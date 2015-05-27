Top 5 Best Free Job Search Apps for iPhone & Android

The job market isn’t an easy thing to navigate, but the Internet has made applying to and searching for openings much easier. Contact companies, look for jobs and even send in resumes on the go with these five apps. They’ll all easy to use and will make an extremely stressful process just a little easier.

1. Indeed

Indeed is one of the most full-featured job search websites and the company created a really nice app so you don’t need to be near a computer to reach out to your favorite companies. Type in the job you’re looking for and your location and you will receive a list of the things that most apply. Here you will get a description of the position, contact information and depending on the job a way to apply directly through the app. You can save or email your favorite jobs if you can’t apply immediately or if you find one that would be good for a friend. One of the coolest features is that you can actually follow your favorite companies so you never miss an update. You can even review certain companies or employers.

Pros:

Cons:

Can’t filter the search criteria as much as you can on the website

Not easy to see job and company reviews

Too many posts from one company

2. Monster

If you’ve ever seen a commercial for a job board, it was most likely for Monster.com. Unlike Indeed, you can’t create a resume inside of the app but you can upload it through Google or Dropbox. Set up notifications for new jobs that reach your criteria. A really nice feature is the ability to talk to people through the message center. Sent recruiters questions about the job or application or just check on the status of your profile. If you set up a profile on a computer you can access if from your phone so you don’t have to start over. When you find an appealing position, slide left to open a menu to either, star it or email it. Save jobs to apply to later and access those from the computer.

Pros:

Access profile on a computer or mobile device

Great way to get an overview of jobs on the market

Includes message center

Cons:

Need wifi to use all the features

Can be hard to pinpoint the location

Certain companies post over and over again

3. LinkedIn Job Search

The best way to network online is also one of the best ways to apply for jobs. Sign in with your LinkedIn account and you can apply with your profile. When you search for jobs using keywords and location, the app will track your progress and make suggestions when new things pop up. The most assuring thing for someone looking for a job is the status of your application. On certain jobs you can see if your resume has been received and if it is being reviewed. It really helps to know that someone in the world is looking at your profile.

Pros:

Job notifications

Apply with LinkedIn profile

View jobs you’ve applied to

Cons:

Only has a few filters

Can produce results that don’t match search

Have to log in to use

4. CareerBuilder

Search for jobs all over the world with CareerBuilder. Plug in the area you want to look in and keywords and the app will bring up your results. From there, apply directly by importing your resume and cover letter. Refine your search by when the position was posted, what country it is in and even if it is part-time or full-time. Search through your application history and see the status of your profile. When you upload your resume, you can make changes to it straight from the phone.

Pros:

Track application process

Look for full-time or part-time work

Filter by when the position was posted

Cons:

Can be hard to pinpoint keywords

Some GPS issues on Android

Sometimes error messages after applying

5. ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter pulls posts from job boards all over the internet, which greatly opens up the options. Create an account so you can save and favorite jobs. Save a resume with Safari, mail, DropBox or Google Drive so you can quickly apply anywhere you are. Set up job alerts that will notify you when certain companies or types of jobs post openings. The app keeps track of all the jobs you’ve applied to and you can see the status of your profile.

Pros:

Collects posts from many job boards

Saves jobs you’ve applied to

Allows you to save a resume

Cons: