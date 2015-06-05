The World’s Most Craziest PC Case Revealed

The company In Win Development is known for their decently cool mid-form ATX open-air chassis’ and power supplies. However, this year, they have clearly outdone themselves in something I personally regard as one of the most insane looking PC cases ever revealed (seconded by the Alienware 51 case).

This prototype In Win case with the working title: “H-tower prototype” is being designed with the ASUS ROG brand licensing and sold to consumers within the year. The case looks like a normal and heavy ATX mid-tower with aluminum panels. Then, with the press of a button, it opens up like a transformer and lets you have easy access to its internal components.

Ironically, they showed the chassis opening only once with actual parts inside but not again. Not sure why, but either way the concept is amazing albeit very heavy in terms of desk real estate.