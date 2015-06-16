Neato XV vs. Neato Botvac: Which Is the Best Neato Robot Vacuum Cleaner?

Neato has a strong and versatile robot vacuum lineup. There are currently two lines to choose from: the Neato Botvac Series and the Neato XV Series. At first glance, these vacuums seem quite similar in terms of performance and features. While there’s not a huge difference between the two, there are some points to consider. For example, the XV series is generally a bit more budget-friendly. However, if you have a pet or suffer from allergies, the highly powerful Neato Botvac series could be the best option. Here’s a closer look at what sets each lineup apart.

If you’re a huge Neato fan and want the latest and greatest model, it’s worth knowing that two new Neato robot vacuum cleaners hit the market in July 2015. Take a look at the new D80 and D75 models.

1. Neato XV vs. Neato Botvac: Neato Vacuum Performance

Performance-wise, you really can’t go wrong with any Neato robot vacuum cleaner. However, there are some slight differences between the two models. While both deliver excellent results, the Neato Botvac 80 delivers exceptional performance on just about any floor surface. That’s because it’s equipped with a precise edge cleaning side brush, which effortlessly sweeps up dirt and other particles in its path. While the Neato XV Signature Pro Pet & Allergy Robot Vacuum Cleaner doesn’t have this side brush, it features two high-performance filters to help reduce dust and allergens. Both vacuums work on a number of different floor types. In a review on cnet.com, the Botvac 85 was praised for its standout performance, especially during the pet hair test.

2. Neato XV vs. Neato Botvac: Neato Vacuum Features

The Neato robotics line doesn’t skimp on features. Both the Botvac and XV series vacuums have a lot to offer for the money, making either one a great bang for your buck. In the Botvac series, the Botvac 85 stands out for its three high-performance filters, while the top-of-the-line XV Signature Pro has two high-performance filters. Both series rely on patented laser-guided technology, which accurately scans and maps out the room before the vacuum begins to clean. Other handy features for both Neato robot vacuum lines include larger brushes and bigger dust bins, which hold more and are easier to clean. It is possible to schedule both Neato botvacs for automatic cleaning when you’re away. The Neato Botvac 80, reviewed on Forbes.com, earned particularly high praise for its laser-guided technology, which not only maps the room into different sections but also thoroughly cleans each section in a back-and-forth movement in a straight line.

3. Neato XV vs. Neato Botvac: Neato Vacuum Style

All Neato robot vacuums feature the same U-shaped design, which allows them to expertly navigate corners and crevices. It’s also a change from the form factor of the best robot vacuums on the market, including the iRobot vacuums, which are circular. Both Neato lines are also very similar in terms of overall size. The Botvac series is characterized by a white body and a colorful lens on top. Each model in the lineup has its own designated lens color. Aside from the XV-21, the rest of the XV lineup features smooth white and grey tones. Each line is equipped with a display screen on the front as well as a simple layout that includes a selection of user-friendly buttons and controls.

4. Neato XV vs. Neato Botvac: Neato Vacuum Price

If you’re shopping on a tight budget, the XV Signature line is a great bet. The priciest vacuum, the XV Signature Pro, starts at around $429. The lowest-priced vacuum in the lineup, the XV Essential, sells for around $349. Both the XV Signature and the XV-21 have a price tag in between the two models. You can expect to pay more for the Botvac series — a very worthwhile investment, particularly if you have pets. The highest-level robot vacuum, the Botvac 85, starts at just under $600. It’s followed by the Botvac 80 and the Botvac 75. The most affordable model, the Neato Botvac 70e, rounds out the list.

