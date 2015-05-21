Top 10 Best Cordless Vacuums 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Tired of tripping over cords? A cordless vacuum is a great way to effectively clean your house without worrying about tripping over a pesky cord. There are a variety of types to choose from, including the popular handheld and upright cordless vacuums. This list includes a roundup of the top performing cordless vacuums on the market today. You’ll find a mix of price ranges and features to consider, such as battery life and on board storage space.

1. Black & Decker CHV1510 Dustbuster 15.6-Volt Cordless Cyclonic Hand Vacuum

If your old vacuum just can’t seem to conquer those tight spaces, this one can help. It’s equipped with slender rotating nozzles that pick up dust, dirt, and other debris that often lingers in hard-to-reach places. A wide mouth design makes it easier to suck up larger bits and pieces. Convenient on-board storage makes it less likely that you’ll misplace your brush and crevice tool accessories. For best results, charge the unit for 24 hours before each use.

Price: $41.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Wide mouth design

Great for tight spaces

Convenient storage for tools

Cons:

Takes 24 hours to charge

Extension cord could be longer

Tough to remove pet fur from dustbin

2. Hoover BH50010 Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Some vacuums force you to bend over the entire time because they lack adequate height adjustment. This Hoover cordless vacuum isn’t one of them, thanks to its auto height adjustment. It also has a motorized power brush to assist with bare floor cleaning. Another highlight is the interchangeable lithium battery, which promises fade-free power. You’ll get fair warning before the power runs out with the battery-fuel gauge.

Price: $129.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Battery gauge

Auto height adjustment

Motorized brush for bare floors

Cons:

Awkward/cumbersome on stairs

Can be tough to clean edges

Expensive replacement batteries

3. Bissell 28806 Perfect Sweep Turbo

This cordless vacuum delivers up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time, which is particularly good considering its generous 7.2 volts of power. The top-loading dirt container is easy to remove — great for a speedy clean-up. Unlike some vacuums, this one is equally safe on carpet, rugs, and hard floors. It’s particularly handy for in-between routine vacuuming cleanings.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Up to 60 minutes cordless time

Safe on all floor surfaces

Dirt container easy to remove

Cons:

Some owners wish it had more power

Two side brushes seem flimsy

Back wheels lift up when going in reverse

4. Dirt Devil Accucharge 15.6V Cordless Bagless Handheld Vacuum

This Dirt Devil cordless vacuum is praised for its energy-saving capabilities. It uses roughly 70 percent energy than its competitors. A lower energy consumption doesn’t mean that cleaning power has been compromised, though, thanks to a powerful 15.6 volts of suction capability. The quick flip crevice tool is ideal for reaching those tight, pesky edges and crevices.

Price: $44.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Energy efficient

15.6 volts of suction

Handy crevice tool

Cons:

Filter not washable

Can get dusty

Lacks suction for cleaning out crumbs and dirt from thicker carpets

5. Black & Decker PHV1810 Pivot Vac 18V Cordless Pivoting Hand Vac

Combined with 18 volts of power, this vacuum’s cyclonic action picks up larger and smaller bits of dust, dirt, and debris. The brush and extendable crevice tool that comes with the vac can easily be stored on board. The filter is simple to wash and remove. If you’re tired of guessing when your vacuum is about to run out of batteries, you’ll appreciate this one’s convenient LED charging indicator light.

Price: $53.99 (54 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

LED charging light

Cyclonic action

18 volts of power

Cons:

Canister contents sometimes fall out

Lacks storage cord for hanging up when not in use

Relatively short battery life

6. Hoover BH50030 Platinum Collection LiNX Cordless Pet Handheld Vacuum

If you have a household of furry friends, this cordless handheld vacuum can be just what you need. For starters, a 25 degree pivot design nozzle ensures stress-free maneuverability, even in tight spaces. It’s also equipped with a pet upholstery tool, which has three blades for superior pet hair pick-up. A deluxe dusting brush gently cleans even the most delicate surfaces.

Price: $116.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Gentle cleaning brush

Comes with pet upholstery tool

Pivot design nozzle

Cons:

Battery needs to be removed for charging

Dirt bin fills up quickly

Crevice tool can fall out of place

7. Electrolux EL1014A Ergorapido Cordless 2-in-1 Stick and Handheld Vacuum

This super lightweight vacuum comes in handy for cleaning bare floors thanks to 9.6 volts of power. It’s equipped with a no-touch dust cup and a snap-spring filter, making cleaning and emptying out contents easier than ever. A wall-mounted charging station conveniently stores the vacuum while it’s recharging. The bagless design keeps contents securely in place until the vacuum is ready to be emptied.

Price: $74.98 (42 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Wall-mounted charging station

Bagless design

Lightweight construction

Cons:

Not great on rugs or carpets

Could be more powerful

Doesn’t stand up on its own

8. BLACK + DECKER CHV1410L 16 volt Lithium Cordless Dust Buster Hand Vac

Customers love how this vacuum’s suction power holds steady, even as it begins to run out of power. A smart charge technology enables the vacuum to run and operate as efficiently as possible. Cleaning tight spaces is a breeze thanks to a slim rotating nozzle. There’s also 50 percent more reach than the previous design — ideal for avoiding a sore back from bending over when cleaning.

Price: $59.88 (52 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

50 percent more reach

Consistent suction power

Smart Charge technology

Cons:

Not wall-mounted

Crevice tool comes loose

A bit loud

9. Eureka 96H Quick-up Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum

The battery lasts for up to 12 minutes on the highest cleaning setting, giving you just enough time for a speedy but thorough cleaning. A comfortable telescopic handle makes it easy to maneuver around obstacles such as furniture and toys. This vacuum scoops up large and small debris in front of it with its 10 inch wide cleaning path. A convenient wall-mounted charger not only recharges the battery but also acts as a handy storage space for the vacuum.

Price: $33.94 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Telescopic handle

Wide cleaning path

Wall-mounted charger

Cons:

Not great on thicker carpets

Short battery life

Takes at least 16 hours to recharge

10. Shark Bagless Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum (SV1106)

This cordless vacuum offers two distinct speed settings: one for carpet and one for bare floors. A precision charger means that the battery can fully recharge in just four hours. The dust cup is large but it’s also easy to empty out when needed. If you hate bumping into furniture and other objects as you vacuum, you’ll appreciate the swivel steering for better maneuverability.

Price: $89.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Swivel steering

Fast charge time

Two speed settings

Cons:

A bit heavy

Doesn’t come with extra tools

Awkwardly placed controls

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.