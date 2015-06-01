Top 10 Best Affordable Road Bikes 2018

The process of choosing a road bike can seem overwhelming at first. However, you can quickly narrow down the options based on your budget, size, and component preferences. Most bikes have either an aluminum or a carbon frame. While aluminum frames are known for their durability, they are also generally a bit heavier. Carbon fiber frames promote speed and performance and are often found on higher end road bikes. This list includes the best road bikes on the market today, whether you’re seeking a budget-friendly starter bike or a slightly pricier one for more advanced rides.
1. GMC Denali Road Bike
This road bike is designed for men and women of various sizes. With a mix of comfort and high quality Shimano components, this bike does just as well on a leisurely commute to work as it does on a faster-paced road ride. There are 21 speeds in total along with alloy calipers and brake levers for maximum performance and stopping power. Don’t let its lightweight construction fool you, as this aluminum frame bike is quite durable. The sporty yet rugged 700c tires are sleek enough to allow faster speeds while providing plenty of traction for your daily riding demands.
Price: $199.99
Pros:
- Lightweight
- 21 speeds
- Fits men and women
Cons:
- Small handlebars
- Time-consuming assembly
- Kick stands gets in way of rear wheel
2. Giordano Libero 1.6 Men’s Road Bike
The Giordano Libero is a solid choice for a budget-friendly men’s road bike. For starters, it comes in three sizes — small, medium, and large. The bike is equipped with a lightweight hand-crafted aluminum frame, making it durable enough for rides of any length without the added weight. A 16-speed Shimano STI drive train promotes smooth shifts, and the 32 spoke quick release alloy rims make it easy to swap out or change tires when needed. There are two water bottle mounts on the frame.
Price: $399.99
Pros:
- Dual water bottle mounts
- Lightweight aluminum frame
- Shimano drive train
Cons:
- Flimsy brake calipers
- Some riders find the seat uncomfortable
- Cheap factory tires
3. Vilano Aluminum Road Bike 21 Speed Shimano
If you’re shopping on a tight budget, this could be the road bike for you. This is an ideal affordable 21 speed entry-level road bike, and it’s suitable for men and women. You can choose from one of three colors — grey, black, or white. Some bikes come without pedals, but not this one. In addition to free pedals, it also has handlebar-mounted Shimano shifters and a double butted aluminum frame for extra durability.
Price: $259.00 – $464.97
Pros:
- Affordable
- Fits men and women
- Great for beginners
Cons:
- Poor quality tires
- Only one bottle cage
- Gears require frequent tuning
4. Schwinn Men’s Phocus 1600 700C Drop Bar Road Bicycle
Looking for a fast bike? The Schwinn men’s Phocus 1600 is equipped with a lightweight aluminum frame and a carbon fiber road fork for speedy and agile riding. It also features a 14 speed Shimano drive train and an integrated brake lever shifting system. A front quick release makes it easy to change your own tires if needed. This men’s road bike has promax alloy caliper brakes for superior braking power at any speed.
Price: $389.10 (35 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Carbon fiber fork
- Front quick release
- Alloy caliper brakes
Cons:
- Only comes in one size
- Lacks assembly instructions
- Handlebar tape can loosen up
5. Giordano Libero 1.6 Womens Road Bike
Whether your goal is to enjoy a smoother commute to work or head out on the roads for a faster ride, the women’s Giordano Libero 1.6 is a solid choice for a variety of riding demands. As with the men’s Giordano Libero 1.6, this bike is equipped with a lightweight hand-crafted aluminum frame with a 16 speed Shimano STI drive train. When combined with the rugged wheels that come included with the bike, you’ll get a lightweight bike that’s fast when it needs to be yet can also absorb shock from potholes and other tricky road conditions.
Price: $399.99 (11 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Dual water bottle mounts
- Rugged wheels
- Lightweight aluminum frame
Cons:
- Uncomfortable seat
- Long reach to brake shifters for smaller riders
- Brakes wear out easily
6. Kestrel Legend Shimano 105 Bicycle
If you’re in the market for a racing bike, this Kestrel Legend road bike is a great choice. It’s equipped with racing-oriented geometry, including a seemingly perfect weight to stiffness ratio. The carbon frame is lightweight yet durable enough to meet your racing demands. While the bike is stiff enough to give you enhanced peddling power, it’s also agile and will absorb bumps and rough surfaces on the road. The bike comes in a variety of sizes and is suitable for men and women.
Price: $1,799.99
Pros:
- Carbon frame
- Designed for racing
- Comes in several sizes
Cons:
- Pricey
- A tad heavy for a carbon bike
- Warranty is only valid if the bike is assembled in a bike shop
7. Merax 21 Speed 700C Aluminum Road Bike
This affordable aluminum road bike features a brand new design along with high-quality Shimano derailleur and shifts for smoother riding. A quick-release front wheel makes changing your tires and working on the front brakes much easier. The bike features a lightweight yet sturdy aluminum frame that works just as well for faster road riding as it does for commuting. The 21 speed bike comes 85 percent assembled.
Price: $195.99 – $199.99
Pros:
- Comes mostly assembled
- Shimano components
- Quick-release front wheel
Cons:
- Seat adjustment wrench not included
- Some riders complain that the handlebars remain loose after tightening
- Poor quality tires
8. Vilano FORZA 1.0 Aluminum Carbon Shimano 105 Road Bike
The Vilano FORZA 1.0 is optimal for riders in the market for an intermediate level performance road bike. A combined lightweight aluminum frame and a carbon racing fork makes this bike a well-rounded choice for flat roads as well as hills. There are 30 speeds in total along with Shimano derailleurs and STI shifters. The 10 speed bike is equipped with an extra durable double butted aluminum frame and comes in a variety of sizes.
Price: $905.60 – $967.44
Pros:
- Includes free pedals
- Best for intermediate riders
- Comes with toe straps
Cons:
- Only available in one color
- Uncomfortable seat
- Cheap peddle straps
9. 2015 Kestrel Talon Road Shimano 105 Carbon Fiber Bike
The 2015 Kestrel Talon road bike is geared towards cyclists seeking a performance-oriented bike. Although it’s designed for road use, this bike also doubles as a transition bike from a road to triathlon bike. Despite its higher-end Shimano components and lightweight carbon fiber frame, the Talon series suits athletes of all levels. A carbon fiber blend ensures an ideal combination of stiffness, stability, and lightweight construction.
Price: $1,399.00 (4 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- For road and triathlon use
- Ideal for athletes of all levels
- Full carbon fiber frame
Cons:
- Assembly can be tricky
- Pricey
- Only available in one color combination
10. Vilano Shadow Road Bike
The Vilano Shadow is a value bike designed for athletes of all abilities, although it’s ideal for beginner to intermediate level riders. Don’t let the affordable price tag fool you, as this bike has a lot to offer. For example, you’ll enjoy total accuracy and control with the integrated Shimano STI brake levers and shifters. The brakes are conveniently located at your fingertips, giving you quick stopping power when you need it. There are 14 speeds in total on this bike, which has front and rear Shimano derailleurs. You’ll also get free platform pedals, which can be swapped out if desired.
Price: $359.00 – $456.10
Pros:
- Affordable price tag
- Ideal for beginner to intermediate riders
- Shimano brake levers and shifters
Cons:
- Confusing assembly instructions
- Downshift levers can be tough to reach
