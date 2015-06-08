Top 5 Best Tech Gifts for Father’s Day

With only a handful of shopping days left until Father’s Day, time is running out to find that perfect gift. You could always brave the crowds at your local mall, but many shops may be running low on inventory. If you hate the hassle of dealing with other shoppers and grouchy salespeople, our list is here to help. Here are five of the best tech gifts you can buy for Father’s Day 2015. Whether your dad is a huge geek or only has a passing interest in technology, these gifts can be ordered online and shipped in time for the holiday. Read on to see our favorite Father’s Day tech gifts.

Want even more Father’s Day gift suggestions? Check out our post on the Father’s Day gifts for dads who love to grill, or peruse our gift guide to the best Father’s Day gift ideas. Still looking for more gift ideas? Check out our ultimate guide to the best gifts for men. You might also want to read our guide to the best gifts for dad, which has over 100 cool and unique gift ideas.

1. A New Smartwatch

If your dad wears a regular watch, now is the time to update his look. The problem with most smartwatches is that they need to be constantly paired with a mobile device over Bluetooth. The Gear S is unique because of its larger form factor, as well as its ability work without a smartphone nearby. The Gear S has a huge screen, which is great for people with poor eyesight. This smartwatch has 4GB of storage, so there’s plenty of room for crucial apps. This smartwatch also acts as an activity tracker, which is ideal for dads who are trying to cut a little weight.

Is your dad more of an Apple guy? The Apple Watch may be the ideal choice for him, but there are a few caveats. The Apple Watch has been in extremely limited supply, so it may not be possible to get one shipped in time for Father’s Day. You can purchase the Apple Watch from other retailers, such as Amazon. Note that these watches are being sold by third-party retailers via Amazon, so they can be significantly more expensive than what you’d pay at Apple. However, these retailers may be able to justify a higher price tag because new Apple Watch orders made from Apple’s website will take weeks to ship. In contrast, the third-party resellers can often ship a new Apple Watch out in a matter of days. If your dad loves Apple gear, this is probably a better choice for him than a watch that pairs with Android devices. However, Android fans will appreciate the Gear S for its robust features and appealing form factor.

Price: $149.99 for the Gear S on-contract, $299.99 with no annual contract

2. XYZprinting Da Vinci Jr. 1.0 3D Printer

3D printers are one of the coolest, cutting edge tech gifts you can buy for your dad. There are tons of projects can use his new 3D printer to complete, from home DIY projects to building scale models. Home decor items, clothing, and toys can also be printed. Whether your dad has a specific need for a 3D printer, or just wants to experiment with a new toy, this is a fun gift idea.

The XYZprinting Da Vinci Jr. 1.0 3D Printer is a nice choice because of its low price, easy-to-refill design, and low energy requirements. It also requires no calibration, making it quite user-friendly. Just make sure to include an extra roll of filament so your dad has plenty of material to work with. Want to learn more about the world of 3D printers? Check out our post on the best 3D printers.

Price: $349.99

3. PlayStation 4 Bundle With Grand Theft Auto V and The Last of Us Remastered

Whether your dad is a lifelong gamer, or looking to take up a new hobby in his retirement, a video game console is an awesome Father’s Day gift. This PS4 console bundle comes with everything he needs to get started, along with two awesome games.

If you’re looking with a bundle with a newer game, there’s a PS4 Arkham Knight bundle, but it won’t ship until after Father’s Day. If your dad loves Batman, and doesn’t mind a belated gift, this might be a nice alternative. Whatever option you choose, getting a new console for your dad will give you guys a chance to bond while playing games together. Whether you play in the same room, or play games together online, the gift of spending time with your dad is pretty much the best thing you can get for the man who raised you.

Price: $475 (9 percent off MSRP)

4. VonShef Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt and Sorbet Maker Machine

If your dad has a sweet tooth and loves cool kitchen gadgets, then this is a super gift idea. While it’s a bit low-tech compared to some of the more advanced ice cream makers on the market, the VonShef ice cream maker is still much easier to use than old-fashioned churners. We like this model because of its affordable price tag, double insulated freezer bowl, and low-noise design. For dads who love cold desserts on a hot summer night, this is the perfect Father’s Day gift.

Want some other home appliance recommendations? Check out our new post on the best portable dishwashers, or read up on the best toaster ovens.

Price: $29.99 (63 percent off MSRP)

5. Sennheiser Momentum Headphones

For dads who appreciate high-quality audio, these stunning headphones are the perfect way for him to enjoy all his favorite albums. The leather design ensures that these Sennheisers look as premium as they sound. The headphones come with a carrying case, a stereo adapter, and both standard and “i” device cables. A two-year warranty ensures that your gift will stand the test of time.

Price: $206.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.