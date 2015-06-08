Our list of the top 10 Best drones for sale includes new drones perfect for both beginners and hardcore RC enthusiasts, as well as some that have been released over the past couple of years, just like our list of best drones for sale last year. Some drones are capable of stunts and flips with the press of a single button, while others require complex stabilizing systems.

Many of these drones feature a camera for aerial photography or videography and video surveillance. Drones come in many different sizes and types, with prices ranging from just $25 for toy drones to $1500+ for high-end business applicable drones. Some drones you’re able to control with your smartphones and tablets, allowing for live streaming video and the ability to upload recordings directly to social media sites (and even stream live via YouTube), while others come with a typical, basic radio transmitter like you would find with an RC car (although, admittedly, drone receivers are usually a bit more advanced).

We should note that most drones shouldn’t be considered toys, even though many of them are incredibly fun to fly, and in many cases manufacturers actually recommend not letting children under 14 handle them. Like the rest of the technology marketplace, drone technology is ever-evolving and is an exciting and fast developing area. If you feel there are better models or good drone kits out there, please feel free to make your case in the comments below and we’ll do our best to correct the error. If you’re looking into Drone Racing you can also check out our list of the 5 fastest racing drones to buy.

With all that being said, if you’re looking to buy a drone, here are the top 10 best drones for sale:

1. DJI Phantom 3

*Update: The Dji Phantom 4 has been announced.

Product Description

The DJI Phantom 3 is the highly anticipated follow-up to DJI’s highly rated Phantom 2 drone, and the Phantom 3 is already receiving a great deal of praise from drone enthusiasts and businesses around the globe. It currently holds a 4.6 out of 5.0 star rating on Amazon, with many customers praising the video quality and its ease of use, which is why we are considering it one of the best drones for sale.

The DJI Phantom 3 has 1080p Full HD video recording with fully stabilized 3-axis gimbal. DJI’s Lightbridge digital streaming allows users to view their stream in 720p while it is still recording in 1080p. The Phantom 3 has a Vision Positioning system that allows for stable flight indoors even when a GPS signal cannot be found, and with all of the options contained in the DJI Pilot app, this drone is incredibly easy to fly.

The Phantom 3 contains all of the tried-and-true features you’d expect to find in a DJI drone, such as GPS navigation, auto takeoffs and auto landings, intelligent high power flight battery, a built-in database of no fly zones, and a power mobile app with tons of settings and tweaks. With the Phantom 3, users are also able to stream their drone footage directly to YouTube. The DJI Phantom 3 also has a few great worry-free autopilot features. The Auto-Return home function allows your Phantom 3 to remember the exact spot it took off from, and as long as you have GPS signal, you can bring your Phantom 3 back to that spot with the tap of a button. The Phantom 3 also uses FailSafe technology which can send the Phantom 3 back home if it loses connection to the remote controller for any reason or if the battery is running low.

But even with all of these new features, the DJI Phantom 3 was still able to debut at the price point of the DJI Phantom 2, meaning that we’re getting better quality drones without the rising prices.

WATCH the DJI Phantom 3 In Action

Flight Time and Range

The DJI Phantom 3 has an estimated flight time of about 23 minutes, according to DJI. The video feed and controller range will last for up to 1.2 miles, according to DJI, allowing you to view everything your drone sees over that distance. How does DJI achieve such a feat? Each of the four legs of the Phantom 3 contains a high-powered antenna hidden within, allowing the drone to receive control commands from any direction.

The DJI Phantom 3 also uses an upgraded Intelligent Flight Battery with built-in sensors and bright LEDs that let you know the status and remaining power of your battery in real time. This drone continuously calculates its current distance from you and the amount of power it requires to return, letting users know how long they can continue flying before needing to return the drone home to charge. The DJI Phantom 3 is the best drone for the money.

Speed

DJI’s latest drone ascends at a top speed of 13 mph, but it can fly horizontally at 35 mph.

Controls

The DJI Phantom 3 is controlled with the Phantom 3 Remote Controller in conjunction with any iOS phone or tablet running iOS 8.0 or later, or any Android tablet or smartphone running v4.1.2 or later. Both devices use the DJI Pilot app which can be found on the Apple App Store and Google Play. A full list of compatible devices can be found on the official DJI site here. The DJI Pilot app allows users to customize flight options, and can even set the Phantom 3 to “Follow Me” mode. This mode will allow the drone to act as a personal flying film crew.

