient LED charging indicator light.

Price: $53.99 (54 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Black & Decker PHV1810 Pivot Vac 18V Cordless Pivoting Hand Vac here.

Pros:

  • LED charging light
  • Cyclonic action
  • 18 volts of power

Cons:

  • Canister contents sometimes fall out
  • Lacks storage cord for hanging up when not in use
  • Relatively short battery life

Find more Black & Decker PHV1810 Pivot Vac 18V Cordless Pivoting Hand Vac information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 3 Best iRobot Floor Mopping Robots 2018

6. Hoover BH50030 Platinum Collection LiNX Cordless Pet Handheld Vacuum

Hoover BH50030 Platinum Collection LiNX Cordless Pet Handheld Vacuum, Hoover BH50030, hoover platinum collection, hoover cordless vacuum, cordless vacuum

If you have a household of furry friends, this cordless handheld vacuum can be just what you need. For starters, a 25 degree pivot design nozzle ensures stress-free maneuverability, even in tight spaces. It’s also equipped with a pet upholstery tool, which has three blades for superior pet hair pick-up. A deluxe dusting brush gently cleans even the most delicate surfaces.

Price: $116.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Hoover BH50030 Platinum Collection LiNX Cordless Pet Handheld Vacuum here.

Pros:

  • Gentle cleaning brush
  • Comes with pet upholstery tool
  • Pivot design nozzle

Cons:

  • Battery needs to be removed for charging
  • Dirt bin fills up quickly
  • Crevice tool can fall out of place

Find more Hoover BH50030 Platinum Collection LiNX Cordless Pet Handheld Vacuum information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 5 Best iRobot Roomba Vacuums 2018

7. Electrolux EL1014A Ergorapido Cordless 2-in-1 Stick and Handheld Vacuum

Electrolux EL1014A Ergorapido Cordless 2-in-1 Stick and Handheld Vacuum, Electrolux EL1014A, Electrolux Ergorapido Cordless 2-in-1 Stick and Handheld Vacuum, electrolux cordless vacuum, electrolux vacuum, cordless vacuum

This super lightweight vacuum comes in handy for cleaning bare floors thanks to 9.6 volts of power. It’s equipped with a no-touch dust cup and a snap-spring filter, making cleaning and emptying out contents easier than ever. A wall-mounted charging station conveniently stores the vacuum while it’s recharging. The bagless design keeps contents securely in place until the vacuum is ready to be emptied.

Price: $74.98 (42 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Electrolux EL1014A Ergorapido Cordless 2-in-1 Stick and Handheld Vacuum here.

Pros:

  • Wall-mounted charging station
  • Bagless design
  • Lightweight construction

Cons:

  • Not great on rugs or carpets
  • Could be more powerful
  • Doesn’t stand up on its own

Find more Electrolux EL1014A Ergorapido Cordless 2-in-1 Stick and Handheld Vacuum information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Upright Vacuums 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

8. BLACK + DECKER CHV1410L 16 volt Lithium Cordless Dust Buster Hand Vac

BLACK & DECKER CHV1410L 16 volt Lithium Cordless Dust Buster Hand Vac, black and decker chv1410, black and decker cordless vacuum, cordless vacuum

Customers love how this vacuum’s suction power holds steady, even as it begins to run out of power. A smart charge technology enables the vacuum to run and operate as efficiently as possible. Cleaning tight spaces is a breeze thanks to a slim rotating nozzle. There’s also 50 percent more reach than the previous design — ideal for avoiding a sore back from bending over when cleaning.

Price: $59.88 (52 percent off MSRP)

Buy the BLACK + DECKER CHV1410L 16 volt Lithium Cordless Dust Buster Hand Vac here.

Pros:

  • 50 percent more reach
  • Consistent suction power
  • Smart Charge technology

Cons:

  • Not wall-mounted
  • Crevice tool comes loose
  • A bit loud

Find more BLACK + DECKER CHV1410L 16 volt Lithium Cordless Dust Buster Hand Vac information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Top 10 Best Pet Vacuum Cleaners 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

9. Eureka 96H Quick-up Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum

Eureka 96H Quick-up Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum, eureka 96h, eureka quick up, eureka cordless vacuum, cordless vacuum

The battery lasts for up to 12 minutes on the highest cleaning setting, giving you just enough time for a speedy but thorough cleaning. A comfortable telescopic handle makes it easy to maneuver around obstacles such as furniture and toys. This vacuum scoops up large and small debris in front of it with its 10 inch wide cleaning path. A convenient wall-mounted charger not only recharges the battery but also acts as a handy storage space for the vacuum.

Price: $33.94 (32 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Eureka 96H Quick-up Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum here.

Pros:

  • Telescopic handle
  • Wide cleaning path
  • Wall-mounted charger

Cons:

  • Not great on thicker carpets
  • Short battery life
  • Takes at least 16 hours to recharge

Find more Eureka 96H Quick-up Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

iRobot vs. Neato: Which Is the Best Robot Vacuum?

10. Shark Bagless Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum (SV1106)

Shark Bagless Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum (SV1106), shark bagless navigator, shark bagless vacuum, shark sv1106, shark cordless vacuum, cordless vacuum

This cordless vacuum offers two distinct speed settings: one for carpet and one for bare floors. A precision charger means that the battery can fully recharge in just four hours. The dust cup is large but it’s also easy to empty out when needed. If you hate bumping into furniture and other objects as you vacuum, you’ll appreciate the swivel steering for better maneuverability.

Price: $89.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Shark Bagless Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum (SV1106) here.

Pros:

  • Swivel steering
  • Fast charge time
  • Two speed settings

Cons:

  • A bit heavy
  • Doesn’t come with extra tools
  • Awkwardly placed controls

Find more Shark Bagless Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum (SV1106) information and reviews here.

Read More From Heavy

Dyson vs. iRobot: What’s the Best Robot Vacuum?
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
Read More
, ,

8 Comments

8 Comments

kareen walton

I have the Shark Rocket and feel that is does not pick up pet hair and dust very well from my hardwood floors. I was actually researching to find something else in its place.

Discuss on Facebook