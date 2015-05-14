Drones can go places that we can’t, and can help capture great aerial video footage that would otherwise require an actual helicopter and camera (which as you can imagine, is quite expensive). Drones are a great, inexpensive way to capture majestic landscapes, sporting events or anything else you want to capture video of. It’s safe to say that drone photography made giant leaps in 2014 and is continuing the trend this year, and we’ve seen quite a few awesome videos captured with drones.

So without further ado, here are the top 10 best drone videos of all time:

1. Beer Delivery

This is my personal favorite drone video of all time, for no other reason than it involves a beer delivery from a craft brewer. This clever bit of advertising from Lakemaid Beer gave us a good chuckle while showing us the latest technological advancements in ice fishing.

2. Koh Yao Noi by Philip Bloom

Philip Bloom made an absolutely stunning video of the small island of Koh Yao Noi, including a beautiful sunset, sweeping landscape views, fishing boats and a forest on the island. The video also includes kids playing on a pier playing with the drone. The entire thing was shot using a DJI Phantom 2, and it goes to show that great short films can be made with drones.

3. Drone Whale Watching in Hawaii

One of the drone videos that I appreciate the most is from a guy named Eric Sterman, whom used his drone to capture aerial footage of whales in the ocean off the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. The video contains beautiful water and majestic whales whaling about. Doing whale things. The footage was captured over three days using a DJI Phantom 2, and then pieced together by Sterman.

4. Into the Volcano

This great drone video was also shot with a DJI Phantom 2 (are you noticing a trend, here?), and it bravely captures close footage of an active volcano erupting. Personally, I wouldn’t put my expensive drone that close to liquid hot magma, but we appreciate the user who put his drone at risk for our viewing pleasure.

5. Angry Ram Takes Down Drone

Of course, when you put your drone around nature you face the risk of having your drone destroyed, which one man found out after following a ram in the wild. The ram was displeased, to say the least, and first took it out on the drone, then the man flying it. Ouch. It was filmed using a DJI Phantom 2 as well.

6. Chernobyl

This is the most chilling of the drone videos, as it gives us a unique look into the abandoned Pripyat, Ukraine that was evacuated following the Chernobyl nuclear power plant meltdown in 1986. The film was made for 60 Minutes on CBS, but we’re not sure what drone was used in the making. But the video gives us a great look into the city frozen in time as it is being retaken by nature.

7. Niagara Falls

If you’ve never visited Niagara Falls, it is one of those things you have to do before you die. But if you don’t see yourself making it out to Niagara Falls anytime soon, the second best thing to do is watch this video. This drone video, taken with a DJI Phantom, shows the Falls in all its glory, in stunning slo-mo 1080p HD.

8. Alaska

The Alaskan wilderness is one of the most beautiful spectacles to behold. This video shows the ice and glaciers, as well as the vast forests and other beautiful bits of nature. Earth porn for the win. Of course, it was also taken with the DJI Phantom and then edited.

9. Burning Man 2014

The Burning Man Festival is a week-long yearly tradition in the Black Rock Desert in Northern Navada that begins at the end of August. The event is an experiment in community, art, radical self-expression and self-reliance, so it’s filled with powerful visuals and spectacles. The drone video above gives us a look into last year’s Burning Man, with some colorful visuals. It was taken with the DJI Phantom 2.

10. Fireworks

Sure, fireworks are great when you’re watching them from the ground, but what do they look like when you’re watching them from above? One dude had the idea to figure that out, sending his DJI Phantom 2 into the air to capture fireworks at night. The result? A beautiful, colorful display of fireworks. Of course, the user used music he didn’t own by Andrea Bocelli, so it might not be able to be viewed on this website. Still, you have to go check it out on YouTube.