As far as the physical controller is concerned, it uses a charge, as opposed to AAA or AA batteries. It has sensitive control sticks with dedicated buttons (including a shutter button, start/stop for video recording, a separate gimbal control dial, and more), and is ergonomically built to fit perfectly in your hands. There’s also a non-stick grip on the back and sides that make it easier to hold when your hands are sweaty.

Manufacturer

The DJI Phantom 3 is manufactured by DJI. DJI Innovations develops and manufactures small unmanned aerial systems (UAS), for commercial and recreational use. DJI is a global company and claims its’ mission is to make aerial photography and videography accessible to professional photographers, cinematographers and beginners. As it stands right now, DJI’s Phantom line of drones are the highest rated RC drones on Amazon.

WATCH This Great Unboxing

Price: $720 (28% off MSRP)

PROS

Top of the line 14 MP 1080p Camera

23 Minutes of Flying Time

Fantastically designed new controller

Intuitive Smartphone app

Live stream to YouTube

Unprecedented Safety features

Remote Uses a Charge, Not External Batteries

CONS

Price

2. Blade Mach 25 FPV Racer

And then there’s racing drones, which if you haven’t been paying attention to the sport, are rising dramatically in popularity. In fact, ESPN just announced that they’re going to begin covering drone racing live on the network beginning in August. So if you’re looking to get into an entirely new aspect of drones, check out the Blade Mach 25 FPV racer, one of the quickest pre-built racers on the planet.

In fact, it comes fully assembled, so you don’t really need to know how to put a drone together (although, typically speaking, the drones you’ll see in that ESPN coverage will be custom made).

The Blade Mach 25 also has a cool look to it out of the box, with a small camera attached to the front for use with a Fat Shark FPV headset (or a similar model). It has a vibrant multi-color LED lighting system that comes pre-installed. It uses canted motor mounts for faster acceleration and high speeds. It comes with an E-flite 1350mAh 11.1V Li-Po flight battery (although a charger is NOT included).

It’s a great entry in the 250-class quad-racing category, and because of its robust aluminum supports on the carbon-fiber frame and the fact that it’s so lightweight (under 3 pounds), it’s a highly durable racing drone that can take some crashes with no problem at all.

It comes with the Spektrum A3174 Flight Controller.

WATCH the Blade Mach 25 In Action

Speed

Controls

WATCH This Great Unboxing

Price: $349.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

PROS

Fun to Fly

Ready out of the box

Works with Fat Shark FPV Headsets

CONS

Pricey

Doesn’t come with FPV headset

3. UDI U818A UPGRADED VERSION 2.4GHz Quadcopter with Camera

Product Description

The UDI RC 818A Quadcopter with camera is the best entry-level camera drone for sale right now. Its low entry price and durability make it the perfect option for those that have no idea what they’re doing when they pick up a new drone. Its design also allows for easy install and repair, so if you do crash it — and you WILL crash it if you’re a beginner — you’re easily able to make the repairs yourself. Of course, with the lower price tag comes specs that obviously aren’t as impressive as the DJI Phantom or 3DR IRIS+. For example, the camera only records at an SD resolution of 640×480, and the flight time is much lower than the high-end drones. Still, for a first drone, we highly recommend the UDI 818A.

It comes ready to fly out of the box, except you need to charge the drone’s LiPo battery and install 4 AA batteries (not included) into the controller. The charger has a green indicator light that will let you know when it’s fully charged. The box also includes 4 backup propellers and a mini screwdriver for repairs.

Keep in mind that it doesn’t fly well in wind, either, since it’s so lightweight. Once you get a feel for the UDI 818A, you’ll be able to start trying flips. The UDI 818A is the perfect drone for learning flips on since it has a 360 degree aversion maneuver all at the tap of a button. It also has two flight modes, one of which is for beginners, while the other is for high speed flight.

WATCH the UDI RC 818A in Action

Flight Time and Range

The 818A has a flying time of 7-9 minutes and a limited controlling distance of up to 30 meters. The LiPo battery takes approximately two hours to charge, so it recommended if you are purchasing this drone that you buy a spare battery.

