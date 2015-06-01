Top 10 Best Affordable Road Bikes 2018

The process of choosing a road bike can seem overwhelming at first. However, you can quickly narrow down the options based on your budget, size, and component preferences. Most bikes have either an aluminum or a carbon frame. While aluminum frames are known for their durability, they are also generally a bit heavier. Carbon fiber frames promote speed and performance and are often found on higher end road bikes. This list includes the best road bikes on the market today, whether you’re seeking a budget-friendly starter bike or a slightly pricier one for more advanced rides.

1. GMC Denali Road Bike

This road bike is designed for men and women of various sizes. With a mix of comfort and high quality Shimano components, this bike does just as well on a leisurely commute to work as it does on a faster-paced road ride. There are 21 speeds in total along with alloy calipers and brake levers for maximum performance and stopping power. Don’t let its lightweight construction fool you, as this aluminum frame bike is quite durable. The sporty yet rugged 700c tires are sleek enough to allow faster speeds while providing plenty of traction for your daily riding demands.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

Lightweight

21 speeds

Fits men and women

Cons:

Small handlebars

Time-consuming assembly

Kick stands gets in way of rear wheel

2. Giordano Libero 1.6 Men’s Road Bike

The Giordano Libero is a solid choice for a budget-friendly men’s road bike. For starters, it comes in three sizes — small, medium, and large. The bike is equipped with a lightweight hand-crafted aluminum frame, making it durable enough for rides of any length without the added weight. A 16-speed Shimano STI drive train promotes smooth shifts, and the 32 spoke quick release alloy rims make it easy to swap out or change tires when needed. There are two water bottle mounts on the frame.

Price: $399.99

Pros:

Dual water bottle mounts

Lightweight aluminum frame

Shimano drive train

Cons:

Flimsy brake calipers

Some riders find the seat uncomfortable

Cheap factory tires

3. Vilano Aluminum Road Bike 21 Speed Shimano

If you’re shopping on a tight budget, this could be the road bike for you. This is an ideal affordable 21 speed entry-level road bike, and it’s suitable for men and women. You can choose from one of three colors — grey, black, or white. Some bikes come without pedals, but not this one. In addition to free pedals, it also has handlebar-mounted Shimano shifters and a double butted aluminum frame for extra durability.

Price: $259.00 – $464.97

Pros:

Affordable

Fits men and women

Great for beginners

Cons:

Poor quality tires

Only one bottle cage

Gears require frequent tuning

4. Schwinn Men’s Phocus 1600 700C Drop Bar Road Bicycle

Looking for a fast bike? The Schwinn men’s Phocus 1600 is equipped with a lightweight aluminum frame and a carbon fiber road fork for speedy and agile riding. It also features a 14 speed Shimano drive train and an integrated brake lever shifting system. A front quick release makes it easy to change your own tires if needed. This men’s road bike has promax alloy caliper brakes for superior braking power at any speed.

Price: $389.10 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Carbon fiber fork

Front quick release

Alloy caliper brakes

Cons:

Only comes in one size

Lacks assembly instructions

Handlebar tape can loosen up

5. Giordano Libero 1.6 Womens Road Bike

Whether your goal is to enjoy a smoother commute to work or head out on the roads for a faster ride, the women’s Giordano Libero 1.6 is a solid choice for a variety of riding demands. As with the men’s Giordano Libero 1.6, this bike is equipped with a lightweight hand-crafted aluminum frame with a 16 speed Shimano STI drive train. When combined with the rugged wheels that come included with the bike, you’ll get a lightweight bike that’s fast when it needs to be yet can also absorb shock from potholes and other tricky road conditions.

Price: $399.99 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Dual water bottle mounts

Rugged wheels

Lightweight aluminum frame

Cons:

Uncomfortable seat

Long reach to brake shifters for smaller riders

Brakes wear out easily

6. Kestrel Legend Shimano 105 Bicycle

If you’re in the market for a racing bike, this Kestrel Legend road bike is a great choice. It’s equipped with racing-oriented geometry, including a seemingly perfect weight to stiffness ratio. The carbon frame is lightweight yet durable enough to meet your racing demands. While the bike is stiff enough to give you enhanced peddling power, it’s also agile and will absorb bumps and rough surfaces on the road. The bike comes in a variety of sizes and is suitable for men and women.

Price: $1,799.99

Pros:

Carbon frame

Designed for racing

Comes in several sizes

Cons:

Pricey

A tad heavy for a carbon bike

Warranty is only valid if the bike is assembled in a bike shop

7. Merax 21 Speed 700C Aluminum Road Bike

This affordable aluminum road bike features a brand new design along with high-quality Shimano derailleur and shifts for smoother riding. A quick-release front wheel makes changing your tires and working on the front brakes much easier. The bike features a lightweight yet sturdy aluminum frame that works just as well for faster road riding as it does for commuting. The 21 speed bike comes 85 percent assembled.

Price: $195.99 – $199.99

Pros:

Comes mostly assembled

Shimano components

Quick-release front wheel

Cons:

Seat adjustment wrench not included

Some riders complain that the handlebars remain loose after tightening

Poor quality tires

8. Vilano FORZA 1.0 Aluminum Carbon Shimano 105 Road Bike

The Vilano FORZA 1.0 is optimal for riders in the market for an intermediate level performance road bike. A combined lightweight aluminum frame and a carbon racing fork makes this bike a well-rounded choice for flat roads as well as hills. There are 30 speeds in total along with Shimano derailleurs and STI shifters. The 10 speed bike is equipped with an extra durable double butted aluminum frame and comes in a variety of sizes.

Price: $905.60 – $967.44

Pros:

Includes free pedals

Best for intermediate riders

Comes with toe straps

Cons:

Only available in one color

Uncomfortable seat

Cheap peddle straps

9. 2015 Kestrel Talon Road Shimano 105 Carbon Fiber Bike

The 2015 Kestrel Talon road bike is geared towards cyclists seeking a performance-oriented bike. Although it’s designed for road use, this bike also doubles as a transition bike from a road to triathlon bike. Despite its higher-end Shimano components and lightweight carbon fiber frame, the Talon series suits athletes of all levels. A carbon fiber blend ensures an ideal combination of stiffness, stability, and lightweight construction.

Price: $1,399.00 (4 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

For road and triathlon use

Ideal for athletes of all levels

Full carbon fiber frame

Cons:

Assembly can be tricky

Pricey

Only available in one color combination

10. Vilano Shadow Road Bike

The Vilano Shadow is a value bike designed for athletes of all abilities, although it’s ideal for beginner to intermediate level riders. Don’t let the affordable price tag fool you, as this bike has a lot to offer. For example, you’ll enjoy total accuracy and control with the integrated Shimano STI brake levers and shifters. The brakes are conveniently located at your fingertips, giving you quick stopping power when you need it. There are 14 speeds in total on this bike, which has front and rear Shimano derailleurs. You’ll also get free platform pedals, which can be swapped out if desired.

Price: $359.00 – $456.10

Pros:

Affordable price tag

Ideal for beginner to intermediate riders

Shimano brake levers and shifters

Cons:

Confusing assembly instructions

Downshift levers can be tough to reach

Uncomfortable seat

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.