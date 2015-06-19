Good Father’s Day Gifts for 2018

Want to go that extra step for your dad this Father’s Day? This list includes a wide range of gifts that any dad will enjoy. There’s a selection of tools for the handy dad along with the latest in technology and fashion. Whether you’re shopping on a tight budget or can afford to spend a bit more, here is a range of products to satisfy any price range.

1. Jabra SPEAK 510 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for Softphone and Mobile Phone

It’s hard not to love this Bluetooth speaker. For starters, it’s easy to set up and use. Whether your dad relies on this speaker for work, play, or a bit of both, he’ll be pleasantly surprised by its crisp and high-quality sound. Many consumers find this speaker to be particularly beneficial for conference calls or streaming multimedia. As an added bonus, it comes with its own handy carrying case.

Price: $80.00 (47 percent off MSRP)

2. Sennheiser CX 300 II Precision Enhanced Bass Earbuds

If your dad has hinted that he wants a pair of really good earbuds, these are worth a close look. You get a lot more than just great performance for the price. For example, the soft silicon eartips come in small, medium, and large sizes to ensure superior fit, comfort, and sound quality. A modern in-ear-canal design promotes excellent noise isolation and improved listening experience. Dynamic transducers provide powerful bass-driven sound.

Price: $34.49 (57 percent off MSRP)

3. GMC Denali Road Bike

As far as entry-level road bikes go, this one’s a good overall bang for your buck. You’ll get sturdy alloy calipers and alloy brake levers for faster stopping power. The 21-speed bike features a lightweight yet ultra-durable aluminum grame. Shimano Revo shifts and a Shimano derailleur promote smooth shifting and performance as well as fast and efficient gear changes when you need them. The included high-performance 700c tires are ideal for casual rides or street racing.

Price: $209.99-430.58

4. Makita LCT209W 12V max Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Piece Combo Kit

If your dad is a handyman, he’ll love this cordless combo kit. The kit includes a powerful variable speed impact driver with 200 in. lbs. of torque along with a variable speed drill with 200 in. lbs. of torque. With two 12V max lithium ion batteries, he’ll have plenty of long-lasting power for most home projects. The included rapid charger takes just 30 minutes to fully recharge batteries when power is getting low.

Price: $109.00 (70 percent off MSRP)

5. Apple iPhone 6, Gold, 64 GB (Unlocked)

If your dad doesn’t already have an iPhone, now is the time to get him one. This phone comes with storage options of 16, 64, and 128 GB. It’s packed with a powerful dual-core 1.4 GHz processor and offers a crystal clear LED backlit display screen with shatterproof glass coating. A front-facing 1.2 megapixel camera lets your dad capture any moment he wants on camera. The phone is powered by Apple’s fast and efficient iOS 8.

Price: $779.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