Speed

It’s fast, but unfortunately because of its limited range, it’s hard to get a reading of MPH. But the 818A flies fast in both of its modes.

Controls

The UDI U818A comes with 2.4GHz 4 Channel Remote Controller Transmitter with LCD Panel Display that is powered by 4 AA batteries (not included). Again, it pales in comparison to any of the high end drones, but it has a familiar feel if you’ve ever used an RC car. It has 4 channel support.

Manufacturer

The UDI RC U818A is manufactured by UDIRC from China. The UDI RC U818A is well reviewed with over 2,150 reviewers, an average rating of 3.9 stars on Amazon, and almost 48 percent of reviewers giving it 5 stars. It has some limitations, in particular the camera and media management, with some reviewers reporting that the video footage created by the drone’s media unit is only viewable on a Mac and it does NOT record sound. It has only two flying modes — fast and faster — but reviewers report it is sturdy and a great machine to learn on — so if you are just beginning or buying for a beginner, this may be your drone.

WATCH This Great Unboxing

Price: $58.98 (41% off MSRP)

PROS

Incredibly Fast

Lower Price

Great Starter Drone

One-button Flips

CONS

Controller Batteries Not Included

SD Camera

4. Parrot BeBop Drone 14MP Full HD 1080p Fisheye Camera Drone

Product Description

The brand new Parrot Bebop drone is the company’s latest, featuring a full 1080p onboard video camera which captures video at 30FPS and that can take stills at 14MP. There’s a lot to love about this little guy, which feels sort of like the underdog of the drone world.

The camera also has a fisheye lens that allows for great panoramic shots and stills, and Parrot uses their own anti-vibration algorithms to help rid any footage of shakiness. Because of the Parrot app, you’re able to adjust the camera with a two-finger swipe so you can get the view you’re looking for. Sadly, the Parrot BeBop doesn’t record any sound.

Its price point is this drone’s biggest selling point, since you’re getting a full 1080p camera drone for a fraction of the price of a DJI Phantom 3 or other high-end drone. Because of this, it is great for entry-level filmmakers that want to test out taking drone footage.

WATCH Actual Recorded Footage Using the Parrot BeBop

Flight Time and Range

The Parrot BeBop has a flight time of about 11 minutes, which clearly doesn’t hold a candle to the higher-end drones. However, each BeBop comes with a second battery to bring the total flight time up to 22 minutes right out of the box, and charging takes about 45 minutes per battery.

As far as the range is concerned, you’re only able to get a distance of about 100 meters with the BeBop using your smartphone, but it has a 1.2 mile range when you buy the SkyController to use with it. It also got up to 20 meters high before I felt like I would lose control of it, as noted in our full Parrot BeBop Review.

Speed

We’ve seen the Parrot BeBop drone clocked in at 31 mph, which is twice the speed of its predecessor, the AR.Drone.

Controls

The most notable thing about the Bebop drone out of the box is how well it flies and how well it responds to controls, at least when you’re up close and personal with it. Using a standard iOS or Android device you’re able to control the Parrot Bebop using Parrot’s FreeFlight 3 app (which can easily be found on Google Play and the Apple App Store). The app does have a few minor issues, but once you’re up and flying around, the control is phenomenal. There were no freezes or crashes of the app during our test flights, and there are numerous options and tweaks for your flight. The drone is easy to control both indoor and outdoor.

Manufacturer

The Parrot BeBop Drone is manufactured by Parrot. Parrot manufactures GPS systems, drones, automatic sprinklers(for plants) and is coming out with new wireless headphones (Parrot Zik 2.0). There are multiple Parrot drones for sale, but we have chosen the Parrot BeBop because of its high performance, great camera and affordability — now priced at $480.00 at Amazon.

WATCH This Great Unboxing

Price: $365 (27% off MSRP)

PROS

Price Point

Easy to Setup

Durable

Free Flight App

CONS

Low Flight Time

Only 100 meter range when using smartphone

5. Heli-Max 1SQ RTF Quadcopter with 2.4Ghz Radio

Product Description

The Heli-Max 1SQ is another great cheaper option that is a lot of fun to fly. It has four independently controlled rotor blades and uses Triple Axis Gyro Stabilization for easy indoor and outdoor flight. It doesn’t have a fancy remote or high quality camera onboard — although there is a VCAM version that does have a camera — but what it does it does well: fly! It also has an aggressive design with an orange, black and gray colorway that give it a fierce look. Of course, all of that ferocity goes away when you take in the fact that it’s a micro drone. Still, it is fun and easy to fly, having both expert and beginner modes.

WATCH the Heli-Max 1SQ in Action

Flight Time and Range

The Heli-Max 1SQ has a very low flight time, with normal flights lasting roughly 4 minutes. Yikes. But you can buy extra batteries to maximize your fun, and you’ll definitely want to have a few batteries on-hand.

Speed

The Heli-Max 1SQ is a quick little guy, for sure. It doesn’t reach the top speeds of higher-end drones, but the speed is hard to measure because of its micro size. It can stand up to 5 MPH winds.

Controls

The transmitter is a 6-channel 2.4GHz radio with beginner and expert modes, servo reversing, charger port, SLT receiver and Auto-FLIP button. TAGS-FX Sensor Fusion stabilization system with a 3-axis gyro and 3-axis acellerometer corrects drift as well as unwanted movement in yaw, pitch and roll. The LED illuminates each motor pod so that you’re able to fly after dark — something the BeBop drone CANNOT do. Although it’s easier than any toy drone you’d find at a big box retailer, it can still get away from you if you fly too high or it hits a bit of wind.

Manufacturer

The 1SQ V-Cam RTF Quadcopter is manufactured by Heli-Max, and it fits in the palm of your hand. It requires a decent amount of skill to operate. The 1SQ comes with a 3-axis gyro system (stabilizes all three axes — yaw, roll and pitch) and 4 independently controlled rotor blades. It operates indoor and outdoor, and comes with external lights for after-dark flying. Made with a combination of molded plastic and composite materials, the 1SQ unboxes ready to fly with transmitter, micro-digital video and still camera. The 1SQ is 5.7 inches (145mm) long, 5.7 inches (145mm) wide and 1.37 inches (35mm) high and is available in blue, green, red, yellow and white. Reviewers on Amazon give the 1SQ an average of 3.6 Stars, and 51 percent of reviewers gave it 5 stars. It is available for $87.94 including shipping and handling.

WATCH This Unboxing

Price: $86.15 (14% Off MSRP)

PROS

Price Point

Durable

Indoors and Outdoors

Small and Portable

CONS

Low Flight Time

No Camera

6. Blade 350 QX3 Quadcopter RTF

Product Description

The Blade 350 QX3 Quadcopter RTF is also an easy to fly drone perfect for beginners, and also has advanced technology to help your drone stay safe. Using its SAFE (Sensor Assisted Flight Envelope) technoogy, the Blade 350 QX3 can use flight modes that have been specially programmed for capturing aerial video and images that feature self-leveling assistance. The two modes also use GPS and altitude sensors to precisely hold position so that the drone can hover autonomously. Like the DJI Phantom 3, it also has a Return Home function.

In Smart Mode, the Blade 350 QX3 will always fly in whatever direction the user is pushing the control stick in, regardless of which way the nose of the drone is pointed (a very helpful feature for new fliers). There is also an alternate set of flight modes, including Stability and Agility, which are programmed specifically for experience quadcopter pilots who have already mastered the basics and are ready for more aerobatic flight maneuvers. Because of its different flight modes, this is one of the best drones for sale aimed at novice to intermediate hobbyists.

It doesn’t come with a camera, but it does come with the GoPro holder seen in the picture (above). It also has a GPS mounted in the mast for improved GPS performance.

WATCH the Blade 350 QX3 in Action

Flight Time and Range

The Blade 350 QX3 can last for nearly 15 minutes before needing a replacement battery. The range is up to 1.5 miles using the DX4 full-range transmitter, with a height of up to 1000 meters (around 3,280 ft).

Speed

The Blade 350 QX3 is a ridiculously speedy drone, hitting speeds upwards of 40-45 mph.

Controls

The Blade 350 QX3 comes with the Spektrum DX4 transmitter with a mobile device mount.

Manufacturer

The Blade 350 QX3 is manufactured by Blade Helis, although we don’t know much about them (since they don’t have an about us or wiki page to be read). We do know that they’ve been making RC helicopters for quite some time, ranging from beginner helis and drones to advanced helicopters, like the 360 CFX.

WATCH This Unboxing

Price: $399.99 (30% Off MSRP)

PROS

Fast

Return Home function

Numerous modes for different pilot levels

CONS

No Camera Included

15 minute flight time

7. Dualsky Hornet 460 ARF Quadcopter

Product Description

The Dualsky Hornet 460 ARF is probably one of the most unique drones for sale on this list. It has an interesting look to it, sure, but it also flies like a dream. It has LEDs going along the bottom of it for nighttime flying. The Hornet isn’t for new pilots since it doesn’t have any auto pilot functionality, but its fully controllable flight system gives the pilot the feeling that they’re completely in control of the fate of their RC drone. There is also a Self Stabilization Version, although that sort of takes away from the fun of the Hornet 460.

Its biggest flaw (aside from the usual battery issues that continue to plague the drone world) are the assembly directions, which can be a bit muddy at times. However, you can find step-by-step assembly instructions on YouTube that are more easily followed. What’s more, is that most of them sold now are RTF (ready to fly) or ATF (Almost ready to fly), meaning they come 90% factory assembled.

The drone does have FPV capabilities, but the footage captured is less than impressive (and can be quite shaky). Buy it for the fun of it, not for the camera.

WATCH This Flight Video

Flight Time and Range

The Dualsky Hornet 460 has a pitiful 7 minute flight time, but remember, batteries are always a drone’s biggest problem, so expect to buy one or two extra depending on your needs.

Speed

The Dualsky Hornet 460 hits over 50mph horizontally.

Manufacturer

The Dualsky Hornet 460 is manufactured by Dualsky Advanced Power Systems. The company has been around since early 2004, but hasn’t really made waves in the hobbyist circles until the release of the Hornet 460.

WATCH This Unboxing

Price: $189 (46% Off MSRP)

PROS

Fast

Fun to Fly

Unique Look

CONS

Camera is awful

7 minute flight time

8. Blade Chroma 4K w/ ST-10+ Transmitter

Product Description

The Blade Chroma 4K is a highly-reviewed camera drone on Amazon, with a 4.1 out of 5.0 star average. This drone comes in at a 2nd-tier price point, but its quality isn’t hindered by that fact (as is typically the case with a product that comes in at a significantly lower price point than its competitors). First and foremost, it flies like a dream. The ST-10+ transmitter, of course, is a big factor, with it widely being considered one of the best controllers in the business. But it’s surprisingly agile for a drone of its size, and it has superb signal reception.

Video captured is smooth, and it comes in with full 4K footage. Although Blade claims in their description that there’s no distortion in photos, you can still see some slight fisheye effect afterwards (admittedly, it is greatly reduced).

Most notably, its flight time is a whopping 30 minutes (of course wind conditions and other factors will play a big part in that). This is the best in the business for a 4K drone, and we can all let out a sigh of relief now that drones are starting to get lengthier flight times.

It also has the Follow Me Modes and AP Mode, as well as a Tracking Mode that will follow the ST-10+ controller. It has a Return Home function like you’d find with DJI’s drones, and it also has a highly adjustable flight boundaries system that will allow you to ensure you never fly above a certain altitude or distance.

Its closest competitor is the Typhoon 4K collision Hexacopter, which will be released on April 15. The biggest difference? The Yuneec comes in at $1300, while the Chroma 4K comes in at $800 (of course, the Yuneec has some features the Chroma doesn’t, and has six rotors instead of four). But for a 4K camera and ease of use, you won’t want to pass on the Blade Chroma.

WATCH the Chroma 4K In Action

Flight Time and Range

The Blade Chroma 4K has a flight time of 30 minutes, which will be greatly dependent on wind and other factors.

Speed

The Blade Chroma can hit up to 40 mph in the right wind. So, it’s not quite as fast as a Phantom 4, but it’s not too far behind, either.

Controls

The Blade Chroma comes with an ST-10+ transmitter, which has a 5 1/2 inch touch screen display with an Android interface. Switches and buttons are all clearly marked and informative, so new users can easily find what they need.

Manufacturer

Blade is a leading manufacturer in RC helicopters, and we’ve recommended many of their products to our readers. Their moto is “For a new generation of RC hobbyists that crave kinetic fun.”

WATCH This Great Unboxing

Price: $799.99 (46 percent off MSRP)

PROS

Price Lower than other 4K drones

30 Minute Flight Time

Easy to Fly

ST-10+ Transmitter included

CONS

Slight Fisheye

9. Cheerson CX-10W

You don’t need to break the bank to have fun with drones, and there are a lot of cheap drones under $100 that will satisfy. One of our new favorites is the Cheerson CX-10W, a nano drone that measures just 32mm x 22mm. It has a 6-axis Gyro and 4 channel transmitter, and best of all, you can control it with your smartphone (works with both iOS and Android), and there’s also a controller sold separately if you’d prefer physical buttons.

It features a Wi-Fi HD camera that streams live footage right to your smartphone, and although it’s not going to create video footage that will wow you, it’s easy to make out what your camera is picking up using the CX-10wifi” app. You’re also able to snap pictures, and replay videos right from the app.

This little guy has three different speed modes, allowing you to fly in small spaces with low speed indoors or outside at very fast speeds. And this little thing can zip! It also has bright LED lights that works perfectly for night flying. It has a control distance of roughly 65-70 feet.

It charges via USB cable (included), and it takes roughly a full hour to charge. Its battery lasts for nearly five minutes in our testing, but it’s an awesome five minutes.

It’s also noteworthy that this toy drone comes in at just $36.99, so you’re not going to break the bank to have some fun.

WATCH the CX-10W In Action

Flight Time and Range

The CX-10W unfortunately only lasts for roughly five minutes, but it has a range of 65-70 feet as mentioned above.

Speed

Controls

The CX-10W is controlled with your smartphone through an intuitive app.

WATCH This Great Unboxing

Price: $36.99

PROS

Fun to Fly

No External Controller Needed (just smartphone)

Under $50

CONS

Short battery

10. 3D Robotics 3DR IRIS+ Multicopter

Product Description

The 3D Robotics 3DR IRIS+ Multicopter 915MHz is 5″ high and a whopping 13″ wide, and has unique, tall removable legs (made of carbon fiber) that are to be used when a camera is attached. Although the camera mount is included, the 3DR IRIS+ doesn’t come with a camera, but it is compatible with the GoPro Cameras.

The 3DR is also ready to fly out of the box. All that needs to be done is to charge the battery, attach any props you’d like to attach (like the long legs), and then connect the controller to your Android or iOS device. Like the Phantom 3, the IRIS+ also has a Follow Me mode that turns the drone into a hands-free aerial camera crew, using your GPS-enabled Android/iOS device as a beacon for it to follow.

Like the DJI Phantom 3, the 3DR IRIS+ has some technology that will help protect your drone, such as the ability to land itself automatically or return to a home point if it travels out of range or runs out of battery.

WATCH the 3DR Iris+ In Action

Flight Time and Range

The 3DR IRIS+ drone has a flight time of up to 22 minutes without the camera attached, and around 16 minutes when carrying the camera. The radio range for the controller is roughly 1,000 yards or .6 miles.

Speed

The 3DR IRIS+ has a higher speed than the DJI Phantom 3, coming in at a horizontal speed of up to 40 MPH.

Controls

The 3DR IRIS+ controller — the FlySky FS-TH9x — looks pretty old school when compared to the DJI Phantom 3’s controller, but it’s still a high quality controller. In fact, it was once considered to be the best radio for the money. When used in conjunction with your iOS or Android tablet or smartphone, it is still a top-notch controller. With the app, you’re able to create waypoints and change and tweak other settings (like you can with the DJI Flight app).

Manufacturer

3DR Robotics is the newest player in the drone market, and although they don’t have a huge track record, their drones have been highly reviewed for the past couple of years. Soon, 3DR Robotics will have a new drone on the market, named the 3DR Solo, which will align it more closely with the DJI Phantom 3. For now, the 3DR IRIS+ is a good option for those on a slightly lower budget.

WATCH This Great Unboxing

Price: $544 (30% off MSRP)

PROS

Incredibly Fast

Lower Price

Auto Return and Auto Follow Me mode

CONS